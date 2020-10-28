 

Brunswick Corporation completes another investment in Sea Machines Robotics

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.10.2020, 21:36  |  22   |   |   

METTAWA, Ill., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) announced today that it has completed a second investment in Sea Machines Robotics, Inc., a Boston-based autonomous technology company that specializes in advanced control technology for workboats and other commercial surface vessels. Details of the investment were not disclosed.

Brunswick made an initial investment in 2018 through its joint venture with Chicago-based TechNexus Venture Collaborative.  Over the past two years, both Brunswick and Sea Machines have been committed to building autonomous solutions for the marine industry that will enhance operator safety and increase performance for both commercial and recreational applications.

“We believe that strategic investments in early stage technology platforms like Sea Machines allow Brunswick to build on emerging technology trends,” said Brenna Preisser, Brunswick Corporation President - Business Acceleration & Chief People and Strategy Officer. “Autonomy is a core element of our ACES strategy and working together with Sea Machines affords us the opportunity to create new capabilities to enhance the boating experience.”

“We are excited to have Brunswick Corporation as a strategic investor,” said Michael Johnson, Sea Machines CEO.  “Both companies share a common vision to enhance the boating experience and we look forward to our continued relationship with Mercury Marine and Brunswick’s industry leading boat brands.”

Over the past two years, Sea Machines has been awarded several significant contracts including partnerships with DEEP BV in the Netherlands, Metal Shark Boats and the U.S. Department of Defense Innovation Unit.  While the company’s current focus is on the commercial vessels market, the goal is to develop similar automation capabilities in the recreational marine market in the future.

About Brunswick

Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation’s leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Power Products Integrated Solutions; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood, Garelick, and Whale marine parts; Land ’N’ Sea, BLA, Payne’s Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club, NAUTIC-ON. For more information, visit https://www.brunswick.com.

About TechNexus Venture Collaborative

TechNexus Venture Collaborative finds, funds and grows technology ventures in partnership with corporations. Through a unique alignment of relationships in the technology ecosystem, we provide a platform to engage ventures, transform business models and ultimately drive innovation. We have done so for dozens of corporate partners and more than 500 startups. Equal parts entrepreneur, strategist, and investor, TechNexus Venture Collaborative Rethinks Growth.  

About Sea Machines
Headquartered in the global tech hub of Boston and operating globally, Sea Machines is a leader in pioneering autonomous control and advanced perception systems for the maritime industry. Founded in 2015, the company builds autonomous vessel software and systems, which increases the safety, efficiency and performance of ships, workboats and commercial vessels. Learn more about Sea Machines at www.sea-machines.com.   

CONTACT: Lee Gordon
Vice President – Brunswick Global Communications & Public Relations
Brunswick Office: 847-735-4003
Mercury Office: 920-924-1808
Cell: 904-860-8848
Lee.Gordon@Brunswick.com

Brunswick Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters Into Sales & Distribution Agreement for ...
Bombardier liefert das zehntausendste überarbeitete Drehgestell
Mowi ASA (OSE: MOWI): Presentation of Q3 2020 results 4 November 2020 at 08:00 (CET)
Novartis announces collaboration with Molecular Partners to develop two DARPin therapies designed ...
Alpha Lithium Advances Exploration Drilling Program at Tolillar Lithium Project, Argentina
miRagen Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc.
Orocobre Limited Appoints Patricia Martinez to the Board
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2020 RESULTS
Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update on Hexagon Purus spin off
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
Nokia, Smart Mobile Labs deliver 5G SA private wireless networking for Technical University ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.10.20
Brunswick Corporation Elects Reggie Fils-Aimé to Board of Directors
25.10.20
3.000 Euro auf der hohen Kante? Diese 3 Aktien sind vor den Gewinnberichten Käufe
23.10.20
Mercury Marine and Beneteau Strengthen Partnership to offer award-winning outboards to Global Customers
22.10.20
Aine Denari Named President - Brunswick Boat Group
20.10.20
Brunswick Corporation Raises Quarterly Dividend for the Eighth Consecutive Year
15.10.20
Michael Adams named Brunswick Corporation Vice President – Chief Information Officer
08.10.20
Brunswick Corporation Schedules Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call October 29
06.10.20
Brunswick Corporation names Brent Dahl Vice President – Investor Relations & Al Marchetti Senior Director, Special Finance Projects & Finance Modernization
01.10.20
Brunswick Corporation CEO Dave Foulkes Named Boating Industry Magazine Mover and Shaker of the Year