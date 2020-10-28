Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

 

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ GS: HBNC) — Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (“Horizon” or the “Company”) announced its unaudited financial results for the three and nine months ending September 30, 2020.

“Horizon is successfully navigating through these challenging times, thanks to our team’s unwavering focus on our communities, customers and our culture of accountability and operating discipline,” Chairman and CEO Craig M. Dwight said. “In the third quarter, we saw a healthy recovery in earnings and meaningful growth in pre–tax, pre–provision income, as Horizon maintained sound asset quality metrics and continued to conservatively build reserves, tightly managed operating expenses, stabilized net interest income and margin, and benefited from very strong performance from our mortgage business. In addition, in future periods, we expect to benefit from efforts initiated in the early fourth quarter to deleverage and optimize returns on earning assets.”

Third Quarter 2020 Highlights

  • Earned net income of $20.3 million, or $0.46 diluted earnings per share, compared to $14.6 million, or $0.33 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2020 and $20.5 million, or $0.46 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2019.
     
  • Grew pre–tax, pre–provision net income to $26.7 million for the quarter, compared to $23.7 million for the second quarter of 2020 and $24.9 million for the third quarter of 2019. This non–GAAP financial measure is utilized by banks to provide a greater understanding of pre–tax profitability before giving effect to credit loss expense. (See the “Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Pre–Tax, Pre–Provision Net Income” table below.)
     
  • Reported return on average assets (“ROAA”) of 1.40% and return on average common equity (“ROACE”) of 12.08% in the quarter, as well as adjusted ROAA of 1.34% and adjusted ROACE of 11.55%, excluding the impact of gains on sale of investment securities, net of tax. (See the “Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Assets and Return on Average Common Equity” tables below.)
     
  • Increased the allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) 2.2% during the quarter and 218.8% year–to–date to $56.3 million at period end, representing 1.39% of total loans, reflecting implementation of the Current Expected Credit Losses (“CECL”) accounting method and prudent increases in the Company’s general reserves. ACL at period end also represented 1.51% of loans excluding $310.8 million in Federal Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, and 192.1% of non–performing loans.
     
  • Maintained solid asset quality metrics, including non–performing and delinquent loans representing 0.72% and 0.15% of total loans, respectively, at September 30, 2020, while net charge–offs were 0.02% of average loans for the period.
     
  • COVID–19 deferral levels improved to 4.1% of total loans at period end, from 14.3% on June 30, 2020.
     
  • Reported non–interest expense of $33.4 million, representing 2.30% of average assets on an annualized basis compared to 2.18% for the second quarter of 2020 and 2.34% for the third quarter of 2019.
     
  • Improved the efficiency ratio in the period to 55.59% compared to 56.23% for the second quarter of 2020. (See the “Non–GAAP Calculation and Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio” tables below.)
     
  • Generated record gain on mortgage loan sales of $8.8 million, up 33.1% from the linked quarter and 226.2% from the prior year period, and originated $207.1 million in mortgage loans during the quarter, down 18.1% from the record second quarter of 2020 and up 71.0% from the third quarter of 2019.
     
  • Reported net interest margin of 3.39% and adjusted net interest margin of 3.27%, with each declining by 8 basis points from the second quarter of 2020. (See the “Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Net Interest Margin” table for the definition of this non–GAAP calculation). An estimated 1 basis points of compression is attributed to PPP lending and an estimated 10 basis points of compression is attributed to subordinated notes during the quarter, for both net interest margin and adjusted net interest margin.
     
  • Horizon’s tangible book value per share increased from $10.63 at December 31, 2019 to $11.29 at September 30, 2020, which includes the accounting adjustment for CECL as of January 1, 2020. This represents the highest tangible book value per share in the Company’s history. (See the “Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Tangible Stockholders’ Equity and Tangible Book Value per Share” tables below.)
     
  • Maintained strong liquidity position including approximately $1.3 billion in cash and investment securities, which is approximately 22.4% of total assets, and approximately $928.0 million in unused availability on lines of credit, at September 30, 2020.

Summary

    For the Three Months Ended
    September 30,   June 30,   September 30,
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin   2020   2020   2019
Net interest income   $ 43,397     $ 42,996     $ 43,463  
Net interest margin   3.39 %   3.47 %   3.82 %
Adjusted net interest margin   3.27 %   3.35 %   3.67 %
                   

Mr. Dwight commented, “Our team continues to actively manage our net interest margin by focusing on interest spreads for all loan portfolios and lowering deposit rates. As a result, Horizon’s third quarter net interest margin declined only 8 basis points from the second quarter of this year which includes an additional estimated 1 basis points of compression from PPP lending and an additional estimated 10 basis points of compression attributed to subordinated notes.”

    For the Three Months Ended
    September 30,   June 30,   September 30,
Asset Yields and Funding Costs   2020   2020   2019
Interest earning assets   3.90 %   4.05 %   4.87 %
Interest bearing liabilities   0.67 %   0.74 %   1.35 %
                   


    For the Three Months Ended
Non–interest Income and   September 30,   June 30,   September 30,
Mortgage Banking Income   2020   2020   2019
Total non–interest income   $ 16,700     $ 11,125     $ 11,514  
Gain on sale of mortgage loans   8,813     6,620     2,702  
Mortgage servicing income net of impairment   (1,308 )   (2,760 )   444  
                   


    For the Three Months Ended
    September 30,   June 30,   September 30,
Non–interest Expense   2020   2020   2019
Total non–interest expense   $ 33,407     $ 30,432     $ 30,060  
Annualized non–interest expense to average assets   2.30 %   2.18 %   2.34 %
                   


    For the Three Months Ended
    September 30,   June 30,   September 30,
Credit Quality   2020   2020   2019
Allowance for credit losses to total loans   1.39 %   1.38 %   0.49 %
Non–performing loans to total loans   0.72     0.70     0.52  
Percent of net charge–offs to average loans outstanding for the period   0.02     0.01     0.02  
                   


        CECL Adoption
Allowance for   December 31,       January 1,   Net Reserve Build   September 30,
Credit Losses   2019   Impact   2020   1Q20   2Q20   3Q20   2020
Commercial   $ 11,996     $ 13,618     $ 25,614     $ 6,936     $ 6,597     $ 648     $ 39,795  
Retail Mortgage   923     4,048     4,971     683     178     (368 )   5,464  
Warehouse   1,077         1,077     (22 )   135     60     1,250  
Consumer   3,671     4,911     8,582     599     (260 )   889     9,810  
Allowance for Credit Losses (“ACL”)   $ 17,667     $ 22,577     $ 40,244     $ 8,196     $ 6,650     $ 1,229     $ 56,319  
ACL / Total Loans   0.49 %       1.10 %               1.39 %
Acquired Loan Discount (“ALD”)   $ 20,228     $ (2,786 )   $ 17,442     $     $     $     $ 12,933  
                                                         

Horizon’s asset quality metrics continued to remain favorable through the third quarter, with low levels of delinquency and other real estate owned and a moderate increase in non–performing loans. Horizon’s reserve build reflects adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020 and the increase in our quarterly allocations to cover potential future loan losses related to economic factors and the nature and characteristics of our loan portfolios, primarily related to the impact on non–essential businesses caused by COVID–19 closures and the slow pace of reopening and economic recovery. Through September 30, 2020, Horizon has not recorded any material specific loan losses attributed to COVID–19 closures.

