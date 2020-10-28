Curtiss-Wright Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

“We generated solid third quarter Adjusted diluted EPS of $1.85 led by stronger than expected sales growth in our defense markets of 11%,” said David C. Adams, Chairman and CEO of Curtiss-Wright Corporation. “In addition, all three segments demonstrated sequential quarterly improvement in sales, operating income and operating margin, and also benefitted from the savings generated by our ongoing cost containment and restructuring initiatives. We remain on track to achieve our full-year 2020 guidance.”

Updated Full-Year 2020 Adjusted Guidance (compared to Full-Year 2019 Adjusted Actuals):

Narrowed overall sales guidance by raising bottom end of range to down 4% to 5% (previously down 4% to 6%); Increased defense markets sales growth range to up 11% to 13% (previously up 8% to 10%);

Increased Adjusted operating margin by 10 basis points to new range of 16.1% to 16.3% (previously 16.0% to 16.2%);

Narrowed Adjusted diluted EPS guidance to new range of $6.70 to $6.85 (previously $6.60 to $6.85);

Maintained Adjusted FCF guidance range of $350 to $380 million, with Adjusted FCF conversion of approximately 130%; and

Updated guidance does not include the recently announced acquisition of Pacific Star Communications, Inc. (PacStar), a leading provider of advanced tactical communications solutions for battlefield network management, which is anticipated to close in the fourth quarter.

Mr. Adams continued, “Looking ahead to the remainder of 2020, we expect continued overall sales growth in our defense markets, which remain strong, and savings generated by our restructuring actions to drive sequential improvement in operating margin, diluted EPS and free cash flow.”

“We continue to leverage our strong and healthy balance sheet to implement our balanced capital allocation strategy. Last month, we announced our decision to acquire PacStar and today we are pleased to announce the authorization of an additional $200 million in share repurchases. In addition, as part of our previously announced 2020 restructuring actions, we have elected to discontinue our build-to-print actuation contract supporting the Boeing 737 MAX program at the conclusion of this year. Phasing out this historically low-margin and commodity-type business will lessen the Company’s overall exposure to the commercial aerospace market. Collectively, these actions are expected to aid our efforts to drive long-term profitable growth and deliver significant value for our shareholders.”

Company Announces New $200 Million Share Repurchase Authorization:

Curtiss-Wright’s Board of Directors has authorized an additional $200 million for future share repurchases, increasing total available authorization to $250 million, which is immediately available for opportunistic share repurchases;

Of this authorization, the Company intends to repurchase a minimum of $50 million in opportunistic share repurchases in the fourth quarter of 2020;

The Company remains on track to complete its existing $50 million 10b5-1 share repurchase program authorized for 2020 by the end of the year, and had previously completed a $100 million opportunistic share repurchase program executed in March 2020; and

Beginning in January 2021, the Company expects to repurchase $50 million additional shares via a 10b5-1 program throughout 2021, which is expected to more than offset potential dilution from compensation plans.

Third Quarter 2020 Operating Results

(In millions) Q3-2020 Q3-2019 Change Sales $ 571.6 $ 614.9 (7%) Reported operating income $ 84.6 $ 105.6 (20%) Adjustments (1) 15.3 1.6 Adjusted operating income (1) $ 99.9 $ 107.2 (7%) Adjusted operating margin (1) 17.4 % 17.4 % 0 bps

(1) Adjusted results exclude $11 million in restructuring costs, and one-time inventory step-up, backlog amortization and transaction costs for acquisitions.

Sales of $572 million, down $43 million, or 7%;

Sales to the defense markets increased 11%, 6% of which was organic, led by strong growth in aerospace and naval defense, while sales to the commercial markets decreased 22%, due to reduced demand in the commercial aerospace, general industrial and power generation markets. Please refer to the accompanying tables for an overall breakdown of sales by end market;

Adjusted operating income was $100 million, down 7%, reflecting unfavorable overhead absorption on lower revenues in the Commercial/Industrial segment, partially offset by increased profitability in the Power segment;

Adjusted operating margin was flat at 17.4%, reflecting the benefits of our company-wide restructuring and cost containment actions; and

Non-segment expenses of $8 million increased by $1 million, or 10%, compared to the prior year, primarily due to higher corporate costs.

