Teleflex to Acquire Market Leader in Hemostatic Products

Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Linden Capital’s Z-Medica

WAYNE, Pa., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX), a leading global provider for healthcare supplies and services, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire privately-held Z-Medica, LLC, an industry-leading manufacturer of hemostatic products. Under the terms of the agreement, Teleflex will acquire Z-Medica for an upfront cash payment of $500 million at closing, and up to an additional $25 million upon the achievement of certain commercial milestones. Teleflex acquired certain tax attributes in the transaction that are expected to result in future tax benefits. Teleflex valued these tax attributes at approximately $40 million in arriving at our purchase price. The Boards of Directors of both Teleflex and Z-Medica have unanimously approved the transaction. The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of certain regulatory approvals, and is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Z-Medica’s hemostatic technologies are helping reinvent hemorrhage control, with cost-effective, efficient bleeding control solutions being adopted by markets worldwide. The company offers three main brands, QuikClot, Combat Gauze and QuikClot Control+, which utilize a proprietary technology consisting of gauze impregnated with kaolin. The technology activates and accelerates the body’s natural clotting ability. QuikClot Control+ is the first hemostatic dressing indicated for temporary control of Class III or Class IV bleeding in the internal organ space. Z-Medica’s products currently focus on the trauma surgery, EMS, military, emergency department, and interventional segments, with opportunities to expand into additional indications over time.

“Teleflex’s strategy is to invest in innovative products and technologies that can meaningfully enhance clinical efficacy, patient safety and comfort, reduce complications and lower the overall cost of care,” said Liam Kelly, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “The acquisition of Z-Medica, an industry leading provider of hemostatic devices, enables Teleflex to leverage strength in the hospital, EMS, and military call points, with differentiated products that complement the EZ-IO and EZPLAZ 1 product portfolio.”