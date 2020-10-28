 

DGAP-Adhoc ElringKlinger and Plastic Omnium partner in fuel cell technology to accelerate the development of hydrogen mobility

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
28.10.2020, 21:39  |  73   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: ElringKlinger AG / Key word(s): Alliance
ElringKlinger and Plastic Omnium partner in fuel cell technology to accelerate the development of hydrogen mobility

28-Oct-2020 / 21:39 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Dettingen/Erms (Germany), October 28, 2020 +++ ElringKlinger AG, Dettingen/Erms, (ISIN DE 0007856023/ WKN 785602) and Compagnie Plastic Omnium SE today agreed to take hydrogen-based fuel cell technology to the next level. To fulfil this objective, they will create EKPO Fuel Cell Technologies, a joint venture dedicated to fuel cell stack development, production and commercialization.

EKPO Fuel Cell Technologies will be owned 60% by ElringKlinger and 40% by Plastic Omnium. ElringKlinger will bring all of its assets related to fuel cells stacks, which include more than 150 employees, more than 150 patents, R&D and know-how, its fuel cell components business, and several high power density fuel cell stack platforms already marketed and manufactured at a facility located in Dettingen/Erms, where the joint venture will also be headquartered. The annual production capacity of initially up to 10,000 units in the joint venture will be progressively extended according to the order book.

Plastic Omnium will invest €100 million in the new company to support the acceleration of innovation, strongly develop the commercial pipeline and increase production capacities. The group will also contribute to the development of the JV through its global customer portfolio, its worldwide presence and its technological expertise in hydrogen storage and systems.

By 2030, EKPO Fuel Cell Technologies aims to reach a market share of 10 to 15% in the fuel cell technology business, representing revenues between €700 million and
€1 billion.

The two partners today also signed an agreement on the acquisition by Plastic Omnium of ElringKlinger Fuelcell Systems Austria GmbH (EKAT), an Austrian subsidiary of ElringKlinger specialized in integrated hydrogen systems, for an enterprise value of
€15 million.

The two agreements are being submitted to the competition authorities and are subject to the usual legal requirements. They should be closed in Q1 2021.

For further information, please contact:
ElringKlinger AG | Strategic Communications
Dr. Jens Winter
Max-Eyth-Straße 2 | D-72581 Dettingen/Erms
Phone: +49 7123 724-88335 | E-mail: jens.winter@elringklinger.com


 

28-Oct-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: ElringKlinger AG
Max-Eyth-Straße 2
72581 Dettingen/Erms
Germany
Phone: 071 23 / 724-0
Fax: 071 23 / 724-9006
E-mail: jens.winter@elringklinger.com
Internet: www.elringklinger.de
ISIN: DE0007856023
WKN: 785602
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1143771

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1143771  28-Oct-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1143771&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetElringKlinger Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: ElringKlingerAG - eine gute Anlage?

Diskussion: ElringKlinger „Elring – Das Original“
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Endor AG: Sehr deutliche Umsatzsteigerung in Q3 und im 9-Monatszeitraum 2020
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mega-Akquise abgeschlossen - 40 Mio. Unzen Gold- und Palladium Projekt wechselt den Besitzer - ...
DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG mit herausragendem Vermietungsergebnis und gestiegenem FFO weiter auf Wachstumskurs
DGAP-News: Mynaric erhält EUR 52,8 Millionen zur weiteren Positionierung als marktführender Hersteller ...
DGAP-News: DWS Q3: Geschäft weiterhin stark - Zentrale mittelfristige Ziele dieses Jahr erreichbar
DGAP-Adhoc: MAN SE: Vorstand der MAN SE erstellt Prognose der MAN Gruppe für das Geschäftsjahr 2020
DGAP-DD: PVA TePla AG deutsch
LION E-Mobility AG: LION E-Mobility AG implements limited capital increase
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Partners with Alps Alpine for Automotive Haptic Applications
Titel
Modulight setzt AIXTRONs System für maßgeschneiderte Lösungen ein / Laserspezialist aus Finnland ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SAP SE: Aktualisierung des Ausblicks für 2020 und der mittelfristigen Zielsetzungen - ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FINANCIAL REPORTING TIMELINE
DGAP-News: Endor AG: Sehr deutliche Umsatzsteigerung in Q3 und im 9-Monatszeitraum 2020
PNE AG: Eigenbetrieb von Windparks wird weiter ausgebaut
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
AIXTRON beteiligt sich an Forschungsprojekt Augmented Reality in der technischen Dokumentation / ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-News: Nova Minerals Limited: RPM erweitert die Grundfläche für Ressourcenbohrungen im Jahr 2021
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
DGAP-News: Fosterville South Exploration Ltd.: Fosterville South erhält Genehmigungen für weitere 15 ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21:43 Uhr
DGAP-News: ElringKlinger und Plastic Omnium schließen sich in der Brennstoffzellentechnologie zusammen, um die Entwicklung der Wasserstoffmobilität zu beschleunigen (deutsch)
21:43 Uhr
DGAP-News: ElringKlinger and Plastic Omnium partner in fuel cell technology to accelerate the development of hydrogen mobility
21:43 Uhr
DGAP-News: ElringKlinger und Plastic Omnium schließen sich in der Brennstoffzellentechnologie zusammen, um die Entwicklung der Wasserstoffmobilität zu beschleunigen
21:39 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: ElringKlinger und Plastic Omnium schließen sich in der Brennstoffzellentechnologie zusammen, um die Entwicklung der Wasserstoffmobilität zu beschleunigen (deutsch)
21:39 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: ElringKlinger und Plastic Omnium schließen sich in der Brennstoffzellentechnologie zusammen, um die Entwicklung der Wasserstoffmobilität zu beschleunigen
27.10.20
Tech-Experte Söllner: "Rubikon überschritten": DAX, Bitcoin, SAP, Tesla, Plug Power, JinkoSolar, Varta
25.10.20
WDH: Künftiger Gesamtmetall-Chef für Mehrarbeit teils ohne Lohnausgleich
24.10.20
Künftiger Gesamtmetall-Chef für Mehrarbeit teils ohne Lohnausgleich
23.10.20
Autozulieferer Elring Klinger will mit Innovationen aus dem Corona-Blues
22.10.20
Aktien Frankfurt: Dax macht Verluste großteils wieder wett

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:02 Uhr
716
ElringKlinger „Elring – Das Original“
22.10.20
3.955
ElringKlingerAG - eine gute Anlage?