Income Statement Highlights

Net income for the third quarter of 2020 was $20.3 million, or $0.46 diluted earnings per share, compared to $14.6 million, or $0.33, for the linked quarter and $20.5 million, or $0.46, for the prior year period.

Adjusted net income for the third quarter of 2020 was $19.4 million, or $0.45 diluted earnings per share, compared to $14.4 million, or $0.32, for the linked quarter and $20.3 million, or $0.45, for the prior year period. Adjusted net income, which is not calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), is a measure that Horizon uses to provide a greater understanding of operating profitability.

The increase in net income for the third quarter of 2020 when compared to the second quarter of 2020 reflects an increase in non–interest income of $5.6 million, an increase of $401,000 in net interest income and a decrease in credit loss expense of $5.0 million, offset by an increase in non–interest expense of $3.0 million and an increase in tax expense of $2.3 million.

Third quarter 2020 non–interest income was reduced by a non–cash mortgage servicing asset impairment of $1.5 million recorded to reflect the national increase in mortgage prepayment speeds and past due levels and determined based on a third–party valuation of Horizon’s mortgage servicing asset. This was more than offset by record income from the gain on sale of mortgage loans, which grew to a record $8.8 million in the third quarter of 2020, up from $6.6 million in the linked quarter and $2.7 million in the prior year period.

Non–interest expense of $33.4 million in the third quarter of 2020 reflected a $3.2 million increase in salaries and employee benefits expense from the linked quarter. The increase in salaries and employee benefits expense reflected a catch-up in bonus related expense and the deferral of approximately $1.1 million in PPP loan origination costs in the second quarter of 2020, which will be amortized over the life of the PPP loans and would be recognized when the loans are forgiven or paid off.

The decrease in net income for the third quarter of 2020 when compared to the same prior year period reflects an increase in non–interest expense of $3.3 million, an increase in credit loss expense of $1.7 million and an increase in income tax expense of $322,000, offset by an increase in non–interest income of $5.2 million.

Net income for the first nine months of 2020 was $46.6 million, or $1.06 diluted earnings per share, compared to $48.0 million, or $1.11 diluted earnings per share, for the first nine months of 2019. Adjusted net income for the first nine months of 2020 was $45.0 million, or $1.02 diluted earnings per share, compared to $52.1 million, or $1.21 diluted earnings per share for the first nine months of 2019. The decrease in net income for the first nine months of 2020 when compared to the same prior year period reflects an increase in the provision for credit loss expense of $16.1 million and an increase in non–interest expense of $3.6 million, offset by an increase in net interest income of $8.0 million, an increase in non–interest income of $8.8 million and a decrease in tax expense of $1.5 million.

Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Net Income
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,
    2020   2020   2020   2019   2019   2020   2019
Net income as reported   $ 20,312     $ 14,639     $ 11,655     $ 18,543     $ 20,537     $ 46,606     $ 47,995  
Merger expenses                           5,650  
Tax effect                           (987 )
Net income excluding merger expenses   20,312     14,639     11,655     18,543     20,537     46,606     52,658  
(Gain) / loss on sale of investment securities   (1,088 )   (248 )   (339 )   (10 )       (1,675 )   85  
Tax effect   228     52     71     2         352     (18 )
Net income excluding (gain) / loss on sale of investment securities   19,452     14,443     11,387     18,535     20,537     45,283     52,725  
Death benefit on bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”)   (31 )       (233 )       (213 )   (264 )   (580 )
Net income excluding death benefit on BOLI   19,421     14,443     11,154     18,535     20,324     45,019     52,145  
Adjusted net income   $ 19,421     $ 14,443     $ 11,154     $ 18,535     $ 20,324     $ 45,019     $ 52,145  
                                                         


Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Diluted Earnings per Share
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,
    2020   2020   2020   2019   2019   2020   2019
Diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) as reported   $ 0.46     $ 0.33     $ 0.26     $ 0.41     $ 0.46     $ 1.06     $ 1.11  
Merger expenses                           0.13  
Tax effect                           (0.02 )
Diluted EPS excluding merger expenses   0.46     0.33     0.26     0.41     0.46     1.06     1.22  
(Gain) / loss on sale of investment securities   (0.02 )   (0.01 )   (0.01 )           (0.04 )    
Tax effect   0.01                     0.01      
Diluted EPS excluding (gain) / loss on sale of investment securities   0.45     0.32     0.25     0.41     0.46     1.03     1.22  
Death benefit on bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”)           (0.01 )       (0.01 )   (0.01 )   (0.01 )
Diluted EPS excluding death benefit on BOLI   0.45     0.32     0.24     0.41     0.45     1.02     1.21  
Adjusted diluted EPS   $ 0.45     $ 0.32     $ 0.24     $ 0.41     $ 0.45     $ 1.02     $ 1.21  
                                                         


Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Pre–Tax, Pre–Provision Income
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,
    2020   2020   2020   2019   2019   2020   2019
Pre–tax income   $ 24,638     $ 16,632     $ 13,239     $ 22,463     $ 24,541     $ 54,509     $ 57,378  
Credit loss expense   2,052     7,057     8,600     340     376     17,709     1,636  
Pre–tax, pre–provision income   $ 26,690     $ 23,689     $ 21,839     $ 22,803     $ 24,917     $ 72,218     $ 59,014  
                             
Pre–tax, pre–provision income   $ 26,690     $ 23,689     $ 21,839     $ 22,803     $ 24,917     $ 72,218     $ 59,014  
Merger expenses                           5,650  
(Gain) / loss on sale of investment securities   (1,088 )   (248 )   (339 )   (10 )       (1,675 )   85  
Death benefit on BOLI   (31 )       (233 )       (213 )   (264 )   (580 )
Adjusted pre–tax, pre–provision income   $ 25,571     $ 23,441     $ 21,267     $ 22,793     $ 24,704     $ 70,279     $ 64,169  
                                                         

Horizon’s net interest margin decreased to 3.39% for the third quarter of 2020 compared to 3.47% for the second quarter of 2020. The decrease in net interest margin reflects a decrease in the yield of interest earning assets of 15 basis points, offset by a decrease in the cost of interest bearing liabilities of 7 basis points. Interest income from acquisition–related purchase accounting adjustments was $65,000 lower during the third quarter of 2020 when compared to the second quarter of 2020.

