 

Walgreens Boots Alliance Renews and Extends Relationship with WPP to Accelerate Digital Transformation and Deep Focus on Communications

Walgreens Boots Alliance (Nasdaq: WBA) has selected WPP (NYSE: WPP) as its global marketing and communications agency. WPP will work with WBA to implement its integrated mass-personalization marketing strategy and reputation-management communications strategy in support of the company’s strategic priorities.

WPP was first appointed in 2017 as WBA’s global marketing and communications agency. Following a six-month review initiated in May 2020, WBA and WPP will now extend their relationship until the end of 2022, with an option to further extend until the end of 2024. WPP will support all of WBA’s divisions with a dedicated team of top talent drawn from across its agencies, co-located with the WBA teams around the world. At the heart of the new partnership model is a data and technology solution that will pair WBA’s rich first-party data set with WPP’s industry-leading martech capabilities.

WPP will work with WBA to leverage WBA’s recently-announced strategic partnership with Microsoft and Adobe to create personalized, omnichannel healthcare and shopping experiences at scale. The solution will also draw on the strength of WPP’s other partnerships and capabilities, including its open technology platform.

Stefano Pessina, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Walgreens Boots Alliance, said, “WBA is transforming our business across every consumer touch point – pharmacy, retail and digital – to provide a modern, differentiated customer experience. We are delighted to continue our partnership with WPP to leverage their creative skills, technology and data insights, as we shape the future of our business together.”

Mark Read, CEO of WPP, said, “We are very proud to have been entrusted with such an important partnership for Walgreens Boots Alliance and its iconic brands. WBA is at the forefront of the industry in utilizing data to provide enriched, personalized customer experiences. We look forward to working very closely with WBA on the company’s ongoing transformation.”

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance (Nasdaq: WBA) is a global leader in retail and wholesale pharmacy, touching millions of lives every day through dispensing and distributing medicines, and through its convenient retail locations, digital platforms and health and beauty products. The company has more than 100 years of trusted healthcare heritage and innovation in community pharmacy and pharmaceutical wholesaling.

Including equity method investments, WBA has a presence in more than 25 countries, employs more than 450,000 people and has more than 21,000 stores.

WBA’s purpose is to help people across the world lead healthier and happier lives. The company is proud of its contributions to healthy communities, a healthy planet, an inclusive workplace and a sustainable marketplace. WBA is a Participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business.

WBA is included in FORTUNE’s 2020 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies, ranked first in the food and drugstore category. This is the 27th consecutive year that WBA or its predecessor company, Walgreen Co., has been named to the list.

More company information is available at https://www.walgreensbootsalliance.com/.

About WPP

WPP is a creative transformation company. We use the power of creativity to build better futures for our people, clients and communities. For more information, visit www.wpp.com.

