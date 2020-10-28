 

Medalist Diversified REIT Announces Private Placement of up to $5.0 Million of Convertible Debentures

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRR) (the “Company” or “Medalist”), a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing value-add commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S., today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with YA II PN, Ltd., a Cayman Islands exempt limited partnership managed by Yorkville Advisor Global, LP (the “Purchaser”), pursuant to which Medalist will issue and sell convertible debentures in an aggregate principal amount of up to $5.0 million to the Purchaser pursuant to a private offering exempt from registration under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The private placement of such convertible debentures is subject to customary closing conditions. CEO Tim Messier commented: “I am very pleased with this financing as it gives us capital for property acquisitions, strengthens our balance sheet and provides us with additional operating capital.”

Kingswood Capital Markets, division of Benchmark Investments, Inc., acted as the exclusive placement agent for the transaction.

The convertible debentures have and will be issued and purchased in separate closings according to the following schedule: (i) convertible debenture of $1.5 million issued and purchased on October 27, 2020 upon the signing of the definitive agreement, (ii) convertible debenture of $2.0 million to be issued and purchased upon the filing of a registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) relating to the shares of common stock that may be issued upon the conversion of the convertible debentures, and (iii) convertible debenture of $1.5 million to be issued and purchased on or about the date the registration statement is declared effective by the SEC. The second and third closings of the convertible debentures will be subject to Medalist successfully obtaining approval from its common stockholders for the issuance of shares of common stock that may be issued upon the conversion of the convertible debentures.

The convertible debentures to be issued to the Purchaser bear interest at a rate of 5% per year. The convertible debentures will mature upon the one-year anniversary of the issuance date unless redeemed or converted in accordance with their terms prior to such date.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing value-add commercial real estate in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions. The Company’s strategy is to focus on value-add and opportunistic commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns. Medalist utilizes a rigorous, consistent and replicable process for sourcing and conducting due diligence of acquisitions. The Company seeks to maximize operating performance of current properties by utilizing a hands-on approach to property management while monitoring the middle market real estate markets in the southeast for acquisition opportunities and disposal of properties as considered appropriate. For more information on Medalist, please visit the Company website at https://www.medalistreit.com.