Horizon’s net interest margin decreased to 3.39% for the third quarter of 2020 when compared to 3.82% for the third quarter of 2019. The decrease in net interest margin reflects a decrease in the yield on interest earning assets of 97 basis points offset by a decrease in the cost of interest bearing liabilities of 68 basis points.

Horizon’s net interest margin decreased to 3.48% for the first nine months of 2020 when compared to 3.72% for the same prior year period. The decrease in net interest margin reflects a decrease in the yield on interest earning assets of 68 basis points offset by a decrease in the cost of interest bearing liabilities of 55 basis points.

The net interest margin was impacted during the second and third quarters of 2020 due to the PPP loans that were originated. Horizon estimates that the PPP loans compressed the net interest margin by 3 and 4 basis points for the second and third quarters, respectively. This assumes these PPP loans were not included in average interest earning assets or interest income and were primarily funded by the growth in non–interest bearing deposits. The compression to the net interest margin for the first nine months of 2020 using the same assumptions was estimated to be 3 basis points.

The net interest margin was also impacted during the second and third quarters of 2020 due to the issuance of $60.0 million in subordinated notes in June 2020. Horizon estimates that the subordinated notes compressed the net interest margin by 1 and 10 basis points for the second and third quarters, respectively. This assumes the subordinated notes were not included in average interest bearing liabilities or interest expense and were primarily offset by a reduction in cash. The compression to the net interest margin for the first nine months of 2020 using the same assumptions was estimated to be 4 basis points.

Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Net Interest Margin
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,
    2020   2020   2020   2019   2019   2020   2019
Net interest income as reported   $ 43,397     $ 42,996     $ 40,925     $ 41,519     $ 43,463     $ 127,318     $ 119,272  
Average interest earning assets   5,251,611     5,112,636     4,746,202     4,748,217     4,623,985     5,037,540     4,376,841  
Net interest income as a percentage of average interest earning assets (“Net Interest Margin”)   3.39 %   3.47 %   3.56 %   3.58 %   3.82 %   3.48 %   3.72 %
                             
Net interest income as reported   $ 43,397     $ 42,996     $ 40,925     $ 41,519     $ 43,463     $ 127,318     $ 119,272  
Acquisition–related purchase accounting adjustments (“PAUs”)   (1,488 )   (1,553 )   (1,434 )   (1,042 )   (1,739 )   (4,475 )   (4,548 )
Adjusted net interest income   $ 41,909     $ 41,443     $ 39,491     $ 40,477     $ 41,724     $ 122,843     $ 114,724  
Adjusted net interest margin   3.27 %   3.35 %   3.44 %   3.49 %   3.67 %   3.36 %   3.58 %
                                           

Net interest margin, excluding acquisition–related purchase accounting adjustments (“adjusted net interest margin”), was 3.27% for the third quarter of 2020 compared to 3.35% for the prior quarter and 3.67% for the third quarter of 2019. Interest income from acquisition–related purchase accounting adjustments was $1.5 million, $1.6 million and $1.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, respectively.

Adjusted net interest margin was 3.36% for the first nine months of 2020 compared to 3.58% for the same prior year period. Interest income from acquisition–related purchase accounting adjustments was $4.5 million for both the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019.

Lending Activity

Total loans were $4.04 billion, or $3.73 billion excluding PPP loans, on September 30, 2020. Total loans were $3.99 billion on June 30, 2020, $3.64 billion on December 31, 2019 and $3.67 billion on September 30, 2019. During the nine months ended September 30, 2020, commercial loans increased $275.0 million, mortgage warehouse loans increased $224.4 million, and loans held for sale increased $9.0 million, offset by a decrease in residential mortgage loans of $95.5 million and a decrease in consumer loans of $10.3 million.

Loan Growth by Type, Excluding Acquired Loans
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
    September 30,   December 31,   Amount   Percent
    2020   2019   Change   Change
Commercial   $ 2,321,608     $ 2,046,651     $ 274,957     13.4 %
Residential mortgage   675,220     770,717     (95,497 )   (12.4 )%
Consumer   658,884     669,180     (10,296 )   (1.5 )%
Subtotal   3,655,712     3,486,548     169,164     4.9 %
Loans held for sale   13,053     4,088     8,965     219.3 %
Mortgage warehouse   374,653     150,293     224,360     149.3 %
Total loans   $ 4,043,418     $ 3,640,929     $ 402,489     11.1 %
                               

Residential mortgage lending activity for the three months ended September 30, 2020 generated a record $8.8 million in income from the gain on sale of mortgage loans, an increase of $2.2 million from the second quarter of 2020 and $6.1 million from the third quarter of 2019. Total origination volume for the third quarter of 2020, including loans placed into the portfolio, totaled $207.1 million, representing a decrease of 18.1% from record second quarter 2020 levels, and an increase of 71.0% from the third quarter of 2019. As a percentage of total originations, 50% of the volume was for refinances and 50% was for new purchases during the third quarter of 2020. Total origination volume of loans sold to the secondary market totaled $166.4 million, representing a decrease of 13.5% from the second quarter of 2020 and an increase of 75.1% from the third quarter of 2019.

Expense Management

    Three Months Ended        
    September 30,   June 30,        
    2020   2020   Adjusted
Non–interest Expense   Actual   Merger
Expenses 		  Adjusted   Actual   Merger
Expenses 		  Adjusted   Amount
Change 		  Percent
Change
Salaries and employee benefits   $ 18,832     $     $ 18,832     $ 15,629     $     $ 15,629     $ 3,203     20.5 %
Net occupancy expenses   3,107         3,107     3,190         3,190     (83 )   (2.6 )%
Data processing   2,237         2,237     2,432         2,432     (195 )   (8.0 )%
Professional fees   688         688     518         518     170     32.8 %
Outside services and consultants   1,561         1,561     1,759         1,759     (198 )   (11.3 )%
Loan expense   2,876         2,876     2,692         2,692     184     6.8 %
FDIC insurance expense   570         570     235         235     335     142.6 %
Other losses   114         114     193         193     (79 )   (40.9 )%
Other expense   3,422         3,422     3,784         3,784     (362 )   (9.6 )%
Total non–interest expense   $ 33,407     $     $ 33,407     $ 30,432     $     $ 30,432     $ 2,975     9.8 %
Annualized non–interest expense to average assets   2.30 %       2.30 %   2.18 %       2.18 %        
                                         

Total non–interest expense was $3.0 million higher in the third quarter of 2020 when compared to the second quarter of 2020. Increased salaries and employee benefits reflected higher performance–based compensation accruals following improved financial performance in the second half of this year, as well as the second quarter deferral of approximately $1.1 million in PPP loan origination costs that will be amortized over the life of the PPP loans and recognized when the loans are forgiven or paid off. Higher FDIC insurance expense reflected significant growth in deposits through the end of the third quarter of 2020. Loan expense and professional fees were partially offset by decreases in other expense, outside services and consultants and data processing.

    Three Months Ended        
    September 30,   September 30,        
    2020   2019   Adjusted
Non–interest Expense   Actual   Merger
Expenses 		  Adjusted   Actual   Merger
Expenses 		  Adjusted   Amount
Change 		  Percent
Change
Salaries and employee benefits   $ 18,832     $     $ 18,832     $ 16,948     $     $ 16,948     $ 1,884     11.1 %
Net occupancy expenses   3,107         3,107     3,131         3,131     (24 )   (0.8 )%
Data processing   2,237         2,237     2,140         2,140     97     4.5 %
Professional fees   688         688     335         335     353     105.4 %
Outside services and consultants   1,561         1,561     1,552         1,552     9     0.6 %
Loan expense   2,876         2,876     2,198         2,198     678     30.8 %
FDIC insurance expense   570         570     (273 )       (273 )   843     (308.8 )%
Other losses   114         114     90         90     24     26.7 %
Other expense   3,422         3,422     3,939         3,939     (517 )   (13.1 )%
Total non–interest expense   $ 33,407     $     $ 33,407     $ 30,060     $     $ 30,060     $ 3,347     11.1 %
Annualized non–interest expense to average assets   2.30 %       2.30 %   2.34 %       2.34 %        
                                         

Total non–interest expense was $3.3 million higher in the third quarter of 2020 when compared to the third quarter of 2019. Increases in salaries and employee benefits, FDIC insurance expense, loan expense and professional fees were offset in part by a decrease in other expense.

    Nine Months Ended        
    September 30,   September 30,        
    2020   2019   Adjusted
Non–interest Expense   Actual   Merger
Expenses 		  Adjusted   Actual   Merger
Expenses 		  Adjusted   Amount
Change 		  Percent
Change
Salaries and employee benefits   $ 51,052     $     $ 51,052     $ 48,365     $ (484 )   $ 47,881     $ 3,171     6.6 %
Net occupancy expenses   9,549         9,549     9,051     (75 )   8,976     573     6.4 %
Data processing   7,074         7,074     6,245     (360 )   5,885     1,189     20.2 %
Professional fees   1,742         1,742     1,426     (392 )   1,034     708     68.5 %
Outside services and consultants   5,235         5,235     6,737     (2,466 )   4,271     964     22.6 %
Loan expense   7,667         7,667     6,195     (2 )   6,193     1,474     23.8 %
FDIC insurance expense   955         955     252         252     703     279.0 %
Other losses   427         427     363     (71 )   292     135     46.2 %
Other expense   11,287         11,287     12,748     (1,800 )   10,948     339     3.1 %
Total non–interest expense   $ 94,988     $     $ 94,988     $ 91,382     $ (5,650 )   $ 85,732     $ 9,256     10.8 %
Annualized non–interest expense to average assets   2.29 %       2.29 %   2.53 %       2.38 %        
                                         

Total non–interest expense was $3.6 million higher for the first nine months of 2020 when compared to the same prior year period. Increases in salaries and employee benefits, loan expenses, data processing, FDIC insurance expense and net occupancy expenses were offset in part by decreases in outside services and consultants expense and other expense.

Annualized non–interest expense as a percent of average assets were 2.30%, 2.18% and 2.34% for the three months ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, respectively.

Annualized non–interest expense as a percent of average assets were 2.29% and 2.53% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Annualized non–interest expense, excluding merger expenses, as a percent of average assets were 2.29% and 2.38% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Income tax expense totaled $4.3 million for the third quarter of 2020, an increase of $2.3 million when compared to the second quarter of 2020 and an increase of $322,000 when compared to the third quarter of 2019. The increase in income tax expense in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the second quarter of 2020 and the third quarter of 2019 was primarily due to increases in income before taxes of $8.0 million and $97,000, respectively.

Income tax expense totaled $7.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, a decrease of $1.5 million when compared to the same prior year period. The decrease in income tax expense was primarily due to a decrease in income before taxes of $2.9 million.

Capital

The capital resources of the Company and Horizon Bank (the “Bank”) exceeded regulatory capital ratios for “well capitalized” banks at September 30, 2020. Stockholders’ equity totaled $670.3 million at September 30, 2020 and the ratio of average stockholders’ equity to average assets was 11.90% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Capital levels benefited from the Company’s previously disclosed public offering of subordinated notes raising $60.0 million in June 2020. Horizon’s fortress balance sheet at September 30, 2020 maintained adequate regulatory capital ratios when stress testing for highly adverse scenarios.

The following table presents the actual regulatory capital dollar amounts and ratios of the Company and the Bank as of September 30, 2020.

    Actual   Required for Capital
Adequacy Purposes 		  Required for Capital
Adequacy Purposes
with Capital Buffer 		  Well Capitalized
Under Prompt
Corrective Action
Provisions
    Amount   Ratio   Amount   Ratio   Amount   Ratio   Amount   Ratio
Total capital (to risk–weighted assets)                                
Consolidated   $ 640,728     14.38 %   $ 356,455     8.00 %   $ 467,847     10.50 %   N/A   N/A
Bank   514,974     11.56 %   356,383     8.00 %   467,753     10.50 %   $ 445,479     10.00 %
Tier 1 capital (to risk–weighted assets)                                
Consolidated   601,331     13.49 %   267,456     6.00 %   378,896     8.50 %   N/A   N/A
Bank   475,588     10.67 %   267,435     6.00 %   378,866     8.50 %   356,580     8.00 %
Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk–weighted assets)                                
Consolidated   485,235     10.89 %   200,510     4.50 %   311,905     7.00 %   N/A   N/A
Bank   475,588     10.67 %   200,576     4.50 %   312,007     7.00 %   289,721     6.50 %
Tier 1 capital (to average assets)                                
Consolidated   601,331     10.82 %   222,304     4.00 %   222,304     4.00 %   N/A   N/A
Bank   475,588     8.57 %   221,978     4.00 %   221,978     4.00 %   277,473     5.00 %
                                                         

“The strength and resilience of Horizon’s business is demonstrated by the Company’s strong operating fundamentals, ability to consistently generate retained earnings and growth in tangible book value per share and the Company’s healthy capital position overall,” said Mr. Dwight. “Accordingly, we will continue to be opportunistic with share repurchases under our current buyback authorization, and we remain committed to maintaining our current quarterly cash dividend.”

Liquidity

The Bank maintains a stable base of core deposits provided by long–standing relationships with individuals and local businesses. These deposits are the principal source of liquidity for Horizon. Other sources of liquidity for Horizon include earnings, loan repayment, investment security sales and maturities, proceeds from the sale of residential mortgage loans, unpledged investment securities and borrowing relationships with correspondent banks, including the Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis (the “FHLB”). At September 30, 2020, in addition to liquidity available from the normal operating, funding, and investing activities of Horizon, the Bank had approximately $928.0 million in unused credit lines with various money center banks, including the FHLB and the Federal Reserve Discount Window. The Bank had approximately $517.2 million of unpledged investment securities at September 30, 2020.

