a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of investors that purchased Coty, Inc. (NYSE: COTY) common stock between October 3, 2016 and May 28, 2020 (the "Class Period"). Investors have until November 3, 2020 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Coty is one of the world’s largest beauty companies. The Company operates three divisions: Coty Consumer Beauty (“Consumer Beauty”) which focuses on color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care and mass fragrances sold primarily in the mass retail channels; Coty Luxury (“Coty Luxury”) which focuses on prestige fragrances and skincare brands; and Coty Professional Beauty (“Coty Professional”) which focuses on servicing nail salon owners and professionals in both hair and nail.

On the first day of the Class Period, October 3, 2016, Coty issued a press release announcing the completion of its blockbuster merger with The Proctor & Gamble Company’s fine fragrance, color cosmetics, salon professional and hair color and certain styling businesses (“P&G Specialty Beauty Business”) for $12.5 billion to scale up its beauty business. In the press release, defendant Becht, Chairman of Coty’s Board of Directors, confirmed that “…we now have a much improved team, structure and culture to make the vision of this merger a reality.”

On July 1, 2019, Coty announced the write down of about $3 billion in value of brands acquired from P&G as part of a four-year restructuring plan, confirming that the P&G Specialty Beauty Business had been overvalued.

On this news, Coty’s stock price dropped $1.94, or over 14%, from an opening price of $13.53 per share on July 1, 2019 to a closing price of $11.59 per share.

On November 18, 2019, Coty announced another beauty brand acquisition – a 51% majority stake in Kylie Cosmetics for $600 million in order to “build and further develop Kylie’s existing beauty business,” which “realized an estimated $177M net revenues for the trailing twelve months (TTM).” Kylie Jenner was described “as the youngest-ever self-made billionaire on the cover of Forbes Self-Made Billionaire issue in August 2018.”