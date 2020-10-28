RioCan Unlocks Value and Enhances Balance Sheet Through New Partnerships

RioCan has also agreed to sell Woodbourne Capital Management (“Woodbourne Fund”) a 50% non-managing interest in its Rhythm residential rental development, the first phase of a multi-phased mixed-use development on a discrete portion of RioCan’s Westgate Shopping Centre (“Westgate”) in Ottawa, for $5.4 million at $51 per square foot of buildable gross floor area. Woodbourne Fund will also reimburse RioCan for its share of all pre-closing development and construction costs with some exceptions.

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (“RioCan” or the “Trust”) (TSX: REI.UN) announced today a firm agreement to sell a 50% non-managing interest in the residential rental component, eCentral, and the commercial component, ePlace, of its mixed-used property in Toronto, to its current partner on other projects, Woodbourne Capital Management on behalf of itself and one of its institutional pension fund clients (collectively, “Woodbourne”). The total sale price of $150.8 million represents capitalization rates of 3.5% and 4.5% for the residential and retail components, respectively, based on stabilized net operating income (“NOI”).

“Amidst a global pandemic and economic slowdown, these transactions and strong deal pricing are a testament to the strength of our mixed-use assets,” said Edward Sonshine, Chief Executive Officer of RioCan. “The quality of our assets and our in-house development expertise continue to attract investment from well-respected partners and institutional funds. Such transactions not only allow us to realize inherent value and drive net asset value growth but also reduce the amount of capital required to build out our urban mixed-used development pipeline, enhance our balance sheet and liquidity position, and generate additional fee income.”

New Co-ownership with Woodbourne at eCentral and ePlace in Toronto

The total sales price of $150.8 million for the 50% non-managing interest is in line with IFRS value. The transaction is expected to close in January 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Upon closing, Woodbourne will assume 50% of the existing CMHC mortgage for the property with an estimated loan balance of $165.3 million as of the closing date. The CMHC insured loan consists of two tranches both maturing October 2030 with a blended annual contractual interest rate of 2.27%. Maximizing CMHC financing is a key component of the Trust’s debt strategy as it provides access to a new source of financing and lowers the overall cost of debt.