Orbia Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

(All metrics are compared to Q3 2019 unless otherwise noted)

Net revenues of $1.6 billion decreased 6% due to lower sales in the Koura and Vestolit segments; sequentially, net revenues increased 16% driven by strong recovery in Wavin and Vestolit

EBITDA of $362 million decreased 5%; sequentially, EBITDA increased 38% reflecting a strong recovery in sales for Wavin and Vestolit

EBITDA margin of 22.1% increased 29 basis points as a result of enhanced profitability at Wavin, Dura-Line and Netafim; EBITDA margin improved 340 basis points sequentially supported by strong performance in Wavin and Vestolit

Consolidated net income of $103 million decreased 4%

Cash generation of $193 million with strong free cash flow of $127 million

“Despite difficult economic conditions worldwide, Orbia’s strong performance demonstrated resiliency in its diversified portfolio by delivering the highest profitability and free cash flow levels of the year, as well as a significant sequential improvement. I am immensely proud of and grateful to our teams across our businesses for maintaining a relentless focus on operational excellence and delivering results exceeding our internal expectations during these extraordinary times. As the challenges related to the COVID pandemic continue to evolve, we remain focused on the health and safety of our people and have positioned Orbia to adapt with precision and speed to the changing environment,” said Daniel Martinez-Valle, CEO of Orbia.

“We are successfully navigating the current global landscape with agility, ensuring business continuity, delivering strong results as we execute our Play-to-Win strategy and doubling down on our efforts to advance life around the world,” added Martinez-Valle.

Business Continuity Update

As the Company’s global task force continues to monitor the progress of the pandemic, Orbia’s phased return-to-work protocols adopted at the beginning of the third quarter were successful. The Company has ensured strong operational execution while prioritizing the health and safety of all employees through strict adherence to protocols in all locations. Globally, Orbia’s teams are increasingly utilizing digital tools to collaborate and work efficiently, both within the organization and and with customers.

The Company’s facilities have remained operational, adapting to the new hybrid way of working and have not experienced any supply chain disruptions. The current level of capacity utilization in the majority of Orbia’s plants is optimal after rebounding from trough levels during the second quarter.

Q3 2020 Financial Overview1

1 Unless noted otherwise, all figures in this release are derived from the Interim Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company as of September 30, 2020 and are prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards 34 “Interim Financial Reporting” of the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), which have been published in the Bolsa Mexicana de Valores (BMV). See Notes and Definitions at the end of this release for further explanation of terms used herein.

mm US$ Third quarter Financial Highlights 2020 2019 %Var. Net Revenue 1,639 1,747 -6% Operating income 222 245 -9% EBITDA 362 381 -5% EBITDA margin 22.1% 21.8% 29 bps EBT 163 165 -1% Income (loss) from continuing operations 106 107 -1% Consolidated net income (loss) 103 107 -4% Net majority income 74 76 -3% Cash generation 193 262 -26% CapEx (43) (73) -41% Free cash flow 127 151 -16% Cash balance 1,245 593 110%

Q3 2020 Consolidated Financial Information

(All metrics are compared to Q3 2019 unless otherwise noted)

Third Quarter 2020 Region 2020 2019 % Var. Y/Y % Revenues Europe 555 586 -5% 34% North America 518 550 -6% 32% South America 351 380 -8% 21% Asia 165 172 -4% 10% Africa y others 51 59 -14% 3% Total 1,639 1,747 -6% 100%

Net revenues totaled $1.6 billion, down $108 million, or 6%, mainly driven by lower sales in the Koura and Vestolit businesses, reflecting lower economic activity and lower prices. Sequentially, net revenues were up 16% reflecting improving demand, particularly in Wavin (both Europe and LatAm regions) and higher sales at Vestolit amid global favorable pricing conditions in the PVC business reflecting volume recovery from restocking and revamping of the industry to higher operating rate levels.

EBITDA was $362 million, down 5%, amid reduced business activity in Koura driving lower prices and volumes in fluorspar and in Vestolit reflecting lower PVC prices on top of a tough comparison base from last year’s strong performance across both segments. However, EBITDA margin of 22.1% reflects a 29 basis point increase, mainly driven by margin expansion at Dura-Line, Netafim and Wavin. Sequentially, EBITDA was up 38%, reflecting the strong recovery for Wavin and Vestolit as well as broad-based margin expansion.

