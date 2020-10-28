 

American States Water Company Announces Regular Common Dividends

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.10.2020, 22:30  |  39   |   |   

On October 27, 2020, the Board of Directors of American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) approved a quarterly dividend of $0.335 per share on the Common Shares of the company. This action marks the 338th consecutive dividend payment by the company. For 66 consecutive years, American States Water Company shareholders have received an increase in their calendar year dividend, which places it in an exclusive group of companies on the New York Stock Exchange that have achieved that result. The company’s current policy is to achieve a compound annual growth rate in the dividend of more than 7% over the long-term. The most recent dividend increases include a 9.8% increase earlier this year, a 10.9% increase in 2019 and 7.8% in 2018. The company has achieved a 9.4% compound annual growth rate in its annual dividend payment from 2010–2020.

Dividends on the Common Shares will be payable on December 1, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 16, 2020.

About American States Water Company

American States Water Company is the parent of Golden State Water Company, Bear Valley Electric Service, Inc. and American States Utility Services, Inc., serving over one million people in nine states. Through its water utility subsidiary, Golden State Water Company, the company provides water service to approximately 261,500 customer connections located within more than 80 communities in Northern, Coastal and Southern California. Through its electric utility subsidiary, Bear Valley Electric Service, Inc., the company distributes electricity to approximately 24,500 customer connections in the City of Big Bear Lake and surrounding areas in San Bernardino County, California. Through its contracted services subsidiary, American States Utility Services, Inc., the company provides operations, maintenance and construction management services for water distribution and wastewater collection and treatment facilities located on eleven military bases throughout the country under 50-year privatization contracts with the U.S. government.

American States Water Company has paid dividends to shareholders every year since 1931, increasing the dividends received by shareholders each calendar year since 1954.

American States Water Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fiverr Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Visa to Acquire YellowPepper
SolarWinds Remote Monitoring and Management Integrates SolarWinds Endpoint Detection and Response ...
Joseph R. Biden Named Winner of Nickelodeon’s Kids Pick the President “Kids’ Vote”
First Patients Treated with the World’s Smallest Heart Pump, the 9Fr Impella ECP
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
Cresco Labs Launches 1.0 g Liquid Live Resin Vape Offering in Illinois and California
Clean Marine Fuels: Total Charters Four New LNG-powered Vessels
First Northern Community Bancorp Reports Third Quarter 2020 Net Income of $3.4 Million
South Africa: Total Makes Second Significant Gas Condensate Discovery
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
InVivo Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Public Offering
AT&T Reports Third-Quarter Results
C3.ai, Microsoft, and Adobe Combine Forces to Re-invent CRM with AI
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.10.20
American States Water Company to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results