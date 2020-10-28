TILT Holdings Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Results; Announces Senior Leadership Changes to Advance Corporate Strategy

PHOENIX, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT” or the “Company”) ( CSE: TILT ) (OTCQB: TLLTF ), a provider of business solutions to the global cannabis industry, announced preliminary financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 (“Q3 2020”), the promotion of Gary Santo to president of TILT and the appointment of Brad Hoch as TILT’s permanent chief financial officer (“CFO”).

Projected Preliminary Financial Highlights (unaudited):

Q3 2020 revenue of $40 - $41 million, a 4% - 6% increase from Q2 2020 revenue of $38.6 million

Q3 2020 Adjusted EBITDA $2.5 - $3.0 million, a 108% - 150% increase from Q2 2020 Adjusted EBITDA of $1.2 million

Third Quarter Operational Highlights:

New monthly record for total cartridges shipped by Jupiter Research, LLC (“ Jupiter ”) in September

”) in September Expanded product offering at Standard Farms LLC, Pennsylvania (“ Standard Farms ”) contributing to a new monthly revenue record for Standard Farms in September

”) contributing to a new monthly revenue record for Standard Farms in September 31% quarter-over-quarter revenue increase at Commonwealth Alternative Care Inc., Massachusetts (“Commonwealth Alternative Care”)



Promotion of Key Management Personnel

Effective immediately Gary Santo will be promoted to president of TILT where, among his responsibilities, he will oversee long-term strategic planning and capital allocation for the Company. Concurrently, Brad Hoch will officially be appointed TILT’s CFO after stepping into the interim CFO role in June 2020.

These appointments will enable TILT to better maximize value in its three primary business lines with an intense focus on:

Expanding Jupiter’s position as a market leader in inhalation technology, sales and innovation;

Accelerating near-term ROI opportunities available in TILT’s existing plant-touching businesses in the attractive limited license states of Massachusetts and Pennsylvania; and

Optimizing alignment of the Blackbird logistics and software platform with market opportunities.



“Since joining TILT, Gary’s experience transforming strategy into action, together with his deep capital markets background and exposure to multi-state cannabis operations has allowed him to positively impact our business,” said Mark Scatterday, CEO of TILT. “I look forward to him continuing to help drive growth opportunities across our portfolio, and in particular, across our plant-touching assets, which include Commonwealth Alternative Care and Standard Farms. We’re also excited to officially welcome Brad into the CFO role and look forward to him continuing to add value to our Company and bottomline.”