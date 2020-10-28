 

NXP Powers New Xiaomi PonPon Tile 2.0 Stickers to Seamlessly Connect the Smart Home

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.10.2020, 23:00  |  44   |   |   

Highlights:

  • NXP’s NFC technology is opening up use cases and applications to deliver brand new user experiences, such as enabling Xiaomi’s PonPon Tile 2.0 stickers to make everyday life at home smarter and easier with a simple tap using a NFC phone
  • Xiaomi’s new NFC-enabled PonPon Tile 2.0 stickers and Mijia (Mi Home) mobile app help consumers easily configure and manage Xiaomi devices at home, such as lighting, door locks, alarms, TVs, speakers and more–without being a technical expert
  • Xiaomi’s PonPon Tile 2.0 stickers are enabled by NXP’s powerful, passive NTAG ICs that provide different levels of functionality and security to deliver new user experiences

EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI) and Xiaomi Inc. today announced the companies are making everyday life smarter and easier to manage with the new Xiaomi PonPon Tile 2.0 stickers, powered by NXP’s NTAG NFC chip technology. The PonPon stickers and Xiaomi’s Mijia (Mi Home) app work with a multitude of Xiaomi Mi smart home devices, such as lighting, security cameras, alarm clocks and entertainment systems. Configuring and managing the devices is all done with a simple tap of a Xiaomi NFC-enabled smartphone.

Mr. Fan Dian, GM of MIoT & Chairman of AIoT Technical Committee with Xiaomi commented, "NXP is an important partner of Xiaomi as we share a common goal to provide people with a smarter, safer and more convenient life through technology. In the past decade, many of Xiaomi's innovations could not have been achieved without NXP's strong support, and Xiaomi will continue working with NXP in the future to bring more exciting technology to people's lives."

A smarter, connected home with just a tap

To set up smart home devices, users configure tasks using Xiaomi’s PonPon Tile 2.0 stickers and the Mijia (Mi Home) mobile app, which in turn links to the Xiaomi IoT platform to interpret commands and transfer instructions to the devices. PonPon Tile 2.0 stickers support quick configuration of single and multiple tasks, along with easy Wi-Fi and Bluetooth pairing for smart nodes. The Mijia (Mi Home) app is user-friendly and easy to navigate for creating and saving numerous commands across device categories. Users simply tap their Xiaomi phone that is running the Mijia (Mi Home) app to trigger, configure and modify various actions in their smart home. After placing the stickers in multiple convenient locations throughout the home, users tap to access their custom settings.

