Customers Bancorp Reports Record Third Quarter 2020 Results

“We are thrilled to report another strong quarter of financial results despite a challenging economic environment,” said Customers Bancorp Chairman and CEO Jay Sidhu. "Our revenues are up 42% over last year, while we have held our expense growth to 10%. At the same time, our asset quality improved materially with non-performing assets as a percent of total assets declining to only 0.34% at September 30, 2020. Our superior financial results were achieved in spite of a $2.4 million decrease in our card related interchange income during the quarter primarily caused by the Durbin Amendment. We are very proud of Customers' talented and hard-working team members who continue to deliver tremendous service to our clients. Earlier this year, our team overcame tremendous obstacles to give approximately 100,000 small businesses and non-profits access to Paycheck Protection Program loans. This initiative has provided substantial benefits to our clients, communities, and shareholders. Customers anticipates continued short-term and long-term improvements in building a very strong franchise focused principally on providing private banking to privately held businesses.”

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: CUBI), the parent company of Customers Bank and its operating division BankMobile (collectively “Customers” or "CUBI"), today reported third quarter 2020 ("Q3 2020") net income to common shareholders of $47.1 million, or $1.48 per diluted share. Core earnings (a non-GAAP measure) for Q3 2020 totaled $38.2 million. or $1.20 per diluted share.

Loan Portfolio Management During the COVID-19 Crisis

Maintaining strong asset quality remains the highest priority at Customers Bancorp, which includes a highly active portfolio monitoring process. In addition to frequent client outreach and monitoring at the individual loan level, Customers employs a bottom-up data driven approach to analyze its commercial portfolio. "Each borrower has been stressed for liquidity, debt capacity, and business profitability using forward looking views of their particular business sector, which sometimes reflect shock, reboot, and new normal scenarios. This data driven approach, completed with our traditional high touch approach with risk management processes best positions us to get out ahead of any deterioration in credit quality," Sidhu stated.

Strong commercial loan portfolio with very low concentration in COVID-19 impacted industries and CRE

Total commercial deferments declined to $277 million or 2.4% of total loans and leases, excluding PPP loans (a non-GAAP measure), at September 30, 2020, down from $691 million, or 6.8% of total loans and leases, excluding PPP loans, at July 24, 2020. Customers' commercial deferments peaked at about $1.2 billion earlier this year.

Exposure to industry segments significantly impacted by COVID-19 is not substantial. At September 30, 2020, Customers had $86 million in energy and utilities exposure (79% are wind farms; with no deferments); $64 million in colleges and universities (no deferments requested); $71 million in CRE retail sales exposure (mostly auto sales; with no deferments); $29 million in franchise restaurants and dining; and $26 million in entertainment only businesses.

At quarter-end, the hospitality portfolio was approximately $404 million (3.5% of total loans and leases, excluding PPP loans), with 31% in deferment. Approximately 19% of the portfolio was operating at 95%+ occupancy under government contracts for transitional housing. The portfolio had an average loan to value of 65% (generally based on appraised value at time of origination) with approximately 74% having full or partial recourse. The majority of the hotels in our current assessment have on-hand and/or access to the cash resources needed to get through the COVID-19 crisis, and for those who may need assistance the Bank is working with them closely to bridge any potential cash flow gaps.

At September 30, 2020, the healthcare portfolio was approximately $310 million, comprised predominantly of skilled nursing, which has been deemed an essential business and through a number of federal and state actions has been provided immunity from liability for COVID-19 related deaths. No deferments have been requested and there are no delinquencies.

The multi-family portfolio is highly seasoned, with an average vacancy rate of 3.4% and loan to value of 60.3% (generally based on appraised value at time of origination) as of quarter-end. 58% of the portfolio was in New York City, of which 70% was in rent controlled/regulated properties with a vacancy rate of only 1.8%. As of September 30, 2020, 4% of the portfolio was on 90-day deferment.

At September 30, 2020, investment CRE had a DSCR of 1.95x and loan to value of 59% (generally based on appraised value at time of origination), with most of the portfolio housed in the New York, Philadelphia, and Boston metro and surrounding markets.

Consumer installment, mortgage and home equity loan portfolio continues to perform well

Total consumer-related deferments declined to $25 million, or 0.2% of total loans and leases, excluding PPP loans, at September 30, 2020, down from $60 million, or 0.6% of total loans and leases, excluding PPP loans, at July 24, 2020.

The $1.2 billion consumer installment loan portfolio outperformed industry peers with deferments dropping to 1.2% and 30+ DPD delinquency below 1%. Strong credit quality (avg. FICO: 741), low concentration in at risk job segments, and outstanding performance of CB Direct originations have resulted in solid results through the end of Q3 2020.

Installment loan portfolio has been managed to moderate growth and strengthening credit quality, by replacing run-off with CB Direct originations at 700 FICO score and above.

Aggressively addressing non-performing assets

During September 2020, Customers sold a collateral dependent loan secured by a Class A office building in northern New Jersey. Customers is also proactively addressing another large loan, which makes up approximately 29% of non-performing assets as of September 30, 2020, and plans to move it off the balance sheet over the next 2 - 3 months. “We expect our credit quality to improve or stay unchanged over the next few quarters,” stated Sidhu.

Focus on Building TCE Ratio and other Capital Ratios

Customers remains well capitalized by all regulatory measures. At the Customers Bancorp level, the total risk based capital ratio (estimate) and the tangible common equity to tangible assets ("TCE ratio"), excluding PPP loans (a non-GAAP measure), were 11.6% and 5.9%, respectively, at September 30, 2020. At June 30, 2020, Customers Bancorp's total risk based capital ratio and TCE ratio, excluding PPP loans (a non-GAAP measure), were 12.0% and 5.9%, respectively. Our capital ratios in 2020 were impacted by strong growth in mortgage warehouse balances ($1.6 billion in growth year-to-date) and our TCE ratio was also impacted by a $61.5 million charge to retained earnings in Q1 2020 upon the adoption of CECL. The mortgage warehouse trend has been a function of greater refinance activity due to sharply lower interest rates, an increase in home purchase volumes, and market share gains from other banks. The average life of these warehouse loans (a $3.9 billion balance at September 30, 2020) are generally less than 30 days, affording us a high level of control over our capital position. We forecast our capital levels to improve in fourth quarter 2020 and step-up materially in 2021. We expect capital accretion to be driven by the recognition of $100 million in PPP loan origination fees and a cyclical decline in mortgage warehouse balances. “We forecast our total risk based capital ratio to exceed 12% by the end of this year and 14% by year-end 2021,” Sidhu concluded.

Looking Ahead to $3.00 or higher EPS in 2020 and 2021

Mr. Sidhu stated, "Before COVID-19, Customers was projecting core earnings per share of $3.00 for 2020 with continued improvement expected in all profitability metrics. Like the rest of the industry, rapid changes in economic activity introduced uncertainty to our near-term profitability. We have pivoted our strategy in this environment to building a stronger balance sheet and assisting our customers, team members and community to effectively deal with this crisis and still meet or exceed our core earnings goals for 2020. Our provisions are higher, most customer activity remains slow, and there have been disruptions, but we are also seeing positive trends in deposits, selected growth in certain loan categories, and opportunities to steal market share stemming from our participation in the Paycheck Protection Program.” Mr. Sidhu continued, "Despite all of this, we are still expecting to achieve about $3.00 per share in core earnings for 2020, subject to the amount of PPP revenues that will be recognized in 2020. Longer term, we remain confident in our ability to achieve a run-rate of about $3.00 in core earnings for 2021 and about $6.00 per share in annual core earnings by the end of 2026. We will show progress toward these goals on our quarterly calls,” stated Sidhu.

