 

PS Business Parks, Inc. Reports Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2020 and Acquires a 246,000 Square Foot Multi-Tenant Industrial Park Located in Alexandria, Virginia, for $46.3 Million

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.10.2020, 21:34  |  43   |   |   

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) reported operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and announced that it acquired a 246,000 square foot multi-tenant industrial park located in Alexandria, Virginia, for $46.3 million.

Operating Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

Net income allocable to common shareholders for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $30.6 million, or $1.11 per diluted common share, and $97.7 million, or $3.55 per diluted common share, respectively. Net operating income (“NOI”) attributable to the Company’s Same Park portfolio (defined below) was $67.5 million and $202.8 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively, representing a decrease of 0.3% and an increase of 0.2% over the same periods in 2019, respectively. Net income and NOI for both the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2020 were negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on certain of the Company’s customers.

The Company also reports NOI on a cash basis, which excludes non-cash rental income such as amortization of deferred rent receivable and other non-cash items, and also excludes rents that have been deferred or abated during the period. Same Park Cash NOI was $66.2 million and $198.1 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively, each representing a decrease of 1.1% over the same periods in 2019. The decrease in Same Park Cash NOI for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was a result of 0.8% cash rental income growth offset by 5.3% growth in adjusted cost of operations, while the decrease for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was the result of a 0.2% decline in cash rental income and 2.1% growth in adjusted cost of operations.

The following table details the change in Same Park rental income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (in thousands):

 

 

For the Three Months

 

 

 

 

For the Nine Months

 

 

 

 

 

Ended September 30,

 

 

 

 

Ended September 30,

 

 

 

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

Change

 

2020

 

2019

 

Change

Rental income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Base rental income

 

$

72,597

 

 

$

72,156

 

 

$

441

 

 

$

219,639

 

 

$

214,766

 

 

$

4,873

 

Expense recovery income

 

 

22,972

 

 

 

22,068

 

 

 

904

 

 

 

67,635

 

 

 

66,644

 

 

 

991

 

Lease buyout income

 

 

290

 

 

 

183

 

 

 

107

 

 

 

807

 

 

 

1,140

 

 

 

(333

)

Rent receivable write-off

 

 

(237

)

 

 

(320

)

 

 

83

 

 

 

(1,370

)

 

 

(843

)

 

 

(527

)

Deferrals and abatements

 

 

(1,955

)

 

 

 

 

 

(1,955

)

 

 

(6,458

)

 

 

 

 

 

(6,458

)

Repayment of rent deferrals

 

 

1,193

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,193

 

 

 

1,215

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,215

 

Fee Income

 

 

236

 

 

 

301

 

 

 

(65

)

 

 

703

 

 

 

937

 

 

 

(234

)

Cash basis rental income

 

 

95,096

 

 

 

94,388

 

 

 

708

 

 

 

282,171

 

 

 

282,644

 

 

 

(473

)

Non-Cash Rental Income (1)

 

 

1,303

 

 

 

749

 

 

 

554

 

 

 

4,620

 

 

 

1,891

 

 

 

2,729

 

Total rental income

 

$

96,399

 

 

$

95,137

 

 

$

1,262

 

 

$

286,791

 

 

$

284,535

 

 

$

2,256

 

(1)

Non-cash rental income includes amortization of deferred rent receivable (net of write-offs), in-place lease intangible, tenant improvement reimbursement, and lease incentive intangible.

Additional detail on Same Park NOI and Same Park Cash NOI for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 is provided in the Property Operations–Same Park Portfolio section below.

Funds from Operations (“FFO”), Core FFO, and Funds Available for Distribution (“FAD”)

FFO for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $1.55 per share and $4.85 per share, respectively, representing decreases of 9.2% and 5.5% from the same periods in 2019. FFO is a non-GAAP measure defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts and generally represents GAAP net income before (i) real estate depreciation and amortization expense, (ii) gains or losses on sales of operating properties, and (iii) land and impairment charges on real estate assets.

Core FFO, which the Company defines as FFO excluding the impact of (i) charges related to the redemption of preferred stock and (ii) other nonrecurring income or expense items as appropriate, was $1.61 and $4.91 per share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively. During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Company accelerated the amortization of $1.7 million of stock compensation expense as a result of the retirement of its President and Chief Executive Officer, Maria Hawthorne. Separately, the Company also incurred non-capitalizable demolition costs of $0.3 million related to its multifamily development in Tysons, Virginia. The accelerated amortization of stock compensation expense and the non-capitalizable demolition costs are included in FFO but excluded for Core FFO purposes due to the nonrecurring nature of these expenses. Additional information is included on the Company’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q.

