 

Organic Flower Acquires Ownership of 90 Percent of PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organic Flower Investments Group Inc. (CSE: SOW)(FWB: 2K6)(OTC: QILFF) (“Organic Flower” or the “Company” or "SOW") is pleased to announce that further to the Company’s news release on August 21, 2020 announcing its intention to augment its investment portfolio with a hydrogen sector investment, the Company has acquired a 90% equity interest in California-based PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling Corp. (“PowerTap”) as at October 27, 2020.

“PowerTap is very excited to have had this investment and recognition from SOW and plans to quickly build out a large North American hydrogen fueling station network from its strong position in IP and over two decades of continuous progress in creating hydrogen fueling solutions.

As an experienced developer of technology in an important area that is finally having its time as a green but also economically compelling energy options, PowerTap is intent on becoming a leading part of the multi-billion dollar hydrogen fueling space,” said Raghu Kilambi, CEO of PowerTap.

PowerTap’s corporate presentation may be accessed at the following link: https://sowinvestments.ca/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/PowerTap-Deck-Oct ...

Organic Flower and PowerTap will work together to develop the hydrogen fueling station network in stages, consisting of engineering & design; ongoing development of PowerTap 3.0; and permitting and site preparation. The development of the hydrogen fueling station network is expected to commence with further updates to engineering and design in Q4 of 2021. Subject to the progress of this initial stage, the remaining stages of development and initial manufacturing are expected to start in Q1 2021 and progress with production of units in 2021. The anticipated aggregate cost of all stages of development of PowerTap's 3rd generation product is approximately $17m. At each stage of development, Organic Flower and PowerTap plan to secure financing of the project through available government financing & credits, and equity, debt & convertible debt offerings. The timing of the development to the next stages and the cost of each stage is subject to the success at each stage of development, the general development of the hydrogen fueling industry and the availability of funding.