Net Earnings and Diluted EPS

(In millions, except EPS) Q3-2020 Q3-2019 Change Reported net earnings $ 64.6 $ 82.5 (22%) Adjustments, net of tax (1) 12.8 1.3 Adjusted net earnings (1) $ 77.4 $ 83.8 (8%) Reported diluted EPS $ 1.55 $ 1.92 (19%) Adjustments, net of tax (1) 0.30 0.03 Adjusted diluted EPS (1) $ 1.85 $ 1.95 (5%)

(1) Adjusted results exclude restructuring costs and one-time inventory step-up, backlog amortization and transaction costs for acquisitions.

Reported net earnings of $65 million, down 22% from the prior year, reflecting lower segment operating income and higher interest expense;

Reported diluted EPS of $1.55, down 19% from the prior year, reflecting lower net earnings, partially offset by a lower share count;

Adjusted net earnings of $77 million, down 8%;

Adjusted diluted EPS of $1.85, down 5%; and

Effective tax rate of 20.2% decreased slightly compared to the prior year quarter.

Free Cash Flow

(In millions) Q3-2020 Q3-2019 Change Net cash provided by operating activities $ 56.0 $ 118.6 (53 %) Capital expenditures (7.0 ) (16.4 ) 57 % Reported free cash flow $ 49.0 $ 102.2 (52 %) Adjustment to capital expenditures (DRG facility investment) (1) 0.4 4.8 (92 %) Restructuring (1) 5.9 - - Adjusted free cash flow (1) $ 55.3 $ 107.0 (48 %)

(1) Adjusted free cash flow excludes a capital investment related to the new, state-of-the-art naval facility principally for DRG which impacted both periods, and the cash impact from restructuring in the current period.

Reported free cash flow was $49 million, a decrease of $53 million compared to the prior year, principally driven by lower cash earnings and lower collections, partially offset by a reduction in capital expenditures;

Capital expenditures decreased $9 million to $7 million compared to the prior year, primarily due to lower capital investments within the Power segment; and

Adjusted free cash flow was $55 million in the third quarter.

New Orders and Backlog

New orders of $559 million decreased 14% compared with the prior year period, as strong growth in embedded computing and valves products serving the defense markets was more than offset by reduced demand across the commercial markets; Order activity within our commercial and industrial markets continued to demonstrate solid monthly improvement compared with the lows experienced in May; and

Backlog of $2.2 billion increased 1% from December 31, 2019.

Share Repurchase and Dividends

During the third quarter, the Company repurchased 133,673 shares of its common stock for approximately $13 million;

Year-to-date, the Company repurchased 1.37 million shares for approximately $138 million, which included a $100 million opportunistic share repurchase program executed in March; and

The Company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17 a share, unchanged from the previous quarter.

Third Quarter 2020 Segment Performance

Commercial/Industrial

(In millions) Q3-2020 Q3-2019 Change Sales $ 222.5 $ 279.0 (20%) Reported operating income $ 24.8 $ 43.6 (43%) Adjustments (1) 7.7 - Adjusted operating income (1) $ 32.5 $ 43.6 (25%) Adjusted operating margin (1) 14.6 % 15.6 % (100 bps)

(1) Adjusted results exclude restructuring costs and one-time backlog amortization and transaction costs for acquisitions.

Sales of $223 million, down $56 million, or 20%;

Higher aerospace defense revenues reflect increased sales of actuation and sensors equipment on various fighter jet programs;

Lower commercial aerospace market revenues reflect reduced OEM sales of actuation and sensors equipment, as well as surface treatment services;

General industrial market revenue declines reflect reduced year-over-year sales for industrial vehicle, valve and controls products, as well as surface treatment services;

Reported operating income was $25 million, with Reported operating margin of 11.2%; and

Adjusted operating income was $33 million, while Adjusted operating margin decreased 100 basis points to 14.6%, principally reflecting unfavorable absorption on lower commercial sales partially offset by the benefits of our cost containment and restructuring initiatives.

Defense

(In millions) Q3-2020 Q3-2019 Change Sales $ 180.3 $ 160.4 12% Reported operating income $ 41.6 $ 40.2 3% Adjustments (1) 3.6 0.7 Adjusted operating income (1) $ 45.2 $ 40.9 11% Adjusted operating margin (1) 25.0 % 25.4 % (40 bps)

(1) Adjusted results exclude restructuring costs and one-time backlog amortization and transaction costs for acquisitions.