FAD for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $48.3 million and $142.1 million, respectively, representing a decrease of 6.0% and 5.2% from the same periods in 2019. The decreases in FAD were largely attributable to rent deferrals (net of amounts repaid) and abatements of $0.8 million and $5.4 million, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively, as the Company does not include rents deferred or abated in its computation of FAD. FAD is a non-GAAP measure that represents Core FFO adjusted to (i) deduct recurring capital improvements and capitalized tenant improvements and lease commissions and (ii) remove certain non-cash income or expenses, such as amortization of deferred rent receivable and stock compensation expense.

FFO, Core FFO, and FAD are not substitutes for GAAP net income. Other real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) may compute FFO, Core FFO, and FAD differently, which could inhibit comparability. The Company believes its presentations of FFO, Core FFO, and FAD assist investors and analysts in analyzing and comparing the operating and financial performance between reporting periods.

Acquisition Activity

Subsequent to September 30, 2020, the Company completed the acquisition of Pickett Industrial Park, a 246,000 square foot infill multi-tenant industrial park located in Alexandria, Virginia, for a total purchase price of $46.3 million. The park consists of three buildings with suites ranging from 7,000 to 75,000 square feet and was 100% occupied at closing.

The park is strategically located inside the Capital Beltway in the rapidly redeveloping Van Dorn Corridor, has immediate access to I-95, I-495, and I-395 freeways and is in close proximity to the Pentagon, Fort Belvoir, and the U.S. Capital. This acquisition is complementary to the Company’s existing Northern Virginia industrial and flex portfolio totaling 3.0 million square feet.

Leasing Production

During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Company executed leases on 2.0 million and 5.6 million square feet, respectively, compared to 2.0 million and 5.3 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively. The Company also reported that it entered into a 10-year lease on the 288,000 square foot single-tenant industrial building at its Hathaway Business Park located in its Los Angeles sub-market, which is included in the lease production stats for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2020. The lease commenced in October 2020 with cash rental rate growth of 36.1% over the prior lease which expired April 30, 2020. Weighted average cash rental rate growth on leases executed during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, was 5.2% and 5.9%, respectively, while average net effective rent1 growth was 18.7% and 16.4% for the same periods, respectively. Average lease term of the leases executed during the three months ended September 30, 2020 was 4.3 years, with associated average transaction costs (tenant improvements and leasing commissions) of $3.46 per square foot. For comparative purposes, average lease term and transaction costs on leases executed in the same period of 2019 were 3.9 years and $3.80 per square foot, respectively.

1 Net effective rent represents average rental payments for the term of a lease on a straight-line basis, excluding operating expense reimbursements.

Property Operations–Same Park Portfolio

The Company believes that evaluation of the Same Park portfolio, defined as all properties owned and operated as of September 30, 2020 that were acquired prior to January 1, 2018, provides an informative view of how the Company’s portfolio has performed over comparable periods. As of September 30, 2020, the Same Park portfolio consisted of 25.7 million rentable square feet, or 93.5% of the 27.5 million rentable square feet in the Company’s total portfolio, and excluded the Company’s 95.0% interest in a 395-unit multifamily property.

The following table presents the unaudited operating results of the Company’s Same Park facilities for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (in thousands, except per square foot amounts):

 

For the Three Months

 

 

 

For the Nine Months

 

 

 

Ended September 30,

 

 

 

Ended September 30,

 

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

Change

 

2020

 

2019

 

Change

Rental income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash rental income (1)

$

95,096

 

 

$

94,388

 

 

0.8

%

 

$

282,171

 

 

$

282,644

 

 

(0.2

%)

Non-cash rental income (2)

 

1,303

 

 

 

749

 

 

74.0

%

 

 

4,620

 

 

 

1,891

 

 

144.3

%

Total rental income

 

96,399

 

 

 

95,137

 

 

1.3

%

 

 

286,791

 

 

 

284,535

 

 

0.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted Cost of Operations (3)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property taxes

 

10,811

 

 

 

10,224

 

 

5.7

%

 

 

32,410

 

 

 

30,416

 

 

6.6

%

Utilities

 

4,870

 

 

 

5,249

 

 

(7.2

%)

 

 

14,106

 

 

 

14,610

 

 

(3.4

%)

Repairs and maintenance

 

6,197

 

 

 

5,844

 

 

6.0

%

 

 

17,277

 

 

 

17,394

 

 

(0.7

%)

Payroll

 

4,090

 

 

 

3,622

 

 

12.9

%

 

 

12,030

 

 

 

11,070

 

 

8.7

%

Snow removal

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.0

%

 

 

78

 

 

 

1,033

 

 

(92.4

%)

Property insurance

 

1,283

 

 

 

