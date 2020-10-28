 

Red Pine Exploration Clarifies Disclosure in Certain News Releases

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: RPX) (“Red Pine” or the “Company”) announces that it has re-filed certain press releases in accordance with comments issued by the Ontario Securities Commission. Red Pine included links to certain pictures and tables in the press releases dated May 28, 2029, June 13, 2019 and June 21, 2019. These press releases have been refiled to include the relevant figures in the body of these press releases, rather than linking to them.

In addition, the press release dated May 28, 2019 has been amended to break out the grade or quality and the quantity for each category of mineral resource rather than presenting them as a total-ounce estimate and grade as originally presented, and the statement therein providing that Red Pine has “improved the economics of the resource” has been deleted and is hereby retracted.

About Red Pine Exploration Inc.
Red Pine Exploration Inc. is a gold and base-metals exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Corporation's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RPX".

Red Pine has a significant interest in the Wawa Gold Project with Citabar Limited Partnership holding the remaining interest. Red Pine is the operating manager and is focused on expanding and delineating the gold resource on the property.

For more information about the Corporation visit www.redpineexp.com.

Or contact:
Quentin Yarie, CEO, (416) 364-7024, qyarie@redpineexp.com.

Or Mia Boiridy, President, (416) 364-7024, mboiridy@redpineexp.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This News Release contains forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may”, “should”, “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry’s actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Although the Corporation believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.