Branch Network and Customer Experience

Horizon continues to implement its disciplined approach to enhancing the efficiency of its branch network on an ongoing basis, while leveraging technology to enhance the customer experience. At the same time, the Bank continues to invest in growth opportunities within its Midwest footprint, converting its Troy, Michigan loan production office into a full–service branch during the third quarter of 2020.

During the third quarter, Horizon also fully implemented live online chat support. During the fourth quarter the Bank expects to implement fully online and mobile enabled deposit account opening capabilities, for the convenience of new and prospective customers.

Use of Non–GAAP Financial Measures

Certain information set forth in this press release refers to financial measures determined by methods other than in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, we have included non–GAAP financial measures relating to net income, diluted earnings per share, net interest margin, total loans and loan growth, the allowance for credit losses, tangible stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per share, efficiency ratio, the return on average assets, the return on average equity and pre–tax, pre–provision income. In each case, we have identified special circumstances that we consider to be non–recurring and have excluded them. We believe that this shows the impact of such events as acquisition–related purchase accounting adjustments, among others we have identified in our reconciliations. Horizon believes these non–GAAP financial measures are helpful to investors and provide a greater understanding of our business without giving effect to the purchase accounting impacts and one–time costs of acquisitions and non–recurring items. These measures are not necessarily comparable to similar measures that may be presented by other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measure. See the tables and other information below and contained elsewhere in this press release for reconciliations of the non–GAAP figures identified herein and their most comparable GAAP measures.

Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Tangible Stockholders’ Equity and Tangible Book Value per Share
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
     
    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
    2020   2020   2020   2019   2019
Total stockholders’ equity   $ 670,293     $ 652,206     $ 630,842     $ 656,023     $ 642,711  
Less: Intangible assets   175,107     176,020     176,961     177,917     178,896  
Total tangible stockholders’ equity   $ 495,186     $ 476,186     $ 453,881     $ 478,106     $ 463,815  
Common shares outstanding   43,874,353     43,821,878     43,763,623     44,975,771     44,969,021  
Book value per common share   $ 15.28     $ 14.88     $ 14.41     $ 14.59     $ 14.29  
Tangible book value per common share   $ 11.29     $ 10.87     $ 10.37     $ 10.63     $ 10.31  
                                         


Non–GAAP Calculation and Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,
    2020   2020   2020   2019   2019   2020   2019
Non–interest expense as reported   $ 33,407     $ 30,432     $ 31,149     $ 30,650     $ 30,060     $ 94,988     $ 91,382  
Net interest income as reported   43,397     42,996     40,925     41,519     43,463     127,318     119,272  
Non–interest income as reported   $ 16,700     $ 11,125     $ 12,063     $ 11,934     $ 11,514     $ 39,888     $ 31,124  
Non–interest expense / (Net interest income + Non–interest income)
(“Efficiency Ratio”) 		  55.59 %   56.23 %   58.79 %   57.34 %   54.68 %   56.81 %   60.76 %
                             
Non–interest expense as reported   $ 33,407     $ 30,432     $ 31,149     $ 30,650     $ 30,060     $ 94,988     $ 91,382  
Merger expenses                           (5,650 )
Non–interest expense excluding merger expenses   33,407     30,432     31,149     30,650     30,060     94,988     85,732  
Net interest income as reported   43,397     42,996     40,925     41,519     43,463     127,318     119,272  
Non–interest income as reported   16,700     11,125     12,063     11,934     11,514     39,888     31,124  
(Gain) / loss on sale of investment securities   (1,088 )   (248 )   (339 )   (10 )       (1,675 )   85  
Death benefit on BOLI   (31 )       (233 )       (213 )   (264 )   (580 )
Non–interest income excluding (gain) / loss on sale of investment securities and death benefit on BOLI   $ 15,581     $ 10,877     $ 11,491     $ 11,924     $ 11,301     $ 37,949     $ 30,629  
Adjusted efficiency ratio   56.64 %   56.49 %   59.43 %   57.35 %   54.89 %   57.48 %   57.19 %
                                           


Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Assets
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,
    2020   2020   2020   2019   2019   2020   2019
Average assets   $ 5,768,691     $ 5,620,695     $ 5,257,332     $ 5,250,574     $ 5,107,259     $ 5,549,696     $ 4,823,601  
Return on average assets (“ROAA”) as reported   1.40 %   1.05 %   0.89 %   1.40 %   1.60 %   1.12 %   1.33 %
Merger expenses                           0.16  
Tax effect                           (0.03 )
ROAA excluding merger expenses   1.40     1.05     0.89     1.40     1.60     1.12     1.46  
(Gain) / loss on sale of investment securities   (0.08 )   (0.02 )   (0.03 )           (0.04 )    
Tax effect   0.02         0.01             0.01      
ROAA excluding (gain) / loss on sale of investment securities   1.34     1.03     0.87     1.40     1.60     1.09     1.46  
Death benefit on BOLI           (0.02 )       (0.02 )   (0.01 )   (0.02 )
ROAA excluding death benefit on BOLI   1.34     1.03     0.85     1.40     1.58     1.08     1.44  
Adjusted ROAA   1.34 %   1.03 %   0.85 %   1.40 %   1.58 %   1.08 %   1.44 %
                                           


Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Common Equity
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,
    2020   2020   2020   2019   2019   2020   2019
Average common equity   $ 668,797     $ 649,490     $ 667,588     $ 653,071     $ 640,770     $ 660,278     $ 589,766  
Return on average common equity (“ROACE”) as reported   12.08 %   9.07 %   7.02 %   11.26 %   12.72 %   9.43 %   10.88 %
Merger expenses                           1.28  
Tax effect                           (0.22 )
ROACE excluding merger expenses   12.08     9.07     7.02     11.26     12.72     9.43     11.94  
(Gain) / loss on sale of investment securities   (0.65 )   (0.15 )   (0.20 )   (0.01 )       (0.34 )   0.02  
Tax effect   0.14     0.03     0.04             0.07      
ROACE excluding (gain) / loss on sale of investment securities   11.57     8.95     6.86     11.25     12.72     9.16     11.96  
Death benefit on BOLI   (0.02 )       (0.14 )       (0.13 )   (0.05 )   (0.13 )
ROACE excluding death benefit on BOLI   11.55     8.95     6.72     11.25     12.59     9.11     11.83  
Adjusted ROACE   11.55 %   8.95 %   6.72 %   11.25 %   12.59 %   9.11 %   11.83 %
                                           

Conference Call

As previously announced, Horizon will host a conference call to review its third quarter financial results and operating performance.

Participants may access the live conference call on October 29, 2020 at 7:30 a.m. CT (8:30 a.m. ET) by dialing 877–317–6789 from the United States, 866–450–4696 from Canada or 412–317–6789 from international locations and requesting the “Horizon Bancorp Call.” Participants are asked to dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the call.

A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the conference through November 5, 2020. The replay may be accessed by dialing 877–344–7529 from the United States, 855–669–9658 from Canada or 412–317–0088 from other international locations, and entering the access code 10148396.

About Horizon Bancorp, Inc.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. is an independent, commercial bank holding company serving northern and central Indiana, and southern and central Michigan through its commercial banking subsidiary, Horizon Bank. Horizon may be reached online at www.horizonbank.com. Its common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol HBNC.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward–looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. and its affiliates (collectively, “Horizon”). For these statements, Horizon claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward–looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Horizon, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward–looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward–looking statements are based on management’s expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “will” and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance.

Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward–looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include risk factors relating to the banking industry and the other factors detailed from time to time in Horizon’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in Horizon’s Annual Report on Form 10–K and its quarterly reports on Form 10–Q. Further, statements about the effects of the COVID–19 pandemic on our business, operations, financial performance, and prospects may constitute forward–looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impacts may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward–looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable, and in many cases beyond our control, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on our customers, third parties, and us. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward–looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Horizon does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions that may be made to update any forward–looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward–looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

Financial Highlights
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
     
    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
    2020   2020   2020   2019   2019
Balance sheet:                    
Total assets   $ 5,790,143     $ 5,739,262     $ 5,351,325     $ 5,246,829     $ 5,186,714  
Investment securities   1,195,613     1,126,075     1,099,943     1,042,675     977,536  
Commercial loans   2,321,608     2,312,715     2,050,402     2,046,651     2,046,165  
Mortgage warehouse loans   374,653     300,386     223,519     150,293     155,631  
Residential mortgage loans   675,220     704,410     757,529     770,717     796,497  
Consumer loans   658,884     660,871     675,849     669,180     668,332  
Earning assets   5,262,054     5,143,978     4,835,934     4,706,051     4,667,668  
Non–interest bearing deposit accounts   1,016,646     981,868     709,978     709,760     756,707  
Interest bearing transaction accounts   2,600,691     2,510,854     2,264,576     2,245,631     2,173,100  
Time deposits   718,952     814,877     907,717     975,611     986,150  
Borrowings   587,473     583,073     704,613     549,741     516,591  
Subordinated notes   58,566     58,824              
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts   56,491     56,437     56,374     56,311     56,250  
Total stockholders’ equity   670,293     652,206     630,842     656,023     642,711  
                               


Financial Highlights
(Dollars in Thousands Except Share and Per Share Data and Ratios, Unaudited)
    Three Months Ended
    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
    2020   2020   2020   2019   2019
Income statement:                    
Net interest income   $ 43,397     $ 42,996     $ 40,925     $ 41,519     $ 43,463  
Credit loss expense   2,052     7,057     8,600     340     376  
Non–interest income   16,700     11,125     12,063     11,934     11,514  
Non–interest expense   33,407     30,432     31,149     30,650     30,060  
Income tax expense   4,326     1,993     1,584     3,920     4,004  
Net income   $ 20,312     $ 14,639     $ 11,655     $ 18,543     $ 20,537  
                     
Per share data:                    
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.46     $ 0.33     $ 0.26     $ 0.41     $ 0.46  
Diluted earnings per share   0.46     0.33     0.26     0.41     0.46  
Cash dividends declared per common share   0.12     0.12     0.12     0.12     0.12  
Book value per common share   15.28     14.88     14.41     14.59     14.29  
Tangible book value per common share   11.29     10.87     10.37     10.63     10.31  
Market value – high   11.48     12.44     18.79     19.42     17.77  
Market value – low   $ 9.05     $ 8.40     $ 7.97     $ 16.60     $ 15.93  
Weighted average shares outstanding – Basis   43,862,435     43,781,249     44,658,512     44,971,676     45,038,021  
Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted   43,903,881     43,802,794     44,756,716     45,103,065     45,113,730  
                     
Key ratios:                    
Return on average assets   1.40 %   1.05 %   0.89 %   1.40 %   1.60 %
Return on average common stockholders’ equity   12.08     9.07     7.02     11.26     12.72  
Net interest margin   3.39     3.47     3.56     3.58     3.82  
Allowance for credit losses to total loans   1.39     1.38     1.30     0.49     0.49  
Average equity to average assets   11.59     11.56     12.70     12.44     12.55  
Bank only capital ratios:                    
Tier 1 capital to average assets   8.57     8.48     9.43     9.49     9.35  
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets   10.67     10.49     11.83     12.20     11.62  
Total capital to risk weighted assets   11.56     11.74     12.67     12.65     12.08  
                               


Financial Highlights
(Dollars in Thousands Except Share and Per Share Data and Ratios, Unaudited)
    Nine Months Ended
    September 30,   September 30,
    2020   2019
Income statement:        
Net interest income   $ 127,318     $ 119,272  
Credit loss expense   17,709     1,636  
Non–interest income   39,888     31,124  
Non–interest expense   94,988     91,382  
Income tax expense   7,903     9,383  
Net income   $ 46,606     $ 47,995  
         
Per share data:        
Basic earnings per share   $ 1.06     $ 1.12  
Diluted earnings per share   1.06     1.11  
Cash dividends declared per common share   0.36     0.34  
Book value per common share   15.28     14.29  
Tangible book value per common share   11.29     10.31  
Market value – high   18.79     17.82  
Market value – low   $ 7.97     $ 15.50  
Weighted average shares outstanding – Basis   44,099,862     42,995,082  
Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted   44,165,650     43,070,095  
         
Key ratios:        
Return on average assets   1.12 %   1.33 %
Return on average common stockholders’ equity   9.43     10.88  
Net interest margin   3.48     3.72  
Allowance for credit losses to total loans   1.39     0.49  
Average equity to average assets   11.90     12.23  
Bank only capital ratios:        
Tier 1 capital to average assets   8.57     9.35  
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets   10.67     11.62  
Total capital to risk weighted assets   11.56     12.08  
             


Financial Highlights
(Dollars in Thousands Except Ratios, Unaudited)
     
    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
    2020   2020   2020   2019   2019
Loan data:                    
Substandard loans   $ 88,286     $ 61,385     $ 61,322     $ 58,670     $ 62,130  
30 to 89 days delinquent   5,513     4,029     12,017     7,729     10,204  
                     
Non–performing loans:                    
90 days and greater delinquent – accruing interest   331     123     246     146     34  
Trouble debt restructures – accruing interest   1,825     2,039     2,115     3,354     3,491  
Trouble debt restructures – non–accrual   2,704     3,443     3,360     2,006     1,807  
Non–accrual loans   24,454     22,451     18,281     15,679     13,823  
Total non–performing loans   $ 29,314     $ 28,056     $ 24,002     $ 21,185     $ 19,155  
Non–performing loans to total loans   0.72 %   0.70 %   0.65 %   0.58 %   0.52 %
                               


