 

Bristow Group Announces Fiscal Year 2021 Second Quarter Earnings Release Call

HOUSTON, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: VTOL), the global leader in vertical flight solutions, today announced it will release financial results for its second quarter fiscal year 2021 after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. In connection with the release, Bristow has scheduled a conference call for Thursday, November 5, 2020 to begin at 10 a.m. ET (9 a.m. CT).

Investors may participate in the call by phone. Dial 800-367-2403 for domestic callers or +1 334-777-6978 for international callers, at least 10 minutes before the call, using the access code 5314473. A telephone replay will be available until noon on November 19, 2020, by dialing 888-203-1112 and utilizing the access code above. The accompanying investor presentation will be available on November 5, 2020, on the investor section of Bristow’s website at www.bristowgroup.com.

ABOUT BRISTOW GROUP
Bristow Group Inc. is the leading global provider of vertical flight solutions. Bristow primarily provides aviation services to a broad base of major integrated, national and independent offshore energy companies. Bristow provides commercial search and rescue (“SAR”) services in several countries and public sector SAR services in the United Kingdom (“U.K.”) on behalf of the Maritime & Coastguard Agency (“MCA”). Additionally, the Company also offers ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. Bristow's customers charter its helicopters primarily to transport personnel between onshore bases and offshore production platforms, drilling rigs and other installations. To a lesser extent, Bristow's customers also charter its helicopters to transport time-sensitive equipment to these offshore locations.

Bristow's core business of providing aviation services to leading global oil and gas companies and public and private sector SAR services, as well as fixed wing transportation and ad hoc services, provides it with geographic and customer diversity which helps mitigate risks associated with a single market or customer. Bristow currently has customers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Guyana, India, Mexico, Nigeria, Norway, Spain, Suriname, Trinidad, the U.K. and the U.S. To learn more, visit our website at www.bristowgroup.com

Investors
Bristow Group Inc.
Grant Newman
+1 713.369.4692
InvestorRelations@bristowgroup.com 

Media
Bristow Group Inc.
Adam Morgan
+1 832.783.7927
Adam.morgan@bristowgroup.com 