Customers is well positioned to execute on its 2020 and 2026 LT strategies

Loan growth, excluding PPP and mortgage warehouse balances, is expected to average in the mid-to-high single digits over the next several quarters.

Total assets are projected to be about $12 billion -$13 billion at year-end 2020, excluding PPP loans and subject to refinance activity impacting loans to mortgage companies.

The total risk based capital ratio is expected to exceed 12% by year-end 2020 and be about 14% by year-end 2021.

Preferred equity will not be called in 2020 or 2021.

We project the NIM in the 2.90%-3.00% range for the full year 2020 excluding PPP loans.

Operating expenses are expected to be about flat over the next few quarters excluding the impact of the BankMobile divestiture.

The effective tax rate is forecast to be about 21% - 22.0% for 2020

PPP loans will add about $100 million in pre-tax origination fees. A substantial portion of this amount will be recognized in the first half of 2021.

A run-rate of $3.00+ in core EPS for 2020 and 2021 and $6.00 in core EPS for 2026 remains a goal.

BankMobile

BankMobile is expected to remain profitable in 2020

The divestiture is on target for completion by year-end 2020

Status Report on Strategic Priorities Articulated at Last Analysts Day

Improve Profitability: Top Quartile Profitability with 1.25% Core ROAA in 2-3 years

As stated during our last Analysts Day in October 2018, Customers expects to remain focused on growing its core businesses, while improving margins, capital and profitability. Through favorable mix shifts in both assets and liabilities, while maintaining its superior credit quality culture and extreme focus on productivity improvement, Customers improved the overall quality of its balance sheet and deposit franchise, expanded its net interest margin, enhanced liquidity and remains relatively neutral to interest rate changes. The strategies articulated at the last Analysts Day in October 2018 and subsequent progress through Q3 2020 are summarized below:

Target ROAA in top quartile of peer group, which we expect will equate to a ROAA of 1.25% or higher over the next 2-3 years . ROAA was 1.12% in Q3 2020, up from Q2 2020 ROAA of 0.62% due to increases of $15.5 million in net interest income and $11.6 million in non-interest income, primarily driven by $11.7 million of gain on sale of investment securities, and an $8.0 million reduction in provision for credit losses on loans and leases, mostly due to improving macroeconomic forecasts since Q2 2020. The pre-tax and pre-provision adjusted ROAA (a non-GAAP measure) was 1.43% for Q3 2020, up 4 basis points from 1.39% in Q3 2019.

. ROAA was 1.12% in Q3 2020, up from Q2 2020 ROAA of 0.62% due to increases of $15.5 million in net interest income and $11.6 million in non-interest income, primarily driven by $11.7 million of gain on sale of investment securities, and an $8.0 million reduction in provision for credit losses on loans and leases, mostly due to improving macroeconomic forecasts since Q2 2020. The pre-tax and pre-provision adjusted ROAA (a non-GAAP measure) was 1.43% for Q3 2020, up 4 basis points from 1.39% in Q3 2019. Achieve NIM expansion to 2.75% or greater by Q4 2019, with full year 2019 NIM above 2.70%, through an expected shift in asset and funding mix . Actual results for 2019 were materially better, with full year 2019 NIM of 2.75%. NIM in Q3 2020 was 2.50%, down from 2.65% in Q2 2020 and 2.83% in Q3 2019. NIM, excluding PPP loans (a non-GAAP measure), was 2.86% in Q3 2020, down from 2.97% in Q2 2020. NIM, excluding PPP loans, is expected to remain on average between 2.9% and 3.0% for 2020.

. Actual results for 2019 were materially better, with full year 2019 NIM of 2.75%. NIM in Q3 2020 was 2.50%, down from 2.65% in Q2 2020 and 2.83% in Q3 2019. NIM, excluding PPP loans (a non-GAAP measure), was 2.86% in Q3 2020, down from 2.97% in Q2 2020. NIM, excluding PPP loans, is expected to remain on average between 2.9% and 3.0% for 2020. BankMobile growth and maturity was expected with profitability achieved by year end 2019. BankMobile reached profitability in Q3 2019 and maintained profitability in Q4 2019, Q2 2020, and Q3 2020, and was also profitable in Q1 2020 on an adjusted pre-tax pre-provision basis (a non-GAAP measure). BankMobile's profitability in Q1 2020 was negatively impacted by increased CECL-related provision expense, the COVID-19 crisis, a legal reserve of $1 million related to the previously disclosed U.S. Department of Education matter, increased depreciation expense related to capitalized development costs for technology placed in service in 2019 and non-capitalizable technology-related expenses. Key strategic priorities for 2020 include keeping BankMobile profitable, and divesting BankMobile Technologies, Inc. ("BMT"), the technology arm of the BankMobile segment, by the end of 2020.

BankMobile reached profitability in Q3 2019 and maintained profitability in Q4 2019, Q2 2020, and Q3 2020, and was also profitable in Q1 2020 on an adjusted pre-tax pre-provision basis (a non-GAAP measure). BankMobile's profitability in Q1 2020 was negatively impacted by increased CECL-related provision expense, the COVID-19 crisis, a legal reserve of $1 million related to the previously disclosed U.S. Department of Education matter, increased depreciation expense related to capitalized development costs for technology placed in service in 2019 and non-capitalizable technology-related expenses. Key strategic priorities for 2020 include keeping BankMobile profitable, and divesting BankMobile Technologies, Inc. ("BMT"), the technology arm of the BankMobile segment, by the end of 2020. Expense control. Customers' efficiency ratio was 50.71% in Q3 2020, down from 58.44% in Q2 2020 and 61.58% in Q3 2019. Improving operating efficiency is a high priority.

Customers' efficiency ratio was 50.71% in Q3 2020, down from 58.44% in Q2 2020 and 61.58% in Q3 2019. Improving operating efficiency is a high priority. Growth in core deposits and good quality higher-yielding loans. Demand Deposit Accounts ("DDAs") grew 71% year-over-year. Lower yielding multi-family loans decreased by $847 million, or 30%, year-over-year and were replaced by higher yielding C&I loans and leases and installment loans, which had net growth of $408 million and $599 million year-over-year, respectively. Customers originated an additional $198 million of PPP loans during Q3 2020, with a balance of $5.0 billion at September 30, 2020.

Demand Deposit Accounts ("DDAs") grew 71% year-over-year. Lower yielding multi-family loans decreased by $847 million, or 30%, year-over-year and were replaced by higher yielding C&I loans and leases and installment loans, which had net growth of $408 million and $599 million year-over-year, respectively. Customers originated an additional $198 million of PPP loans during Q3 2020, with a balance of $5.0 billion at September 30, 2020. Maintain strong credit quality and superior risk management. Non-performing loans ("NPLs") were negatively impacted by one commercial real estate loan. In spite of this, NPLs were only 0.38% of total loans and leases at September 30, 2020. Customers expects to resolve this credit during Q4 2020 or Q1 2021. Reserves to NPLs at September 30, 2020 were 245% and the coverage ratio was 2.0% of loans and leases receivable, excluding PPP loans (a non-GAAP measure). The Bank is relatively neutral to interest rate changes at September 30, 2020. We remain very focused on a strong Risk Management culture throughout our company.

