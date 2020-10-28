 

Allegion Appoints Dev Vardhan to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.10.2020, 22:00  |  44   |   |   

Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE), a leading global security products and solutions provider, has appointed Dev Vardhan, senior partner at McKinsey & Company’s Chicago office, to the company's board of directors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201028006141/en/

Dev Vardhan (Photo: Business Wire)

Dev Vardhan (Photo: Business Wire)

Vardhan has been with McKinsey & Company for more than 25 years, and he has extensive experience in defining and strengthening strategies for global organizations with footprints that align to Allegion’s business regions.

“There’s no doubt that, as an expert in digital and business transformation, Dev will be a very valuable member of our board,” said David D. Petratis, chairman, president and CEO of Allegion. “His broad background in supporting global organizations like ours in manufacturing and supply-chain design, M&A and innovation has many synergies both with our seamless access strategy and with our own strategic pillars for growth, like ‘deliver new value in access,’ ‘be the partner of choice’ and ‘enterprise excellence.’ We’re honored and proud to have him as a part of the Allegion family.”

With this addition, Allegion now has an eight-member board of directors, and seven of those members are independent. Vardhan will be a member of Allegion’s Compensation Committee as well as its Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee.

Prior to McKinsey & Company, Vardhan worked for Hindustan Lever Unilever’s Indian subsidiary and for the Indian Administrative Service, serving in several senior public-sector and government roles. He received an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business and was designated an Arjay Miller Scholar. He was also a valedictorian in his Bachelor of Technology class at the Indian Institute of Technology.

About Allegion
 Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss and Von Duprin. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. Allegion had $2.9 billion in revenue in 2019 and sells products in almost 130 countries.

For more, visit www.allegion.com.

Allegion Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fiverr Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Visa to Acquire YellowPepper
SolarWinds Remote Monitoring and Management Integrates SolarWinds Endpoint Detection and Response ...
Joseph R. Biden Named Winner of Nickelodeon’s Kids Pick the President “Kids’ Vote”
First Patients Treated with the World’s Smallest Heart Pump, the 9Fr Impella ECP
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
Cresco Labs Launches 1.0 g Liquid Live Resin Vape Offering in Illinois and California
Clean Marine Fuels: Total Charters Four New LNG-powered Vessels
First Northern Community Bancorp Reports Third Quarter 2020 Net Income of $3.4 Million
South Africa: Total Makes Second Significant Gas Condensate Discovery
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
InVivo Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Public Offering
AT&T Reports Third-Quarter Results
C3.ai, Microsoft, and Adobe Combine Forces to Re-invent CRM with AI
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.10.20
Allegion to Attend Baird’s 2020 Global Industrial Conference
22.10.20
Allegion Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results; Raises Full-Year EPS Outlook