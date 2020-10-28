Hudson Global Schedules Conference Call and Webcast

OLD GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSON), a leading global talent solutions company, will issue its third quarter financial results for the period ended September 30, 2020 before the market opens on Thursday, November 5, 2020.



The company will host a conference call to review its results that same day at 10 a.m. ET. The call will be webcast live on the investor relations section of the company’s website, hudsonrpo.com. The archived call will be available on the investor relations section of the company's website, hudsonrpo.com.