ATN Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Commenting on results, Michael Prior, Chief Executive Officer said, “In a time when connectivity and communications are essential, our telecom services operations demonstrated resilience and the benefits of our focus on operational efficiencies and reliability.

“Our International Telecom segment posted another quarter of improved profitability driven by a modest revenue increase and significant cost reductions achieved in several markets. Although some of our markets have been impacted by on-going pandemic-related travel restrictions, we continued to experience strong demand for our data services. This includes high speed internet to the home, an area in which our ongoing network investments have made us a leading high-quality service provider in all of our markets. Also, we were pleased to see a sequential increase in demand for our mobile services, reflecting the benefits of several ongoing sales and marketing initiatives. Our year-on-year EBITDA growth and lower capital expenditures in the segment provides us with substantial cash flow to invest in growth and other opportunities.

“US Telecom results have remained consistent over the last four quarters, however, year-on-year comparisons in this quarter are negatively affected by the previously-discussed treatment of restructured contracts which eliminated seasonality in our revenue reporting this year. After initial pandemic-related construction delays, we completed the first few sites of our FirstNet build-out and expect to complete approximately 25% of the sites by the end of this year. Also, we continue to build out broadband services in under-served rural areas of the country under various programs and initiatives. Our team did excellent work in connection with the FCC’s CBRS auction, which concluded last month with an investment of approximately $20.4 million.

“In summary, we are pleased with how well our operations have performed under challenging conditions, particularly in our international markets, where we have built a portfolio of high value, quality assets by investing in our networks and in management teams that continue to improve margins and quality of service. We are focused on using the cash flow from these operations and our substantial balance sheet capacity to invest in initiatives and programs that we believe have good prospects for growth and attractive risk-adjusted returns,” Mr. Prior concluded.

Third Quarte r R esults

Third quarter 2020 consolidated revenues of $111.7 million were down 3% compared to the prior year quarter’s revenue of $115.6 million. Operating income for the quarter was $9.6 million, down compared with the prior year quarter’s $10.2 million. EBITDA1 was $31.1 million in the third quarter, down by 5% compared to $32.9 million in the prior year period. Net income attributable to ATN’s stockholders for the third quarter was $2.7 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, compared with the prior year period’s net income of $1.4 million, or $0.09 per diluted share.

Third Quarter 2020 Operating Highlights

The Company has three reportable segments: (i) International Telecom; (ii) US Telecom; and (iii) Renewable Energy.

Segment Results (in Thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 International

Telecom

US Telecom Renewable

Energy

Corporate

and Other

Total Revenue $ 82,465 $ 28,097 $ 1,177 $ - $ 111,739 Operating Income (loss) $ 16,024 $ 2,218 $ (98 ) $ (8,587 ) $ 9,557 EBITDA1 $ 29,695 $ 7,947 $ 393 $ (6,898 ) $ 31,137 Capital Expenditures $ 8,509 $ 8,371 $ 482 $ 1,334 $ 18,696 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Revenue $ 244,813 $ 83,557 $ 3,373 $ - $ 331,743 Operating Income (loss) $ 44,119 $ 6,241 $ (1,175 ) $ (25,306 ) $ 23,879 EBITDA1 $ 86,239 $ 23,572 $ 415 $ (20,258 ) $ 89,968 Capital Expenditures $ 28,439 $ 17,254 $ 2,116 $ 2,853 $ 50,662





Segment Results (in Thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 International

Telecom

US Telecom Renewable

Energy

Corporate

and Other

Total Revenue $ 81,285 $ 32,893 $ 1,438 $ - $ 115,616 Operating Income (loss) $ 10,867 $ 7,912 $ (714 ) $ (7,817 ) $ 10,248 EBITDA1 $ 24,956 $ 13,682 $ 302 $ (6,089 ) $ 32,851 Capital Expenditures $ 9,467 $ 2,165 $ 1,366 $ 1,093 $ 14,091 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Revenue $ 241,461 $ 80,800 $ 4,376 $ - $ 326,637 Operating Income (loss) $ 35,802 $ 5,927 $ (750 ) $ (25,862 ) $ 15,117 EBITDA1 $ 76,511 $ 22,846 $ 1,519 $ (20,889 ) $ 79,987 Capital Expenditures $ 33,159 $ 8,533 $ 2,183 $ 5,611 $ 49,486

Beginning in the first quarter of 2020 the Company restructured its presentation of revenue in the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations and in the Selected Segment Financial Information tables. This change is intended to better align our reporting of financial performance with views of the Company management and industry competitors, and to facilitate discussions with investors and analysts.

