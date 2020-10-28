FEMSA Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
MONTERREY, Mexico, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (“FEMSA”) (NYSE: FMX; BMV: FEMSAUBD) announced today its operational and financial results for the
third quarter of 2020.
|FINANCIAL SUMMARY FOR THE THIRD QUARTER AND FIRST NINE MONTHS 2020
|Change vs. same period last year
|Revenues
|Gross Profit
|
Income
from Operations
|Same-Store Sales
|3Q20
|YTD20
|3Q20
|YTD20
|3Q20
|YTD20
|3Q20
|YTD20
|FEMSA CONSOLIDATED
|(3.0%)
|(2.9%)
|(0.7%)
|(1.1%)
|(10.1%)
|(15.5%)
|FEMSA COMERCIO
|Proximity Division
|(6.1%)
|(1.7%)
|(7.4%)
|(1.1%)
|(43.9%)
|(39.2%)
|(9.1%)
|(5.8%)
|Health Division
|6.4%
|9.0%
|10.1%
|10.4%
|42.7%
|11.4%
|7.5%
|(3.1%)
|Fuel Division
|(30.6%)
|(27.5%)
|(5.7%)
|(11.0%)
|(4.5%)
|(34.7%)
|(31.5%)
|(28.6%)
|COCA-COLA FEMSA
|(4.0%)
|(5.3%)
|(1.4%)
|(5.3%)
|1.5%
|(5.6%)
Eduardo Padilla, FEMSA’s CEO, commented:
