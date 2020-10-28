The Hartford Appoints Donna James To Its Board Of Directors

The Hartford today announced the appointment of Donna James to the company’s board of directors, effective Feb. 17, 2021. She will serve on the board’s Finance, Investment and Risk Management Committee.

Donna James (Photo: Business Wire)

“Donna brings extensive insurance-industry experience in a range of functions, including accounting, investing, operations, treasury and human resources,” said The Hartford’s Chairman and CEO Christopher Swift. “She also served as an advisor to former President Obama and Congress on the economic growth and development of women business-owners. We look forward to having her join the board as we focus on product and innovation, underwriting expertise and the customer experience, as well as attracting and retaining the talent needed for long-term success.”

James, 63, is president and CEO of Lardon & Associates, a business-advisory firm specializing in corporate governance, new business development, strategy, and financial and risk management. She had a 25-year career with Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company, culminating in the role of president of strategic investments. Prior to that, she held a variety of positions, including chief administrative officer, chief human resources officer, assistant to the CEO and director of operations and treasury services. James is a certified public accountant (non-practicing) and began her career as an auditor with Coopers & Lybrand LLP.

President Obama appointed James in October 2010 to be chairwoman of the National Women’s Business Council, a non-partisan advisory council to the president, Congress and the Small Business Administration. She held the position until June 2013.

James earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University. James also serves on the boards of Boston Scientific Corporation and L Brands, Inc.

About The Hartford

The Hartford is a leader in property and casualty insurance, group benefits and mutual funds. With more than 200 years of expertise, The Hartford is widely recognized for its service excellence, sustainability practices, trust and integrity. More information on the company and its financial performance is available at https://www.thehartford.com. Follow us on Twitter at @TheHartford_PR.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., (NYSE: HIG) operates through its subsidiaries under the brand name, The Hartford, and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. For additional details, please read The Hartford’s legal notice.

HIG-C

Some of the statements in this release may be considered forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution investors that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially. Investors should consider the important risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ. These important risks and uncertainties include those discussed in our 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q, and the other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We assume no obligation to update this release, which speaks as of the date issued.

From time to time, The Hartford may use its website and/or social media outlets, such as Twitter and Facebook, to disseminate material company information. Financial and other important information regarding The Hartford is routinely accessible through and posted on our website at https://ir.thehartford.com, Twitter account at www.twitter.com/TheHartford_PR and Facebook at https://facebook.com/thehartford. In addition, you may automatically receive email alerts and other information about The Hartford when you enroll your email address by visiting the “Email Alerts” section at https://ir.thehartford.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201028006216/en/