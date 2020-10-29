Hamilton Lane Opens an Office in Singapore, Expanding Presence in Asia Pacific

“The APAC region continues to represent an area of meaningful strategic importance for the firm's growth, both in terms of our client base and our investment activities,” said Juan Delgado-Moreira, who is Vice Chairman and Head of Asia, based in Hong Kong, the firm’s APAC headquarters. “We’ve been active in this region for more than 16 years, and are excited to be formally establishing a presence in Singapore.”

SINGAPORE, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading private markets investment management firm Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) today announced it has expanded its presence in Asia Pacific (APAC), opening its fifth office in the region, in Singapore.

As part of the expansion, Xiaying Zhang has been appointed head of the office and will lead the firm’s efforts in servicing its growing client base across South East Asia. She will be joined in Singapore by Jensen Tam, who will lead Relationship Management efforts in the region. On the investment side, the firm plans to hire two investment professionals in the near-term who will work directly with Mingchen Xia and Collwyn Tan, Co-Heads of Asia Investments in Hong Kong.

Delgado-Moreira said: “This expansion enables us to be closer to many of our fund and direct investments, as well as to our valued clients. Xiaying brings a strong understanding of the local market dynamics and opportunities.”

In addition to Zhang’s new role as head of the Singapore office, she will continue to lead business development efforts across South East Asia. Singapore becomes the firm’s fifth global office to be led by a woman.

Prior to joining Hamilton Lane in 2016, Zhang was an Associate Director with BNP Paribas' Global Markets Institutional Solutions Sales team. She began her career as an analyst at BNP Paribas' Equity and Commodities Structuring Group.

