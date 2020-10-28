 

Birks Group Discloses Acceptance of Compliance Plan by NYSE American

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.10.2020, 22:15  |  74   |   |   

Birks Group Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE American LLC: BGI), announced today that the NYSE American LLC (“NYSE American”) has accepted the Company’s plan of compliance for continued listing on the Exchange.

As previously reported, on August 13, 2020, the Company was notified by NYSE American that it was not in compliance with the continued listing standards set forth in Section 1003(a)(ii) of the NYSE American Company Guide (the “Company Guide”). That section applies if a listed company has stockholders’ equity of less than U.S. $4.0 million and has reported losses from continuing operations and/or net losses in three of its four most recent fiscal years. The Company reported stockholders’ equity of U.S $2.5 million (CAD $3.4 million) as of its fiscal year ended March 28, 2020, and has reported losses from continuing operations in each of its last four most recent fiscal years including the fiscal year ended March 28, 2020, while nevertheless reporting net income in two of its last four fiscal years.

In accordance with the procedures and requirements of Section 1009 of the Company Guide, the Company submitted its plan of compliance on September 6, 2020 addressing how the Company intends to regain compliance with Section 1003(a)(ii) of the Company Guide.

On October 22, 2020, NYSE American notified the Company that it accepted the compliance plan and granted the Company an extension for its continued listing until February 6, 2022 (the “Plan Period”). The Company will be subject to periodic review by NYSE American during the Plan Period. If the Company does not regain compliance by the end of the Plan Period, or if the Company does not make progress consistent with the plan during the Plan Period, NYSE American may initiate delisting procedures as appropriate.

Receipt of the non-compliance and acceptance notices does not affect the Company’s business, operations, financial or liquidity condition, or reporting requirements with the Securities and Exchange Commission. During this time, the Company’s Class A voting shares will continue to be listed and trade on the symbol “BGI.”

About Birks Group Inc.

Birks Group is a leading designer of fine jewellery, timepieces and gifts and operator of luxury jewellery stores in Canada. The Company operates 27 stores under the Maison Birks brand in most major metropolitan markets in Canada, one retail location in Calgary under the Brinkhaus brand and two retail locations in Vancouver under the Graff and Patek Philippe brands. Birks Collections are available at Mappin & Webb and Goldsmiths in the United Kingdom in addition to several jewellery retailers across North America. Birks was founded in 1879 and has become Canada’s premier retailer and designer of fine jewellery, timepieces, and gifts. Additional information can be found on the Company’s web site, www.birks.com.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fiverr Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Visa to Acquire YellowPepper
SolarWinds Remote Monitoring and Management Integrates SolarWinds Endpoint Detection and Response ...
Joseph R. Biden Named Winner of Nickelodeon’s Kids Pick the President “Kids’ Vote”
First Patients Treated with the World’s Smallest Heart Pump, the 9Fr Impella ECP
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
Cresco Labs Launches 1.0 g Liquid Live Resin Vape Offering in Illinois and California
Clean Marine Fuels: Total Charters Four New LNG-powered Vessels
First Northern Community Bancorp Reports Third Quarter 2020 Net Income of $3.4 Million
South Africa: Total Makes Second Significant Gas Condensate Discovery
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
InVivo Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Public Offering
AT&T Reports Third-Quarter Results
C3.ai, Microsoft, and Adobe Combine Forces to Re-invent CRM with AI
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...