Non-performing loans ("NPLs") were negatively impacted by one commercial real estate loan. In spite of this, NPLs were only 0.38% of total loans and leases at September 30, 2020. Customers expects to resolve this credit during Q4 2020 or Q1 2021. Reserves to NPLs at September 30, 2020 were 245% and the coverage ratio was 2.0% of loans and leases receivable, excluding PPP loans (a non-GAAP measure). The Bank is relatively neutral to interest rate changes at September 30, 2020. We remain very focused on a strong Risk Management culture throughout our company. Evaluate opportunities to redeem our preferred stock as it becomes callable. Redeeming all of the preferred stock as it becomes callable would result in an increase to our diluted earnings per share by approximately $0.43 annually, if not replaced. Given the current economic uncertainty stemming from the COVID-19 crisis, Customers will not call for redemption any preferred stock in 2020 or 2021.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income totaled $107.4 million in Q3 2020, an increase of $15.5 million from Q2 2020, primarily due to a $3.1 billion increase in average interest-earning assets. Earning assets were driven by PPP loan originations and increases in commercial loans to mortgage companies, commercial and industrial loans and leases, investment securities, and interest earning deposits. The benefit of this growth was partially offset by a 15 basis point linked-quarter decline in NIM (a non-GAAP measure) to 2.50%. Compared to Q2 2020, total loan yields decreased 31 basis points to 3.41%. The decrease is attributable to the origination of PPP loans carrying an average yield of 1.97% and lower market interest rates due to the Federal Reserve's forecast of interest rates at zero through 2023. The cost of interest-bearing deposits in Q3 2020 similarly decreased by 26 basis points to 0.85% due to the decline in market interest rates and strategic decisions to reallocate deposit funding to lower cost deposits. Borrowing costs decreased 27 basis points to 0.97% due to the utilization of the FRB PPP Liquidity Facility, costing 0.35%, to fund PPP loans.

Total loans and leases increased $6.3 billion, or 62%, to $16.6 billion at September 30, 2020 compared to the year-ago period. PPP loans originated directly or through fintech partnerships were $5.0 billion at September 30, 2020. Additionally, the loan mix improved year-over-year as commercial loans to mortgage companies increased $1.4 billion to $3.9 billion, commercial and industrial loans and leases increased $408 million to $2.2 billion, and commercial real estate owner occupied loans increased $82 million to $558 million. These increases were offset in part by planned decreases in multi-family loans of $847 million to $2.0 billion and residential mortgages of $297 million to $344 million. “Looking ahead, we see continued growth in core C&I loans offsetting some of the expected decreases in loans to mortgage companies," stated Sidhu.

Total deposits increased $1.9 billion, or 21%, to $10.8 billion at September 30, 2020 compared to the year-ago period. Total demand deposits increased $1.9 billion, or 71%, to $4.6 billion, money market deposits increased $855 million, or 27%, to $4.1 billion, and savings deposits increased $582 million, or 98%, to $1.2 billion. These increases were offset, in part, by a decrease in time deposits of $1.5 billion, or 60%, to $972 million. The total cost of deposits declined to 0.67% for the three months ended September 30, 2020 from 1.82% for the three months ended September 30, 2019.

Risk Management, Provision and Credit Quality

Risk management is a critical component of how Customers creates long-term shareholder value, and Customers believes that asset quality is one of the most important prerequisites to creating shareholder value. Customers believes that asset quality must be diligently addressed through prudent underwriting standards when the economy is strong so that we are well positioned when an economic downturn arises. Since mid-2019, Customers has been operating as though a recession was imminent in the immediate future. "Our Credit Administration Group and Market Presidents started analyzing their portfolios, in detail, and stressing them under adverse scenarios and either exiting or increasing the monitoring activities of higher risk credits early in 2019. Customers' non-performing loans at September 30, 2020 were only 0.38% of total loans and leases. Our Q3 2020 non-performing loans were impacted by one commercial real estate credit, which is expected to be resolved during Q4 2020, reducing our non-performing loans by year-end. We fully expect to maintain superior asset quality in good times and in difficult years," said Mr. Sidhu.

The provision for credit losses on loans and leases in Q3 2020, which was calculated under the CECL accounting standard effective January 1, 2020, was $13.0 million, compared to $20.9 million in Q2 2020. The decrease in Q3 2020 primarily resulted from an improvement in current and future macroeconomic conditions since Q2 2020, partially offset by a $9.6 million charge-off related to one commercial real estate credit expected to be sold during Q4 2020 or Q1 2021. The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases represented just over 2.0% of total loans and leases receivable, excluding PPP loans (a non-GAAP measure) at September 30, 2020, compared to 2.2% at June 30, 2020, and 0.8% at December 31, 2019.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income totaled $33.8 million for Q3 2020, an increase of $11.6 million compared to Q2 2020. The increase in non-interest income primarily resulted from an increase of $7.4 million in gain on sale of investment securities, $5.5 million in other non-interest income, $1.0 million in mortgage banking income, and $0.7 million in mortgage warehouse transactional fees, partially offset by a decrease of $2.4 million in interchange and card revenue and a $1.0 million decline in unrealized gains on equity securities issued by a foreign entity. The increase in gain on sale of investment securities primarily resulted from the sale of $58.4 million of agency-guaranteed mortgage-backed securities and $70.0 million in corporate notes in Q3 2020. The increase in other non-interest income was driven by a net derivative valuation adjustment of $5.0 million due to changes in market interest rates and a negative credit valuation adjustment and an unrealized loss on one loan held for sale of $1.5 million during Q2 2020. The increase in mortgage banking income was mainly related to unrealized gains on derivatives and gains on sales of mortgage servicing rights. The increase in mortgage warehouse transactional fees primarily resulted from an increase in transaction volumes due to continued low market interest rates. The decrease in interchange and card revenue primarily resulted from Customers becoming subject to the Federal Reserve's regulation limits on interchange fees for banks over $10 billion in total assets beginning on July 1, 2020. The decrease in unrealized gains on equity securities issued by a foreign entity primarily resulted from a decline in the valuation of those securities.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense totaled $65.6 million for Q3 2020, an increase of $2.1 million compared to Q2 2020. The increase in non-interest expense primarily resulted from increases of $2.7 million in professional services, $1.4 million in salaries and employee benefits, $1.4 million in FDIC assessments, non-income taxes and regulatory fees, and $1.0 million in merger and acquisition related expenses, partially offset by decreases of $3.6 million in other non-interest expenses and $1.0 million in loan workout expenses. The increase in professional services primarily resulted from consulting services associated with supporting our white label partnership and digital transformation efforts. The increase in salaries and employee benefits primarily resulted from an increase in full time equivalents needed for future growth, one additional business day in Q3 2020, and an increase in incentive accruals tied to Customers' overall performance. The increase in FDIC assessments, non-income taxes and regulatory fees was a function of an increase in FDIC assessment rates due to the temporary utilization of brokered deposits to fund PPP loans. The increase in merger and acquisition related expenses primarily resulted from the pending merger of BankMobile Technologies, Inc. and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. The decrease in other non-interest expense primarily resulted from an increase in operating cost reimbursements from Customers' white label partnership. The decrease in loan workout expenses primarily resulted from lower costs related to the workout of two commercial relationships.

Taxes

Customers' effective tax rate was 19.5% for Q3 2020 compared to 23.7% for Q2 2020. The effective tax rate is expected to be between 20% - 21% for 2020.

