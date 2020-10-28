CBTX, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Financial Results

Robert R. Franklin, Jr., Chairman, CEO and President of the Company remarked, “During the third quarter, we continued to work through the impact of the pandemic on our operations and the economy. The quarter provided us more visibility into the relationships that had entered into deferrals and the impact of the shutdown on their businesses. We are pleased that our markets are opening cautiously including the more affected industries such as schools, restaurants and hotels. We believe that the fourth quarter will be one of caution as we begin to see more clearly the longer-term effect of the pandemic.”

HOUSTON, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBTX, Inc., or the Company (NASDAQ: CBTX), the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, N.A., or the Bank, today announced net income of $6.4 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to $2.2 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and $13.1 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Mr. Franklin added, “As we move through the fourth quarter, we will stay close to our borrowers to understand the stresses they may be experiencing. We will also be watchful around the economic uncertainty that may be created by our contentious political climate and the outcomes of the upcoming elections. We will continue to build reserve as needed and recognize real time our stressed relationships. Although challenges remain, we are using our experiences gained in past difficult times as we seek to identify and address any potential problematic credits through classifications and plans with our customers.”

Mr. Franklin continued, “Our capital remains strong, we continued our dividend program and we resumed our buyback program during the third quarter. Although we remain watchful, we believe that our experience, relationships and focus will provide us continued opportunities in the fourth quarter and into 2021. We are optimistic about the new year as the world learns to live with COVID-19. Our great bank family has done an excellent job continuing to provide the great service our customers have come to expect throughout the current stresses both at home and at work. It is in times like these that our team shines the brightest.”

Highlights

Net income was $6.4 million for the third quarter of 2020, an increase of $4.3 million compared to the second quarter of 2020 and a decrease of $6.7 million for the third quarter of 2020 compared to the third quarter of 2019 primarily due to fluctuations in the provision for credit losses.

The provision for credit losses was $4.1 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $9.9 million for the second quarter of 2020 and $579,000 for the third quarter of 2019. The increase in 2020 was primarily due to the impact of COVID-19 and the sustained instability of the oil and gas industry on current and forecasted economic factors and increased adversely graded loans.

The allowance for credit losses, or ACL, for loans increased to $44.1 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $39.7 million at June 30, 2020 and $25.6 million at September 30, 2019.

Loans on COVID-19 related deferral arrangements decreased to 41 loans with total principal outstanding of $82.4 million as of September 30, 2020, down from 689 loans with total principal outstanding of $545.0 million as of June 30, 2020. A total of 16 of the 41 loans on deferral arrangements at the end of the third quarter were scheduled to return to payment in October of 2020.

Net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.55% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to 3.68% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and 4.43% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Maintained strong capital ratios with the Company’s total risk-based capital ratio being 16.67% at September 30, 2020, compared to 16.56% at June 30, 2020 and 15.88% at September 30, 2019.

Operating Results

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $31.7 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $32.2 million for the second quarter of 2020 and $34.6 million for the third quarter of 2019. Net interest income decreased $450,000 during the third quarter of 2020, compared to the second quarter of 2020, primarily due to lower rates on loans and other securities, partially offset by the impact of increased average loans and lower rates on interest-bearing deposits. Net interest income decreased $2.9 million during the third quarter of 2020, compared to the third quarter of 2019, primarily due to lower rates on loans and other interest-earning assets and higher average interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by the impact of increased average loans and other interest earning-assets and lower rates on interest-bearing deposits.

The yield on interest-earning assets was 3.75% for the third quarter of 2020, compared to 3.91% for the second quarter of 2020 and 4.98% for the third quarter of 2019. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 0.46% for the third quarter of 2020, 0.52% for the second quarter of 2020 and 1.12% for the third quarter of 2019. Yields on interest-earning assets decreased, and the costs of interest-bearing liabilities did not decrease to the same extent, which caused compression of the Company’s net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis to 3.55% for the third quarter of 2020, from 3.68% for the second quarter of 2020 and 4.43% for the third quarter of 2019.

