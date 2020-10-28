Governance

Paris, October 28, 2020 — The Board of Directors of Ingenico Group met today to acknowledge the change of control of the Company following the successful tender offer initiated by Worldline, as a result of which the latter holds 88.64% of the share capital representing at least 83.20% of voting rights in Ingenico 1 and 99.57% of the outstanding OCEANE bonds, before the integration of the shares contributed in the context of the reopening of the offer.

The Board of Directors was reconstituted on this occasion and management was modified.

Following the success of the friendly tender offer and in accordance with the statement made when the conclusion of the combination agreement was announced in February 2020, Nicolas Huss today resigned from his mandates as Chief Executive Officer and Director of Ingenico, returning them the Board.

Nicolas Huss had been appointed by the Board of Directors in November 2018 to reorganize and restructure Ingenico, in order to revitalize the Group. The measures taken under his leadership have revived the B&A business and boosted the development of the Retail business, establishing a clear strategy through the Fit for Growth plan, leading to improved results and an increase in the company’s share price. The Board of Directors thanks Mr. Huss for his important contribution to the Ingenico Group's recovery and the conclusion of the combination agreement with Worldline, resulting in the creation of the world’s fourth-largest player in the payment industry.

The Board of Directors then moved on to the reconstitution of the Board of Directors in order to reflect the acquisition of control of Ingenico by Worldline, as envisaged by the combination agreement. The Board acknowledged the resignations of Agnès Audier, Diaa Elyaacoubi, Caroline Parot, Nazan Somer Özelgin and Thierry Sommelet as Independent Directors, Nicolas Huss, Bernard Bourigeaud, Xavier Moreno, Michael Stollarz and Elie Vannier as Non-independent Directors, and the departure of Arnaud Lucien, Director representing employees, given that the controlling company already meets this obligation.