Mercury Systems Receives Arizona Manufacturers Council Medium Manufacturer of the Year Award

Mercury’s Phoenix, Ariz., manufacturing facility received the award for its accomplishments in championing innovation, excellence, sustainability and leadership, and serving as a role model in the manufacturing sector. The event, co-hosted by the AMC and the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry, drew attendance from both local and national business leaders and elected officials, including notable guest speakers Department of Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia and U.S. Chamber of Commerce Senior Vice President of Strategic Alliances, Rick Wade.

ANDOVER, Mass., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com ), a leader in trusted, secure mission-critical technologies for aerospace and defense, announced it received the “Medium Manufacturer of the Year” award from the Arizona Manufacturers Council (AMC) during the 2020 Arizona Manufacturing Summit and awards ceremony held virtually on Friday, Oct. 23.

“This year’s event was not only about recognizing the billions of dollars in revenues manufacturers brought to the state but their efforts during the pandemic,” said Mark Gaspers, AMC chairman. “We want to celebrate their innovation amidst our current challenges and their contributions to the state.”

“We’re honored to receive this award for our Phoenix manufacturing facility, even more so because it recognizes what Mercury has been able to accomplish throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Tom Smelker, vice president and general manager, Mercury Microsystems. “Mercury is committed to investing in our people, our processes, our technologies and our trusted domestic manufacturing capabilities to support the continued growth of our business and to deliver trusted and secure solutions to the A&D industry.”

To fulfill this commitment, late last year, Mercury announced a strategic investment in its custom microelectronics capabilities in support of the DoD’s mandate for trusted microelectronics. The Company’s RFS1080 RF system in package (SiP) solution announced in September is the first commercially-available output of that investment, delivering high-speed RF processing in a compact, rugged package as well as providing customers with a trusted supply of highly integrated processing modules.