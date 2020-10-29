JCPenney Signs Asset Purchase Agreement with Brookfield, Simon and First Lien Lenders, Charting Course for the Future

J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS: JCPNQ) today announced that it has entered into an asset purchase agreement (“APA”) with Brookfield Asset Management, Inc (“Brookfield”), Simon Property Group (“Simon”) and a majority of the Company’s DIP and First Lien Lenders (“Majority First Lien Lenders”).

“Signing a definitive APA with Brookfield, Simon and our Majority First Lien Lenders allows us to move forward towards the completion of our financial restructuring – and we are looking forward to operating under new ownership outside Chapter 11 in advance of the 2020 holiday season,” said Jill Soltau, chief executive officer of JCPenney. “This transaction is a testament to the thousands of dedicated employees who have been working incredibly hard over the last several months under difficult circumstances. Our customers are at the heart of JCPenney and we look forward to serving them under the JCPenney banner for decades to come. Our team remains laser focused on implementing our Plan for Renewal to Offer Compelling Merchandise, Drive Traffic, Deliver an Engaging Experience, Fuel Growth and Build a Results-Minded Culture.”