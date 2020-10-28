21Vianet Strengthens Senior Leadership Team

At the recommendation of the Company’s Founder and Executive Chairman Josh Sheng Chen, the Company has appointed the following three senior executives as Chief Executive Officers for the Company’s different business units:

BEIJING, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 21Vianet Group, Inc. (“21Vianet” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VNET), a leading carrier-neutral and cloud-neutral data center services provider in China, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved several promotions to strengthen its senior leadership team to further enable 21Vianet’s continued growth.

Samuel Yuan-Ching Shen, currently serving as Executive Chairman of the Retail IDC business group, will also assume the role of Group CEO;

Alvin Shiqi Wang, currently Group CEO and President, will become Wholesale IDC business group CEO;

Chunfeng Cai, currently the Company’s Chief Operating Officer, will also assume the role of Retail IDC business group CEO.



“I’m pleased to announce our plan to further strengthen our senior leadership team to drive our dual-core strategy addressing both wholesale and retail IDC markets,” said Mr. Josh Chen. “Our recent growth in both areas of the business and aggressive three-year growth plan require us to evolve as an organization. By appointing a leadership team with cross-functional expertise, we are well positioned to make our vision a reality.”

“Each executive brings valuable strengths which will contribute directly to the overall growth of the Company and help us achieve the goals outlined in our three-year growth plan,” Mr. Chen continued. “Samuel Shen, with years of experience in cloud computing, edge computing and data centers, joins us from the helms of leading international cloud service providers and will continue to elevate our technical capabilities and integrate our business groups. Alvin Wang has deep expertise in the wholesale sector and has been driving our successful acquisition and servicing of leading cloud customers. Finally, Chunfeng Cai’s long tenure with 21Vianet across both business groups will continue to grow our Retail IDC business group and build additional value added service offerings.”