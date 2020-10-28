 

RioCan Unlocks Value and Enhances Balance Sheet Through New Partnerships

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.10.2020, 22:30  |  47   |   |   

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (“RioCan” or the “Trust”) (TSX: REI.UN) announced today a firm agreement to sell a 50% non-managing interest in the residential rental component, eCentral, and the commercial component, ePlace, of its mixed-used property in Toronto, to its current partner on other projects, Woodbourne Capital Management on behalf of itself and one of its institutional pension fund clients (collectively, “Woodbourne”). The total sale price of $150.8 million represents capitalization rates of 3.5% and 4.5% for the residential and retail components, respectively, based on stabilized net operating income (“NOI”).

RioCan has also agreed to sell Woodbourne Capital Management (“Woodbourne Fund”) a 50% non-managing interest in its Rhythm residential rental development, the first phase of a multi-phased mixed-use development on a discrete portion of RioCan’s Westgate Shopping Centre (“Westgate”) in Ottawa, for $5.4 million at $51 per square foot of buildable gross floor area. Woodbourne Fund will also reimburse RioCan for its share of all pre-closing development and construction costs with some exceptions.

“Amidst a global pandemic and economic slowdown, these transactions and strong deal pricing are a testament to the strength of our mixed-use assets,” said Edward Sonshine, Chief Executive Officer of RioCan. “The quality of our assets and our in-house development expertise continue to attract investment from well-respected partners and institutional funds. Such transactions not only allow us to realize inherent value and drive net asset value growth but also reduce the amount of capital required to build out our urban mixed-used development pipeline, enhance our balance sheet and liquidity position, and generate additional fee income.”

New Co-ownership with Woodbourne at eCentral and ePlace in Toronto

The total sales price of $150.8 million for the 50% non-managing interest is in line with IFRS value. The transaction is expected to close in January 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Upon closing, Woodbourne will assume 50% of the existing CMHC mortgage for the property with an estimated loan balance of $165.3 million as of the closing date. The CMHC insured loan consists of two tranches both maturing October 2030 with a blended annual contractual interest rate of 2.27%. Maximizing CMHC financing is a key component of the Trust’s debt strategy as it provides access to a new source of financing and lowers the overall cost of debt.

Seite 1 von 4
Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust Trust Units Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters Into Sales & Distribution Agreement for ...
Bombardier liefert das zehntausendste überarbeitete Drehgestell
Mowi ASA (OSE: MOWI): Presentation of Q3 2020 results 4 November 2020 at 08:00 (CET)
Novartis announces collaboration with Molecular Partners to develop two DARPin therapies designed ...
Alpha Lithium Advances Exploration Drilling Program at Tolillar Lithium Project, Argentina
miRagen Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc.
Orocobre Limited Appoints Patricia Martinez to the Board
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2020 RESULTS
Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update on Hexagon Purus spin off
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
Nokia, Smart Mobile Labs deliver 5G SA private wireless networking for Technical University ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.10.20
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Senior Executive Management and Board Changes
15.10.20
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Announces October 2020 Distribution
14.10.20
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid