Murphy USA Announces Updated Capital Allocation Strategy

EL DORADO, Ark., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Murphy USA (NYSE: MUSA) announced today an update to its capital allocation strategy including the approval by its Board of Directors of two programs designed to return value to shareholders. The successful execution of the Company’s current strategic initiatives and its outsized earnings leverage to the most recent operating environment has enabled the Company to make significant progress against a number of its financial goals, including a target of $500 million of Adjusted EBITDA in 2021 and the expected completion of its most recent $400 million share repurchase authorization of which approximately $7 million remains for repurchase.



Given the Company’s robust cash balances and low balance sheet leverage, the Board of Directors recently authorized a new share repurchase authorization of up to $500 million to begin upon completion of the current $400 million authorization and to be executed by December 31, 2023. The timing and amount of any shares repurchased will be determined by the Company’s management based on its evaluation of market conditions and other factors. Repurchases may be conducted through open market transactions, privately negotiated transactions, pursuant to accelerated share repurchase programs, or otherwise. The repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time. Any repurchased shares will be available for use in connection with the Company’s stock plans and for other corporate purposes.

With ongoing volatility and increasing uncertainty impacting equity markets, coupled with potential regulatory action or fiscal policy changes, the Company is diversifying its shareholder distribution mechanisms to provide consistent and meaningful returns of capital to shareholders, independent of the timing and magnitude of potential share repurchases. As such, the Board also authorized the initiation of a quarterly $0.25 per share dividend, or $1.00 per share annualized, with an initial quarterly dividend payable December 1, 2020 to shareholders of record as of November 13, 2020. The initial dividend rate reflects a small portion of the Company’s historical cash balances and a yield consistent with its peer dividend paying retailers.