868

 

 

47.8

%

 

 

3,009

 

 

 

2,346

 

 

28.3

%

Other expenses

 

1,652

 

 

 

1,645

 

 

0.4

%

 

 

5,124

 

 

 

5,409

 

 

(5.3

%)

Total Adjusted Cost of Operations

 

28,903

 

 

 

27,452

 

 

5.3

%

 

 

84,034

 

 

 

82,278

 

 

2.1

%

NOI (4)

$

67,496

 

 

$

67,685

 

 

(0.3

%)

 

$

202,757

 

 

$

202,257

 

 

0.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash NOI (5)

$

66,193

 

 

$

66,936

 

 

(1.1

%)

 

$

198,137

 

 

$

200,366

 

 

(1.1

%)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selected Statistical Data

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NOI margin (6)

 

70.0

%

 

 

71.1

%

 

(1.5

%)

 

 

70.7

%

 

 

71.1

%

 

(0.6

%)

Cash NOI margin (7)

 

69.6

%

 

 

70.9

%

 

(1.8

%)

 

 

70.2

%

 

 

70.9

%

 

(1.0

%)

Weighted average square foot occupancy

 

92.3

%

 

 

94.7

%

 

(2.5

%)

 

 

92.5

%

 

 

94.5

%

 

(2.1

%)

Revenue per occupied square foot (8)

$

16.29

 

 

$

15.66

 

 

4.0

%

 

$

16.11

 

 

$

15.64

 

 

3.0

%

Revenue per available foot (RevPAF) (9)

$

15.03

 

 

$

14.83

 

 

1.3

%

 

$

14.90

 

 

$

14.79

 

 

0.7

%

(1)

Cash Rental Income represents rental income excluding Non-Cash Rental Income (defined below). Included in the calculation of Same Park Cash Rental Income are (a) lease buyout income of $0.3 million and $0.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and $0.8 million and $1.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and (b) accounts receivable write-offs of $0.2 million and $0.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and $1.4 million and $0.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Cash rental income does not include deferred and abated rental income of $2.0 million and $0 for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and $6.5 million and $0 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

(2)

Non-Cash Rental Income represents amortization of deferred rent receivable, amortization of above and below market rents, net, and amortization of lease incentives and tenant improvement reimbursements. Same Park Non-Cash Rental Income is presented net of deferred rent receivable write-offs of $0.3 million and $0.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and $2.6 million and $0.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

(3)

Adjusted Cost of Operations, as presented above, excludes stock compensation expense for employees whose compensation expense is recorded in cost of operations, which can vary significantly period to period based upon the performance of the Company.

(4)

The Company utilizes NOI, a non-GAAP financial measure, to evaluate the operating performance of its business parks. The Company defines NOI as rental income less Adjusted Cost of Operations. The Company believes NOI assists investors in analyzing the performance of its real estate by excluding (i) corporate overhead (i.e., general and administrative expense) because it does not relate to the direct operating performance of the real estate, (ii) depreciation and amortization expense because it does not accurately reflect changes in the fair value of the real estate, and (iii) stock compensation expense because this expense item can vary significantly from period to period and thus impact comparability across periods.

(5)

The Company utilizes Cash NOI to evaluate the cash flow performance of our business parks, and we believe investors utilize this metric for the same purpose. The Company defines Cash NOI as Cash Rental Income less Adjusted Cost of Operations.

(6)

NOI margin is computed by dividing NOI by rental income.

(7)

Cash NOI margin is computed by dividing Cash NOI by Cash Rental Income.

(8)

Revenue per occupied square foot is computed by dividing rental income for the period by weighted average occupied square feet for the same period. Revenue per occupied square foot for the three and nine month periods is annualized.

(9)

Revenue per Available Square Foot (RevPAF) is computed by dividing rental income for the period by weighted average available square feet for the same period. RevPAF for the three and nine month periods is annualized.

The following table summarizes unaudited selected quarterly financial data with respect to the Same Park facilities (in thousands, except per square foot amounts):

 

For the Three Months Ended

 

March 31

 

June 30

 

September 30

 

December 31

Rental income (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2020

$

97,735

 

 

$

92,657

 

 

$

96,399

 

 

$

 

2019

$

94,604

 

 

$

94,794

 

 

$

95,137

 

 

$

97,415

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted Cost of Operations (2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2020

$

28,134

 

 

$

26,997

 

 

$

28,903

 

 

$

 

2019

$

28,143

 

 

$

26,683

 

 

$

27,452

 

 

$

27,281

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NOI (3)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2020

$

69,601

 

 

$

65,660

 

 

$

67,496

 

 

$

 

2019

$

66,461

 

 

$

68,111

 

 