Sales of $180 million, up $20 million, or 12%;

Higher aerospace defense market revenues were principally driven by increased sales of embedded computing equipment on various programs, most notably on Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) platforms;

Strong naval defense market revenue growth reflected timing of production of valves on submarine and aircraft carrier programs, as well as the contribution from the 901D acquisition;

Reduced ground defense market revenues reflect lower sales on international tank platforms;

Reported operating income was $42 million, with Reported operating margin of 23.0%; and

Adjusted operating income was $45 million, up 11% from the prior year, while Adjusted operating margin decreased 40 basis points to 25.0%, reflecting unfavorable mix on strong sales of our defense electronics products, mainly offset by the contribution from acquisitions and the benefits of our cost containment actions.

Power

(In millions) Q3-2020 Q3-2019 Change Sales $ 168.8 $ 175.5 (4 %) Reported operating income $ 26.0 $ 28.8 (10 %) Adjustments (1) 3.9 1.0 Adjusted operating income (1) $ 29.9 $ 29.8 0 % Adjusted operating margin (1) 17.7 % 17.0 % 70 bps

(1) Adjusted results exclude restructuring costs and one-time transition and IT security costs associated with the relocation of our DRG business.

Sales of $169 million, down $7 million, or 4%;

Naval defense market revenues increased slightly, as higher Columbia class submarine production revenues were mainly offset by lower service center sales;

Reduced power generation market sales principally reflect lower domestic and international aftermarket revenues, partially offset by increased revenues on the CAP1000 program;

Reported operating income was $26 million, with Reported operating margin of 15.4%; and

Adjusted operating income was $30 million, flat compared to the prior year, while Adjusted operating margin increased 70 basis points to 17.7%, principally driven by the benefits of our cost containment and restructuring initiatives.

A more detailed breakdown of the Company’s 2020 financial guidance by segment and by market, as well as all reconciliations of Reported GAAP amounts to Adjusted non-GAAP amounts can be found in the accompanying schedules.

CURTISS-WRIGHT CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (UNAUDITED) ($'s in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, Change September 30, Change 2020 2019 $ % 2020 2019 $ % Product sales $ 493,398 $ 516,760 $ (23,362) (5 %) $ 1,457,772 $ 1,520,612 $ (62,840) (4 %) Service sales 78,216 98,120 (19,904) (20 %) 265,120 311,578 (46,458) (15 %) Total net sales 571,614 614,880 (43,266) (7 %) 1,722,892 1,832,190 (109,298) (6 %) Cost of product sales 305,921 331,793 (25,872) (8 %) 945,886 986,475 (40,589) (4 %) Cost of service sales 52,872 57,011 (4,139) (7 %) 177,580 192,722 (15,142) (8 %) Total cost of sales 358,793 388,804 (30,011) (8 %) 1,123,466 1,179,197 (55,731) (5 %) Gross profit 212,821 226,076 (13,255) (6 %) 599,426 652,993 (53,567) (8 %) Research and development expenses 17,587 18,362 (775) (4 %) 54,163 54,503 (340) (1 %) Selling expenses 24,869 28,133 (3,264) (12 %) 81,650 90,303 (8,653) (10 %) General and administrative expenses 77,251 74,012 3,239 4 % 230,515 224,888 5,627 3 % Restructuring expenses 8,541 — 8,541 NM 20,730 — 20,730 NM Operating income 84,573 105,569 (20,996) (20 %) 212,368 283,299 (70,931) (25 %) Interest expense 9,055 7,951 1,104 14 % 25,059 23,183 1,876 8 % Other income, net 5,417 6,355 (938) (15 %) 6,844 17,704 (10,860) (61 %) Earnings before income taxes 80,935 103,973 (23,038) (22 %) 194,153 277,820 (83,667) (30 %) Provision for income taxes (16,315) (21,463) 5,148 (24 %) (46,754) (59,645) 12,891 (22 %) Net earnings $ 64,620 $ 82,510 $ (17,890) (22 %) $ 147,399 $ 218,175 $ (70,776) (32 %) Net earnings per share: Basic earnings per share $ 1.56 $ 1.93 $ 3.52 $ 5.10 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.55 $ 1.92 $ 3.49 $ 5.07 Dividends per share $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.51 $ 0.49 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 41,545 42,709 41,926 42,755 Diluted 41,797 42,995 42,190 43,025 NM - not meaningful

