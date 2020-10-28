JBG SMITH Named Top Workplace in the Washington Area by The Washington Post

Now in its seventh year, The Post’s Top Workplaces highlights the companies that are leaders in the Washington-area in terms of employee engagement and satisfaction. Selection is based solely on employee feedback gathered anonymously through a third-party survey administered by research partner Energage , LLC. The survey, completed by employees earlier this year, measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection.

JBG SMITH, (NYSE: JBGS), a leading owner and developer of high-quality, mixed-use properties in the Washington, DC market, is proud to announce it has been named one of The Washington Post’s 2020 Top Workplaces in the region. JBG SMITH ranked third in the largest employers category, which encompasses those with more than 1,000 employees.

“The world has changed in unimaginable ways since the JBG SMITH team completed the survey in January, and it has been gratifying to witness how everyone at the firm has stepped up to support one another, whether it be assisting with childcare, dropping off groceries, or finding other new and creative ways to stay connected,” said Carey Goldberg, Executive Vice President of Human Resources and Inclusion. “Hearing those stories and experiencing the camaraderie firsthand, it is no surprise that this amazing group of individuals has shaped one of DC’s top workplaces.”

Added Chief Executive Officer Matt Kelly, “Each and every one of our employees are responsible for creating and maintaining a dynamic and supportive environment, and their contributions are indisputably what makes JBG SMITH the absolute best place to work. I’m incredibly proud to lead a team that has cultivated such a strong culture of collaboration and participation, and I continue to be impressed by the way everyone has adapted and come together during these challenging times.”

More than 3,500 companies in the region were invited to participate in this year’s ranking, and a record number of employees completed the survey.

About JBG SMITH

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it now serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon’s new headquarters. JBG SMITH’s portfolio currently comprises 20.7 million square feet of high-growth office, multifamily and retail assets, 98% at our share of which are Metro-served. It also maintains a robust future development pipeline encompassing 16.6 million square feet of mixed-use development opportunities. For more information on JBG SMITH please visit www.jbgsmith.com.

About The Washington Post

The Washington Post is an award-winning news leader whose mission is to connect, inform, and enlighten local, national and global readers with trustworthy reporting, in-depth analysis and engaging opinions. It combines world-class journalism with the latest technology and tools so readers can interact with The Post anytime, anywhere.

About Energage, LLC

Headquartered in Exton, Pa., Energage (formerly known as WorkplaceDynamics) is a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools that help leaders to unlock potential, inspire performance, and achieve amazing results within their organizations. The research partner behind the Top Workplaces program, Energage has surveyed more than 47,000 organizations representing well over 16 million employees in the United States.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201028006232/en/