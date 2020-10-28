Kilroy Realty Corporation Reports Third Quarter Financial Results

Collected 96% of contractual third quarter rent billings across all property types, including 98% from office and life science tenants. Excluding rent relief provided to certain tenants, collected 98% across all property types, including 98% from office and life science tenants The collection rate for October across all property types was 94%, including 97% from office and life science tenants, as of the date of this release. Excluding rent relief provided to certain tenants, collected 95% across all property types, including 97% from office and life science tenants

Limited lease expiration exposure with an average of approximately 6.6% of total rentable square feet expiring per year through 2023

Balance Sheet / Liquidity Highlights

As of the date of this release, the company had approximately $1.4 billion of total liquidity comprised of approximately $685.0 million of cash and cash equivalents on hand and full availability under the company’s $750.0 million revolving credit facility

In August, completed a $425.0 million public offering of 12-year senior unsecured green bonds at 2.500% due November 2032

In August, fully repaid the company’s $150.0 million unsecured term loan facility

No material debt maturities until 2023, excluding the company’s revolving credit facility, which matures in the third quarter of 2022

Weighted average debt maturity of approximately seven and a half years

Development

$1.9 billion of projects under development 90% leased across office and life science space As of the date of this release, all in-process projects were under active construction Remaining spending to complete the projects of approximately $550.0 million, fully funded with cash on hand



Third Quarter Highlights

Financial Results

Net income available to common stockholders per share of $0.42

Funds from operations available to common stockholders and unitholders (“FFO”) per share of $0.99 Both net income available to common stockholders per share and FFO per share included the following: $0.02 charge against rental income due to tenant creditworthiness considerations as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic

Revenues increased to $228.3 million, net of the $1.8 million charge against rental income noted above

In August, announced an increase to the regular quarterly cash dividend to common stockholders by 3.1% to $0.500 per share; an annualized rate of $2.00 per share

Stabilized Portfolio

Stabilized portfolio was 92.2% occupied and 95.5% leased at September 30, 2020

Signed approximately 123,063 square feet of new or renewing leases GAAP and cash rents increased approximately 32.1% and 14.6%, respectively, from prior levels



Development

During the quarter, commenced GAAP revenue recognition on an additional 136,000 square feet or 48% of our 285,000 square foot One Paseo office project in the Del Mar submarket of San Diego As of September 30, 2020, recognizing GAAP revenue totaling 56% of the project

In July, completed construction on 146 residential units, the final phase of the residential development at our One Paseo mixed-use project in the Del Mar submarket of San Diego. The residential development is 51% leased and in lease-up

In July, transferred 9455 Towne Centre Drive, a 160,000 square foot development project located in the University Towne Center submarket of San Diego from the under construction phase to the tenant improvement phase. The project is 100% leased to a Fortune 50 publicly traded company

Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2020

For the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, KRC reported net income available to common stockholders of $49.0 million, or $0.42 per share, compared to $43.8 million, or $0.41 per share, in the third quarter of 2019. FFO in the third quarter of 2020 was $117.4 million, or $0.99 per share, compared to $109.2 million, or $1.01 per share, in the third quarter of 2019. Current period net income available to common stockholders and FFO per share included a $0.02 per share charge against rental income due to tenant creditworthiness considerations as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

All per share amounts in this report are presented on a diluted basis.

KILROY REALTY CORPORATION SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY RESULTS (unaudited; in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues $ 228,314 $ 215,525 $ 669,065 $ 617,219 Net income available to common stockholders $ 49,028 $ 43,846 $ 108,463 $ 122,943 Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic 115,226 104,841 112,406 102,253 Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted 115,668 105,360 112,876 102,872 Net income available to common stockholders per share – basic $ 0.42 $ 0.41 $ 0.95 $ 1.19 Net income available to common stockholders per share – diluted $ 0.42 $ 0.41 $ 0.95 $ 1.18 Funds From Operations (1)(2) $ 117,391 $ 109,243 $ 320,653 $ 308,960 Weighted average common shares/units outstanding – basic (3) 118,306 107,981 115,529 105,400 Weighted average common shares/units outstanding – diluted (4) 118,747 108,500 115,999 106,020 Funds From Operations per common share/unit – basic (2) $ 0.99 $ 1.01 $ 2.78 $ 2.93 Funds From Operations per common share/unit – diluted (2) $ 0.99 $ 1.01 $ 2.76 $ 2.91 Common shares outstanding at end of period 115,247 106,012 Common partnership units outstanding at end of period 1,932 2,023 Total common shares and units outstanding at end of period 117,179 108,035 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Stabilized office portfolio occupancy rates: (5) Greater Los Angeles 90.8 % 95.1 % San Diego County 86.7 % 90.4 % San Francisco Bay Area 94.2 % 89.1 % Greater Seattle 94.7 % 97.2 % Weighted average total 92.2 % 92.1 % Total square feet of stabilized office properties owned at end of period: (5) Greater Los Angeles 4,031 3,872 San Diego County 2,147 2,048 San Francisco Bay Area 6,350 5,600 Greater Seattle 1,802 1,802 Total 14,330 13,322

_______________ (1) Reconciliation of Net income available to common stockholders to Funds From Operations available to common stockholders and unitholders and management statement on Funds From Operations are included after the Consolidated Statements of Operations. (2) Reported amounts are attributable to common stockholders, common unitholders, and restricted stock unitholders. (3) Calculated based on weighted average shares outstanding including participating share-based awards (i.e. nonvested stock and certain time based restricted stock units) and assuming the exchange of all common limited partnership units outstanding. (4) Calculated based on weighted average shares outstanding including participating and non-participating share-based awards, dilutive impact of stock options and contingently issuable shares, and assuming the exchange of all common limited partnership units outstanding. (5) Occupancy percentages and total square feet reported are based on the company’s stabilized office portfolio for the periods presented. Occupancy percentages and total square feet shown for September 30, 2019 include the office properties that were sold subsequent to September 30, 2019.

KILROY REALTY CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited; in thousands) September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS REAL ESTATE ASSETS: Land and improvements $ 1,612,224 $ 1,466,166 Buildings and improvements 6,535,637 5,866,477 Undeveloped land and construction in progress 1,938,923 2,296,130 Total real estate assets held for investment 10,086,784 9,628,773 Accumulated depreciation and amortization (1,744,325 ) (1,561,361 ) Total real estate assets held for investment, net 8,342,459 8,067,412 Cash and cash equivalents 849,009 60,044 Restricted cash 16,300 16,300 Marketable securities 25,073 27,098 Current receivables, net 16,083 26,489 Deferred rent receivables, net 375,939 337,937 Deferred leasing costs and acquisition-related intangible assets, net 208,306 212,805 Right of use ground lease assets 95,733 96,348 Prepaid expenses and other assets, net 55,706 55,661 TOTAL ASSETS $ 9,984,608 $ 8,900,094 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY LIABILITIES: Secured debt, net $ 254,854 $ 258,593 Unsecured debt, net 3,668,976 3,049,185 Unsecured line of credit — 245,000 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 458,421 418,848 Ground lease liabilities 97,936 98,400 Accrued dividends and distributions 59,416 53,219 Deferred revenue and acquisition-related intangible liabilities, net 131,558 139,488 Rents received in advance and tenant security deposits 61,483 66,503 Total liabilities 4,732,644 4,329,236 EQUITY: Stockholders’ Equity Common stock 1,152 1,060 Additional paid-in capital 5,089,926 4,350,917 Distributions in excess of earnings (122,936 ) (58,467 ) Total stockholders’ equity 4,968,142 4,293,510 Noncontrolling Interests Common units of the Operating Partnership 83,226 81,917 Noncontrolling interests in consolidated property partnerships 200,596 195,431 Total noncontrolling interests 283,822 277,348 Total equity 5,251,964 4,570,858 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 9,984,608 $ 8,900,094

KILROY REALTY CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited; in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 REVENUES Rental income $ 227,122 $ 212,321 $ 664,111 $ 609,332 Other property income 1,192 3,204 4,954 7,887 Total revenues 228,314 215,525 669,065 617,219 EXPENSES Property expenses 39,236 41,308 116,048 117,993 Real estate taxes 23,868 19,998 67,924 56,563 Ground leases 2,119 2,049 6,766 6,135 General and administrative expenses 18,572 22,576 76,179 65,774 Leasing costs 986 1,192 3,772 5,599 Depreciation and amortization 71,863 69,230 226,318 203,617 Total expenses 156,644 156,353 497,007 455,681 OTHER (EXPENSES) INCOME Interest income and other net investment gain 1,869 761 1,579 3,205 Interest expense (19,468 ) (11,635 ) (49,796 ) (34,605 ) Gains on sales of depreciable operating properties — — — 7,169 Total other (expenses) income (17,599 ) (10,874 ) (48,217 ) (24,231 ) NET INCOME 54,071 48,298 123,841 137,307 Net income attributable to noncontrolling common units of the Operating Partnership (785 ) (852 ) (1,857 ) (2,423 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated property partnerships (4,258 ) (3,600 ) (13,521 ) (11,941 ) Total income attributable to noncontrolling interests (5,043 ) (4,452 ) (15,378 ) (14,364 ) NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 49,028 $ 43,846 $ 108,463 $ 122,943 Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic 115,226 104,841 112,406 102,253 Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted 115,668 105,360 112,876 102,872 Net income available to common stockholders per share – basic $ 0.42 $ 0.41 $ 0.95 $ 1.19 Net income available to common stockholders per share – diluted $ 0.42 $ 0.41 $ 0.95 $ 1.18

