Red Pine Exploration Clarifies Disclosure in Certain News Releases

In addition, the press release dated May 28, 2019 has been amended to break out the grade or quality and the quantity for each category of mineral resource rather than presenting them as a total-ounce estimate and grade as originally presented, and the statement therein providing that Red Pine has “improved the economics of the resource” has been deleted and is hereby retracted.

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: RPX) (“Red Pine” or the “Company”) announces that it has re-filed certain press releases in accordance with comments issued by the Ontario Securities Commission. Red Pine included links to certain pictures and tables in the press releases dated May 28, 2029, June 13, 2019 and June 21, 2019. These press releases have been refiled to include the relevant figures in the body of these press releases, rather than linking to them.

About Red Pine Exploration Inc.

Red Pine Exploration Inc. is a gold and base-metals exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Corporation's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RPX".

Red Pine has a significant interest in the Wawa Gold Project with Citabar Limited Partnership holding the remaining interest. Red Pine is the operating manager and is focused on expanding and delineating the gold resource on the property.

For more information about the Corporation visit www.redpineexp.com.