International Telecom

International Telecom revenues are generated by delivery of a broad range of communications services, including data, voice and video services from our fixed and mobile network operations in Bermuda and the Caribbean. International Telecom revenues were $82.5 million for the quarter, a 1% increase year-on-year mainly due to increases in fixed broadband revenues partially offset by lower carrier services revenues related to lower roaming traffic due to travel restrictions. Compared to the prior year quarter, operating income increased 47% to $16.0 million and EBITDA1 increased 19% to $29.7 million, respectively, primarily from lower operating costs in the quarter. In October 2020, we completed a transaction to increase our equity ownership in One Communications, the Company’s Bermuda and Cayman based subsidiary, through the purchase of an additional approximately 10% stake, which is expected to be accretive to overall Company earnings beginning in the fourth quarter of 2020. Since the 2016 merger of our Bermuda-based mobile operations with KeyTech to create One Communications, we have increased our equity ownership position from 50% to approximately 70%.

US Telecom

US Telecom revenues consist mainly of carrier services revenues and fixed and mobile retail revenues from our networks and operations in the western United States, as well as communications services provided to enterprise customers. US Telecom segment revenues were $28.1 million in the quarter, a decrease of 15% from the prior year period primarily due to the accounting impact of restructured carrier contracts, which eliminated the seasonal revenue accounting of the previous agreements. The network build portion of the FirstNet agreement has continued during the pandemic and the first few sites were completed and activated during the third quarter. Although the overall timing of the build schedule has been delayed as a result of the impact of pandemic-related restrictions, we expect construction revenues to be generated through 2021. As revenues from the build will be largely offset by construction costs, we do not expect a material impact on operating income or EBITDA1 from this delay. Operating income and EBITDA1 for this segment of $2.2 million and $7.9 million, respectively, each decreased by $5.7 million from the prior year’s quarter mostly as a result of the revenue impact of restructured carrier contracts.

Renewable Energy

Renewable Energy segment revenues are principally the result of the generation and sale of electric power generated by our commercial solar projects in India. We ended the third quarter of 2020 with 52 megawatts (MWs) of revenue generating solar facilities and expect to begin generating revenue from additional MWs later in the year. The current quarter’s operating loss and EBITDA1 of $0.1 million and $0.4 million, respectively, each improved compared with the prior year’s quarter due to lower operating expenses.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at September 30, 2020 was $136.2 million. Net cash provided by operating activities was $71.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared with $56.8 million for the prior year period. The increase in operating cash flow compared with the prior year is mostly the result of increased net income and lower tax payments over last year, partially offset by a current year increase in cash used for working capital. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Company used net cash of $97.6 million for investing and financing activities compared to $83.4 million for the prior year period. In the current year, the net use of cash was most significantly comprised of $50.7 million in capital expenditures, $20.4 million in purchases of FCC spectrum, $8.8 million of repurchases of non-controlling interests, $8.3 million of ATN share repurchases, $8.2 million of dividends on common stock and $6.5 million in minority partner distributions.