$

67,685

 

 

$

70,134

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average square foot occupancy

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2020

 

92.9

%

 

 

92.4

%

 

 

92.3

%

 

 

 

2019

 

94.7

%

 

 

94.2

%

 

 

94.7

%

 

 

94.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue per occupied square foot (4)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2020

$

16.40

 

 

$

15.64

 

 

$

16.29

 

 

$

 

2019

$

15.57

 

 

$

15.68

 

 

$

15.66

 

 

$

16.09

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

RevPAF (5)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2020

$

15.24

 

 

$

14.45

 

 

$

15.03

 

 

$

 

2019

$

14.75

 

 

$

14.78

 

 

$

14.83

 

 

$

15.19

 

(1)

Included in the calculation of Same Park rental income are (a) lease buyout income of $0.2 million, $0.8 million, $0.2 million, $0.2 million, $0.3 million, $0.3 million, and $0.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019, June 30, 2019, September 30, 2019, December 31, 2019, March 31, 2020, June 30, 2020, and September 30, 2020, respectively, (b) accounts receivable write-offs of $0.2 million, $0.3 million, $0.3 million, $0.2 million, $0.1 million, $1.1 million, and $0.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019, June 30, 2019, September 30, 2019, December 31, 2019, March 31, 2020, June 30, 2020, and September 30, 2020, respectively, and (c) deferred rent receivable write-offs of $0.1 million, $0.1 million, $0.1 million, $0.1 million, $0, $2.3 million, and $0.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019, June 30, 2019, September 30, 2019, December 31, 2019, March 31, 2020, June 30, 2020, and September 30, 2020, respectively.

(2)

Adjusted Cost of Operations excludes stock compensation expense for employees whose compensation expense is recorded in cost of operations, which can vary significantly period to period based upon the performance of the Company.

(3)

The Company utilizes NOI, a non-GAAP financial measure, to evaluate the operating performance of its business parks. The Company defines NOI as rental income less Adjusted Cost of Operations. The Company believes NOI assists investors in analyzing the performance of its real estate by excluding (i) corporate overhead (i.e., general and administrative expense) because it does not relate to the direct operating performance of the real estate, (ii) depreciation and amortization expense because it does not accurately reflect changes in the fair value of the real estate, and (iii) stock compensation expense because this expense item can vary significantly from period to period and thus impact comparability across periods.

(4)

Revenue per occupied square foot is computed by dividing rental income for the period by weighted average occupied square feet for the same period. Revenue per occupied square foot for the three and nine month periods is annualized.

(5)

RevPAF is computed by dividing rental income for the period by weighted average available square feet for the same period. RevPAF for the three and nine month periods is annualized.

COVID-19 Pandemic/Rent Collections Update

The COVID-19 pandemic has had and is expected to continue to have a significant impact on our operations and capital plans. During the three months ended September 30, 2020, the Company granted $1.7 million of deferred rent and $0.3 million of rent abatement. Through the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Company had granted rent relief to 388 customers (approximately 11.0% of total customers based on rental income) including $5.5 million of rent deferral and $1.2 million of rent abatement. As of October 26, 2020, the Company collected $1.3 million, or 98.3%, of the scheduled repayments of COVID-19 related rent deferrals billed through September 30, 2020.

During the three months ended September 30, 2020, the Company wrote-off $0.3 million of accounts receivable, which is in-line with the $0.3 million written-off during the three months ended September 30, 2019. Also during the three months ended September 30, 2020, the Company wrote-off deferred rent receivables of $0.3 million, which is roughly in-line with the $0.1 million written-off during the three months ended September 30, 2019. During the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Company wrote-off accounts receivable and deferred rent receivable of $1.5 million and $2.7 million, respectively, compared to $0.9 million and $0.4 million, respectively, during the same period in 2019.

The table below represents percentages of billed revenue that the Company has collected, deferred, and abated/written-off, by product type, for the respective periods presented (percentages shown are all as of October 26, 2020):

 

 

Percentage of Rent

 

 

Collected

 

Outstanding

 

Deferred

 

Abated/Written-off

Q2 2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Industrial

 

 

93%

 

 

0%

 

 

5%

 

 

2%

Flex

 

 

94%

 

 

1%

 

 

3%

 

 

2%

Office

 

 

97%

 

 

0%

 

 

2%

 

 

1%

Total

 

 

94%

 

 

0%

 

 

4%

 

 

2%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Q3 2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Industrial

 

 

96%

 

 

1%

 

 

2%

 

 

1%

Flex

 

 

96%

 

 

2%

 

 

1%

 

 

1%

Office

 

 

97%

 

 

1%

 

 

2%

 

 

0%

Total

 

 

96%

 

 

1%

 

 

2%

 

 

1%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

October 2020 (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Industrial

 

 

96%

 

 

4%

 

 

0%

 

 

0%

Flex

 

 

95%

 

 

5%

 

 

0%

 

 

0%

Office

 

 

98%

 

 

2%

 

 

0%

 

 

0%

Total

 

 

96%

 

 

4%

 

 

0%

 

 

0%

(1)

October 2020 rent billings and collections shown above include September 2020 rent billed on September 30, 2020 and collected in October 2020 for leases billed in arrears.