Q3 2020 Overview

The following table presents a summary of key earnings and performance metrics for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and the preceding four quarters:

CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES EARNINGS SUMMARY - UNAUDITED (Dollars in thousands, except per share data and stock price data) Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 2020 2019 GAAP Profitability Metrics: Net income available to common shareholders $ 47,085 $ 19,137 $ (515) $ 23,911 $ 23,451 $ 65,706 $ 40,957 Per share amounts: Earnings per share - basic $ 1.49 $ 0.61 $ (0.02) $ 0.76 $ 0.75 $ 2.09 $ 1.32 Earnings per share - diluted $ 1.48 $ 0.61 $ (0.02) $ 0.75 $ 0.74 $ 2.07 $ 1.30 Book value per common share (1) $ 26.43 $ 25.08 $ 23.74 $ 26.66 $ 25.66 $ 26.43 $ 25.66 CUBI stock price (1) $ 11.20 $ 12.02 $ 10.93 $ 23.81 $ 20.74 $ 11.20 $ 20.74 CUBI stock price as % of book value (1) 42 % 48 % 46 % 89 % 81 % 42 % 81 % Average shares outstanding - basic 31,517,504 31,477,591 31,391,151 31,306,813 31,223,777 31,462,284 31,142,400 Average shares outstanding - diluted 31,736,311 31,625,771 31,391,151 31,876,341 31,644,728 31,666,027 31,581,029 Shares outstanding (1) 31,555,124 31,510,287 31,470,026 31,336,791 31,245,776 31,555,124 31,245,776 Return on average assets ("ROAA") 1.12 % 0.62 % 0.11 % 0.97 % 0.95 % 0.69 % 0.66 % Return on average common equity ("ROCE") 23.05 % 9.97 % (0.26) % 11.58 % 11.81 % 11.01 % 7.12 % Efficiency ratio 50.71 % 58.44 % 66.03 % 56.98 % 61.58 % 57.74 % 68.48 % Non-GAAP Profitability Metrics (2): Core earnings $ 38,210 $ 19,174 $ 603 $ 23,843 $ 23,402 $ 57,986 $ 48,170 Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net income $ 64,176 $ 50,766 $ 38,595 $ 44,676 $ 39,440 $ 153,537 $ 90,885 Per share amounts: Core earnings per share - diluted $ 1.20 $ 0.61 $ 0.02 $ 0.75 $ 0.74 $ 1.83 $ 1.53 Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 25.97 $ 24.62 $ 23.27 $ 26.17 $ 25.16 $ 25.97 $ 25.16 CUBI stock price as % of tangible book value (1) 43 % 49 % 47 % 91 % 82 % 43 % 82 % Core ROAA 0.93 % 0.62 % 0.15 % 0.97 % 0.95 % 0.62 % 0.75 % Core ROCE 18.71 % 9.99 % 0.30 % 11.55 % 11.78 % 9.71 % 8.37 % Adjusted ROAA - pre-tax and pre-provision 1.43 % 1.39 % 1.34 % 1.57 % 1.39 % 1.39 % 1.16 % Adjusted ROCE - pre-tax and pre-provision 29.74 % 24.59 % 17.41 % 19.89 % 18.04 % 23.94 % 13.91 % Net interest margin, tax equivalent 2.50 % 2.65 % 2.99 % 2.89 % 2.83 % 2.68 % 2.69 % Net interest margin, tax equivalent, excluding PPP loans 2.86 % 2.97 % 2.99 % 2.89 % 2.83 % 2.93 % 2.69 % Core efficiency ratio 49.81 % 55.39 % 63.33 % 56.76 % 59.21 % 55.68 % 65.15 % Asset Quality: Net charge-offs $ 17,299 $ 10,325 $ 18,711 $ 4,362 $ 1,761 $ 46,335 $ 3,458 Annualized net charge-offs to average total loans and leases 0.45 % 0.32 % 0.79 % 0.18 % 0.07 % 0.49 % 0.05 % Non-performing loans ("NPLs") to total loans and leases (1) 0.38 % 0.56 % 0.49 % 0.21 % 0.17 % 0.38 % 0.17 % Reserves to NPLs (1) 244.70 % 185.36 % 296.44 % 264.67 % 288.58 % 244.70 % 288.58 % Non-performing assets ("NPAs") to total assets 0.34 % 0.48 % 0.53 % 0.19 % 0.15 % 0.34 % 0.15 % Customers Bank Capital Ratios (3): Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.12 % 10.64 % 10.60 % 11.32 % 10.85 % 10.12 % 10.85 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.12 % 10.64 % 10.60 % 11.32 % 10.85 % 10.12 % 10.85 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets 11.62 % 12.30 % 12.21 % 12.93 % 12.42 % 11.62 % 12.42 % Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage ratio) 9.14 % 9.59 % 9.99 % 10.38 % 9.83 % 9.14 % 9.83 %

(1) Metric is a spot balance for the last day of each quarter presented. (2) Non-GAAP measures exclude unrealized gains (losses) on loans HFS, investment securities gains and losses, severance expense, merger and acquisition-related expenses, losses realized from the sale of non-QM residential mortgage loans, loss upon acquisition of interest-only GNMA securities, legal reserves, credit valuation adjustments on derivatives, risk participation agreement mark-to-market adjustments, and goodwill and intangible assets. These notable items are not included in Customers' disclosures of core earnings and other core profitability metrics. Please note that not each of the aforementioned adjustments affected the reported amount in each of the periods presented. Customers' reasons for the use of these non-GAAP measures and a detailed reconciliation between the non-GAAP measures and the comparable GAAP amounts are included at the end of this document. (3) Regulatory capital ratios are estimated for Q3 2020 and actual for the remaining periods. In accordance with regulatory capital rules, Customers elected an option to delay the estimated impact of CECL on its regulatory capital over a five-year transition period ending January 1, 2025. As a result, capital ratios and amounts as of Q3 2020 exclude the impact of the increased allowance for credit losses on loans and leases and unfunded loan commitments attributed to the adoption of CECL and 25% of the quarterly provision for credit losses for subsequent quarters through Q4 2021.

CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS - UNAUDITED (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Nine Months Ended Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 September 30, 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 2020 2019 Interest income: Loans and leases $ 132,107 $ 118,447 $ 116,080 $ 116,365 $ 118,444 $ 366,634 $ 315,126 Investment securities 6,297 6,155 4,977 5,125 5,867 17,429 18,589 Other 1,246 616 4,286 2,505 2,407 6,149 6,030 Total interest income 139,650 125,218 125,343 123,995 126,718 390,212 339,745 Interest expense: Deposits 18,347 23,238 34,353 35,992 38,267 75,939 105,472 FHLB advances 5,762 4,736 5,390 6,056 7,563 15,889 20,463 Subordinated debt 2,689 2,689 2,689 1,930 1,684 8,066 5,053 Federal funds purchased and other borrowings 5,413 2,573 1,590 2,424 3,469 9,576 9,039 Total interest expense 32,211 33,236 44,022 46,402 50,983 109,470 140,027 Net interest income 107,439 91,982 81,321 77,593 75,735 280,742 199,718 Provision for credit losses on loans and leases 12,955 20,946 31,786 9,689 4,426 65,688 14,539 Net interest income after provision for credit losses on loans and leases 94,484 71,036 49,535 67,904 71,309 215,054 185,179 Non-interest income: Interchange and card revenue 4,081 6,478 6,809 6,506 6,869 17,368 22,435 Deposit fees 3,439 3,321 3,460 3,616 3,642 10,221 9,199 Commercial lease income 4,510 4,508 4,268 3,839 3,080 13,286 8,212 Bank-owned life insurance 1,746 1,757 1,762 1,795 1,824 5,265 5,477 Mortgage warehouse transactional fees 3,320 2,582 1,952 1,983 2,150 7,854 5,145 Gain (loss) on sale of SBA and other loans 286 23 11 2,770 — 320 — Mortgage banking income (loss) 1,013 38 296 (635 ) 283 1,347 701 Loss upon acquisition of interest-only GNMA securities — — — — — — (7,476 ) Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities 11,707 4,353 3,974 — 1,001 20,035 1,001 Unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities 238 1,200 (1,378 ) 310 1,333 60 988 Other 3,453 (2,024 ) 776 5,629 3,187 2,203 9,443 Total non-interest income 33,793 22,236 21,930 25,813 23,369 77,959 55,125 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 32,676 31,296 28,310 27,697 27,193 92,283 79,936 Technology, communication and bank operations 13,215 13,310 13,050 10,370 8,755 39,576 33,110 Professional services 7,253 4,552 7,670 6,470 8,348 19,476 18,639 Occupancy 3,632 3,025 3,032 3,470 3,661 9,689 9,628 Commercial lease depreciation 3,663 3,643 3,427 2,840 2,459 10,733 6,633 FDIC assessments, non-income taxes and regulatory fees 3,784 2,368 2,867 2,492 (777 ) 9,019 3,368 Provision for operating losses 1,186 1,068 912 1,415 3,998 3,166 8,223 Advertising and promotion — 582 1,641 899 976 2,221 3,145 Merger and acquisition related expenses 1,035 25 50 100 — 1,110 — Loan workout 846 1,808 366 230 495 3,020 1,458 Other real estate owned 7 12 8 247 108 26 151 Other (1,736 ) 1,817 5,126 2,510 4,376 5,206 8,869 Total non-interest expense 65,561 63,506 66,459 58,740 59,592 195,525 173,160 Income before income tax expense 62,716 29,766 5,006 34,977 35,086 97,488 67,144 Income tax expense 12,201 7,048 1,906 7,451 8,020 21,156 15,343 Net income 50,515 22,718 3,100 27,526 27,066 76,332 51,801 Preferred stock dividends 3,430 3,581 3,615 3,615 3,615 10,626 10,844 Net income available to common shareholders $ 47,085 $ 19,137 $ (515 ) $ 23,911 $ 23,451 $ 65,706 $ 40,957 Basic earnings per common share $ 1.49 $ 0.61 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.76 $ 0.75 $ 2.09 $ 1.32 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.48 $ 0.61 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.75 $ 0.74 $ 2.07 $ 1.30

CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET - UNAUDITED (Dollars in thousands) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 5,822 $ 44,577 $ 18,842 $ 33,095 $ 12,555 Interest earning deposits 325,594 1,022,753 237,390 179,410 169,663 Cash and cash equivalents 331,416 1,067,330 256,232 212,505 182,218 Investment securities, at fair value 1,133,831 681,382 712,657 595,876 608,714 Loans held for sale 26,689 464,164 450,157 486,328 502,854 Loans receivable, mortgage warehouse, at fair value 3,913,593 2,793,164 2,518,012 2,245,758 2,438,530 Loans receivable, PPP 4,964,105 4,760,427 — — — Loans and leases receivable 7,700,892 7,272,447 7,353,262 7,318,988 7,336,237 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (155,561 ) (159,905 ) (149,283 ) (56,379 ) (51,053 ) Total loans and leases receivable, net of allowance for credit losses on loans and leases 16,423,029 14,666,133 9,721,991 9,508,367 9,723,714 FHLB, Federal Reserve Bank, and other restricted stock 70,387 91,023 87,140 84,214 81,853 Accrued interest receivable 65,668 49,911 40,570 38,072 38,412 Bank premises and equipment, net 11,744 8,380 8,890 9,389 14,075 Bank-owned life insurance 277,826 275,842 273,576 272,546 270,526 Other real estate owned 131 131 131 173 204 Goodwill and other intangibles 14,437 14,575 14,870 15,195 15,521 Other assets 423,569 584,247 452,585 298,052 285,699 Total assets $ 18,778,727 $ 17,903,118 $ 12,018,799 $ 11,520,717 $ 11,723,790 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Demand, non-interest bearing deposits $ 2,327,017 $ 1,879,789 $ 1,435,151 $ 1,343,391 $ 1,569,918 Interest bearing deposits 8,512,060 9,086,086 6,978,492 7,305,545 7,355,767 Total deposits 10,839,077 10,965,875 8,413,643 8,648,936 8,925,685 FRB advances — — 175,000 — — Federal funds purchased 680,000 — 705,000 538,000 373,000 FHLB advances 850,000 850,000 1,260,000 850,000 1,040,800 Other borrowings 123,935 123,833 123,732 123,630 123,528 Subordinated debt 181,324 181,255 181,185 181,115 109,050 FRB PPP liquidity facility 4,811,009 4,419,967 — — — Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 241,891 354,341 195,603 126,241 132,577 Total liabilities 17,727,236 16,895,271 11,054,163 10,467,922 10,704,640 Preferred stock 217,471 217,471 217,471 217,471 217,471 Common stock 32,836 32,791 32,751 32,617 32,526 Additional paid in capital 452,965 450,665 446,840 444,218 441,499 Retained earnings 385,750 338,665 319,529 381,519 357,608 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (15,751 ) (9,965 ) (30,175 ) (1,250 ) (8,174 ) Treasury stock, at cost (21,780 ) (21,780 ) (21,780 ) (21,780 ) (21,780 ) Total shareholders' equity 1,051,491 1,007,847 964,636 1,052,795 1,019,150 Total liabilities & shareholders' equity $ 18,778,727 $ 17,903,118 $ 12,018,799 $ 11,520,717 $ 11,723,790

CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET / NET INTEREST MARGIN - UNAUDITED (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Average Balance Average

Yield or

Cost (%) Average Balance Average

Yield or

Cost (%) Average Balance Average

Yield or

Cost (%) Assets Interest earning deposits $ 686,928 0.12 % $ 384,622 0.12 % $ 100,343 3.26 % Investment securities (1) 950,723 2.65 % 705,389 3.49 % 652,142 3.60 % Loans and leases: Commercial loans to mortgage companies 2,847,169 2.90 % 2,456,067 2.91 % 2,103,612 4.58 % Multi-family loans 1,989,074 3.72 % 2,009,847 3.87 % 2,929,650 3.91 % Commercial and industrial loans and leases (2) 2,599,806 3.82 % 2,460,060 4.05 % 2,159,067 5.24 % Loans receivable, PPP 4,909,197 1.97 % 2,754,920 1.71 % — — % Non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans 1,388,306 3.70 % 1,392,131 3.81 % 1,294,246 4.57 % Residential mortgages 414,781 3.97 % 429,609 3.53 % 729,603 4.11 % Installment loans 1,255,505 8.37 % 1,288,999 8.72 % 600,256 9.47 % Total loans and leases (3) 15,403,838 3.41 % 12,791,633 3.72 % 9,816,434 4.79 % Other interest-earning assets 79,656 5.23 % 98,377 2.06 % 98,279 6.39 % Total interest-earning assets 17,121,145 3.25 % 13,980,021 3.60 % 10,667,198 4.72 % Non-interest-earning assets 744,429 695,563 591,946 Total assets $ 17,865,574 $ 14,675,584 $ 11,259,144 Liabilities Interest checking accounts $ 2,370,709 0.78 % $ 2,482,222 0.75 % $ 1,014,590 1.83 % Money market deposit accounts 3,786,032 0.65 % 3,034,457 0.85 % 3,100,975 2.22 % Other savings accounts 1,125,273 1.06 % 1,177,554 1.94 % 561,790 2.19 % Certificates of deposit 1,344,134 1.35 % 1,734,062 1.51 % 2,227,817 2.34 % Total interest-bearing deposits (4) 8,626,148 0.85 % 8,428,295 1.11 % 6,905,172 2.20 % FRB PPP liquidity facility 4,479,036 0.35 % 942,258 0.35 % — — % Borrowings 1,236,127 3.19 % 2,282,761 1.62 % 1,770,459 2.86 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 14,341,311 0.89 % 11,653,314 1.15 % 8,675,631 2.33 % Non-interest-bearing deposits (4) 2,194,689 1,890,955 1,431,810 Total deposits and borrowings 16,536,000 0.78 % 13,544,269 0.99 % 10,107,441 2.00 % Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 299,526 142,181 146,347 Total liabilities 16,835,526 13,686,450 10,253,788 Shareholders' equity 1,030,048 989,134 1,005,356 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 17,865,574 $ 14,675,584 $ 11,259,144 Interest spread 2.47 % 2.61 % 2.71 % Net interest margin 2.50 % 2.65 % 2.82 % Net interest margin tax equivalent (5) 2.50 % 2.65 % 2.83 % Net interest margin tax equivalent excl. PPP (6) 2.86 % 2.97 % 2.83 %

