Bristow Group Announces Fiscal Year 2021 Second Quarter Earnings Release Call

HOUSTON, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: VTOL), the global leader in vertical flight solutions, today announced it will release financial results for its second quarter fiscal year 2021 after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. In connection with the release, Bristow has scheduled a conference call for Thursday, November 5, 2020 to begin at 10 a.m. ET (9 a.m. CT).



Investors may participate in the call by phone. Dial 800-367-2403 for domestic callers or +1 334-777-6978 for international callers, at least 10 minutes before the call, using the access code 5314473. A telephone replay will be available until noon on November 19, 2020, by dialing 888-203-1112 and utilizing the access code above. The accompanying investor presentation will be available on November 5, 2020, on the investor section of Bristow’s website at www.bristowgroup.com.