 

Worldline Closing of Worldline's friendly tender offer for Ingenico

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.10.2020, 21:30  |  29   |   |   

Closing of Worldline's friendly tender offer for Ingenico

88.6% of Ingenico shares representing at least 83.2% of the voting rights1 and
99.6% of the OCEANEs tendered to the offer
Reopening of the offer until November 4, 2020

New governance of Worldline and Ingenico

Agreement entered into with SIX Group AG regarding its commitment to lock-up its shareholding in Worldline until June 30, 2021

Bezons, October 28, 2020 - Following the very large success of Worldline's friendly tender offer for Ingenico shares and OCEANEs, Worldline announces that the settlement of the offer was completed today and that Worldline holds 56,474,416 Ingenico shares, representing 88.6% of the share capital and at least 83.2% of the voting rights, and 2,892,092 OCEANEs (i.e. 99.6% of the number of OCEANEs in circulation).

Reopening of the offer

The reopened offer will allow Ingenico’s shareholders and OCEANEs holders having not yet tendered their securities to the offer to do so under unchanged conditions, as summarized below, until November 4, 2020 (inclusive):

The offer for Ingenico shares includes a primary mixed offer and, subject to a "mix and match" mechanism, a secondary exchange offer and a secondary cash offer:

  • Primary mixed offer: 11 Worldline shares and €160.50 for 7 Ingenico shares
  • Secondary exchange offer: 56 Worldline shares in exchange for 29 Ingenico shares
  • Secondary cash offer: €123.10 per Ingenico share

The offer for Ingenico OCEANEs includes an alternative between a mixed offer and a cash offer:

  • Mixed offer: 4 Worldline shares and €998 for 7 Ingenico OCEANEs
  • Cash offer: €179 for each Ingenico OCEANE

It is specified that the reduction rate that may result from the mix and match mechanism of the secondary branches for the Ingenico shares will only be applied to the Ingenico shares tendered during the reopening period of the offer without taking into account the shares tendered during the initial offer period for which the settlement-delivery will already have taken place.

The results of the reopening of the offer are expected to be published by the AMF on November 10, 2020.


New governance

Following the completion of the acquisition of control of Ingenico by Worldline, the composition of the Board of Directors of Worldline and its committees was modified at the Board meeting held today.

Pursuant to the combination agreement entered into on February 2, 2020 between Worldline and Ingenico, on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors of Worldline was expected to vote on the appointment of Bernard Bourigeaud as Chairman of the Board of Directors and therefore the separation of the functions of Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors. The Board having been informed by Bernard Bourigeaud that, for personal reasons, he would temporarily be unable to assume the duties of Chairman of the Board of Directors, the Board of Directors decided, in agreement with the Board of Directors of Ingenico, to defer the consideration of such dissociation until the personal constraints preventing Bernard Bourigeaud from assuming this position are resolved. If these constraints are not resolved by the end of the first quarter of 2021, the Board of Directors will re-examine the Company's governance structure in preparation for the 2021 Shareholders' Meeting.

Seite 1 von 7
Worldline Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters Into Sales & Distribution Agreement for ...
Bombardier liefert das zehntausendste überarbeitete Drehgestell
Mowi ASA (OSE: MOWI): Presentation of Q3 2020 results 4 November 2020 at 08:00 (CET)
Novartis announces collaboration with Molecular Partners to develop two DARPin therapies designed ...
Alpha Lithium Advances Exploration Drilling Program at Tolillar Lithium Project, Argentina
miRagen Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc.
Orocobre Limited Appoints Patricia Martinez to the Board
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2020 RESULTS
Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update on Hexagon Purus spin off
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
Nokia, Smart Mobile Labs deliver 5G SA private wireless networking for Technical University ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.10.20
Worldline: Following the very large success of Worldline's friendly tender offer for Ingenico, the offer will be reopened from October 22 until November 4
21.10.20
Worldline: Very large success of Worldline's friendly tender offer for Ingenico
15.10.20
Worldline - Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital on 30 September 2020
05.10.20
Zahlungsdienstleister Nexi will Rivalen SIA kaufen
01.10.20
Worldline's tender offer for Ingenico: publication of the closing date of the offer by the AMF
30.09.20
Worldline's tender offer for Ingenico: clearance from the European Commission

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.07.20
20
Worldline - europäischer Zahlungsabwickler