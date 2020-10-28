American States Water Company Announces Regular Common Dividends

On October 27, 2020, the Board of Directors of American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) approved a quarterly dividend of $0.335 per share on the Common Shares of the company. This action marks the 338th consecutive dividend payment by the company. For 66 consecutive years, American States Water Company shareholders have received an increase in their calendar year dividend, which places it in an exclusive group of companies on the New York Stock Exchange that have achieved that result. The company’s current policy is to achieve a compound annual growth rate in the dividend of more than 7% over the long-term. The most recent dividend increases include a 9.8% increase earlier this year, a 10.9% increase in 2019 and 7.8% in 2018. The company has achieved a 9.4% compound annual growth rate in its annual dividend payment from 2010–2020.

Dividends on the Common Shares will be payable on December 1, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 16, 2020.