Financial costs were $59 million, down $21 million or 26%. The decrease was mainly due to a positive impact of a lower interest rate environment and also on positive FX gains in the quarter due to one-off transactions, compared to an FX loss in Q3 2019 driven then by the depreciation of the Argentinean Peso, Brazilian Real, among others.

Net Income to majority shareholders was $74 million, down 3%. Earnings per share2 (EPS) was $0.037. On a sequential basis, net income increased by $64 million.

2 Earnings per share is calculated excluding the shares that Orbia has in its share buyback program. As of September 30, 2020, we had 2,016,795,733 shares outstanding.

Financial Performance by Business Group

(All metrics are compared to Q3 2019 unless otherwise noted)

Netafim (Precision Agriculture, 14% of Revenues)

The Precision Agriculture group helps the world grow more with less. Netafim's leading-edge irrigation systems, services and digital farming technologies enable growers to achieve significantly higher and better-quality yields while using less water, fertilizer, and other inputs. By helping farmers grow more with less, Netafim is enabling farmers worldwide to feed the planet more efficiently and sustainably.

mm US$ Third quarter Netafim 2020 2019 %Var. Total revenues 223 226 -1% Operating income 17 9 89% EBITDA 40 32 25%

Netafim posted net revenues of $223 million, down 1%, despite a strong performance in the U.S., China, Europe, and Australia. This was offset by the timing of certain projects in LatAm and Central Asia that were not present this quarter, tough market conditions in Peru and a negative FX impact primarily in Brazil.

EBITDA for Netafim was $40 million, up 25%. EBITDA margin was 17.8%, an increase of 383 basis points due to better sales mix and pricing, lower raw material costs and lower operating expenses.

Dura-Line (Data Communications, 12% of Revenues)

Dura-Line believes that every organization, every community and every person around the world deserves a chance to make the most of modern technology. The Company produces more than 400 million meters of essential and innovative infrastructure – conduit, FuturePath, cable-in-conduit, and accessories annually which create the physical pathways for fiber and other network technologies that connect cities, homes and people. Dura-Line is the leading global manufacturer and distributor in a highly dynamic industry.

mm US$ Third quarter Dura-Line 2020 2019 %Var. Total revenues 193 196 -2% Operating income 47 34 38% EBITDA 55 42 31%

Dura-Line posted net revenues of $193 million, down 2%. The decline was mainly driven by lower order volume in Europe, Middle East, Africa and LatAm due to continued COVID-related business disruptions. However, the decline was partially offset by higher sales in the U.S.

EBITDA was $55 million, up 31%. EBITDA margin was 28.5%, an increase of 678 basis points, primarily driven by a favorable mix shift towards higher value-added products, including greater penetration in Microducts mainly in the US, lower raw material costs and lower operating expenses.

Wavin (Building & Infrastructure, 35% of Revenues)

The Building and Infrastructure group is redefining today’s pipes and fittings industry by creating innovative solutions that last longer and require less labor to install. Serving customers in five continents, this group is also developing sustainable technologies around water management, and Indoor Climate Systems.

mm US$ Third quarter Wavin 2020 2019 %Var. Total revenues 568 563 1% Operating income 64 42 52% EBITDA 95 74 28%

Wavin posted net revenues of $568 million, up 1% reflecting a strong performance amidst a very challenging market environment. The increase was primarily attributable to demand recovery in Europe as a result of higher sales volume in Germany, the Nordics, France, among others; and to a lesser extent in LatAm from stronger sales in Ecuador and Mexico. Sequentially, net revenues increased by 39% reflecting a strong recovery in Wavin’s main markets from very a low activity in Q2 2019.

EBITDA was $95 million, up 28%, driven by a stronger performance in Europe reflecting lower raw material costs, better segment/product and country mix, as well as benefits from continued cost control measures. In addition, LatAm experienced increased demand on high margin products. As a result of the above, EBITDA margin expanded by 363 basis points from 13.1% in Q3 2019. EBITDA for the quarter includes one-time charge of $7.1 million associated with restructuring activities in Wavin. Sequentially, EBITDA increased 249% and EBITDA margin of 6.7% expanded 1,008 basis points to 16.7% driven by an overall top-line recovery, as well as a continued better mix of products towards above ground high-margin segment and lower raw material costs.

