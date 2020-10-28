Inventiva to host a Key Opinion Leader webcast from the AASLD The Liver Meeting Digital Experience 2020

► Presentation of the results from the NATIVE Phase IIb clinical trial evaluating lanifibranor in NASH by Prof. Sven Francque ► Presentation of the current NASH landscape by Prof. Arun Sanyal ► Discussion on management of NASH patients by Prof. Kenneth Cusi



Daix (France), October 28, 2020 – Inventiva (Euronext Paris and Nasdaq: IVA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS) and other diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced that it will host a webcast event focused on NASH with the participation of three Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) on November 16, 2020 from The Liver Meeting Digital Experience 2020, organized by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD).

Introduced by Frédéric Cren, Chairman, CEO and cofounder of Inventiva, this event will be composed of three distinct KOL presentations focused on various aspects related to NASH, including dedicated Q&A sessions.

The presentation details are as follows:





Title: “Discussion of the Phase IIb NATIVE clinical trial results evaluating lanifibranor in NASH”



Prof. Sven Francque, University Hospital Antwerp, Co-Principal Investigator of the NATIVE Phase IIb clinical trial

: Prof. Sven Francque, University Hospital Antwerp, Co-Principal Investigator of the NATIVE Phase IIb clinical trial Topics covered: Topline results from the NATIVE Phase IIb clinical trial including new data on: Efficacy of lanifibranor on key endpoints in Type-2 diabetic (TD2M) vs. non-diabetic patients Efficacy of lanifibranor on key endpoints in F2/F3 patients Effect of lanifibranor on plasma biomarkers of liver necro-inflammation and fibrosis in non-cirrhotic NASH patients

