Albany International Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Results

“We are reporting another quarter of strong financial performance despite the challenging business conditions resulting from the pandemic. Over the past nine months, we’ve adjusted our headcount, controlled costs and executed well across our organization. These actions positioned us to deliver healthy third-quarter profit margins despite the effects of the economic downturn on our top line. Additionally, late in the third quarter we successfully reopened our three LEAP production facilities.

"Our top priority remains the health and safety of our employees, and I am proud of our employees' commitment to keeping one another safe and our operations performing well,” said Albany International President and Chief Executive Officer, Bill Higgins.

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) today reported operating results for its third quarter of 2020, which ended September 30, 2020.

“The Company is well positioned to pursue our strategies for long-term growth in our markets with positive free cash flow, a strong balance sheet and ample liquidity. Our Machine Clothing segment is the global market leader with an unmatched reputation for product reliability, customer service and product innovation. We expect near-term Albany Engineered Composites results will be driven by our current portfolio of defense and commercial programs. Longer-term, we expect organic growth to be driven by additional conventional composite contract wins and the use of our proprietary 3D composite technologies in a broader array of demanding aerospace applications,” concluded Higgins.

For the third quarter ended September 30, 2020:

Net sales were $212.0 million, down $59.1 million, or 21.8%, when compared to the prior year. Sales declined $46.6 million, or 38.9%, in the Engineered Composites segment driven by the temporary production halt on the LEAP program.

Gross profit of $87.3 million was 16.1% lower than the $104.1 million reported for the same period of 2019.

Selling, Technical, General, and Research (STG&R ) expenses were $47.8 million, compared to $48.7 million in the same period of 2019. Revaluation of foreign currency balances increased STG&R by $1.3 million in 2020, compared to a decrease of $1.0 million in the same period of 2019.

expenses were $47.8 million, compared to $48.7 million in the same period of 2019. Revaluation of foreign currency balances increased STG&R by $1.3 million in 2020, compared to a decrease of $1.0 million in the same period of 2019. Operating income was $38.8 million, compared to $55.7 million in the prior year, a decrease of 30.4%, as lower gross profit and higher restructuring expenses were partially offset by lower STG&R expenses.

The effective tax rate was 24.7% for the third quarter of each year. Income tax adjustments reduced third-quarter income tax expense by $3.0 million in 2020 and $1.5 million in 2019.

Net income attributable to the Company was $29.6 million ($0.92 per share), compared to $40.0 million ($1.24 per share) in Q3 2019. Adjusted earnings per share (or Adjusted EPS, a non-GAAP measure) was $0.96 per share in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $1.17 in the same period of last year.

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) was $61.8 million, compared to $71.4 million in Q3 2019, a decrease of 13.5%.

Please see the tables below for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures.

“We were very pleased with the Company's performance this quarter. We finished the quarter with a very strong balance sheet. We expect to continue to generate strong free cash flow during the balance of the year. Exploiting the strength of our balance sheet and strong operational performance, we have extended the Company's revolving credit agreement until October 2024," said Albany International Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, Stephen Nolan. "We are also updating our full-year guidance, reflecting the strong operational performance the Company delivered in the third quarter."

Outlook for Full-Year 2020

Albany International is updating financial guidance for the full-year 2020:

Total company revenue of between $870 and $890 million;

Effective income tax rate, including tax adjustments, of 34% to 36%;

Total company depreciation and amortization of between $70 and $75 million;

Capital expenditures in the range of $45 to $55 million;

GAAP earnings per share of between $2.72 and $2.82;

Adjusted earnings per share of between $3.35 and $3.45;

Total company Adjusted EBITDA of $240 to $250 million;

Machine Clothing revenue of $555 to $565 million;

Machine Clothing Adjusted EBITDA of between $200 and $210 million;

Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) revenue between $315 to $325 million; and

Albany Engineered Composites Adjusted EBITDA of $75 to $85 million.

ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales $ 211,999 $ 271,133 $ 673,753 $ 796,454 Cost of goods sold 124,697 167,026 393,999 495,394 Gross profit 87,302 104,107 279,754 301,060 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 39,518 39,841 118,167 121,602 Technical and research expenses 8,301 8,832 26,304 28,323 Restructuring expenses, net 710 (244 ) 4,189 1,139 Operating income 38,773 55,678 131,094 149,996 Interest expense, net 2,242 3,987 10,042 13,035 Other expense/(income), net (2,745 ) (1,628 ) 13,915 (1,906 ) Income before income taxes 39,276 53,319 107,137 138,867 Income tax expense 9,686 13,194 37,504 35,075 Net income 29,590 40,125 69,633 103,792 Net income/(loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interest 1 116 (1,419 ) 539 Net income attributable to the Company $ 29,589 $ 40,009 $ 71,052 $ 103,253 Earnings per share attributable to Company shareholders - Basic $ 0.92 $ 1.24 $ 2.20 $ 3.20 Earnings per share attributable to Company shareholders - Diluted $ 0.91 $ 1.24 $ 2.20 $ 3.20 Shares of the Company used in computing earnings per share: Basic 32,337 32,306 32,326 32,293 Diluted 32,344 32,317 32,333 32,305 Dividends declared per share, Class A and Class B $ 0.19 $ 0.18 $ 0.57 $ 0.54

ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share data) (unaudited) September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 215,304 $ 195,540 Accounts receivable, net 210,326 218,271 Contract assets, net 104,853 79,070 Inventories 113,107 95,149 Income taxes prepaid and receivable 6,560 6,162 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 30,485 24,142 Total current assets $ 680,635 $ 618,334 Property, plant and equipment, net 442,469 466,462 Intangibles, net 48,281 52,892 Goodwill 184,287 180,934 Deferred income taxes 38,387 51,621 Noncurrent receivables, net 36,228 41,234 Other assets 60,405 62,891 Total assets $ 1,490,692 $ 1,474,368 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Accounts payable $ 46,740 $ 65,203 Accrued liabilities 119,221 125,885 Current maturities of long-term debt 12 20 Income taxes payable 12,936 11,611 Total current liabilities 178,909 202,719 Long-term debt 418,000 424,009 Other noncurrent liabilities 134,903 132,725 Deferred taxes and other liabilities 9,022 12,226 Total liabilities 740,834 771,679 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock, par value $5.00 per share; authorized 2,000,000 shares; none issued — — Class A Common Stock, par value $0.001 per share; authorized 100,000,000 shares; 39,113,172 issued in 2020 and 39,098,792 in 2019 39 39 Class B Common Stock, par value $0.001 per share; authorized 25,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 1,617,998 in 2020 and 2019 2 2 Additional paid in capital 432,823 432,518 Retained earnings 749,678 698,496 Accumulated items of other comprehensive income: Translation adjustments (119,814 ) (122,852 ) Pension and postretirement liability adjustments (49,436 ) (49,994 ) Derivative valuation adjustment (10,409 ) (3,135 ) Treasury stock (Class A), at cost; 8,394,022 shares in 2020 and 8,408,770 shares in 2019 (256,074 ) (256,391 ) Total Company shareholders' equity 746,809 698,683 Noncontrolling interest 3,049 4,006 Total equity 749,858 702,689 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,490,692 $ 1,474,368

ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 29,590 $ 40,125 $ 69,633 $ 103,792 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 16,285 15,672 47,289 46,659 Amortization 1,997 1,582 7,017 6,305 Change in deferred taxes and other liabilities 3,074 13,548 12,434 12,802 Provision for write-off of property, plant and equipment 303 (5 ) 536 1,101 Non-cash interest (income)/expense (309 ) 151 (138 ) 454 Compensation and benefits paid or payable in Class A Common Stock 80 790 596 1,413 Fair value adjustment on foreign currency option (64 ) — — — Provision for credit losses from uncollected receivables and contract assets (105 ) 332 1,664 1,136 Foreign currency remeasurement loss/(gain) on intercompany loans 169 (1,049 ) 15,750 (2,656 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities that provided/(used) cash: Accounts receivable (2,048 ) (10,282 ) 6,069 (8,276 ) Contract assets (7,923 ) (9,605 ) (27,932 ) (6,558 ) Inventories 4,585 (3,760 ) (20,043 ) (21,927 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (4,532 ) 131 (6,989 ) (4,057 ) Income taxes prepaid and receivable (454 ) 304 (662 ) 662 Accounts payable (5,108 ) 363 (15,491 ) 7,837 Accrued liabilities 2,838 3,407 (8,063 ) (8,762 ) Income taxes payable 1,786 (5,611 ) 3,741 1,619 Noncurrent receivables (228 ) (339 ) 169 (679 ) Other noncurrent liabilities 111 (2,251 ) (413 ) (4,411 ) Other, net (388 ) (6 ) (1,474 ) 139 Net cash provided by operating activities 39,659 43,497 83,693 126,593 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of property, plant and equipment (9,349 ) (13,442 ) (31,320 ) (48,846 ) Purchased software (109 ) (257 ) (155 ) (306 ) Net cash used in investing activities (9,458 ) (13,699 ) (31,475 ) (49,152 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from borrowings — — 70,000 20,000 Principal payments on debt (17,005 ) (58,006 ) (76,016 ) (95,014 ) Principal payments on finance lease liabilities (335 ) (298 ) (6,798 ) (876 ) Taxes paid in lieu of share issuance — — (490 ) (971 ) Proceeds from options exercised 5 33 25 105 Dividends paid (6,144 ) (5,814 ) (18,424 ) (17,435 ) Net cash used in financing activities (23,479 ) (64,085 ) (31,703 ) (94,191 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 4,545 (7,207 ) (751 ) (7,266 ) Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 11,267 (41,494 ) 19,764 (24,016 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 204,037 215,233 195,540 197,755 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 215,304 $ 173,739 $ 215,304 $ 173,739

Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to comparable GAAP measures

The following tables present Net sales and the effect of changes in currency translation rates:

(in thousands, except percentages) Net sales as

reported, Q3

2020 Increase due to

changes in

currency

translation rates Q3 2020 sales

on same basis

as Q3 2019

currency

translation rates Net sales as

reported, Q3

2019 % Change compared

to Q3 2019,

excluding currency

rate effects Machine Clothing $ 138,747 $ 1,837 $ 136,910 $ 151,324 (9.5 ) % Albany Engineered Composites 73,252 350 72,902 119,809 (39.2 ) % Consolidated total $ 211,999 $ 2,187 $ 209,812 $ 271,133 (22.6 ) % (in thousands, except percentages) Net sales as

reported, YTD

2020 Decrease due to

changes in

currency

translation rates YTD 2020 sales

on same basis

as 2019

currency

translation rates Net sales as

reported, YTD

2019 % Change compared

to 2019,

excluding currency

rate effects Machine Clothing $ 428,782 $ (1,287 ) $ 430,069 $ 450,673 (4.6 ) % Albany Engineered Composites 244,971 (136 ) 245,107 345,781 (29.1 ) % Consolidated total $ 673,753 $ (1,423 ) $ 675,176 $ 796,454 (15.2 ) %

The following tables present Gross profit and Gross profit margin:

(in thousands, except percentages) Gross profit,

Q3 2020 Gross profit margin,

Q3 2020 Gross profit,

Q3 2019 Gross profit margin,

Q3 2019 Machine Clothing $ 71,471 51.5 % $ 79,225 52.4 % Albany Engineered Composites 15,831 21.6 % 24,882 20.8 % Consolidated total $ 87,302 41.2 % $ 104,107 38.4 % (in thousands, except percentages) Gross profit,

YTD 2020 Gross profit margin,

YTD 2020 Gross profit,

YTD 2019 Gross profit margin,

YTD 2019 Machine Clothing $ 227,734 53.1 % $ 234,040 51.9 % Albany Engineered Composites 52,020 21.2 % 67,020 19.4 % Consolidated total $ 279,754 41.5 % $ 301,060 37.8 %

Adjusted EBITDA for the current-year and comparable prior-year periods has been calculated as follows:

Three months ended September 30, 2020 (in thousands) Machine Clothing Albany Engineered

Composites Corporate expenses

and other Total Company Operating income/(loss) (GAAP) $ 45,699 $ 6,828 $ (13,754) $ 38,773 Interest, taxes, other income/(expense) — — (9,183) (9,183) Net income/(loss) (GAAP) 45,699 6,828 (22,937) 29,590 Interest expense, net — — 2,242 2,242 Income tax expense — — 9,686 9,686 Depreciation and amortization expense 5,074 12,236 972 18,282 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 50,773 19,064 (10,037) 59,800 Restructuring expenses 384 358 (32) 710 Foreign currency revaluation (gains)/losses 1,422 (226) (144) 1,052 Acquisition/integration costs — 291 — 291 Pre-tax (income) attributable to noncontrolling interest — (22) — (22) Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 52,579 $ 19,465 $ (10,213) $ 61,831 Adjusted EBITDA margin (Adjusted EBITDA divided by Net sales-non-GAAP) 37.9 % 26.6 % — 29.2 % Three months ended September 30, 2019 (in thousands) Machine Clothing Albany Engineered