About A TN

ATN International, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATNI), headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, invests in and operates communications, energy and technology businesses in the United States and internationally, including the Caribbean region and Asia-Pacific, with a particular focus on markets with a need for significant infrastructure investments and improvements. Our operating subsidiaries today primarily provide: (i) advanced wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers, including a range of mobile wireless solutions, high speed internet services, video services and local exchange services, (ii) distributed solar electric power to corporate and government customers and (iii) wholesale communications infrastructure services such as terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport, communications tower facilities, managed mobile networks, and in-building systems. For more information, please visit www.atni.com.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other matters, our future financial performance and results of operations, including the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the economies of the markets we serve, our business and operations; expectations regarding future revenue, operating income, EBITDA and capital expenditures; the competitive environment in our key markets, demand for our services and industry trends; our liquidity; and management’s plans and strategy for the future. These forward-looking statements are based on estimates, projections, beliefs, and assumptions and are not guarantees of future events or results. Actual future events and results could differ materially from the events and results indicated in these statements as a result of many factors, including, among others, (1) the general performance of our operations, including operating margins, revenues, capital expenditures, and the future growth and retention of our major customers and subscriber base and consumer demand for solar power; (2) our ability to maintain favorable roaming arrangements, receive roaming traffic and satisfy the needs and demands of our major wireless customers; (3) our ability to efficiently and cost-effectively upgrade our networks and IT platforms to address rapid and significant technological changes in the telecommunications industry; (4) government regulation of our businesses, which may impact our FCC and other telecommunications licenses or our renewables businesses; (5) our reliance on a limited number of key suppliers and vendors for timely supply of equipment and services relating to our network infrastructure; (6) economic, political and other risks and opportunities facing our operations, including those resulting from the pandemic; (7) the loss of or an inability to recruit skilled personnel in our various jurisdictions, including key members of management; (8) our ability to expand and obtain funding for our renewable energy business; (9) our ability to find investment or acquisition or disposition opportunities that fit the strategic goals of the Company; (10) the occurrence of weather events and natural catastrophes; (11) increased competition; (12) the adequacy and expansion capabilities of our network capacity and customer service system to support our customer growth; (13) our continued access to capital and credit markets; and (14) the risk of currency fluctuation for those markets in which we operate. These and other additional factors that may cause actual future events and results to differ materially from the events and results indicated in the forward-looking statements above are set forth more fully under Item 1A “Risk Factors” of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the SEC on March 2, 2020, as amended by Amendment No. 1 to the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 29, 2020, and the other reports we file from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation and has no intention to update these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors that may affect such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release also contains non-GAAP financial measures. Specifically, ATN has included EBITDA in this release and in the tables included herein.

EBITDA is defined as operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization expense. The Company believes that the inclusion of this non-GAAP financial measure helps investors gain a meaningful understanding of the Company's core operating results and enhances the usefulness of comparing such performance with prior periods. ATN’s management uses this non-GAAP measure, in addition to GAAP financial measures, as the basis for measuring our core operating performance and comparing such performance to that of prior periods. The non-GAAP financial measure included in this press release is not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for results of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of this non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are set forth in the text of, and the accompanying tables to, this press release. While our non-GAAP financial measure is an important tool for financial and operational decision-making and for evaluating our own operating results over different periods of time, we urge investors to review the reconciliation of this financial measure to the comparable GAAP financial measure included below, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.





Table 1 ATN International, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in Thousands) September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 135,153 $ 161,287 Restricted cash 1,072 1,071 Short-term investments 403 416 Other current assets 88,956 65,949 Total current assets 225,584 228,723 Property, plant and equipment, net 589,428 605,581 Operating lease right-of-use assets 64,294 68,763 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 181,040 161,818 Other assets 53,068 65,841 Total assets $ 1,113,414 $ 1,130,726 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity: Current portion of long-term debt $ 3,750 $ 3,750 Taxes payable 7,921 8,517 Current portion of lease liabilities 10,902 11,406 Other current liabilities 110,289 95,996 Total current liabilities 132,862 119,669 Long-term debt, net of current portion $ 79,973 $ 82,676 Deferred income taxes 2,602 8,680 Lease liabilities 53,543 56,164 Other long-term liabilities 49,836 57,454 Total liabilities 318,816 324,643 Total ATN International, Inc.’s stockholders’ equity 667,875 676,122 Non-controlling interests 126,723 129,961 Total equity 794,598 806,083 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,113,414 $ 1,130,726





Table 2 ATN International, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in Thousands, Except per Share Data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues: Communications services $ 108,721 $ 112,840 $ 322,865 $ 318,473 Other 3,018 2,776 8,878 8,164 Total revenue 111,739 115,616 331,743 326,637 Operating expenses: Termination and access fees 26,979 27,622 83,562 83,440 Construction costs 390 - 390 - Engineering and operations 18,127 20,095 53,983 58,234 Sales, marketing and customer service 9,344 9,785 28,220 29,048 General and administrative 25,735 25,110 75,413 75,518 Transaction-related charges 31 21 147 89 Depreciation and amortization 21,580 22,603 66,089 64,870 (Gain) loss on disposition of assets (4 ) 132 60 321 Total operating expenses 102,182 105,368 307,864 311,520 Operating income 9,557 10,248 23,879 15,117 Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (1,243 ) (884 ) (3,664 ) (1,983 ) Other income (expense) (2,031 ) (2,686 ) (4,341 ) (2,755 ) Other income (expense), net (3,274 ) (3,570 ) (8,005 ) (4,738 ) Income before income taxes 6,283 6,678 15,874 10,379 Income tax (benefit) expense 92 1,834 (1,057 ) 2,774 Net Income 6,191 4,844 16,931 7,605 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests, net (3,530 ) (3,459 ) (10,538 ) (8,657 ) Net income (loss) attributable to ATN International, Inc. stockholders $ 2,661 $ 1,385 $ 6,393 $ (1,052 ) Net income (loss) per weighted average share attributable to ATN International, Inc. stockholders: Basic Net Income (Loss) $ 0.17 $ 0.09 $ 0.40 $ (0.07 ) Diluted Net Income (Loss) $ 0.17 $ 0.09 $ 0.40 $ (0.07 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 15,962 16,000 15,946 15,984 Diluted 16,011 16,007 15,991 15,984 Note: The Company has restructured its presentation of revenues - see Table 4