As of October 26, 2020, the Company had open rent relief requests from approximately 1% of customers. See “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations–Overview, Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic” in our September 30, 2020 Form 10-Q for more information.

Brentford at The Mile Development, Tysons, Virginia

In August 2020, the Company entered into a joint venture agreement with a real estate development company (“JV Partner”) for the purpose of developing Brentford at The Mile, a planned 411-unit multifamily apartment complex within its 628,000 square foot office and multifamily park located in Tysons, Virginia (“Brentford Joint Venture”). Under the Brentford Joint Venture agreement, the Company has a 98.2% controlling interest and is the managing member with the JV Partner holding the remaining 1.8% limited partnership interest.

Construction of Brentford at The Mile commenced in August 2020 and is anticipated to be completed over a period of 24 to 36 months at an estimated development cost of $110 million to $115 million, excluding the cost of land. During the three months ended September 30, 2020, the Company incurred non-capitalizable demolition costs of $0.3 million in interest and other expense on its consolidated statements of income.

Disposition Activity

On September 16, 2020, the Company sold two industrial buildings totaling 40,000 square feet located in Redmond, Washington, that were subject to an eminent domain process for a gross sales price of $11.4 million, which resulted in a gain of $7.7 million.

Distributions Declared

On October 21, 2020, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $1.05 per common share. Distributions were also declared on the various series of depositary shares, each representing 1/1,000 of a share of preferred stock. Distributions for both common shares and preferred stock will be payable on December 30, 2020 to shareholders of record on December 15, 2020.

Company Information

PS Business Parks, Inc., a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states. The Company also held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex and a 98.2% interest in a development of a 411-unit multifamily apartment complex.

Forward-Looking Statements

When used within this press release, the words “may,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “intends,” and similar expressions are intended to identify “forward-looking statements.” Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause the actual results and performance of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on our business and our customers; the impact of competition from new and existing commercial facilities which could impact rents and occupancy levels at the Company’s facilities; the Company’s ability to evaluate, finance, and integrate acquired and developed properties into the Company’s existing operations; the Company’s ability to effectively compete in the markets that it does business in; the impact of the regulatory environment as well as national, state, and local laws and regulations including, without limitation, those governing REITs; the impact of general economic and business conditions, including as a result of the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic; rental rates and occupancy levels at the Company’s facilities; and changes in these conditions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the availability of permanent capital at attractive rates, the outlook and actions of rating agencies and risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s SEC reports, including quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, reports on Form 8-K, and annual reports on Form 10-K.

Additional information about PS Business Parks, Inc., including more financial analysis of the third quarter operating results, is available on the Company’s website at psbusinessparks.com.

A conference call is scheduled for Thursday, October 29, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. PDT (1:00 p.m. EDT) to discuss third quarter results. The Company will also be discussing its response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the effects it has had on its customers and the operation of its properties. The toll free number is (866) 342-8591; the conference ID is PSBQ320. The call will also be available via a live webcast on the Company’s website. A replay of the conference call will be available through November 12, 2020 at (800) 839-5631, as well as via webcast on the Company’s website.

PS BUSINESS PARKS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

September 30,

 

December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

117,881

 

 

$

62,786

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Real estate facilities, at cost

 

 

 

 

 

Land

 

855,542

 

 

 

844,419

 

Buildings and improvements

 

2,213,798

 

 

 

2,203,308

 

 

 

3,069,340

 

 

 

3,047,727

 

Accumulated depreciation

 

(1,210,473

)

 

 

(1,158,489

)

 

 

1,858,867

 

 

 

1,889,238

 

Properties held for sale, net (1)

 

 

 

 

15,264

 

Land and building held for development, net

 

35,506

 

 

 

28,110

 

 

 

1,894,373

 

 

 

1,932,612

 

Rent receivable

 

1,790

 

 

 

1,392

 

Deferred rent receivable (2)

 

37,361

 

 

 

32,993

 

Other assets

 

13,348

 

 

 

16,660

 

Total assets

$

2,064,753

 

 

$

2,046,443

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accrued and other liabilities

$

87,808

 

 

$

84,632

 

Total liabilities

 

