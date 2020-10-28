SuRo Capital Corp. Declares $0.25 Per Share Dividend

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Su Ro Capital Corp. (“ Su Ro Capital ” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:SSSS) today announced the Company’s Board of Directors has declared a dividend in the amount of $0.25 per share payable on November 30, 2020 to the Company’s stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 10, 2020. The dividend will be paid in cash.

“We are pleased to announce our Board of Directors has declared a dividend in the amount of $0.25 per share,” said Mark Klein, President and Chief Executive Officer of SuRo Capital. “This dividend is driven by monetizations in SuRo Capital’s public securities, specifically the sale of unrestricted shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. following the direct listing on September 30, 2020. Based on ongoing portfolio activity, we anticipate declaring an additional dividend by year-end.”

“Additionally, SuRo Capital is committed to initiatives that enhance shareholder value and we believe the market is undervaluing our portfolio,” Klein continued. “Accordingly, our Board of Directors has authorized an additional $10.0 million for share repurchases, bringing our Share Repurchase Program total to $40.0 million, or $50.0 million, inclusive of the $10.0 million 2019 Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer. Given the significant discount at which our stock is trading compared to net asset value, the Board of Directors determined that this authorization is an efficient deployment of capital.”

Dividends Declared

SuRo Capital’s $0.25 per share dividend payable on November 30, 2020, as well as the previously declared $0.25 per share dividend paid on October 20, 2020, and any additional anticipated dividends related to 2020 investment portfolio activity, are expected to be reported as capital gains dividends and treated as long-term capital gains by stockholders. SuRo Capital does not anticipate having any investment company taxable net income for 2020; therefore, the Company does not expect any portion of the 2020 dividends to be ordinary dividends.