 

Mason Graphite Presents a Corporate Update

MONTREAL, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mason Graphite Inc. ("Mason Graphite" or the “Company") (TSX.V: LLG; OTCQX: MGPHF) announces the mailing of its circular for the annual meeting of shareholders to be held on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at 10:00 AM (Montreal time). At a meeting of the Board of Directors (“BoD”) held on October 22, 2020, the Board has approved the circular, including the list of directors comprising Gilles Gingras, Guy Chamard (representing Investissement Québec, the largest shareholder of the Company), Gaston Morin, François Laurin, Peter Damouni and Fahad Al-Tamimi.

2nd Transformation Project Advancement

The Company is undertaking a new approach for the 2nd Transformation project (Value-Added Products, or “VAP”).

Over the last year, Mason Graphite has achieved its targets in the development of the coated spherical purified graphite for the Li-ion batteries and is in the final stages of optimization. Following the prioritization of the VAP project in April 2020, Mason Graphite has elaborated in the last few months a new strategy for the realization of this 2nd Transformation project.

The first step in executing this strategy, which should lead to the construction of the Company’s first production unit, is to conduct a conceptual study, approved at the last BoD meeting, which will serve to confirm the business case and the profitability of the project, based on the market evolution. With an anticipated duration of approximately three months, this study will validate the selected processes and initiate the engineering of the future industrial plant required to establish the capital and production costs necessary to confirm the profitability of the project.

To conduct this study, Mason Graphite is teaming up with a strategic partner specialized in advanced graphite-based products and applications. The expertise of this partner, with whom the Company has already been working for a year, complements the expertise of Mason Graphite’s team.

In the coming months, Mason Graphite will also conduct a value-engineering study for the Lac Guéret mine and concentrator project and evaluate options for the development of a fully integrated project (1st and 2nd Transformations) with the objectives of maximizing cash generation and shareholder value.

Finally, the Company is continuing its discussions with significant potential customers in the electric vehicle market which have shown an interest in Mason Graphite’s 2nd Transformation products.