87,808

 

 

 

84,632

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

Equity

 

 

 

 

 

PS Business Parks, Inc.’s shareholders’ equity

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 37,790 shares issued and outstanding at ($944,750 aggregate liquidation preference) September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019

 

944,750

 

 

 

944,750

 

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 27,486,788 and 27,440,953 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively

 

274

 

 

 

274

 

Paid-in capital

 

737,065

 

 

 

736,986

 

Accumulated earnings

 

75,393

 

 

 

63,666

 

Total PS Business Parks, Inc.’s shareholders’ equity

 

1,757,482

 

 

 

1,745,676

 

Noncontrolling interests

 

219,463

 

 

 

216,135

 

Total equity

 

1,976,945

 

 

 

1,961,811

 

Total liabilities and equity

$

2,064,753

 

 

$

2,046,443

 

(1)

On September 16, 2020, the Company completed the sale of two industrial buildings totaling 40,000 square feet located in Redmond, Washington, which were subject to an eminent domain process, for a gross sales price of $11.4 million. Properties held for sale, net as of December 31, 2019 represents the same two industrial buildings mentioned above along with one single-tenant building totaling 113,000 square feet located in Montgomery County, Maryland, which sold on January 7, 2020 for a gross sales price of $30.0 million.

(2)

Increase in deferred rent receivable is primarily attributable to rent deferral arrangements that the Company entered into with certain customers as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

PS BUSINESS PARKS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the Three Months

 

For the Nine Months

 

Ended September 30,

 

Ended September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rental income

$

103,760

 

 

$

108,064

 

 

$

310,535

 

 

$

323,671

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of operations

 

32,096

 

 

 

32,468

 

 

 

93,490

 

 

 

97,521

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

23,064

 

 

 

26,220

 

 

 

72,646

 

 

 

75,863

 

General and administrative

 

5,047

 

 

 

4,051

 

 

 

11,374

 

 

 

10,111

 

Total operating expenses

 

60,207

 

 

 

62,739

 

 

 

177,510

 

 

 

183,495

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest and other income

 

230

 

 

 

1,384

 

 

 

1,012

 

 

 

2,766

 

Interest and other expense

 

(536

)

 

 

(199

)

 

 

(900

)

 

 

(484

)

Gain on sale of real estate facilities

 

7,652

 

 

 

 

 

 

27,273

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

50,899

 

 

 

46,510

 

 

 

160,410

 

 

 

142,458

 

Allocation to noncontrolling interests

 

(8,124

)

 

 

(7,020

)

 

 

(26,011

)

 

 

(21,670

)

Net income allocable to PS Business Parks, Inc.

 

42,775

 

 

 

39,490

 

 

 

134,399

 

 

 

120,788

 

Allocation to preferred shareholders

 

(12,046

)

 

 

(12,959

)

 

 

(36,139

)

 

 

(38,877

)

Allocation to restricted stock unit holders

 

(149

)

 

 

(219

)

 

 

(543

)

 

 

(699

)

Net income allocable to common shareholders

$

30,580

 

 

$

26,312

 

 

$

97,717

 

 

$

81,212

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per common share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

1.11

 

 

$

0.96

 

 

$

3.56

 

 

$

2.96

 

Diluted

$

1.11

 

 

$

0.96

 

 

$

3.55

 

 

$

2.95

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

27,483

 

 

 

27,432

 

 

 

27,470

 

 

 

27,411

 

Diluted

 

27,565

 

 

 

27,543

 

 

 

27,560

 

 

 

27,512

 

 

PS BUSINESS PARKS, INC.

Computation of Funds from Operations (“FFO”), Core FFO, and Funds Available for Distribution (“FAD”)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the Three Months

 

For the Nine Months

 

Ended September 30,

 

Ended September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Net income allocable to common shareholders

$

30,580

 

 

$

26,312

 

 

$

97,717

 

 

$

81,212

 

Adjustments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gain on sale of real estate facilities

 

(7,652

)

 

 

 

 

 

(27,273

)

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization expense

 

23,064

 

 

 

26,220

 

 

 

72,646

 

 

 

75,863

 

Net income allocated to noncontrolling interests

 

8,124

 

 

 

7,020

 

 

 

26,011

 

 

 

21,670

 

Net income allocated to restricted stock unit holders

 

149

 

 

 

219

 

 

 

543

 

 

 

699

 

FFO allocated to joint venture partner

 

(21

)

 

 

(39

)

 

 

(102

)

 

 

(105

)

FFO allocable to diluted common shares and units (1)

 

54,244

 

 

 

59,732

 

 

 

169,542

 

 

 

179,339

 

Non-capitalizable demolition costs

 

335

 

 