Provision/Recapture for Credit Losses

The provision for credit losses was $4.1 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $9.9 million for the second quarter of 2020 and $579,000 for the third quarter of 2019. The increase in the provision for credit losses during 2020 was primarily due to the impact of COVID-19 and the sustained instability of the oil and gas industry during such periods on the local and national economy and on current and forecasted economic factors and an increase in adversely graded loans.

The ACL for loans was $44.1 million, or 1.49% of total loans, at September 30, 2020, compared to $39.7 million, or 1.35% of total loans, at June 30, 2020 and $25.6 million, or 0.96% of total loans, at September 30, 2019. The increase in the ACL for loans was primarily due to the impact of COVID-19 and the sustained instability of the oil and gas industry on current and forecasted economic factors during 2020 and an increase in adversely graded loans.

The liability associated with the ACL for unfunded commitments was $4.5 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $5.0 million at June 30, 2020 and $378,000 at September 30, 2019. The increase in 2020 was primarily due to the adoption of Accounting Standards Update, or ASU 2016-13, Financial Instruments—Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments, or CECL, effective January 1, 2020, the impact of COVID-19 and the sustained instability of the oil and gas industry, as noted above.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $4.0 million for the third quarter of 2020, $2.9 million for the second quarter of 2020 and $4.1 million for the third quarter of 2019. The increase in noninterest income during the third quarter of 2020, as compared to the second quarter of 2020 and third quarter of 2019 was primarily due to nontaxable death proceeds of $2.0 million received under bank-owned life insurance policies. The Company recorded a gain of $769,000 over the carrying value during the third quarter of 2020.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $23.9 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $22.5 million for the second quarter of 2020 and $22.0 million for the third quarter of 2019. The increase in noninterest expense of $1.4 million between the third and second quarter of 2020 was primarily due to increased professional and director fees, mainly consulting fees related to Bank Secrecy Act/Anti-Money Laundering, or BSA/AML, compliance matters, and increased salaries and employee benefits.

The increase in noninterest expense of $1.8 million between the third quarter of 2020 and the third quarter of 2019 primarily related to an increase in professional and director fees, mainly consulting fees related to BSA/AML matters, increased regulatory fees and increased salaries and employee benefits.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense was $1.3 million for the third quarter of 2020, $539,000 for the second quarter of 2020 and $3.0 million for the third quarter of 2019. The effective tax rates were 17.31% for the third quarter of 2020, 19.95% for the second quarter of 2020 and 18.61% for the third quarter of 2019. The differences between the federal statutory rate of 21% and the effective tax rates were largely attributable to permanent differences primarily related to tax exempt interest and bank-owned life insurance earnings.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Loans

Loans, excluding loans held for sale, were $3.0 billion at September 30, 2020, $2.9 billion at June 30, 2020 and $2.7 billion at September 30, 2019.

In support of customers impacted by COVID-19, the Company offered relief through payment deferrals. The deferral periods range from one to six-months, with the majority of the deferrals involving three-month arrangements. As of September 30, 2020, the Company had 41 loans on deferral with total outstanding principal of $82.4 million, down from 689 loans on deferral with total outstanding principal of $545.0 million as of June 30, 2020.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets remain low at $15.6 million, or 0.41% of total assets, at September 30, 2020, $11.2 million, or 0.29% of total assets, at June 30, 2020 and $1.1 million, or 0.03% of total assets, at September 30, 2019. The increase in nonperforming assets during the third quarter of 2020 is primarily related to two loans totaling $5.0 million.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2020, 37 loans totaling $36.4 million were restructured as troubled debt restructurings, or TDRs, which include 35 loans totaling $36.0 million that were provided a deferral arrangement as the borrower was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and resultant economic circumstances. As of September 30, 2020, eight of these 35 TDRs were still on a deferral arrangement and had principal balances totaling $14.4 million.

Annualized net charge-offs to average loans were 0.02% for the third quarter of 2020, 0.01% for the second quarter of 2020 and 0.05% for the third quarter of 2019.

Deposits and Borrowings

Total deposits were $3.2 billion at September 30, 2020, $3.3 billion at June 30, 2020 and $2.7 billion at September 30, 2019.