Table 3 ATN International, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Statement (in Thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

2019

Net income $ 16,931 $ 7,605 Depreciation and amortization 66,089 64,870 Provision for doubtful accounts 4,452 3,796 (Gain) Loss on disposition of assets 60 321 Stock-based compensation 4,608 4,881 Deferred income taxes (6,078 ) (6,287 ) Loss on investments 3,360 2,131 Change in prepaid and accrued income taxes 620 (13,889 ) Change in other operating assets and liabilities (19,295 ) (7,262 ) Other non-cash activity 844 681 Net cash provided by operating activities 71,591 56,847 Capital expenditures (50,662 ) (49,486 ) Purchases of intangible assets, including deposits (20,396 ) - Purchases of strategic investments (2,768 ) (10,285 ) Purchase of short-term investments (116 ) (8,028 ) Sale of strategic investments 11,969 - Sale of short-term investments - 5,141 Net cash used in investing activities (61,973 ) (62,658 ) Dividends paid on common stock (8,166 ) (8,160 ) Distributions to non-controlling interests (6,503 ) (5,760 ) Principal repayments of term loan (2,814 ) (2,825 ) Payment of debt issuance costs (1,096 ) (1,340 ) Stock-based compensation share repurchases (1,733 ) (1,607 ) Purchases of common stock - share buyback (6,589 ) (162 ) Repurchases of non-controlling interests (8,763 ) (1,353 ) Investments made by minority shareholders - 488 Net cash used in financing activities (35,664 ) (20,719 ) Effect of foreign currency exchange rates on total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (87 ) (26 ) Net change in total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (26,133 ) (26,556 ) Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 162,358 192,907 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 136,225 $ 166,351





Table 4 ATN International, Inc. Selected Segment Financial Information (In Thousands) For the three months ended September 30, 2020 is as follows: International

Telecom US Telecom Renewable

Energy Corporate

and Other * Total Statement of Operations Data: Revenue** Mobility $ 21,406 $ 2,432 $ - $ - $ 23,838 Fixed 57,364 5,419 - - 62,783 Carrier services 1,851 19,852 - - 21,703 Other 397 - - - 397 Total communications services $ 81,018 $ 27,703 $ - $ - $ 108,721 Renewable Energy $ - $ - $ 1,177 $ - $ 1,177 Managed Services 1,447 - - - 1,447 Construction - 394 - - 394 Total Other $ 1,447 $ 394 $ 1,177 $ - $ 3,018 Total Revenue $ 82,465 $ 28,097 $ 1,177 $ - $ 111,739 Operating Income (Loss) $ 16,024 $ 2,218 $ (98 ) $ (8,587 ) $ 9,557 Stock-based compensation 29 - 66 1,792 1,887 Non-controlling interest ( net income or (loss) ) $ (2,762 ) $ (786 ) $ 18 $ - $ (3,530 ) Non GAAP measures: EBITDA (1) $ 29,695 $ 7,947 $ 393 $ (6,898 ) $ 31,137 Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 29,695 $ 7,943 $ 393 $ (6,867 ) $ 31,164 Balance Sheet Data (at September 30, 2020): Cash, cash equivalents and investments $ 67,701 $ 25,177 $ 22,376 $ 20,302 $ 135,556 Total current assets 124,515 59,801 25,290 15,978 225,584 Fixed assets, net 452,303 77,017 45,773 14,335 589,428 Total assets 664,307 233,288 71,757 144,062 1,113,414 Total current liabilities 71,254 36,898 909 23,801 132,862 Total debt 83,723 - - - 83,723 * Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments ** The Company restructured its presentation of revenue to better align financial reporting with industry competitors, and the view of investors and company management. ATN International, Inc. Selected Segment Financial Information (In Thousands) For the three months ended September 30, 2019 is as follows: International

