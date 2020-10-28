 

Sterling Bancorp Announces Pricing of $225 Million Subordinated Notes Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.10.2020, 23:55  |  35   |   |   

PEARL RIVER, N.Y., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterling Bancorp (NYSE: STL) (the “Company”), the parent holding company of Sterling National Bank, announced today that it has priced $225 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.875% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2030 (the “Notes”). The Notes have an initial fixed interest rate of 3.875% to, but excluding, November 1, 2025, payable semi-annually in arrears, and a 10-year term and were offered to the public at par. From, and including, November 1, 2025, the interest rate on the Notes resets quarterly to a floating rate per annum equal to a benchmark rate, which is expected to be the then-current three-month term SOFR plus 369 basis points, payable quarterly in arrears.

Piper Sandler & Co., U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc. and PNC Capital Markets LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The Company expects to close the transaction, subject to customary closing conditions, on or about October 30, 2020. The Company expects to use the net proceeds of this offering for general corporate purposes, including the repayment of certain outstanding indebtedness.

Additional Information Regarding the Offering
This press release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company, which will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The Company has filed a registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-223495) and a preliminary prospectus supplement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) for the offering to which this communication relates. Prospective investors should read the prospectus in that registration statement, the preliminary prospectus supplement and other documents that the Company has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and the offering. These documents are available at no charge by visiting the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from Piper Sandler & Co., 1251 Avenue of the Americas, 6th Floor, New York, New York 10020, Telephone Number: 1 (866) 805-4128, U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc., 214 N. Tryon Street, 26th Floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28202, Telephone Number: 1 (877) 558-2607 and PNC Capital Markets LLC, 300 Fifth Avenue, 10th Floor, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15222, Attention: Debt Capital Markets, Telephone Number: 1 (800) 622-7086.

About Sterling Bancorp
Sterling Bancorp, whose principal subsidiary is Sterling National Bank, specializes in the delivery of services and solutions to business owners, their families and consumers within the communities it serves through teams of dedicated and experienced relationship managers. Sterling National Bank offers a complete line of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release may contain “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may concern the Company's current expectations about its future results, plans, operations and prospects and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including inflation; the effects of, and changes in, trade; changes in asset quality and credit risk; introduction, withdrawal, success and timing of business initiatives; capital management activities; customer disintermediation; and the success of the Company at managing these risks. Other factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ from those indicated in forward-looking statements are included in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company's securities filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included herein are only made as of the date hereof, and the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update these statements in the future.

STERLING BANCORP CONTACT:
Emlen Harmon, SVP & Director of Investor Relations
845.369.8040
Sterling Bancorp
Two Blue Hill Plaza Second Floor
Pearl River, NY 10965

T 845.369.8040
F 845.369.8255

 


Sterling Bancorp Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters Into Sales & Distribution Agreement for ...
Bombardier liefert das zehntausendste überarbeitete Drehgestell
Mowi ASA (OSE: MOWI): Presentation of Q3 2020 results 4 November 2020 at 08:00 (CET)
Novartis announces collaboration with Molecular Partners to develop two DARPin therapies designed ...
Alpha Lithium Advances Exploration Drilling Program at Tolillar Lithium Project, Argentina
miRagen Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc.
Orocobre Limited Appoints Patricia Martinez to the Board
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2020 RESULTS
Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update on Hexagon Purus spin off
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
Nokia, Smart Mobile Labs deliver 5G SA private wireless networking for Technical University ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.10.20
Sterling Bancorp announces results for the third quarter of 2020 with diluted income per share available to common stockholders of $0.43 (as reported) and $0.45 (as adjusted)
21.10.20
Sterling Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 per Share
09.10.20
Sterling Bancorp to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results