Kronos Worldwide, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

Dallas, Texas, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE: KRO) announced that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of eighteen cents ($0.18) per share on its common stock, payable on December 10, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2020.
Kronos Worldwide, Inc. is a major international producer of titanium dioxide products.
