Freddie Mac Prices Approximately $1.7 Billion Securitization of Re-Performing Loans

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today announced pricing of the third Seasoned Credit Risk Transfer Trust (SCRT) offering of 2020 and first multi-servicer transaction for the program—a securitization of approximately $1.7 billion including both guaranteed senior and unguaranteed subordinate securities backed by a pool of seasoned re-performing loans (RPLs). The SCRT securitization program is a fundamental part of Freddie Mac's seasoned loan offerings which reduce less liquid assets in its mortgage-related investments portfolio and sheds credit and market risk via economically reasonable transactions.



Freddie Mac Seasoned Credit Risk Transfer Trust, Series 2020-3 includes approximately $1.56 billion in guaranteed senior certificates and approximately $174 million in unguaranteed mezzanine and subordinate certificates. The mezzanine certificates will be rated. The transaction is expected to settle on November 4, 2020. The underlying collateral consists of 11,786 fixed- and step-rate, seasoned RPLs, most of which were modified to assist borrowers who were at risk of foreclosure to help them keep their homes. As of the cutoff date, 1.98% of the mortgage loans have been flagged as on a forbearance plan. Consistent with program criteria, as of the cutoff date, all the mortgage loans, including those on a forbearance plan, have been performing and have not been delinquent in the last 6 months using the MBA method of calculation.

The loans are serviced by NewRez, LLC (d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing) and Community Loan Servicing, LLC (f/k/a Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC) and will be serviced in accordance with requirements that prioritize borrower retention options in the event of default and promote neighborhood stability.

Advisors to this transaction are BofA Securities, Inc. and Nomura Securities International, Inc. as co-lead managers and joint bookrunners, and BMO Capital Markets Corp., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, and R. Seelaus & Co., LLC (a woman-owned business) as the co-managers.

To date, Freddie Mac has sold over $8 billion of Non-Performing Loans (NPLs) and securitized more than $67 billion of RPLs consisting of $30 billion of fully guaranteed PCs, $28 billion of SCRT senior/sub securitizations, and $9 billion of Seasoned Loans Structured Transaction (SLST) offerings. Additional information about the company's seasoned loan offerings can be found at: http://www.freddiemac.com/seasonedloanofferings/