 

TILT Holdings Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Results; Announces Senior Leadership Changes to Advance Corporate Strategy

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.10.2020, 21:40  |  39   |   |   

Projected Third Consecutive Quarter of Positive Adjusted EBITDA,
An Increase of 108% - 150% Compared to Q2 2020

Operational Highlights Include New Monthly Records for Cartridges Shipped at
Jupiter Research and Revenue at Standard Farms

PHOENIX, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT” or the “Company”) (CSE: TILT) (OTCQB: TLLTF), a provider of business solutions to the global cannabis industry, announced preliminary financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 (“Q3 2020”), the promotion of Gary Santo to president of TILT and the appointment of Brad Hoch as TILT’s permanent chief financial officer (“CFO”).

Projected Preliminary Financial Highlights (unaudited):

  • Q3 2020 revenue of $40 - $41 million, a 4% - 6% increase from Q2 2020 revenue of $38.6 million
  • Q3 2020 Adjusted EBITDA $2.5 - $3.0 million, a 108% - 150% increase from Q2 2020 Adjusted EBITDA of $1.2 million

Third Quarter Operational Highlights:

  • New monthly record for total cartridges shipped by Jupiter Research, LLC (“Jupiter”) in September
  • Expanded product offering at Standard Farms LLC, Pennsylvania (“Standard Farms”) contributing to a new monthly revenue record for Standard Farms in September
  • 31% quarter-over-quarter revenue increase at Commonwealth Alternative Care Inc., Massachusetts (“Commonwealth Alternative Care”)

Promotion of Key Management Personnel
Effective immediately Gary Santo will be promoted to president of TILT where, among his responsibilities, he will oversee long-term strategic planning and capital allocation for the Company. Concurrently, Brad Hoch will officially be appointed TILT’s CFO after stepping into the interim CFO role in June 2020.

These appointments will enable TILT to better maximize value in its three primary business lines with an intense focus on:

  • Expanding Jupiter’s position as a market leader in inhalation technology, sales and innovation;
  • Accelerating near-term ROI opportunities available in TILT’s existing plant-touching businesses in the attractive limited license states of Massachusetts and Pennsylvania; and
  • Optimizing alignment of the Blackbird logistics and software platform with market opportunities.

“Since joining TILT, Gary’s experience transforming strategy into action, together with his deep capital markets background and exposure to multi-state cannabis operations has allowed him to positively impact our business,” said Mark Scatterday, CEO of TILT. “I look forward to him continuing to help drive growth opportunities across our portfolio, and in particular, across our plant-touching assets, which include Commonwealth Alternative Care and Standard Farms. We’re also excited to officially welcome Brad into the CFO role and look forward to him continuing to add value to our Company and bottomline.”

Seite 1 von 5
TILT Holdings Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters Into Sales & Distribution Agreement for ...
Bombardier liefert das zehntausendste überarbeitete Drehgestell
Mowi ASA (OSE: MOWI): Presentation of Q3 2020 results 4 November 2020 at 08:00 (CET)
Novartis announces collaboration with Molecular Partners to develop two DARPin therapies designed ...
Alpha Lithium Advances Exploration Drilling Program at Tolillar Lithium Project, Argentina
miRagen Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc.
Orocobre Limited Appoints Patricia Martinez to the Board
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2020 RESULTS
Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update on Hexagon Purus spin off
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
Nokia, Smart Mobile Labs deliver 5G SA private wireless networking for Technical University ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.10.20
TILT Holdings Awarded Approval for the Expansion of its Cultivation Operations in Massachusetts
30.09.20
TILT Holdings Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.10.20
4
TILT Holdings (TILT) - attraktiver Cannabis Player ?