Allocation of the Allowance for Credit Losses
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
     
    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
    2020   2020   2020   2019   2019
Commercial   $ 39,795     $ 39,147     $ 32,550     $ 11,996     $ 12,082  
Residential mortgage   5,464     5,832     5,654     923     1,449  
Mortgage warehouse   1,250     1,190     1,055     1,077     1,041  
Consumer   9,810     8,921     9,181     3,671     3,384  
Total   $ 56,319     $ 55,090     $ 48,440     $ 17,667     $ 17,956  
                                         


Net Charge–offs (Recoveries)
(Dollars in Thousands Except Ratios, Unaudited)
     
    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
    2020   2020   2020   2019   2019
Commercial   $ 488     $ 6     $ (20 )   $ 146     $ 192  
Residential mortgage   136     24     17     40     (7 )
Mortgage warehouse                    
Consumer   199     377     407     443     540  
Total   $ 823     $ 407     $ 404     $ 629     $ 725  
Percent of net charge–offs (recoveries) to average loans outstanding for the period   0.02 %   0.01 %   0.01 %   0.02 %   0.02 %
                               


Total Non–performing Loans
(Dollars in Thousands Except Ratios, Unaudited)
     
    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
    2020   2020   2020   2019   2019
Commercial   $ 16,169     $ 14,238     $ 9,579     $ 7,347     $ 8,193  
Residential mortgage   9,209     9,945     10,411     9,884     7,212  
Mortgage warehouse                    
Consumer   3,936     3,873     4,012     3,954     3,750  
Total   $ 29,314     $ 28,056     $ 24,002     $ 21,185     $ 19,155  
Non–performing loans to total loans   0.72 %   0.70 %   0.65 %   0.58 %   0.52 %
                               


Other Real Estate Owned and Repossessed Assets
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
     
    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
    2020   2020   2020   2019   2019
Commercial   $ 2,191     $ 2,374     $ 2,464     $ 3,698     $ 3,972  
Residential mortgage   70     249     336     28     48  
Mortgage warehouse                    
Consumer   80     20     13         24  
Total   $ 2,341     $ 2,643     $ 2,813     $ 3,726     $ 4,044  
                                         


Average Balance Sheets
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
    Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended
    September 30, 2020   September 30, 2019
    Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Rate 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Rate
Assets                        
Interest earning assets                        
Federal funds sold   $ 45,307     $ 12     0.11 %   $ 18,133     $ 115     2.52 %
Interest earning deposits   28,428     53     0.74 %   17,823     93     2.07 %
Investment securities – taxable   447,762     1,639     1.46 %   478,764     2,949     2.44 %
Investment securities – non–taxable (1)   720,111     4,391     3.07 %   462,997     3,099     3.36 %
Loans receivable (2) (3)   4,010,003     44,051     4.39 %   3,646,268     49,455     5.41 %
Total interest earning assets   5,251,611     50,146     3.90 %   4,623,985     55,711     4.87 %
Non–interest earning assets                        
Cash and due from banks   94,039             66,970          
Allowance for credit losses   (55,271 )           (18,277 )        
Other assets   478,312             434,581          
Total average assets   $ 5,768,691             $ 5,107,259          
                         
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                        
Interest bearing liabilities                        
Interest bearing deposits   $ 3,334,436     $ 3,616     0.43 %   $ 3,132,852     $ 9,109     1.15 %
Borrowings   577,447     1,662     1.15 %   413,859     2,275     2.18 %
Subordinated notes   58,716     895     6.06 %           %
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts   56,458     576     4.06 %   54,433     864     6.30 %
Total interest bearing liabilities   4,027,057     6,749     0.67 %   3,601,144     12,248     1.35 %
Non–interest bearing liabilities                        
Demand deposits   996,427             818,164          
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities   76,410             47,181          
Stockholders’ equity   668,797             640,770          
Total average liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 5,768,691             $ 5,107,259          
                         
Net interest income / spread       $ 43,397     3.23 %       $ 43,463     3.52 %
Net interest income as a percent of average interest earning assets (1)           3.39 %           3.82 %
                         
(1) Securities balances represent daily average balances for the fair value of securities. The average rate is calculated based on the daily average balance for the amortized cost of securities. The average rate is presented on a tax equivalent basis.
(2) Includes fees on loans. The inclusion of loan fees does not have a material effect on the average interest rate.
(3) Non–accruing loans for the purpose of the computation above are included in the daily average loan amounts outstanding. Loan totals are shown net of unearned income and deferred loan fees. The average rate is presented on a tax equivalent basis.
 


Average Balance Sheets
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
    Nine Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30, 2020   September 30, 2019
    Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Rate 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Rate
Assets                        
Interest earning assets                        
Federal funds sold   $ 44,375     $ 125     0.38 %   $ 14,778     $ 339     3.07 %
Interest earning deposits   25,083     216     1.15 %   21,938     284     1.73 %
Investment securities – taxable   476,735     6,582     1.84 %   469,330     8,929     2.54 %
Investment securities – non–taxable (1)   652,339     12,294     3.19 %   423,141     8,520     3.37 %
Loans receivable (2) (3)   3,839,008     132,927     4.64 %   3,447,654     136,862     5.32 %
Total interest earning assets   5,037,540     152,144     4.13 %   4,376,841     154,934     4.81 %
Non–interest earning assets                        
Cash and due from banks   85,511             58,890          
Allowance for credit losses   (42,864 )           (18,053 )        
Other assets   469,509             405,923          
Total average assets   $ 5,549,696             $ 4,823,601          
                         
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                        
Interest bearing liabilities                        
Interest bearing deposits   $ 3,286,648     $ 15,838     0.64 %   $ 2,924,433     $ 24,923     1.14 %
Borrowings   576,288     5,974     1.38 %   462,575     8,391     2.43 %
Subordinated notes   21,218     953     6.00 %           %
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts   56,398     2,061     4.88 %   48,666     2,348     6.45 %
Total interest bearing liabilities   3,940,552     24,826     0.84 %   3,435,674     35,662     1.39 %
Non–interest bearing liabilities                        
Demand deposits   879,840             760,717          
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities   69,026             37,444          
Stockholders’ equity   660,278             589,766          
Total average liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 5,549,696             $ 4,823,601          
                         
Net interest income / spread       $ 127,318     3.29 %       $ 119,272     3.42 %
Net interest income as a percent of average interest earning assets (1)           3.48 %           3.72 %
                         
(1) Securities balances represent daily average balances for the fair value of securities. The average rate is calculated based on the daily average balance for the amortized cost of securities. The average rate is presented on a tax equivalent basis.
(2) Includes fees on loans. The inclusion of loan fees does not have a material effect on the average interest rate.
(3) Non–accruing loans for the purpose of the computation above are included in the daily average loan amounts outstanding. Loan totals are shown net of unearned income and deferred loan fees. The average rate is presented on a tax equivalent basis.
 


Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in Thousands)
         
    September 30,
2020 		  December 31,
2019
    (Unaudited)    
Assets        
Cash and due from banks   $ 99,126     $ 98,831  
Interest earning time deposits   9,213     8,455  
Investment securities, available for sale   1,015,343     834,776  
Investment securities, held to maturity (fair value $191,612 and $215,147)   180,270     207,899  
Loans held for sale   13,053     4,088  
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $56,319 and $17,667   3,974,046     3,619,174  
Premises and equipment, net   92,189     92,209  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   23,023     22,447  
Goodwill   151,238     151,238  
Other intangible assets   23,869     26,679  
Interest receivable   20,456     18,828  
Cash value of life insurance   96,198     95,577  
Other assets   92,119     66,628  
Total assets   $ 5,790,143     $ 5,246,829  
         
Liabilities        
Deposits        
Non–interest bearing   $ 1,016,646     $ 709,760  
Interest bearing   3,319,643     3,221,242  
Total deposits   4,336,289     3,931,002  
Borrowings   587,473     549,741  
Subordinated notes   58,566      
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts   56,491     56,311  
Interest payable   2,481     3,062  
Other liabilities   78,550     50,690  
Total liabilities   5,119,850     4,590,806  
Commitments and contingent liabilities        
Stockholders’ equity        
Preferred stock, Authorized, 1,000,000 shares, Issued 0 shares        
Common stock, no par value, Authorized 99,000,000 shares
   Issued 43,899,422 and 45,000,840 shares,
   Outstanding 43,874,353 and 44,975,771 shares 		       
Additional paid–in capital   362,180     379,853  
Retained earnings   284,835     269,738  
Accumulated other comprehensive income   23,278     6,432  
Total stockholders’ equity   670,293     656,023  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 5,790,143     $ 5,246,829  
                 


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Dollars in Thousands Except Per Share Data, Unaudited)
    Three Months Ended
    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
    2020   2020   2020   2019   2019
Interest income                    
Loans receivable   $ 44,051     $ 43,918     $ 44,958     $ 46,769     $ 49,455  
Investment securities – taxable   1,704     2,321     2,898     3,054     3,157  
Investment securities – non–taxable   4,391     4,105     3,798     3,575     3,099  
Total interest income   50,146     50,344     51,654     53,398     55,711  
Interest expense                    
Deposits   3,616     4,506     7,716     8,767     9,109  
Borrowed funds   1,662     2,074     2,238     2,281     2,275  
Subordinated notes   895     58              
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts   576     710     775     831     864  
Total interest expense   6,749     7,348     10,729     11,879     12,248  
Net interest income   43,397     42,996     40,925     41,519     43,463  
Credit loss expense   2,052     7,057     8,600     340     376  
Net interest income after credit loss expense   41,345     35,939     32,325     41,179     43,087  
Non–interest Income                    
Service charges on deposit accounts   2,154     1,888     2,446     2,766     2,836  
Wire transfer fees   298     230     171     179     189  
Interchange fees   2,438     2,327     1,896     1,996     2,138  
Fiduciary activities   2,105     1,765     2,528     2,594     1,834  
Gains / (losses) on sale of investment securities   1,088     248     339     10      
Gain on sale of mortgage loans   8,813     6,620     3,473     3,119     2,702  
Mortgage servicing income net of impairment   (1,308 )   (2,760 )   25     294     444  
Increase in cash value of bank owned life insurance   566     557     554     566     556  
Death benefit on bank owned life insurance   31         233         213  
Other income   515     250     398     410     602  
Total non–interest income   16,700     11,125     12,063     11,934     11,514  
Non–interest expense                    
Salaries and employee benefits   18,832     15,629     16,591     16,841     16,948  
Net occupancy expenses   3,107     3,190     3,252     3,106     3,131  
Data processing   2,237     2,432     2,405     2,235     2,140  
Professional fees   688     518     536     520     335  
Outside services and consultants   1,561     1,759     1,915     1,415     1,552  
Loan expense   2,876     2,692     2,099     2,438     2,198  
FDIC insurance expense   570     235     150         (273 )
Other losses   114     193     120     377     90  
Other expenses   3,422     3,784     4,081     3,718     3,939  
Total non–interest expense   33,407     30,432     31,149     30,650     30,060  
Income before income taxes   24,638     16,632     13,239     22,463     24,541  
Income tax expense   4,326     1,993     1,584     3,920     4,004  
Net income   $ 20,312     $ 14,639     $ 11,655     $ 18,543     $ 20,537  
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.46     $ 0.33     $ 0.26     $ 0.41     $ 0.46  
Diluted earnings per share   0.46     0.33     0.26     0.41     0.46  
                               


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Dollars in Thousands, Expect Per Share Data, Unaudited)
    Nine Months Ended
    September 30,
    2020   2019
Interest income        
Loans receivable   $ 132,927     $ 136,862  
Investment securities – taxable   6,923     9,552  
Investment securities – non–taxable   12,294     8,520  
Total interest income   152,144     154,934  
Interest expense        
Deposits   15,838     24,923  
Borrowed funds   5,974     8,391  
Subordinated notes   953      
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts   2,061     2,348  
Total interest expense   24,826     35,662  
Net interest income   127,318     119,272  
Credit loss expense   17,709     1,636  
Net interest income after credit loss expense   109,609     117,636  
Non–interest income        
Service charges on deposit accounts   6,488     7,193  
Wire transfer fees   699     474  
Interchange fees   6,661     5,659  
Fiduciary activities   6,398     5,986  
Gains / (losses) on sale of investment securities   1,675     (85 )
Gain on sale of mortgage loans   18,906     6,089  
Mortgage servicing income net of impairment   (4,043 )   1,620  
Increase in cash value of bank owned life insurance   1,677     1,624  
Death benefit on bank owned life insurance   264     580  
Other income   1,163     1,984  
Total non–interest income   39,888     31,124  
Non-interest expense        
Salaries and employee benefits   51,052     48,365  
Net occupancy expenses   9,549     9,051  
Data processing   7,074     6,245  
Professional fees   1,742     1,426  
Outside services and consultants   5,235     6,737  
Loan expense   7,667     6,195  
FDIC insurance expense   955     252  
Other losses   427     363  
Other expense   11,287     12,748  
Total non–interest expense   94,988     91,382  
Income before income taxes   54,509     57,378  
Income tax expense   7,903     9,383  
Net income   $ 46,606     $ 47,995  
Basic earnings per share   $ 1.06     $ 1.12  
Diluted earnings per share   $ 1.06     $ 1.11  
                 