(1) For presentation in this table, average balances and the corresponding average yields for investment securities are based upon historical cost, adjusted for amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts. (2) Includes owner occupied commercial real estate loans. (3) Includes non-accrual loans, the effect of which is to reduce the yield earned on loans and leases, and deferred loan fees. (4) Total costs of deposits (including interest bearing and non-interest bearing) were 0.67%, 0.91% and 1.82% for the three months ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, respectively. (5) Non-GAAP tax-equivalent basis, using an estimated marginal tax rate of 26% for the three months ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, presented to approximate interest income as a taxable asset. Management uses non-GAAP measures to present historical periods comparable to the current period presentation. In addition, management believes the use of these non-GAAP measures provides additional clarity when assessing Customers’ financial results. These disclosures should not be viewed as substitutes for results determined to be in accordance with U.S. GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other entities. (6) Non-GAAP tax-equivalent basis, as described in note (5) for the three months ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, excluding net interest income from PPP loans and related borrowings, along with the related PPP loan balances and PPP fees receivable from interest-earning assets. Management uses non-GAAP measures to present historical periods comparable to the current period presentation. In addition, management believes the use of these non-GAAP measures provides additional clarity when assessing Customers’ financial results. These disclosures should not be viewed as substitutes for results determined to be in accordance with U.S. GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other entities.

CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET / NET INTEREST MARGIN - UNAUDITED (Dollars in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Average Balance Average Yield

or Cost (%) Average Balance Average Yield

or Cost (%) Assets Interest earning deposits $ 614,863 0.69 % $ 88,146 2.95 % Investment securities (1) 741,566 3.13 % 676,859 3.66 % Loans and leases: Commercial loans to mortgage companies 2,383,331 3.14 % 1,678,461 4.75 % Multi-family loans 2,070,564 3.89 % 3,092,473 3.84 % Commercial and industrial loans and leases (2) 2,507,231 4.18 % 2,041,379 5.19 % Loans receivable, PPP 2,563,299 1.88 % — — % Non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans 1,372,090 3.94 % 1,215,469 4.52 % Residential mortgages 430,058 3.82 % 716,294 4.19 % Installment loans 1,267,806 8.74 % 337,126 9.42 % Total loans and leases (3) 12,594,379 3.89 % 9,081,202 4.64 % Other interest-earning assets 86,454 4.60 % 91,135 5.99 % Total interest-earning assets 14,037,262 3.71 % 9,937,342 4.57 % Non-interest-earning assets 679,128 531,656 Total assets $ 14,716,390 $ 10,468,998 Liabilities Interest checking accounts $ 2,050,184 0.90 % $ 889,336 1.89 % Money market deposit accounts 3,486,445 1.10 % 3,138,112 2.24 % Other savings accounts 1,147,994 1.68 % 476,331 2.14 % Certificates of deposit 1,533,628 1.64 % 1,920,063 2.28 % Total interest-bearing deposits (4) 8,218,251 1.23 % 6,423,842 2.20 % FRB PPP liquidity facility 1,816,849 0.35 % — — % Borrowings 1,581,498 2.43 % 1,556,405 2.97 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 11,616,598 1.26 % 7,980,247 2.35 % Non-interest-bearing deposits (4) 1,887,463 1,379,633 Total deposits and borrowings 13,504,061 1.08 % 9,359,880 2.00 % Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 197,428 122,309 Total liabilities 13,701,489 9,482,189 Shareholders' equity 1,014,901 986,809 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 14,716,390 $ 10,468,998 Interest spread 2.63 % 2.57 % Net interest margin 2.67 % 2.69 % Net interest margin tax equivalent (5) 2.68 % 2.69 % Net interest margin tax equivalent (6) 2.93 % 2.69 %

(1) For presentation in this table, average balances and the corresponding average yields for investment securities are based upon historical cost, adjusted for amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts. (2) Includes owner occupied commercial real estate loans. (3) Includes non-accrual loans, the effect of which is to reduce the yield earned on loans and leases, and deferred loan fees. (4) Total costs of deposits (including interest bearing and non-interest bearing) were 1.00% and 1.81% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, respectively. (5) Non-GAAP tax-equivalent basis, using an estimated marginal tax rate of 26% for both the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, presented to approximate interest income as a taxable asset. Management uses non-GAAP measures to present historical periods comparable to the current period presentation. In addition, management believes the use of these non-GAAP measures provides additional clarity when assessing Customers’ financial results. These disclosures should not be viewed as substitutes for results determined to be in accordance with U.S. GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other entities. (6) Non-GAAP tax-equivalent basis as described in noted (5), for both the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, excluding net interest income from PPP loans and related borrowings, along with the related PPP loan balances and PPP fees receivable from interest-earning assets. Management uses non-GAAP measures to present historical periods comparable to the current period presentation. In addition, management believes the use of these non-GAAP measures provides additional clarity when assessing Customers’ financial results. These disclosures should not be viewed as substitutes for results determined to be in accordance with U.S. GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other entities.

CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT REPORTING - UNAUDITED (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) The following tables present Customers' business segment results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019: Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 Customers

Bank Business

Banking BankMobile Consolidated Customers

Bank Business

Banking BankMobile Consolidated Interest income (1) $ 126,648 $ 13,002 $ 139,650 $ 113,995 $ 12,723 $ 126,718 Interest expense 31,718 493 32,211 50,734 249 50,983 Net interest income 94,930 12,509 107,439 63,261 12,474 75,735 Provision for credit losses on loans and leases 8,699 4,256 12,955 2,475 1,951 4,426 Non-interest income 21,603 12,190 33,793 11,757 11,612 23,369 Non-interest expense 48,926 16,635 65,561 38,347 21,245 59,592 Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit) 58,908 3,808 62,716 34,196 890 35,086 Income tax expense (benefit) 11,374 827 12,201 7,814 206 8,020 Net income (loss) 47,534 2,981 50,515 26,382 684 27,066 Preferred stock dividends 3,430 — 3,430 3,615 — 3,615 Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 44,104 $ 2,981 $ 47,085 $ 22,767 $ 684 $ 23,451 Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ 1.40 $ 0.09 $ 1.49 $ 0.73 $ 0.02 $ 0.75 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 1.39 $ 0.09 $ 1.48 $ 0.72 $ 0.02 $ 0.74

(1) Amounts reported include funds transfer pricing of $2.2 million and $0.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, credited to BankMobile for the value provided to the Customers Bank Business Banking segment for the use of excess low/no cost deposits.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Customers

Bank Business

Banking BankMobile Consolidated Customers

Bank Business

Banking BankMobile Consolidated Interest income (1) $ 351,819 $ 38,393 $ 390,212 $ 309,882 $ 29,863 $ 339,745 Interest expense 108,251 1,219 109,470 139,402 625 140,027 Net interest income 243,568 37,174 280,742 170,480 29,238 199,718 Provision for credit losses on loans and leases 55,620 10,068 65,688 3,245 11,294 14,539 Non-interest income 44,422 33,537 77,959 20,304 34,821 55,125 Non-interest expense 137,055 58,470 195,525 111,840 61,320 173,160 Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit) 95,315 2,173 97,488 75,699 (8,555 ) 67,144 Income tax expense (benefit) 20,708 448 21,156 17,324 (1,981 ) 15,343 Net income (loss) 74,607 1,725 76,332 58,375 (6,574 ) 51,801 Preferred stock dividends 10,626 — 10,626 10,844 — 10,844 Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 63,981 $ 1,725 $ 65,706 $ 47,531 $ (6,574 ) $ 40,957 Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ 2.03 $ 0.05 $ 2.09 $ 1.53 $ (0.21 ) $ 1.32 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 2.02 $ 0.05 $ 2.07 $ 1.51 $ (0.21 ) $ 1.30 As of September 30, 2020 and 2019 Goodwill and other intangibles $ 3,629 $ 10,808 $ 14,437 $ 3,629 $ 11,892 $ 15,521 Total assets (2) $ 18,203,784 $ 574,943 $ 18,778,727 $ 11,131,914 $ 591,876 $ 11,723,790 Total deposits $ 9,895,328 $ 943,749 $ 10,839,077 $ 8,260,080 $ 665,605 $ 8,925,685 Total non-deposit liabilities (2) $ 6,853,184 $ 34,975 $ 6,888,159 $ 1,747,846 $ 31,109 $ 1,778,955

(1) Amounts reported include funds transfer pricing of $5.3 million and $8.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, credited to BankMobile for the value provided to the Customers Bank Business Banking segment for the use of excess low/no cost deposits. (2) Amounts reported exclude inter-segment receivables and payables.

The following tables present Customers' business segment results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, the preceding four quarters, and the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively:

Customers Bank Business Banking: Nine Months Ended September 30, Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 2020 2019 Interest income (1) $ 126,648 $ 112,455 $ 112,717 $ 112,212 $ 113,995 $ 351,819 $ 309,882 Interest expense 31,718 32,856 43,678 46,111 50,734 108,251 139,402 Net interest income 94,930 79,599 69,039 66,101 63,261 243,568 170,480 Provision for credit losses on loans and leases 8,699 19,623 27,298 6,846 2,475 55,620 3,245 Non-interest income 21,603 11,683 11,136 14,964 11,757 44,422 20,304 Non-interest expense 48,926 44,270 43,860 41,494 38,347 137,055 111,840 Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit) 58,908 27,389 9,017 32,725 34,196 95,315 75,699 Income tax expense (benefit) 11,374 6,611 2,722 6,892 7,814 20,708 17,324 Net income (loss) 47,534 20,778 6,295 25,833 26,382 74,607 58,375 Preferred stock dividends 3,430 3,581 3,615 3,615 3,615 10,626 10,844 Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 44,104 $ 17,197 $ 2,680 $ 22,218 $ 22,767 $ 63,981 $ 47,531 Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ 1.40 $ 0.55 $ 0.09 $ 0.71 $ 0.73 $ 2.03 $ 1.53 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 1.39 $ 0.54 $ 0.09 $ 0.70 $ 0.72 $ 2.02 $ 1.51

(1) Amounts reported include funds transfer pricing of $2.2 million, $1.6 million, $1.4 million, $0.7 million and $0.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, and September 30, 2019, respectively. Amounts reported also include funds transfer pricing of $5.3 million and $8.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. These amounts are credited to BankMobile for the value provided to the Customers Bank Business Banking segment for the use of excess low/no cost deposits.

BankMobile: Nine Months Ended September 30, Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 2020 2019 Interest income (2) $ 13,002 $ 12,763 $ 12,626 $ 11,783 $ 12,723 $ 38,393 $ 29,863 Interest expense 493 380 344 291 249 1,219 625 Net interest income 12,509 12,383 12,282 11,492 12,474 37,174 29,238 Provision for credit losses on loans and leases 4,256 1,323 4,488 2,843 1,951 10,068 11,294 Non-interest income 12,190 10,553 10,794 10,849 11,612 33,537 34,821 Non-interest expense 16,635 19,236 22,599 17,246 21,245 58,470 61,320 Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit) 3,808 2,377 (4,011) 2,252 890 2,173 (8,555) Income tax expense (benefit) 827 437 (816) 559 206 448 (1,981) Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 2,981 $ 1,940 $ (3,195) $ 1,693 $ 684 $ 1,725 $ (6,574) Basic income (loss) per common share $ 0.09 $ 0.06 $ (0.10) $ 0.05 $ 0.02 $ 0.05 $ (0.21) Diluted income (loss) per common share $ 0.09 $ 0.06 $ (0.10) $ 0.05 $ 0.02 $ 0.05 $ (0.21) Deposit balances (3) Disbursements business deposits $ 644,658 $ 500,072 $ 502,711 $ 319,263 $ 598,064 White label deposits 299,091 162,691 107,054 81,837 67,541 Total deposits $ 943,749 $ 662,763 $ 609,765 $ 401,100 $ 665,605

(2) Amounts reported include funds transfer pricing of $2.2 million, $1.6 million, $1.4 million, $0.7 million and $0.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, and September 30, 2019, respectively. Amounts reported also include funds transfer pricing of $5.3 million and $8.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. These amounts are credited to BankMobile for the value provided to the Customers Bank Business Banking segment for the use of excess low/no cost deposits. (3) As of September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, and September 30, 2019.

CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES PERIOD END LOAN AND LEASE COMPOSITION - UNAUDITED (Dollars in thousands) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Commercial: Multi-family $ 1,950,300 $ 2,023,571 $ 2,069,077 $ 2,390,204 $ 2,797,579 Mortgage warehouse 3,947,828 2,832,112 2,573,397 2,305,784 2,549,088 Commercial & industrial 2,186,480 2,060,494 2,017,567 1,831,126 1,778,423 Commercial real estate owner occupied 557,595 544,772 543,945 551,948 475,774 Loans receivable, PPP 4,964,105 4,760,427 — — — Commercial real estate non-owner occupied 1,233,882 1,262,373 1,252,826 1,222,772 1,267,679 Construction 122,963 128,834 115,448 117,617 60,429 Total commercial loans and leases 14,963,153 13,612,583 8,572,260 8,419,451 8,928,972 Consumer: Residential 343,775 352,941 364,760 386,089 640,786 Manufactured housing 64,638 66,865 69,240 71,359 73,626 Installment 1,233,713 1,257,813 1,315,171 1,174,175 634,237 Total consumer loans 1,642,126 1,677,619 1,749,171 1,631,623 1,348,649 Total loans and leases $ 16,605,279 $ 15,290,202 $ 10,321,431 $ 10,051,074 $ 10,277,621

CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES PERIOD END DEPOSIT COMPOSITION - UNAUDITED (Dollars in thousands) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Demand, non-interest bearing $ 2,327,017 $ 1,879,789 $ 1,435,151 $ 1,343,391 $ 1,569,918 Demand, interest bearing 2,308,627 2,666,209 1,577,034 1,235,292 1,139,675 Total demand deposits 4,635,644 4,545,998 3,012,185 2,578,683 2,709,593 Savings 1,173,641 1,144,788 1,168,121 919,214 591,336 Money market 4,057,366 3,404,709 2,833,990 3,482,505 3,201,883 Time deposits 972,426 1,870,380 1,399,347 1,668,534 2,422,873 Total deposits $ 10,839,077 $ 10,965,875 $ 8,413,643 $ 8,648,936 $ 8,925,685

CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ASSET QUALITY - UNAUDITED (Dollars in thousands) As of September 30, 2020 As of June 30, 2020 As of September 30, 2019 Total loans Non

accrual

/NPLs Allowance

for credit

losses Total NPLs

to total

loans Total

reserves to

total NPLs Total loans Non

accrual

/NPLs Allowance

for credit

losses Total NPLs

to total

loans Total

reserves to

total NPLs Total loans Non

accrual

/NPLs Allowance

for credit

losses Total NPLs

to total

loans Total

reserves to

total NPLs Loan type Multi-family $ 1,950,300 $ 11,710 $ 15,026 0.60 % 128.32 % $ 1,581,839 $ 7,013 $ 14,697 0.44 % 209.57 % $ 2,297,807 $ — $ 7,498 — % — % Commercial & industrial(1) 2,220,715 9,633 12,926 0.43 % 134.18 % 2,099,442 9,974 12,302 0.48 % 123.34 % 1,888,981 5,339 17,299 0.28 % 324.01 % Commercial real estate owner occupied 557,595 3,599 9,552 0.65 % 265.41 % 544,772 4,022 11,405 0.74 % 283.57 % 475,774 2,072 1,466 0.44 % 70.75 % Commercial real estate non-owner occupied 1,215,516 2,408 20,200 0.20 % 838.87 % 1,244,773 30,257 26,493 2.43 % 87.56 % 1,267,679 83 6,440 0.01 % 7759.04 % Construction 122,963 — 6,423 — % — % 128,834 — 5,297 — % — % 60,429 — 658 — % — % Total commercial loans and leases receivable 6,067,089 27,350 64,127 0.45 % 234.47 % 5,599,660 51,266 70,194 0.92 % 136.92 % 5,990,670 7,494 33,361 0.13 % 445.17 % Residential 335,452 10,634 4,649 3.17 % 43.72 % 348,109 7,857 4,550 2.26 % 57.91 % 637,707 6,165 4,083 0.97 % 66.23 % Manufactured housing 64,638 2,778 5,625 4.30 % 202.48 % 66,865 3,331 6,014 4.98 % 180.55 % 73,625 1,567 1,027 2.13 % 65.54 % Installment 1,233,713 3,118 81,160 0.25 % 2602.95 % 1,257,813 4,887 79,147 0.39 % 1619.54 % 634,235 1,140 12,582 0.18 % 1103.68 % Total consumer loans receivable 1,633,803 16,530 91,434 1.01 % 553.14 % 1,672,787 16,075 89,711 0.96 % 558.08 % 1,345,567 8,872 17,692 0.66 % 199.41 % Loans and leases receivable(1) 7,700,892 43,880 155,561 0.57 % 354.51 % 7,272,447 67,341 159,905 0.93 % 237.46 % 7,336,237 16,366 51,053 0.22 % 311.95 % Loans receivable, PPP 4,964,105 — — — % — % 4,760,427 — — — % — % — — — — % — % Loans receivable, mortgage warehouse, at fair value 3,913,593 — — — % — % 2,793,164 — — 2,438,530 — — Total loans held for sale 26,689 19,691 — 73.78 % — % 464,164 18,925 — 4.08 % — % 502,854 1,325 — 0.26 % — % Total portfolio $ 16,605,279 $ 63,571 $ 155,561 0.38 % 244.70 % $ 15,290,202 $ 86,266 $ 159,905 0.56 % 185.36 % $ 10,277,621 $ 17,691 $ 51,053 0.17 % 288.58 %

(1) Excluding loans receivable, PPP from total loans and leases receivable is a non-GAAP measure. Management believes the use of these non-GAAP measures provides additional clarity when assessing Customers' financial results. These disclosures should not be viewed as substitutes for results determined to be in accordance with U.S. GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other entities. Please refer to the reconciliation schedules that follow this table.

CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NET CHARGE-OFFS/(RECOVERIES) - UNAUDITED (Dollars in thousands) Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 2020 2019 Loan type Multi-family $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 534 Commercial & industrial (55 ) (4 ) 43 (224 ) (20 ) (16 ) (294 ) Commercial real estate owner occupied 44 (2 ) (3 ) (1 ) 35 39 (116 ) Commercial real estate non-owner occupied 8,923 2,801 12,797 — — 24,521 — Construction (6 ) (113 ) (3 ) (8 ) (8 ) (122 ) (128 ) Residential (17 ) (26 ) (29 ) 181 (5 ) (72 ) 89 Installment 8,410 7,669 5,906 4,414 1,759 21,985 3,373 Total net charge-offs (recoveries) from loans held for investment $ 17,299 $ 10,325 $ 18,711 $ 4,362 $ 1,761 $ 46,335 $ 3,458

CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES - UNAUDITED Customers believes that the non-GAAP measurements disclosed within this document are useful for investors, regulators, management and others to evaluate our core results of operations and financial condition relative to other financial institutions. These non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in Customers' industry. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude from corresponding GAAP measures the impact of certain elements that we do not believe are representative of our ongoing financial results, which we believe enhance an overall understanding of our performance and increases comparability of our period to period results. Investors should consider our performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing our performance or financial condition. Although non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used in the evaluation of a company, they have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results of operations or financial condition as reported under GAAP. The following tables present reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures disclosed within this document. Core Earnings - Customers Bancorp Nine Months Ended September 30, Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 2020 2019 (dollars in thousands except per share data) USD Per share USD Per share USD Per share USD Per share USD Per share USD Per share USD Per share GAAP net income to common shareholders $ 47,085 $ 1.48 $ 19,137 $ 0.61 $ (515 ) $ (0.02 ) $ 23,911 $ 0.75 $ 23,451 $ 0.74 $ 65,706 $ 2.07 $ 40,957 $ 1.30 Reconciling items (after tax): Severance expense — — — — — — — — — — — — 373 0.01 Loss upon acquisition of interest-only GNMA securities — — — — — — — — — — — — 5,682 0.18 Merger and acquisition related expenses 833 0.03 19 — 40 — 76 — — — 892 0.03 — — Legal reserves 258 0.01 — — 830 0.03 — — 1,520 0.05 1,088 0.03 1,520 0.05 (Gains) losses on investment securities (9,662 ) (0.30 ) (4,543 ) (0.14 ) (1,788 ) (0.06 ) (310 ) (0.01 ) (1,947 ) (0.06 ) (15,993 ) (0.51 ) (1,602 ) (0.05 ) Derivative credit valuation adjustment (304 ) (0.01 ) 4,527 0.14 2,036 0.06 (429 ) (0.01 ) 378 0.01 6,259 0.20 1,240 0.04 Risk participation agreement mark-to-market adjustment — — (1,080 ) (0.03 ) — — — — — — (1,080 ) (0.03 ) — — Losses on sale of non-QM residential mortgage loans — — — — — — 595 0.02 — — — — — — Unrealized losses on loans held for sale — — 1,114 0.04 — — — — — — 1,114 0.04 — — Core earnings $ 38,210 $ 1.20 $ 19,174 $ 0.61 $ 603 $ 0.02 $ 23,843 $ 0.75 $ 23,402 $ 0.74 $ 57,986 $ 1.83 $ 48,170 $ 1.53