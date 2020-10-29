 

Verizon Response South Central Ice Storm

29.10.2020   

What you need to know:

  • Verizon consumer (prepaid and postpaid) and small business customers most impacted by the early season ice storm will receive unlimited calling, texting and data starting 10/29 through 11/2
  • Backup batteries and generators are keeping cell sites online where commercial power is out
  • We continue to monitor the storm’s impact as it moves out of the area

Verizon offers customers relief following the damaging ice storm in Oklahoma and Texas

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For our consumer and small business customers most impacted by this week’s damaging ice storm, beginning Thursday, October 29, through Monday, November 2, Verizon is providing unlimited calling, texting and data to those who reside in the following counties:

Oklahoma: Caddo, Custer, Harmon, Kingfisher, Logan, Oklahoma

Texas: Briscoe, Childress, Cottle, Crosby, Donley, Foard, Garza, Hall, King, Lynn, Motley, Swisher, Wheeler

We plan for moments like this

While commercial power is out in many parts of Oklahoma and Texas, most of Verizon’s cell sites remain online thanks to backup batteries and generators. These batteries and generators keep our cell sites and switch facilities up and running which allows us to keep our customers connected.

Check our site before going to a store

Due to the storm, Verizon retail stores may be closed or have reduced hours. You can find the latest hours and locations by visiting: https://www.verizon.com/stores/.

**Editor’s Note:   We have b-roll, pictures and additional information on our emergency response equipment available at our Emergency Resource Center

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $131.9 billion in 2019. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at www.verizon.com/about/news/. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:
Kate Jay
678.245.9532
kate.jay@verizon.com