 

 

 

 

335

 

 

 

 

Acceleration of stock compensation expense due to President and Chief Executive Officer retirement

 

1,687

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,687

 

 

 

 

Core FFO allocable to diluted common shares and units (1)

 

56,266

 

 

 

59,732

 

 

 

171,564

 

 

 

179,339

 

Adjustments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Recurring capital improvements

 

(1,625

)

 

 

(2,728

)

 

 

(6,413

)

 

 

(6,336

)

Tenant improvements

 

(3,338

)

 

 

(3,331

)

 

 

(11,039

)

 

 

(11,898

)

Lease commissions

 

(1,889

)

 

 

(2,654

)

 

 

(5,225

)

 

 

(6,027

)

Non-cash rental income (2)

 

(1,530

)

 

 

(1,122

)

 

 

(5,340

)

 

 

(3,069

)

Non-cash stock compensation expense (3)

 

831

 

 

 

2,102

 

 

 

2,704

 

 

 

3,991

 

Cash paid for taxes in lieu of shares upon vesting of restricted stock units

 

(442

)

 

 

(620

)

 

 

(4,102

)

 

 

(6,120

)

FAD allocable to diluted common shares and units (1)

$

48,273

 

 

$

51,379

 

 

$

142,149

 

 

$

149,880

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Distributions to common shareholders, noncontrolling interests, and restricted stock unit holders

$

36,717

 

 

$

36,728

 

 

$

110,123

 

 

$

110,132

 

Distribution payout ratio

 

76.1

%

 

 

71.5

%

 

 

77.5

%

 

 

73.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of Earnings per Share to FFO per Share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per common share—diluted

$

1.11

 

 

$

0.96

 

 

$

3.55

 

 

$

2.95

 

Gain on sale of real estate facilities

 

(0.22

)

 

 

 

 

 

(0.78

)

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization expense

 

0.66

 

 

 

0.75

 

 

 

2.08

 

 

 

2.18

 

FFO per share (1)

 

1.55

 

 

 

1.71

 

 

 

4.85

 

 

 

5.13

 

Non-capitalizable demolition costs

 

0.01

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

 

Acceleration of stock compensation expense due to President and Chief Executive Officer retirement

 

0.05

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.05

 

 

 

 

Core FFO per share (1)

$

1.61

 

 

$

1.71

 

 

$

4.91

 

 

$

5.13

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common shares

 

27,483

 

 

 

27,432

 

 

 

27,470

 

 

 

27,411

 

Operating partnership units

 

7,305

 

 

 

7,305

 

 

 

7,305

 

 

 

7,305

 

Restricted stock units

 

49

 

 

 

113

 

 

 

65

 

 

 

126

 

Common share equivalents

 

82

 

 

 

111

 

 

 

90

 

 

 

101

 

Total common and dilutive shares

 

34,919

 

 

 

34,961

 

 

 

34,930

 

 

 

34,943

 

(1)

FFO, Core FFO, and FAD are defined above.

(2)

Non-cash rental income includes amortization of deferred rent receivable, in-place lease intangible, tenant improvement reimbursement, and lease incentive intangible.

(3)

Amounts shown are net of accelerated stock compensation expense related to the President and Chief Executive Officer retirement, which is also excluded from the computation of Core FFO.

PS BUSINESS PARKS, INC.

Reconciliation of Selected Non-GAAP Measures to Analogous GAAP Measures

(Unaudited, in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the Three Months

 

 

 

For the Nine Months

 

 

 

Ended September 30,

 

 

 

Ended September 30,

 

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

Change

 

2020

 

2019

 

Change

Rental income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Same Park (1)

$

96,399

 

 

$

95,137

 

 

1.3

%

 

$

286,791

 

 

$

284,535

 

 

0.8

%

Non-Same Park

 

4,993

 

 

 

3,598

 

 

38.8

%

 

 

15,809

 

 

 

9,508

 

 

66.3

%

Multifamily

 

2,201

 

 

 

2,519

 

 

(12.6

%)

 

 

7,249

 

 

 

7,492

 

 

(3.2

%)

Assets sold (2)

 

167

 

 

 

6,810

 

 

(97.5

%)

 

 

686

 

 

 

22,136

 

 

(96.9

%)

Total rental income

 

103,760

 

 

 

108,064

 

 

(4.0

%)

 

 

310,535

 

 

 

323,671

 

 

(4.1

%)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of operations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted Cost of Operations (3)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Same Park

 

28,903

 

 

 

27,452

 

 

5.3

%

 

 

84,034

 

 

 

82,278

 

 

2.1

%

Non-Same Park

 

1,843

 

 

 

1,137

 

 

62.1

%

 

 