Composites Corporate expenses

and other Total Company Operating income/(loss) (GAAP) $ 51,906 $ 17,345 $ (13,573) $ 55,678 Interest, taxes, other income/(expense) — — (15,553) (15,553) Net income/(loss) (GAAP) 51,906 17,345 (29,126) 40,125 Interest expense, net — — 3,987 3,987 Income tax expense — — 13,194 13,194 Depreciation and amortization expense 5,149 11,087 1,018 17,254 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 57,055 28,432 (10,927) 74,560 Restructuring expenses (211) (33) — (244) Foreign currency revaluation (gains)/losses (1,021) 341 (2,026) (2,706) Pre-tax (income) attributable to noncontrolling interest — (161) — (161) Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 55,823 $ 28,579 $ (12,953) $ 71,449 Adjusted EBITDA margin (Adjusted EBITDA divided by Net sales-non-GAAP) 36.9 % 23.9 % — 26.4 %

Nine months ended September 30, 2020 (in thousands) Machine Clothing Albany Engineered

Composites Corporate expenses

and other Total Company Operating income/(loss) (GAAP) $ 149,418 $ 22,749 $ (41,073) $ 131,094 Interest, taxes, other income/(expense) — — (61,461) (61,461) Net income/(loss) (GAAP) 149,418 22,749 (102,534) 69,633 Interest expense, net — — 10,042 10,042 Income tax expense — — 37,504 37,504 Depreciation and amortization expense 15,142 36,192 2,972 54,306 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 164,560 58,941 (52,016) 171,485 Restructuring expenses 1,414 2,606 169 4,189 Foreign currency revaluation (gains)/losses (1,265) 501 14,705 13,941 Former CEO termination costs — — 2,742 2,742 Acquisition/integration costs — 867 — 867 Pre-tax loss attributable to noncontrolling interest — 1,412 — 1,412 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) 164,709 64,327 (34,400) 194,636 Adjusted EBITDA margin (Adjusted EBITDA divided by Net sales-non-GAAP) 38.4 % 26.3 % — 28.9 % Nine months ended September 30, 2019 (in thousands) Machine Clothing Albany Engineered

Composites Corporate expenses

and other Total Company Operating income/(loss) (GAAP) $ 145,688 $ 44,598 $ (40,290) $ 149,996 Interest, taxes, other income/(expense) — — (46,204) (46,204) Net income/(loss) (GAAP) 145,688 44,598 (86,494) 103,792 Interest expense, net — — 13,035 13,035 Income tax expense — — 35,075 35,075 Depreciation and amortization expense 16,674 33,059 3,231 52,964 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 162,362 77,657 (35,153) 204,866 Restructuring expenses 1,125 18 (4) 1,139 Foreign currency revaluation (gains)/losses (734) 655 (3,716) (3,795) Pre-tax (income) attributable to noncontrolling interest — (722) — (722) Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 162,753 $ 77,608 $ (38,873) $ 201,488 Adjusted EBITDA margin (Adjusted EBITDA divided by Net sales-non-GAAP) 36.1 % 22.4 % — 25.3 %

Per share impact of the adjustments to earnings per share are as follows:

Three months ended September 30, 2020

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Pre tax

Amounts Tax

Effect After tax

Effect Per share

Effect Restructuring expenses $ 710 $ 232 $ 478 $ 0.01 Foreign currency revaluation (gains)/losses 1,052 526 526 0.02 Acquisition/integration costs 291 87 204 0.01 Three months ended September 30, 2019

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Pre tax

Amounts Tax

Effect After tax

Effect Per share

Effect Restructuring expenses $ (244 ) $ (67 ) $ (177 ) $ (0.01 ) Foreign currency revaluation (gains)/losses (2,706 ) (744 ) (1,962 ) (0.06 ) Nine months ended September 30, 2020

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Pre tax

Amounts Tax

Effect After tax

Effect Per share

Effect Restructuring expenses $ 4,189 $ 1,377 $ 2,812 $ 0.08 Foreign currency revaluation (gains)/losses(a) 13,941 (483 ) 14,424 0.46 Former CEO termination costs 2,742 713 2,029 0.06 Acquisition/integration costs 867 259 608 0.03 (a) In Q1 2020, the company recorded losses of approximately $17 million in jurisdictions where it cannot record a tax benefit from the losses, which results in an unusual relationship between the pre-tax and after-tax amounts. Nine months ended September 30, 2019

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Pre tax

Amounts Tax

Effect After tax

Effect Per share

Effect Restructuring expenses $ 1,139 $ 330 $ 809 $ 0.02 Foreign currency revaluation (gains)/losses (3,795 ) (1,073 ) (2,722 ) (0.08 )

