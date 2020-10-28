Geron Announces Publication of IMerge Phase 2 Data in Journal of Clinical Oncology

Geron Corporation (Nasdaq: GERN), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, today announced that data from the IMerge Phase 2 trial were published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology. The article entitled, “Imetelstat Achieves Meaningful and Durable Transfusion Independence in High-Transfusion Burden Patients with Lower Risk Myelodysplastic Syndromes Patients in a Phase 2 Study,” is available online. The publication includes data from all 57 patients enrolled in the trial as well as data for the 38-patient target patient population previously reported at the European Hematology Association Annual Congress in June 2020.

“With a median duration of 21 months, the durability of transfusion independence observed with imetelstat in the IMerge Phase 2 trial is a clinically meaningful outcome for patients,” said David Steensma, M.D., Edward P. Evans Chair in Myelodysplastic Syndromes Research at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Associate Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, and lead author of the article. “In addition, the reduction in malignant clone size during imetelstat treatment suggests potential disease-modifying activity, which also could be meaningful from a clinical perspective. The adverse event pattern observed in this trial was similar to previous studies of this drug.”

The publication reports efficacy, safety and biomarker results from the IMerge Phase 2 clinical trial. As stated in the paper, imetelstat treatment produced meaningful and durable transfusion independence (TI). TI was consistently observed across different patient subgroups, including ring sideroblast positive (RS+) and RS-, as well as high and very high transfusion burdened patients. The data also suggest potential disease-modifying activity with imetelstat by reducing the malignant clones driving the disease. In the IMerge Phase 2, no new safety signals were identified, and the most frequent treatment emergent adverse events were cytopenias, which were reversible and with limited clinical consequence.

“We are pleased that the IMerge Phase 2 data have been published in one of the most prestigious oncology journals, the Journal of Clinical Oncology, and we believe that the publication of these data in JCO represents an increased level of interest from the oncology community,” said Aleksandra Rizo, M.D., Ph.D., Geron’s Chief Medical Officer. “The depth and breadth of transfusion independence achievable with imetelstat treatment, as seen in the IMerge Phase 2, can address the significant anemia burden for lower risk MDS patients. These data support our ongoing registration-enabling IMerge Phase 3 clinical trial in lower risk MDS being conducted at multiple sites around the world, and we are planning for top-line results in the second half of 2022.”