Koura (Fluor, 10% of Revenues)

The Fluor group provides fluorine-based products, technologies and other material applications that support modern living in a vast number of ways. With the world’s largest fluorine mine and robust materials science expertise, this group produces value-added chemicals and propellants that serve a wide array of customer applications including automotive, infrastructure, health and medicince, HVAC climate control and the food cold-chain.

mm US$ Third quarter Koura 2020 2019 %Var. Total revenues 167 210 -20% Operating income 49 74 -34% EBITDA 63 88 -28%

Koura posted net revenues of $167 million, down 20%, partly due to a stronger-than-normal Q3 in 2019. COVID-19 had a more pronounced impact on fluorine markets in Q3 than we experienced in Q2, including lower prices across the value chain. Additionally, the European market remains challenged by the illegal import of refrigerant gases.

Koura’s EBITDA was $63 million, a reduction of 28% versus 2019. EBITDA margin was 37.5% a decrease of 440 basis points versus Q3 2019, driven primarily by product mix despite cost management efforts.

Vestolit (Polymer Solutions, 33% of Revenues)

The Polymer Solutions group is as adaptable and dynamic as the materials it produces. It focuses on PVC general and specialty resins and PVC and Zero-halogen specialty compounds with a wide variety of applications in solutions that undergird everyday life, including pipes, cables, flooring, auto parts, household appliances, clothing, packaging and medical devices.

mm US$ Third quarter Vestolit 2020 2019 %Var. Volume (K tons) 669 670 0% Total revenues* 544 602 -10% Operating income 56 86 -35% EBITDA 119 145 -18%

*Intercompany revenues were $45 million and $32 million in 3Q20 and 3Q19, respectively. As of September 2020 and 2019 they were $108 million and $107 million, respectively.

Vestolit posted net revenues of $544 million, down 10%. The resins business was pressured by lower average PVC prices on an annual basis. However, PVC prices increased significantly sequentially driven by global demand recovery and several extraordinary events, including weather-related, that impacted supply that led net revenues to increase by 28%. This strong price increase on PVC, in recent months, comes after experiencing a historic ten-year low last May.

EBITDA for Vestolit was $119 million, down 18%. The adverse pricing environment was partially offset by high operating rates in our facilities, as well as our low-cost structure positioning that enabled us to maintain market competitiveness. EBITDA margin was 21.8% reflecting a decrease of 224 basis points. Sequentially, EBITDA increased 87% reflecting strong recovery in PVC prices while EBITDA margin increased by 690 basis points.

Balance Sheet, Liquidity and Capital Allocation

Orbia maintains a very strong balance sheet with operating cash and free cash flow of $193 million and $127 million, respectively. In September, the Company established a Commercial Paper Program in the UK and sold notes for £300 million directly funded by the Bank of England under the Covid Corporate Financing Facility (CCFF) program with a maturity date of May 18, 2021 with an annual equivalent cost in USD of 0.74%. Based on the strong financial performance during the quarter, Orbia repaid $400 million of its $1 billion revolving credit facility.

As of September 30, 2020, Orbia’s Net Debt was $2.9 billion, comprising total debt of $4.0 billion plus cash and cash equivalents of $1.2 billion. Orbia’s Net Debt-to-EBITDA ratio was 2.39x, while the Company’s interest coverage ratio was 5.81x. The Company’s target leverage ratio remains ~2.0x, consistent with its historic average.

The Company continues to prioritize critical maintenance projects while focusing on key strategic projects that will position the business for sustainable growth in the future. The reduction in capex during the quarter was 41% compared to the same period last year. This capex reduction was mainly due to the slowdown of certain projects and new project start delays to preserve cash as part of our COVID-19 response plans. Given demand recovery across many markets and strong cash generation, we reinitiated several strategic projects that will be deployed during 2021.

2020 Business Outlook

Orbia remains confident in its mid- and long-term strategy as well as in its ability to adapt to market conditions based on the resiliency of its businesses and the quick recovery shown this quarter. However, given continued uncertainty around the potential impact of a second wave of COVID-19, the Company will not be reinstating annual guidance.

