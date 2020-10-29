 

USG ALERT Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating USG Corporation (Former NYSE: USG) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty in Connection with its Merger with Gebr. Knauf Kg (“Knauf”)

Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked shareholder rights firm, is investigating potential securities violations and breach of fiduciary duty claims against drywall and joint compound company USG Corporation (Former NYSE: USG) in connection with its merger with Gebr. Knauf KG.

If you are a former shareholder of USG and want to receive additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please contact David J. Schwartz using the toll free number (800) 321-0476 or via email at dschwartz@labaton.com or recover@labaton.com.

About the Firm

Labaton Sucharow LLP is one of the world’s leading complex litigation firms representing clients in securities, antitrust, corporate governance and shareholder rights, and consumer cybersecurity and data privacy litigation. Labaton Sucharow has been recognized for its excellence by the courts and peers, and it is consistently ranked in leading industry publications. Offices are located in New York, NY, Wilmington, DE, and Washington, D.C. More information about Labaton Sucharow is available at http://www.labaton.com.