The following table provides a reconciliation of Earnings per share to Adjusted Earnings per share:

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, Per share amounts (Basic) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.92 $ 1.24 $ 2.20 $ 3.20 Adjustments, after tax: Restructuring expenses 0.01 (0.01 ) 0.08 0.02 Foreign currency revaluation (gains)/losses 0.02 (0.06 ) 0.46 (0.08 ) Former CEO termination costs — — 0.06 — Acquisition/integration costs 0.01 — 0.03 — Adjusted Earnings per share $ 0.96 $ 1.17 $ 2.83 $ 3.14

The calculations of net debt are as follows:

(in thousands) September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Current maturities of long-term debt $ 12 $ 17 $ 20 $ 20 Long-term debt 418,000 435,000 491,002 424,009 Total debt 418,012 435,017 491,022 424,029 Cash and cash equivalents 215,304 204,037 222,680 195,540 Net debt $ 202,708 $ 230,980 $ 268,342 $ 228,489

The tables below provide a reconciliation of forecasted full-year 2020 Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP measures) to the comparable GAAP measures:

Forecast of Full Year 2020 Adjusted EBITDA Machine Clothing AEC (in millions) Low High Low High Net income attributable to the Company (GAAP) (b) $ 181 $ 189 $ 24 $ 32 Income attributable to the noncontrolling interest — — (1 ) (1 ) Interest expense, net — — — — Income tax expense — — — — Depreciation and amortization 19 21 47 49 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 200 210 70 80 Restructuring expenses, net (c) 1 1 3 3 Foreign currency revaluation (gains)/losses (c) (1 ) (1 ) — — Acquisition/integration costs (c) — — 1 1 Pre-tax (income)/loss attributable to non-controlling interest — — 1 1 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 200 $ 210 $ 75 $ 85 (b) Interest, Other income/expense and Income taxes are not allocated to the business segments Forecast of Full Year 2020 Adjusted EBITDA Total Company (in millions) Low High Net income attributable to the Company (GAAP) $ 88 $ 91 Income attributable to the noncontrolling interest (1 ) (1 ) Interest expense, net 13 14 Income tax expense 47 48 Depreciation and amortization 70 75 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 217 227 Restructuring expenses, net (c) 4 4 Foreign currency revaluation (gains)/losses (c) 14 14 Former CEO termination costs 3 3 Acquisition/integration costs (c) 1 1 Pre-tax (income)/loss attributable to non-controlling interest 1 1 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 240 $ 250 Total Company Forecast of Full Year 2020 Earnings per share (basic) (d) Low High Net income attributable to the Company (GAAP) $ 2.72 $ 2.82 Restructuring expenses, net (c) 0.08 0.08 Foreign currency revaluation (gains)/losses (c) 0.46 0.46 Former CEO termination costs 0.06 0.06 Acquisition/integration costs (c) 0.03 0.03 Adjusted Earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 3.35 $ 3.45 (c) Due to the uncertainty of these items, we are unable to forecast these items for 2020; the amount shown represents the value incurred through the third quarter. (d) Calculations based on shares outstanding estimate of 32.3 million.

About Albany International Corp.

Albany International is a global advanced textiles and materials processing company, with two core businesses. The Machine Clothing segment is the world’s leading producer of custom-designed fabrics and belts essential to production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries. Albany Engineered Composites is a rapidly growing supplier of highly engineered composite parts for the aerospace industry. Albany International is headquartered in Rochester, New Hampshire, operates 23 plants in 11 countries, employs over 4,000 people worldwide, and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (Symbol AIN). Additional information about the Company and its products and services can be found at www.albint.com.

Non-GAAP Measures

This release, including the conference call commentary associated with this release, contains certain non-GAAP measures, including: net sales, and percent change in net sales, excluding the impact of currency translation effects (for each segment and on a consolidated basis); EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (for each segment and on a consolidated basis, represented in dollars or as a percentage of net sales); Net debt; and Adjusted earnings per share (or Adjusted EPS). Such items are provided because management believes that they provide additional useful information to investors regarding the Company’s operational performance.

Presenting Net sales and increases or decreases in Net sales, after currency effects are excluded, can give management and investors insight into underlying sales trends. Net sales, or percent changes in net sales, excluding currency rate effects, are calculated by converting amounts reported in local currencies into U.S. dollars at the exchange rate of a prior period. These amounts are then compared to the U.S. dollar amount as reported in the current period.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS are performance measures that relate to the Company’s continuing operations. EBITDA, or net income with interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization added back, is a common indicator of financial performance used, among other things, to analyze and compare core profitability between companies and industries because it eliminates effects due to differences in financing, asset bases and taxes. The Company calculates EBITDA by removing the following from Net income: Interest expense, net, Income tax expense, Depreciation and amortization expense. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by: adding to EBITDA costs associated with restructuring, former CEO termination costs, and inventory write-offs associated with discontinued businesses; adding charges and credits related to pension plan settlements and curtailments; adding (or subtracting) revaluation losses (or gains); subtracting (or adding) gains (or losses) from the sale of buildings or investments; subtracting insurance recovery gains in excess of previously recorded losses; adding acquisition and related retention agreement expenses and subtracting (or adding) Income (or loss) attributable to the non-controlling interest in Albany Safran Composites (ASC). Adjusted EBITDA may also be presented as a percentage of net sales by dividing it by net sales. An understanding of the impact in a particular quarter of specific restructuring costs, former CEO severance costs, acquisition and related retention agreement expenses, currency revaluation, inventory write-offs associated with discontinued businesses, or other gains and losses, on net income (absolute as well as on a per-share basis), operating income or EBITDA can give management and investors additional insight into core financial performance, especially when compared to quarters in which such items had a greater or lesser effect, or no effect. Restructuring expenses in the MC segment, while frequent in recent years, are reflective of significant reductions in manufacturing capacity and associated headcount in response to shifting markets, and not of the profitability of the business going forward as restructured. Adjusted earnings per share (Adjusted EPS) is calculated by adding to (or subtracting from) net income attributable to the Company per share, on an after-tax basis: restructuring charges; former CEO severance costs; charges and credits related to pension plan settlements and curtailments; inventory write-offs associated with discontinued businesses; foreign currency revaluation losses (or gains); acquisition-related expenses; and losses (or gains) from the sale of investments.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EPS, as defined by the Company, may not be similar to similarly named measures of other companies. Such measures are not considered measurements under GAAP, and should be considered in addition to, but not as substitutes for, the information contained in the Company’s statements of income.

The Company discloses certain income and expense items on a per-share basis. The Company believes that such disclosures provide important insight into underlying quarterly earnings and are financial performance metrics commonly used by investors. The Company calculates the quarterly per-share amount for items included in continuing operations by using an income tax rate based on either the tax rates in specific countries or the estimated tax rate applied to total company results. The after-tax amount is then divided by the weighted-average number of shares outstanding for each period. Year-to-date earnings per-share effects are determined by adding the amounts calculated at each reporting period.

Net debt is, in the opinion of the Company, helpful to investors wishing to understand what the Company’s debt position would be if all available cash were applied to pay down indebtedness. The Company calculates Net debt by subtracting Cash and cash equivalents from Total debt. Total debt is calculated by adding Long-term debt, Current maturities of long-term debt, and Notes and loans payable, if any.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements, estimates, guidance or projections that constitute “forward-looking statements” as defined under U.S. federal securities laws. Generally, the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “project,” “will,” “should,” “look for,” “guidance,” “guide,” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. Because forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties (including, without limitation, those set forth in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q), actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this release or in the webcast include, without limitation, statements about macroeconomic and paper-industry trends and conditions during 2020 and in future years; expectations in 2020 and in future periods of sales, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA (both in dollars and as a percentage of net sales), Adjusted EPS, income, gross profit, gross margin, cash flows and other financial items in each of the Company’s businesses, and for the Company as a whole; the timing and impact of production and development programs in the Company’s AEC business segment and the sales growth potential of key AEC programs, as well as AEC as a whole; the amount and timing of capital expenditures, future tax rates and cash paid for taxes, depreciation and amortization; future debt and net debt levels and debt covenant ratios; and changes in currency rates and their impact on future revaluation gains and losses. Furthermore, a change in any one or more of the foregoing factors could have a material effect on the Company’s financial results in any period. Such statements are based on current expectations, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Statements expressing management’s assessments of the growth potential of its businesses, or referring to earlier assessments of such potential, are not intended as forecasts of actual future growth, and should not be relied on as such. While management believes such assessments to have a reasonable basis, such assessments are, by their nature, inherently uncertain. This release and earlier releases set forth a number of assumptions regarding these assessments, including historical results, independent forecasts regarding the markets in which these businesses operate, and the timing and magnitude of orders for our customers’ products. Historical growth rates are no guarantee of future growth, and such independent forecasts and assumptions could prove materially incorrect in some cases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201028006122/en/