CURTISS-WRIGHT CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) ($'s in thousands, except par value) September 30, December 31, Change 2020 2019 % Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 426,821 $ 391,033 9 % Receivables, net 634,944 632,194 — % Inventories, net 460,585 424,835 8 % Other current assets 58,403 81,729 (29) % Total current assets 1,580,753 1,529,791 3 % Property, plant, and equipment, net 379,859 385,593 (1) % Goodwill 1,207,881 1,166,680 4 % Other intangible assets, net 476,864 479,907 (1) % Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 152,987 165,490 (8) % Prepaid pension asset 131,631 — NM Other assets 29,805 36,800 (19) % Total assets $ 3,959,780 $ 3,764,261 5 % Liabilities Current liabilities: Accounts payable 158,020 222,000 (29) % Accrued expenses 136,965 164,744 (17) % Income taxes payable 5,711 7,670 (26) % Deferred revenue 267,504 276,115 (3) % Other current liabilities 97,634 74,202 32 % Total current liabilities 665,834 744,731 (11) % Long-term debt 1,058,707 760,639 39 % Deferred tax liabilities, net 94,720 80,159 18 % Accrued pension and other postretirement benefit costs 91,745 138,635 (34) % Long-term operating lease liability 133,476 145,124 (8) % Long-term portion of environmental reserves 15,269 15,026 2 % Other liabilities 100,566 105,575 (5) % Total liabilities 2,160,317 1,989,889 9 % Stockholders' equity Common stock, $1 par value 49,187 49,187 — % Additional paid in capital 121,797 116,070 5 % Retained earnings 2,623,289 2,497,111 5 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss (310,891) (325,274) 4 % Less: cost of treasury stock (683,919) (562,722) (22) % Total stockholders' equity 1,799,463 1,774,372 1 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,959,780 $ 3,764,261 5 % NM - not meaningful

CURTISS-WRIGHT CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) ($'s in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, Change Change 2020 2019 % 2020 2019 % Sales: Commercial/Industrial $ 222,527 $ 278,967 (20 %) $ 700,543 $ 841,725 (17 %) Defense 180,321 160,413 12 % 516,387 452,688 14 % Power 168,766 175,500 (4 %) 505,962 537,777 (6 %) Total sales $ 571,614 $ 614,880 (7 %) $ 1,722,892 $ 1,832,190 (6 %) Operating income (expense): Commercial/Industrial $ 24,838 $ 43,641 (43 %) $ 74,191 $ 130,222 (43 %) Defense 41,550 40,241 3 % 98,126 93,580 5 % Power 25,962 28,776 (10 %) 67,843 86,140 (21 %) Total segments $ 92,350 $ 112,658 (18 %) $ 240,160 $ 309,942 (23 %) Corporate and other (7,777 ) (7,089 ) (10 %) (27,792 ) (26,643 ) (4 %) Total operating income $ 84,573 $ 105,569 (20 %) $ 212,368 $ 283,299 (25 %) Operating margins: Commercial/Industrial 11.2 % 15.6 % (440 bps) 10.6 % 15.5 % (490 bps) Defense 23.0 % 25.1 % (210 bps) 19.0 % 20.7 % (170 bps) Power 15.4 % 16.4 % (100 bps) 13.4 % 16.0 % (260 bps) Total Curtiss-Wright 14.8 % 17.2 % (240 bps) 12.3 % 15.5 % (320 bps) Segment margins 16.2 % 18.3 % (210 bps) 13.9 % 16.9 % (300 bps)

