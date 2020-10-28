IBC Advanced Alloys Reports Financial Results for the Year Ended June 30, 2020

(unless otherwise noted, all financial amounts in this news release are expressed in U.S. dollars)

Mark A. Smith, IBC CEO and Board Chairman, will host a conference call and webcast on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 12 p.m. Eastern to discuss the Company's results and its future growth strategies. Details on how to participate in this call / webcast are listed below.

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

SELECTED RESULTS: Consolidated Operations

($000s) Quarter Ended

6-30-2020 Quarter Ended

6-30-2019 Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2020 Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2019 Sales $ 5,056 $ 4,869 $ 21,148 $ 18,668 Operating Income (Loss)2 $ (133 ) $ (1,297 ) $ (769 ) $ (3,082 ) Comprehensive Income (Loss) $ 27 $ (1,549 ) $ (1,122 ) $ (4,043 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 455 $ (1,026 ) $ 1,361 $ (1,905 )

In the quarter, the Company recorded income of $27,000, or $0.00 per share. Profitability was driven by higher revenue and stronger gross margins.



Consolidated sales of $5.1 million in the quarter, and $21.1 million for the year, rose by 4% and 13% YoY, respectively.

Comprehensive gross margin also strengthened, improving in the quarter to 9.7% from (7.1%) in the prior-year period, and rising to 14% for the year, from 5.0% the prior-year period.

The Company recorded a comprehensive loss of $1.1 million for year, but this compared favorably to a loss of $4 million in the prior year.

“IBC was showing marked improvements in performance, sales, and gross margins prior to the onset of the pandemic, and I am very proud of the significant operational and financial improvements that our team achieved in fiscal 2020 over the prior year,” said Mark A. Smith, IBC Board Chairman. “Reduced economic activity driven by the COVID pandemic has tempered the advances we were making, but the IBC team is now focused on building back our pre-COVID momentum and continuing our relentless efforts to improve sales volumes and gross margins while lowering our operating costs and increasing efficiencies across the enterprise.”

ENGINEERED MATERIALS DIVISION RESULTS

SELECTED RESULTS: Engineered Materials

($000s) Quarter Ended

6-30-2020 Quarter Ended

6-30-2019

Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2020 Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2019 Sales $ 2,081 $ 1,160 $ 6,864 $ 5,155 Operating Income (Loss) $ 403 $ (573 ) $ 488 $ (1,109 ) Comprehensive Income (Loss) $ 308 $ (567 ) $ 365 $ (1,118 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 404 $ (445 ) $ 1,200 $ (638 )

IBC’s EM division, which produces aerospace-grade beryllium-aluminum (“BeAl”) alloy products, swung to profitability in fiscal year 2020 on higher sales and improved average gross margin.

In the quarter, EM posted comprehensive income of $308,000, compared to a loss of $567,000 in the prior-year period, and comprehensive income for the year of $365,000, compared to a loss of $1.1 million in the prior year.

EM sales in the quarter of $2.1 million were 79% higher than sales of $1.2 million in the prior-year period. Sales for the year of $6.9 million represented a 33% increase over $5.2 million in sales in the prior year. The division’s stronger sales performance was driven largely by increased demand for BeAl products in commercial markets.

Average gross margin in the EM division advanced to 31.9% in the quarter, and to 24.5% in the year, reversing negative gross margins in both periods of the corresponding prior-year periods.

Adjusted EBITDA for the EM division of $404,000 also swung to the positive in the quarter, as compared to Adjusted EBITDA of ($445,000) in the prior-year period. Likewise, Adjusted EBITDA rose to $1.2 million for the year, as compared to Adjusted EBITDA of ($638,000) in the prior year.

COPPER ALLOYS DIVISION RESULTS

SELECTED RESULTS: Copper Alloys

($000s) Quarter Ended

6-30-2020 Quarter Ended

6-30-2019 Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2020 Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2019 Sales $ 2,975 $ 3,709 $ 14,284 $ 13,513 Operating Income (Loss) $ (413 ) $ (511 ) $ (363 ) $ (924 ) Comprehensive Income (Loss) $ (473 ) $ (582 ) $ (679 ) $ (1,252 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 278 ) $ (372 ) $ 229 $ (453 )

IBC’s Copper Alloys division posted a comprehensive loss of $473,000 in the quarter, which narrowed a loss of $582,000 in the prior-year period, and recorded a loss of $679,000 in the year ended June 30, 2020, which compared favorably to a loss of $1.3 million in the prior year.

Sales of $3.0 million in the quarter were 20% lower than sales of $3.7 million in fiscal Q4 of 2019, while sales for fiscal year 2020 of $14.3 million were 6% higher than sales of $13.5 million in the prior year.

Average gross margin in the Copper Alloys division declined to a negative 5.8% in the quarter, from a 1% gross margin in the prior-year period, driven by lower sales as a result of reduced economic activity from the COVID pandemic. However, for the year, average gross margin improved to 8.9% for the year, as compared to 7.8% in fiscal year 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA for the division was ($278,000) in the quarter, which compared favorably to Adjusted EBITDA of ($372,000) in the prior-year period. For the year, Adjusted EBITDA swung to a positive $229,000 from ($453,000) in the prior year.



NON-IFRS MEASURES

To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with IFRS, IBC uses “operating income (loss)” and “Adjusted EBITDA”, which are non-IFRS financial measures. IBC believes that operating income (loss) helps identify underlying trends in the business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain income or expenses that the Company includes in loss for the period, and provides useful information about core operating results, enhances the overall understanding of past performance and future prospects, and allows for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by management in financial and operational decision-making. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a useful indicator for cash flow generated by the business that is independent of IBC’s capital structure.

Operating income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to loss for the period or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of our operating performance. Operating income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to IBC’s data.

Operating Income (Loss)

Operating income (loss) represents loss for the period, excluding foreign exchange loss, interest expense, interest income, other income (expense) and income taxes that the Company does not believe are reflective of its core operating performance during the periods presented. A reconciliation of the fourth quarter loss and the year ended June 30, 2020 income (loss) to operating income follows:

Quarter ended June 30 2020 2019 ($000s) ($000s) Income (loss) for the period 27 (1,549 ) Foreign exchange (gain) loss 299 55 Interest expense 306 217 Loss on disposal of assets 6 - Interest income - - Other income (784 ) (10 ) Income tax expense (recovery) 13 (10 ) Operating income (loss) (133 ) (1,297 )





Year ended June 30 2020 2019 ($000s) ($000s) Loss for the period (1,122 ) (4,043 ) Foreign exchange (gain) loss 11 49 Interest expense 1,111 925 Loss on disposal of assets 11 20 Interest income - (7 ) Other income (800 ) (22 ) Income tax expense (recovery) 20 (4 ) Operating loss (769 ) (3,082 )

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA represents our income (loss) for the period before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization and share-based compensation. A reconciliation of our fourth quarter and the year ended June 30, 2020 income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA follows:

Quarter ended June 30 2020 2019 ($000s) ($000s) Income (loss) for the period 27 (1,549 ) Income tax expense (recovery) 13 (10 ) Interest expense 306 217 Depreciation, & amortization 166 237 Stock-based compensation expense (non-cash) (57 ) 79 Adjusted EBITDA 455 (1,026 )





Year ended June 30 2020 2019 ($000s) ($000s) Loss for the period (1,122 ) (4,043 ) Income tax expense (recovery) 20 (4 ) Interest expense 1,111 925 Depreciation & amortization 1,301 820 Stock-based compensation expense (non-cash) 51 397 Adjusted EBITDA 1,361 (1,905 )

ABOUT IBC ADVANCED ALLOYS CORP.

IBC is a leading beryllium and copper advanced alloys company serving a variety of industries such as defense, aerospace, automotive, telecommunications, precision manufacturing, and others. IBC's Copper Alloys Division manufactures and distributes a variety of copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, and aluminum bronze. IBC's Engineered Materials Division makes the Beralcast family of alloys, which can be precision cast and are used in an increasing number of defense, aerospace, and other systems, including the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter. IBC's has production facilities in Indiana, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania. The Company's common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "IB" and the OTCQB under the symbol "IAALF".