Telecom US Telecom Renewable

Energy Corporate

and Other * Total Statement of Operations Data: Revenue** Mobility $ 21,364 $ 2,601 $ - $ - $ 23,965 Fixed 55,845 4,304 - - 60,149 Carrier services 2,403 25,988 - - 28,391 Other 335 - - - 335 Total communications services $ 79,947 $ 32,893 $ - $ - $ 112,840 Renewable Energy $ - $ - $ 1,438 $ - $ 1,438 Managed Services 1,338 - - - 1,338 Total Other $ 1,338 $ - $ 1,438 $ - $ 2,776 Total Revenue $ 81,285 $ 32,893 $ 1,438 $ - $ 115,616 Operating Income (Loss) $ 10,867 $ 7,912 $ (714 ) $ (7,817 ) $ 10,248 Stock-based compensation 285 - - 1,263 1,548 Non-controlling interest ( net income or (loss) ) $ (2,154 ) $ (1,342 ) $ 37 $ - $ (3,459 ) Non GAAP measures: EBITDA (1) $ 24,956 $ 13,682 $ 302 $ (6,089 ) $ 32,851 Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 24,956 $ 13,779 $ 337 $ (6,068 ) $ 33,004 * Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments ** The Company restructured its presentation of revenue to better align financial reporting with industry competitors, and the view of investors and company management. ATN International, Inc. Selected Segment Financial Information (In Thousands) For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 is as follows: International

Telecom US Telecom Renewable

Energy Corporate

and Other * Total Statement of Operations Data: Revenue** Mobility $ 60,604 $ 7,203 $ - $ - $ 67,807 Fixed 172,420 15,181 - - 187,601 Carrier services 5,392 60,779 - - 66,171 Other 1,286 - - - 1,286 Total communications services $ 239,702 $ 83,163 $ - $ - $ 322,865 Renewable Energy $ - $ - $ 3,374 $ - $ 3,374 Managed Services 5,110 - - - 5,110 Construction - 394 - - 394 Total Other $ 5,110 $ 394 $ 3,374 $ - $ 8,878 Total Revenue $ 244,812 $ 83,557 $ 3,374 $ - $ 331,743 Operating Income (Loss) $ 44,119 $ 6,241 $ (1,175 ) $ (25,306 ) $ 23,879 Stock-based compensation 20 - 197 4,391 4,608 Non-controlling interest ( net income or (loss) ) $ (7,770 ) $ (2,880 ) $ 112 $ - $ (10,538 ) Non GAAP measures: EBITDA (1) $ 86,239 $ 23,572 $ 415 $ (20,258 ) $ 89,968 Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 86,252 $ 23,573 $ 545 $ (20,195 ) $ 90,175 * Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments ** The Company restructured its presentation of revenue to better align financial reporting with industry competitors, and the view of investors and company management. ATN International, Inc. Selected Segment Financial Information (In Thousands) For the nine months ended September 30, 2019 is as follows: International

Telecom US Telecom Renewable

Energy Corporate

and Other * Total Statement of Operations Data: Revenue** Mobility $ 62,766 $ 8,095 $ - $ - $ 70,861 Fixed 166,925 9,885 - - 176,810 Carrier services 6,970 62,820 - - 69,790 Other 1,012 - - - 1,012 Total communications services $ 237,673 $ 80,800 $ - $ - $ 318,473 Renewable Energy $ - $ - $ 4,376 $ - $ 4,376 Managed Services 3,788 - - - 3,788 Total Other $ 3,788 $ - $ 4,376 $ - $ 8,164 Total Revenue $ 241,461 $ 80,800 $ 4,376 $ - $ 326,637 Operating Income (Loss) $ 35,802 $ 5,927 $ (750 ) $ (25,862 ) $ 15,117 Stock-based compensation 306 - - 4,575 4,881 Non-controlling interest ( net income or (loss) ) $ (6,810 ) $ (1,864 ) $ 17 $ - $ (8,657 ) Non GAAP measures: EBITDA (1) $ 76,511 $ 22,846 $ 1,519 $ (20,889 ) $ 79,987 Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 76,497 $ 23,007 $ 1,693 $ (20,800 ) $ 80,397 * Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments ** The Company restructured its presentation of revenue to better align financial reporting with industry competitors, and the view of investors and company management. ATN International, Inc. Selected Segment Financial Information (In Thousands) at December 31, 2019 International