CURTISS-WRIGHT CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES SALES BY END MARKET (UNAUDITED) ($'s in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, Change Change 2020 2019 % 2020 2019 % Defense markets: Aerospace $ 121,987 $ 110,742 10 % $ 333,120 $ 293,955 13 % Ground 20,519 22,231 (8 %) 63,205 69,383 (9 %) Naval 165,524 143,430 15 % 496,157 424,371 17 % Total Defense $ 308,030 $ 276,403 11 % $ 892,482 $ 787,709 13 % Commercial markets: Aerospace $ 70,943 $ 109,015 (35 %) $ 242,708 $ 320,237 (24 %) Power Generation 80,509 88,543 (9 %) 241,059 278,194 (13 %) General Industrial 112,132 140,919 (20 %) 346,643 446,050 (22 %) Total Commercial $ 263,584 $ 338,477 (22 %) $ 830,410 $ 1,044,481 (20 %) Total Curtiss-Wright $ 571,614 $ 614,880 (7 %) $ 1,722,892 $ 1,832,190 (6 %)

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited)

The Corporation supplements its financial information determined under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) with certain non-GAAP financial information. Curtiss-Wright believes that these non-GAAP measures provide investors with additional insight into the Company’s ongoing business performance. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures, and other companies may define such measures differently. Curtiss-Wright encourages investors to review its financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

The Company’s presentation of its financials and guidance includes an Adjusted (non-GAAP) view that excludes significant restructuring costs in 2020 associated with its operations, including one-time actions taken in response to COVID-19, a non-cash impairment of capitalized development costs related to a commercial aerospace program, first year purchase accounting costs associated with its acquisitions, as well as one-time transition and IT security costs, and capital investments, specifically associated with the relocation of the DRG business in the Power segment. Transition costs include relocation of employees and equipment as well as overlapping facility and labor costs associated with the relocation. We believe this Adjusted view will provide improved transparency to the investment community in order to better measure Curtiss-Wright’s ongoing operating and financial performance and better comparisons of our key financial metrics to our peers. Reconciliations of “Reported” GAAP amounts to “Adjusted” non-GAAP amounts are furnished within this release.

The following definitions are provided:

Adjusted Operating Income, Operating Margin, Net Earnings and Diluted EPS

These Adjusted financials are defined as Reported Operating Income, Operating Margin, Net Earnings and Diluted Earnings per Share (EPS) under GAAP excluding: (i) the impact of first year purchase accounting costs associated with acquisitions for current and prior year periods, specifically one-time inventory step-up, backlog amortization and transaction costs; (ii) one-time transition and IT security costs associated with the relocation of a business in the current year period; (iii) the non-cash impairment of capitalized development costs related to a commercial aerospace program; and (iv) significant restructuring costs in 2020 associated with its operations.

Organic Sales and Organic Operating Income

The Corporation discloses organic sales and organic operating income because the Corporation believes it provides investors with insight as to the Company’s ongoing business performance. Organic sales and organic operating income are defined as sales and operating income excluding the impact of restructuring costs, foreign currency fluctuations and contributions from acquisitions made during the last twelve months.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 vs. 2019 Commercial/Industrial Defense Power Total Curtiss-Wright Sales Operating

income Sales Operating

income Sales Operating

income Sales Operating

income Organic (22 %) (28 %) 3 % 2 % (4 %) 3 % (10 %) (11 %) Acquisitions 1 % 0 % 8 % 2 % 0 % 0 % 3 % 1 % Restructuring 0 % (15 %) 0 % (1 %) 0 % (13 %) 0 % (10 %) Foreign Currency 1 % 0 % 1 % 0 % 0 % 0 % 0 % 0 % Total (20 %) (43 %) 12 % 3 % (4 %) (10 %) (7 %) (20 %) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 vs. 2019 Commercial/Industrial Defense Power Total Curtiss-Wright Sales Operating

income Sales Operating

income Sales Operating

income Sales Operating

income Organic (18 %) (33 %) 5 % 6 % (6 %) (8 %) (9 %) (16 %) Acquisitions 1 % 0 % 9 % 0 % 0 % 0 % 3 % 0 % Restructuring 0 % (11 %) 0 % (2 %) 0 % (13 %) 0 % (10 %) Foreign Currency 0 % 1 % 0 % 1 % 0 % 0 % 0 % 1 % Total (17 %) (43 %) 14 % 5 % (6 %) (21 %) (6 %) (25 %)

Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Conversion

The Corporation discloses free cash flow because it measures cash flow available for investing and financing activities. Free cash flow represents cash available to repay outstanding debt, invest in the business, acquire businesses, return capital to shareholders and make other strategic investments. Free cash flow is defined as cash flow provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. Adjusted free cash flow excludes: (i) a capital investment in the Power segment related to the new, state-of-the-art naval facility principally for DRG; (ii) a voluntary contribution to the Company’s corporate defined benefit pension plan made in the first quarter of 2020; and (iii) the cash impact from restructuring in 2020. The Corporation discloses free cash flow conversion because it measures the proportion of net earnings converted into free cash flow and is defined as free cash flow divided by net earnings from continuing operations. Adjusted free cash flow conversion is defined as Adjusted free cash flow divided by Adjusted net earnings.