Consolidated Income Statement

USD in millions Third Quarter January - September Income Statement 2020 2019 % 2020 2019 % Net sales 1,639 1,747 -6% 4,677 5,351 -13% Cost of sales 1,153 1,232 -6% 3,373 3,853 -12% Gross profit 486 515 -6% 1,304 1,498 -13% Operating expenses 264 270 -2% 784 830 -6% Operating income (loss) 222 245 -9% 520 668 -22% Financial Costs 59 80 -26% 208 231 -10% Equity in income of associated entity 0 0 (1) (4) -75% Income (loss) from continuing operations before income tax 163 165 -1% 313 441 -29% Income tax 57 58 -2% 82 144 -43% Income (loss) from continuing operations 106 107 -1% 231 297 -22% Discontinued operations (3) (0) (8) (1) 700% Consolidated net income (loss) 103 107 -4% 223 297 -25% Minority stockholders 29 30 -3% 94 88 7% Majority Net income (loss) 74 76 -3% 129 208 -38% EBITDA 362 381 -5% 935 1,071 -13%

Business Group First Nine Months 2020

Cumulative Sales EBITDA EBITDA Margin mm US$ 9M20 9M19 %Var. 9M20 9M19 %Var. 9M20 9M19 bps Vestolit 1,554 1,785 -13% 304 358 -15% 19.5% 20.1% (53) Koura 516 618 -17% 196 249 -21% 38.0% 40.3% (233) Wavin 1,490 1,717 -13% 173 218 -21% 11.6% 12.7% (106) Dura-Line 556 587 -5% 139 115 21% 25.1% 19.6% 545 Netafim 702 794 -12% 128 131 -2% 18.3% 16.5% 184 Eliminations/ Holding (141) (151) -7% (6) - 4.1% 0.0% 414 Orbia Consolidated 4,677 5,351 -13% 935 1,071 -13% 20.0% 20.0% (3)

Consolidated Balance Sheet

USD in millions 2020 2019 Total assets 10,444 10,057 Current assets 3,425 2,852 Cash and temporary investments 1,245 586 Receivables 1,155 1,158 Inventories 784 834 Others current assets 242 274 Non current assets 7,019 7,205 Property, plant and equipment, Net 3,175 3,349 Right of use Fixed Assets, Net 322 337 Intangible assets and Goodwill 3,206 3,257 Long term assets 316 262 Total liabilities 7,367 6,963 Current liabilities 2,393 2,577 Current portion of long-term debt 459 322 Suppliers 1,151 1,264 Short-term leasings 81 78 Other current liabilities 703 913 Non current liabilities 4,974 4,386 Long-term debt 3,721 3,129 Long-term employee benefits 231 229 Long-Term deferred tax liabilities 322 335 Long-term leasings 248 267 Other long-term liabilities 452 426 Consolidated shareholders'equity 3,077 3,094 Minority shareholders' equity 693 719 Majority shareholders' equity 2,384 2,375 Total liabilities & shareholders' equity 10,444 10,057

Operating Cash Flow

Third quarter January - September mm US$ 2020 2019 %Var. 2020 2019 % Var. EBITDA 362 381 -5% 935 1,071 -13% Taxes paid, net (70) (59) 19% (178) (181) -2% Net interest / Bank commissions (78) (90) -13% (182) (233) -22% Change in trade working capital (65) 48 N/A (58) (232) -75% Others (Other assets - provisions, Net) 60 (15) N/A 38 34 12% CTA and FX (16) (3) 433% (73) (5) 1360% Cash generation 193 262 -26% 481 454 6% CapEx (43) (73) -41% (158) (190) -17% Leasing payments (23) (39) -41% (74) (72) 3% Free cash flow 127 151 -16% 249 192 30% FCF conversion (%) 35.2% 39.5% 26.6% 17.9% Dividends to Shareholders (45) (59) -24% (185) (159) 16% Buy-back shares program - (42) -100% (42) (40) 5% New debt (paid) (31) (7) 343% 775 2 38650% Minority interest payments (37) (41) -10% (115) (110) 5% Swaps, net (7) - (23) 8 N/A Net change in cash 7 2 250% 658 (106) N/A Initial cash balance 1,238 591 109% 586 700 -16% Cash balance 1,245 593 110% 1,245 594 110%

Orbia is a community of companies united by a shared purpose: to advance life around the world. The Orbia companies have a collective focus on ensuring food security, reducing water scarcity, reinventing the future of cities and homes, connecting communities to data infrastructure and expanding access to health and wellness with advanced materials. Orbia operates in the Precision Agriculture, Building and Infrastructure, Fluor, Polymer Solutions and Data Communications sectors. The company has commercial activities in more than 110 countries and operations in over 50, with global headquarters in Mexico City, Boston, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv. To learn more, please visit orbia.com.