Telecom US Telecom Renewable

Energy Corporate

and Other * Total Balance Sheet Data (at December 31, 2019): Cash, cash equivalents and investments $ 43,125 $ 38,240 $ 25,054 $ 55,284 $ 161,703 Total current assets 91,497 54,207 27,534 55,484 228,723 Fixed assets, net 466,523 69,184 48,421 21,452 605,581 Total assets 647,228 222,356 76,723 184,419 1,130,726 Total current liabilities 77,644 24,905 2,745 14,374 119,669 Total debt 86,426 - - - 86,426 (1) See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to EBITDA (2) See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA * Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments ATN International, Inc. Selected Segment Financial Information (In Thousands) at September 30, 2020 Quarter ended September 30, December 31, March 31, June 30, September 30, 2019

2019

2020

2020

2020

International Telecom Operational Data: Mobile - Subscribers * 285,000 284,100 282,100 276,400 289,100 Fixed - Data Subscribers * 124,700 127,500 131,300 135,500 137,500 Fixed - Video Subscribers * 38,900 38,400 38,100 36,400 35,800 Fixed - Voice 164,900 164,800 166,700 167,100 167,900 * Counts were adjusted for all periods presented based upon a change in methodology and process





Table 5 ATN International, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (In Thousands) For the three months ended September 30, 2020 is as follows: International

Telecom US Telecom Renewable

Energy Corporate

and Other * Total Operating income (loss) $ 16,024 $ 2,218 $ (98 ) $ (8,587 ) $ 9,557 Depreciation and amortization expense 13,671 5,729 491 1,689 21,580 EBITDA $ 29,695 $ 7,947 $ 393 $ (6,898 ) 31,137 Transaction-related charges - - - 31 31 (Gain) Loss on disposition of assets - (4 ) - - (4 ) ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 29,695 $ 7,943 $ 393 $ (6,867 ) 31,164 Revenue 82,465 28,097 1,177 - 111,739 ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN 36.0 % 28.3 % 33.4 % NA 27.9 % For the three months ended September 30, 2019 is as follows: International

Telecom US Telecom Renewable

Energy Corporate

and Other * Total Operating income (loss) $ 10,867 $ 7,912 $ (714 ) $ (7,817 ) $ 10,248 Depreciation and amortization expense 14,089 5,770 1,016 1,728 22,603 EBITDA $ 24,956 $ 13,682 $ 302 $ (6,089 ) 32,851 Transaction-related charges - - - 21 21 (Gain) Loss on disposition of assets - 97 35 - 132 ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 24,956 $ 13,779 $ 337 $ (6,068 ) 33,004 Revenue 81,285 32,893 1,438 - 115,616 ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN 30.7 % 41.9 % 23.4 % NA 28.5 % ATN International, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (In Thousands) For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 is as follows: International

Telecom US Telecom Renewable

Energy Corporate

and Other * Total Operating income (loss) $ 44,119 $ 6,241 $ (1,175 ) $ (25,306 ) $ 23,879 Depreciation and amortization expense 42,120 17,331 1,590 5,048 66,089 EBITDA $ 86,239 $ 23,572 $ 415 $ (20,258 ) 89,968 Transaction-related charges - - 84 63 147 (Gain) Loss on disposition of assets 13 1 46 - 60 ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 86,252 $ 23,573 $ 545 $ (20,195 ) 90,175 Revenue 244,812 83,557 3,374 - 331,743 ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN 35.2 % 28.2 % 16.2 % NA 27.2 % For the nine months ended September 30, 2019 is as follows: International

Telecom US Telecom Renewable

Energy Corporate

and Other * Total Operating income (loss) $ 35,802 $ 5,927 $ (750 ) $ (25,862 ) $ 15,117 Depreciation and amortization expense 40,709 16,919 2,269 4,973 64,870 EBITDA $ 76,511 $ 22,846 $ 1,519 $ (20,889 ) 79,987 Transaction-related charges - - - 89 89 (Gain) Loss on disposition of assets (14 ) 161 174 - 321 ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 76,497 $ 23,007 $ 1,693 $ (20,800 ) 80,397 Revenue 241,461 80,800 4,376 - 326,637 ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN 31.7 % 28.5 % 38.7 % NA 24.6 %





