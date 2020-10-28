 

WOW! Unlimited Media Inc. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of Unsecured Convertible Debentures

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOW! Unlimited Media Inc. (“WOW!” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: WOW; OTCQX: WOWMF) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering of unsecured subordinated convertible debentures (the “Debentures”) for gross proceeds of up to $4,500,000 (the “Offering”).

WOW! intends to offer up to 4,500 Debentures at an issue price of $1,000 per $1,000 principal amount of Debentures. Each Debenture will be convertible, at the option of the holder, into common shares of the Company (“Shares”) at any time prior to the close of business on the earlier of: (i) the last business day immediately preceding the maturity date; and (ii) the date fixed for redemption, at a conversion price of $0.55 per Share.

Each Debenture will bear interest at a rate of 9.5% per annum from the date of issue, payable in equal quarterly payments on March 31, June 30, September 30 and December 31 in each year commencing December 31, 2020.

The closing of the Offering will be completed in two tranches. The investors subscribing for Debentures in the second tranche (the “Second Tranche”) are expected to include certain holders of the Company’s existing convertible debentures which mature on December 14, 2020 (the “Existing Debentures”). Holders of Existing Debentures who participate in the Second Tranche may set-off any amounts to which they are entitled on the maturity date of the Existing Debentures against amounts otherwise payable in connection with their subscription for Debentures under the Offering.

The Company anticipates that the closing of the first tranche of the Offering (the “First Tranche Closing”) will take place in mid-November 2020, with the closing of the Second Tranche to be completed immediately following the maturity of the Existing Debentures.

The Debentures will mature 36 months after the First Tranche Closing and are redeemable at any time after 12 months from the date of issuance at a redemption price equal to the principal amount of the Debentures plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon.

The Debentures will be subordinated to the senior indebtedness of the Company but rank pari passu with other series of debentures and, except as prescribed by law, with all existing and future unsecured indebtedness of the Company other than senior indebtedness.

The net proceeds from both the tranches will be used first, to pay down the Company’s Existing outstanding Debentures of $4,300,000; and secondly, for general working capital purposes.

