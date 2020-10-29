 

Hamilton Lane Opens an Office in Singapore, Expanding Presence in Asia Pacific

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.10.2020, 01:00  |  77   |   |   

Singapore Becomes the Firm’s Fifth Office in APAC, Bolstering Long-Standing Commitment to the Region

SINGAPORE, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading private markets investment management firm Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) today announced it has expanded its presence in Asia Pacific (APAC), opening its fifth office in the region, in Singapore.

“The APAC region continues to represent an area of meaningful strategic importance for the firm's growth, both in terms of our client base and our investment activities,” said Juan Delgado-Moreira, who is Vice Chairman and Head of Asia, based in Hong Kong, the firm’s APAC headquarters. “We’ve been active in this region for more than 16 years, and are excited to be formally establishing a presence in Singapore.”

As part of the expansion, Xiaying Zhang has been appointed head of the office and will lead the firm’s efforts in servicing its growing client base across South East Asia. She will be joined in Singapore by Jensen Tam, who will lead Relationship Management efforts in the region. On the investment side, the firm plans to hire two investment professionals in the near-term who will work directly with Mingchen Xia and Collwyn Tan, Co-Heads of Asia Investments in Hong Kong.

Delgado-Moreira said: “This expansion enables us to be closer to many of our fund and direct investments, as well as to our valued clients. Xiaying brings a strong understanding of the local market dynamics and opportunities.”

In addition to Zhang’s new role as head of the Singapore office, she will continue to lead business development efforts across South East Asia. Singapore becomes the firm’s fifth global office to be led by a woman.

Prior to joining Hamilton Lane in 2016, Zhang was an Associate Director with BNP Paribas' Global Markets Institutional Solutions Sales team. She began her career as an analyst at BNP Paribas' Equity and Commodities Structuring Group.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) is a leading alternative investment management firm providing innovative private markets solutions to sophisticated investors around the world. Dedicated to private markets investing for 29 years, the firm currently employs over 400 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane has approximately $516 billion in assets under management and supervision, composed of approximately $68 billion in discretionary assets and over $447 billion in advisory assets, as of June 30, 2020. Hamilton Lane offers a full range of investment products and services that enable clients to participate in the private markets asset class on a global and customized basis. For more information, please visit www.hamiltonlane.com or follow Hamilton Lane on Twitter: @hamilton_lane.

Seite 1 von 2
Hamilton Lane Incorporated Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters Into Sales & Distribution Agreement for ...
Bombardier liefert das zehntausendste überarbeitete Drehgestell
Mowi ASA (OSE: MOWI): Presentation of Q3 2020 results 4 November 2020 at 08:00 (CET)
Novartis announces collaboration with Molecular Partners to develop two DARPin therapies designed ...
Alpha Lithium Advances Exploration Drilling Program at Tolillar Lithium Project, Argentina
miRagen Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc.
Orocobre Limited Appoints Patricia Martinez to the Board
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2020 RESULTS
Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update on Hexagon Purus spin off
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
Nokia, Smart Mobile Labs deliver 5G SA private wireless networking for Technical University ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.10.20
Hamilton Lane Incorporated to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results on November 4, 2020
05.10.20
Hamilton Lane Named International LP of the Year by Private Equity Women Investor Network