CURTISS-WRIGHT CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) ($'s in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 55,993 $ 118,629 $ 3,784 $ 159,015 Capital expenditures (7,017) (16,448) (36,341) (49,919) Free cash flow $ 48,976 $ 102,181 $ (32,557) $ 109,096 Voluntary pension contribution — — 150,000 — Adjustment to capital expenditures (DRG facility investment) 437 4,824 10,112 13,986 Restructuring 5,935 — 10,676 — Adjusted free cash flow $ 55,348 $ 107,005 $ 138,231 $ 123,082 Adjusted free cash flow conversion 71 % 130 % 73 % 56 %

CURTISS-WRIGHT CORPORATION 2020 Guidance As of October 28, 2020 ($'s in millions, except per share data) 2019

Reported (GAAP) 2019

Adjustments

(1) (Non

GAAP) 2019

Adjusted

(Non

GAAP) 2020

Reported Guidance

(GAAP) 2020

Restructuring

Adjustments (2)

(Non-GAAP) 2020

Other

Adjustments (2)

(Non-GAAP) 2020

Adjusted Guidance(3)(4)(5)

(Non-GAAP) Low High Low High 2020 Chg vs

2019

Adjusted Sales: Commercial/Industrial $ 1,138 $ - $ 1,138 $ 945 $ 965 $ - $ - $ 945 $ 965 Defense 626 2 628 690 700 - - 690 700 Power 724 - 724 725 735 - - 725 735 Total sales $ 2,488 $ 2 $ 2,490 $ 2,360 $ 2,400 $ - $ - $ 2,360 $ 2,400 (4 to 5%) Operating income: Commercial/Industrial $ 180 $ - $ 180 $ 111 $ 115 $ 20 $ 2 $ 133 $ 137 Defense 137 2 140 142 145 4 13 159 162 Power 122 4 126 112 114 11 3 126 128 Total segments 439 7 446 365 375 35 18 418 428 Corporate and other (35 ) - (35 ) (37 ) (38 ) - - (37 ) (38 ) Total operating income $ 404 $ 7 $ 411 $ 328 $ 337 $ 35 $ 18 $ 381 $ 390 (5 to 7%) Interest expense $ (31 ) $ - $ (31 ) $ (35 ) $ (36 ) $ - $ - $ (35 ) $ (36 ) Other income, net 24 - 24 12 12 - 10 22 22 Earnings before income taxes 397 7 403 306 314 35 27 368 377 Provision for income taxes (89 ) (2 ) (90 ) (72 ) (74 ) (8 ) (6 ) (87 ) (88 ) Net earnings $ 308 $ 5 $ 313 $ 234 $ 240 $ 27 $ 21 $ 282 $ 288 Diluted earnings per share $ 7.15 $ 0.12 $ 7.27 $ 5.56 $ 5.71 $ 0.64 $ 0.50 $ 6.70 $ 6.85 (6 to 8%) Diluted shares outstanding 43.0 43.0 42.1 42.1 42.1 42.1 Effective tax rate 22.4 % 22.4 % 23.5 % 23.5 % 23.5 % 23.5 % Operating margins: Commercial/Industrial 15.8 % - 15.8 % 11.7 % 12.0 % +210 bps +20 bps 14.0 % 14.2 % (150 to 180 bps) Defense 21.9 % +40 bps 22.3 % 20.6 % 20.8 % +60 bps +190 bps 23.1 % 23.2 % 80 to 90 bps Power 16.9 % +50 bps 17.4 % 15.4 % 15.5 % +150 bps +40 bps 17.3 % 17.4 % (0 to 10 bps) Total operating margin 16.2 % +30 bps 16.5 % 13.9 % 14.1 % +150 bps +70 bps 16.1 % 16.3 % (20 to 40 bps) Free cash flow (6) $ 352 $ 19 $ 371 $ 167 $ 197 $ 20 $ 163 $ 350 $ 380