KILROY REALTY CORPORATION FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (unaudited; in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income available to common stockholders $ 49,028 $ 43,846 $ 108,463 $ 122,943 Adjustments: Net income attributable to noncontrolling common units of the Operating Partnership 785 852 1,857 2,423 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated property partnerships 4,258 3,600 13,521 11,941 Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets 70,422 67,985 218,841 199,967 Gains on sales of depreciable real estate — — — (7,169 ) Funds From Operations attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated property partnerships (7,102 ) (7,040 ) (22,029 ) (21,145 ) Funds From Operations(1)(2)(3) $ 117,391 $ 109,243 $ 320,653 $ 308,960 Weighted average common shares/units outstanding – basic (4) 118,306 107,981 115,529 105,400 Weighted average common shares/units outstanding – diluted (5) 118,747 108,500 115,999 106,020 Funds From Operations per common share/unit – basic (2) $ 0.99 $ 1.01 $ 2.78 $ 2.93 Funds From Operations per common share/unit – diluted (2) $ 0.99 $ 1.01 $ 2.76 $ 2.91

_______________ (1) We calculate Funds From Operations available to common stockholders and common unitholders (“FFO”) in accordance with the 2018 Restated White Paper on FFO approved by the Board of Governors of NAREIT. The White Paper defines FFO as net income or loss calculated in accordance with GAAP, excluding extraordinary items, as defined by GAAP, gains and losses from sales of depreciable real estate and impairment write-downs associated with depreciable real estate, plus real estate-related depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs and depreciation of non-real estate assets) and after adjustment for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. Our calculation of FFO includes the amortization of deferred revenue related to tenant-funded tenant improvements and excludes the depreciation of the related tenant improvement assets. We also add back net income attributable to noncontrolling common units of the Operating Partnership because we report FFO attributable to common stockholders and common unitholders. We believe that FFO is a useful supplemental measure of our operating performance. The exclusion from FFO of gains and losses from the sale of operating real estate assets allows investors and analysts to readily identify the operating results of the assets that form the core of our activity and assists in comparing those operating results between periods. Also, because FFO is generally recognized as the industry standard for reporting the operations of REITs, it facilitates comparisons of operating performance to other REITs. However, other REITs may use different methodologies to calculate FFO, and accordingly, our FFO may not be comparable to all other REITs. Implicit in historical cost accounting for real estate assets in accordance with GAAP is the assumption that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values have historically risen or fallen with market conditions, many industry investors and analysts have considered presentations of operating results for real estate companies using historical cost accounting alone to be insufficient. Because FFO excludes depreciation and amortization of real estate assets, we believe that FFO along with the required GAAP presentations provides a more complete measurement of our performance relative to our competitors and a more appropriate basis on which to make decisions involving operating, financing and investing activities than the required GAAP presentations alone would provide. However, FFO should not be viewed as an alternative measure of our operating performance because it does not reflect either depreciation and amortization costs or the level of capital expenditures and leasing costs necessary to maintain the operating performance of our properties, which are significant economic costs and could materially impact our results from operations. (2) Reported amounts are attributable to common stockholders, common unitholders, and restricted stock unitholders. (3) FFO available to common stockholders and unitholders includes amortization of deferred revenue related to tenant-funded tenant improvements of $4.4 million and $6.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and $17.4 million and $14.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. (4) Calculated based on weighted average shares outstanding including participating share-based awards (i.e. nonvested stock and certain time based restricted stock units) and assuming the exchange of all common limited partnership units outstanding. (5) Calculated based on weighted average shares outstanding including participating and non-participating share-based awards, dilutive impact of stock options and contingently issuable shares, and assuming the exchange of all common limited partnership units outstanding.