5,446

 

 

 

3,304

 

 

64.8

%

Multifamily

 

1,066

 

 

 

1,045

 

 

2.0

%

 

 

3,084

 

 

 

3,118

 

 

(1.1

%)

Assets sold (2)

 

41

 

 

 

2,525

 

 

(98.4

%)

 

 

143

 

 

 

7,911

 

 

(98.2

%)

Stock compensation expense (4)

 

243

 

 

 

309

 

 

(21.4

%)

 

 

783

 

 

 

910

 

 

(14.0

%)

Total cost of operations

 

32,096

 

 

 

32,468

 

 

(1.1

%)

 

 

93,490

 

 

 

97,521

 

 

(4.1

%)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net operating income (5)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Same Park

 

67,496

 

 

 

67,685

 

 

(0.3

%)

 

 

202,757

 

 

 

202,257

 

 

0.2

%

Non-Same Park

 

3,150

 

 

 

2,461

 

 

28.0

%

 

 

10,363

 

 

 

6,204

 

 

67.0

%

Multifamily

 

1,135

 

 

 

1,474

 

 

(23.0

%)

 

 

4,165

 

 

 

4,374

 

 

(4.8

%)

Assets sold (2)

 

126

 

 

 

4,285

 

 

(97.1

%)

 

 

543

 

 

 

14,225

 

 

(96.2

%)

Stock compensation expense (4)

 

(243

)

 

 

(309

)

 

(21.4

%)

 

 

(783

)

 

 

(910

)

 

(14.0

%)

Depreciation and amortization expense

 

(23,064

)

 

 

(26,220

)

 

(12.0

%)

 

 

(72,646

)

 

 

(75,863

)

 

(4.2

%)

General and administrative expense

 

(5,047

)

 

 

(4,051

)

 

24.6

%

 

 

(11,374

)

 

 

(10,111

)

 

12.5

%

Interest and other income

 

230

 

 

 

1,384

 

 

(83.4

%)

 

 

1,012

 

 

 

2,766

 

 

(63.4

%)

Interest and other expense

 

(536

)

 

 

(199

)

 

169.3

%

 

 

(900

)

 

 

(484

)

 

86.0

%

Gain on sale of real estate facilities

 

7,652

 

 

 

 

 

100.0

%

 

 

27,273

 

 

 

 

 

100.0

%

Net income

$

50,899

 

 

$

46,510

 

 

9.4

%

 

$

160,410

 

 

$

142,458

 

 

12.6

%

(1)

Included in the calculation of Same Park rental income are (a) lease buyout income of $0.3 million and $0.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and $0.8 million and $1.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, (b) accounts receivable write-offs of $0.2 million and $0.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and $1.4 million and $0.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and (c) deferred rent receivable write-offs of $0.3 million and $0.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and $2.6 million and $0.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

(2)

Amounts for the three months ended September 30, 2020 include results related to two industrial buildings totaling 40,000 square feet sold in September 2020; amounts for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 include the two industrial buildings totaling 40,000 square feet sold in September 2020 and a 113,000 square foot office building sold in January 2020; amounts for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 reflect the operating results of the two industrial buildings totaling 40,000 square feet sold in September 2020, the 113,000 square foot office building sold in January 2020, and 1.3 million square feet of assets sold in October 2019.

(3)

Adjusted Cost of Operations excludes the impact of stock compensation expense.

(4)

Stock compensation expense, as shown here, represents stock compensation expense for employees whose compensation expense is recorded in cost of operations. Note that stock compensation expense attributable to the executive management team (including divisional vice presidents) and other corporate employees is recorded within general and administrative expense.

(5)

NOI represents rental income less Adjusted Cost of Operations.

 

PS Business Parks Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fiverr Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Visa to Acquire YellowPepper
SolarWinds Remote Monitoring and Management Integrates SolarWinds Endpoint Detection and Response ...
Joseph R. Biden Named Winner of Nickelodeon’s Kids Pick the President “Kids’ Vote”
First Patients Treated with the World’s Smallest Heart Pump, the 9Fr Impella ECP
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
Cresco Labs Launches 1.0 g Liquid Live Resin Vape Offering in Illinois and California
Clean Marine Fuels: Total Charters Four New LNG-powered Vessels
First Northern Community Bancorp Reports Third Quarter 2020 Net Income of $3.4 Million
South Africa: Total Makes Second Significant Gas Condensate Discovery
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
InVivo Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Public Offering
AT&T Reports Third-Quarter Results
C3.ai, Microsoft, and Adobe Combine Forces to Re-invent CRM with AI
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.10.20
PS Business Parks, Inc. to Release Third Quarter 2020 Earnings and Host Quarterly Conference Call