Notes: Full year amounts may not add due to rounding. All financial information by reportable segment for the 2019 and reporting periods reflects the Corporation’s first quarter segment reorganization. (1) 2019 Adjusted financials are defined as Reported Operating Income, Operating Margin, Net Income and Diluted EPS under GAAP excluding the impact of first year purchase accounting costs associated with acquisitions (Defense segment), specifically one-time backlog amortization and transaction costs, as well as one-time transition and IT security costs related to the relocation of the DRG business (Power Segment). (2) Adjusted financials are defined as Reported Operating Income, Operating Margin, Net Income and Diluted EPS under GAAP excluding $35 million in restructuring costs, $11 million in first year purchase accounting costs, specifically one-time backlog amortization and transaction costs associated with acquisitions, $4 million non-cash impairment of capitalized development costs related to a commercial aerospace program, and $3 million in one-time transition and IT security costs related to the relocation of the DRG business, as well as a $10 million non-cash currency translation loss (within non-operating income) related to the liquidation of a foreign legal entity. (3) Commercial/Industrial segment Adjusted guidance excludes $20 million in restructuring costs and $2 million in one-time backlog amortization and transaction costs associated with the acquisition of Dyna-Flo. (4) Defense segment Adjusted guidance excludes $4 million in restructuring costs, $9 million in one-time backlog amortization and transaction costs associated with the acquisitions of 901D and IADS, and $4 million non-cash impairment of capitalized development costs related to a commercial aerospace program. (5) Power segment Adjusted guidance excludes $11 million in restructuring costs and $3 million in one-time transition and IT security costs related to the relocation of the DRG business. (6) Free Cash Flow is defined as cash flow from operations less capital expenditures. 2019 Adjusted Free Cash Flow excludes a $19 million capital investment in the Power segment related to construction of a new, state-of-the-art naval facility for the DRG business. Adjusted Free Cash Flow guidance excludes a $150 million voluntary contribution made in January to the Company’s corporate defined benefit pension plan, a $20 million cash impact from restructuring, and a $13 million capital investment related to the new, state-of-the-art naval facility principally for DRG.

CURTISS-WRIGHT CORPORATION As of October 28, 2020 2020 % Change vs 2019 (Prior) (Current) Defense Markets Aerospace 4 - 6% 8 - 10% Ground (5 - 7%) (5 - 7%) Navy 14 - 16% 17 - 19% Total Defense 8 - 10% 11 - 13% Commercial Markets Commercial Aerospace (19 - 21%) (22 - 24%) Power Generation (3 - 5%) (8 - 10%) General Industrial (18 - 20%) (18 - 20%) Total Commercial (14 - 16%) (16 - 18%) Total Curtiss-Wright Sales (4 - 6%) (4 - 5%)

About Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) is a global innovative company that delivers highly engineered, critical function products and services to the commercial, industrial, defense and energy markets. Building on the heritage of Glenn Curtiss and the Wright brothers, Curtiss-Wright has a long tradition of providing reliable solutions through trusted customer relationships. The company employs approximately 8,300 people worldwide. For more information, visit www.curtisswright.com.

Certain statements made in this press release, including statements about future revenue, financial performance guidance, quarterly and annual revenue, net income, operating income growth, future business opportunities, cost saving initiatives, the successful integration of the Company’s acquisitions, future cash flow from operations, and potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"), Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended ("Exchange Act") and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements present management's expectations, beliefs, plans and objectives regarding future financial performance, and assumptions or judgments concerning such performance. Any discussions contained in this press release, except to the extent that they contain historical facts, are forward-looking and accordingly involve estimates, assumptions, judgments and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: a reduction in anticipated orders; an economic downturn; changes in the competitive marketplace and/or customer requirements; a change in government spending; an inability to perform customer contracts at anticipated cost levels; the impact of a global pandemic or national epidemic, and other factors that generally affect the business of aerospace, defense contracting, electronics, marine, and industrial companies. Such factors are detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, and subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