The Company defines total borrowings as the total of repurchase agreements, Federal Home Loan Bank advances and notes payable. Total borrowings were $52.2 million, $52.5 million and $121.2 million at September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, respectively. Borrowings fluctuated between the third quarter of 2020 and third quarter of 2019 due to increased Federal Home Loan Bank advances to fund loan growth in 2019.

Capital

At September 30, 2020, the Company continued to be well capitalized and maintained strong capital ratios under bank regulatory requirements. The Company’s total risk-based capital ratio was 16.67% at September 30, 2020, compared to 16.56% at June 30, 2020, and 15.88% at September 30, 2019. The Company’s Tier 1 leverage ratio was 11.90% at September 30, 2020, compared to 11.96% at June 30, 2020, and 13.23% at September 30, 2019. The Company’s total shareholders’ equity to total assets ratio was 14.18% at September 30, 2020, 13.77% at June 30, 2020 and 15.31% at September 30, 2019.

The ratio of tangible equity to tangible assets was 12.22% at September 30, 2020, 11.84% at June 30, 2020 and 13.13% at September 30, 2019. Tangible equity to tangible assets is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, to tangible equity to tangible assets is total shareholders’ equity to total assets. See the table captioned “Non‑GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company’s accounting and reporting policies conform to GAAP and the prevailing practices in the banking industry. The Company’s management also evaluates performance based on certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Company classifies a financial measure as being a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are not included or excluded in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows.

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures including “tangible book value,” “tangible book value per common share,” and “tangible equity to tangible assets,” which are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with, GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures do not include operating, other statistical measures or ratios calculated using exclusively financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the way we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names.

Please refer to the table titled “Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of this earnings release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

About CBTX, Inc.

CBTX, Inc. is the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, N.A., a $3.8 billion asset bank, offering commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses and professionals in Houston, Dallas, Beaumont and surrounding communities in Texas. Visit www.communitybankoftx.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws that are based on various facts and derived utilizing important assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company and its subsidiary. Forward-looking statements include information regarding the Company’s future financial performance, business and growth strategy, projected plans and objectives, as well as projections of macroeconomic and industry trends, which are inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact economic trends, and any such variations may be material. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. Further, certain factors that could affect our future results and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: whether the Company can: manage the economic risks related to the impact of COVID-19 and the sustained instability of the oil and gas industry (including risks related to its customers’ credit quality, deferrals and modifications to loans, the Company’s ability to borrow, and the impact of a resultant recession generally), and other hazards such as natural disasters and adverse weather, acts of war or terrorism, other pandemics, an outbreak of hostilities or other international or domestic calamities and the governmental or military response thereto, and other matters beyond the Company’s control; the geographic concentration of our markets in Beaumont and Houston, Texas; whether the Company can manage changes and the continued health or availability of management personnel; the amount of nonperforming and classified assets that the Company holds and the efforts to resolve the nonperforming assets; deterioration of its asset quality; interest rate risks associated with the Company’s business; business and economic conditions generally and in the financial services industry, nationally and within the Company’s primary markets; volatility and direction of oil prices, including risks related to the instability of oil prices, and the strength of the energy industry, generally and within Texas; the composition of the Company’s loan portfolio, including the identity of its borrowers and the concentration of loans in specialized industries, especially the creditworthiness of energy company borrowers; changes in the value of collateral securing the loans; the Company’s ability to maintain important deposit customer relationships and the Company’s reputation; the Company’s ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; the Company’s ability to pursue available remedies in the event of a loan default for loans under the PPP and the risk of holding the PPP loans at unfavorable interest rates as compared to the loans to customers that we would have otherwise lent to; the volatility and direction of market interest rates; liquidity risks associated with the Company’s business; systems failures, interruptions or breaches involving the Company’s information technology and telecommunications systems or third‑party servicers; the failure of certain third-party vendors to perform; the institution and outcome of litigation and other legal proceedings against the Company or to which it may become subject; operational risks associated with the Company’s business; the costs, effects and results of regulatory examinations, investigations, including the ongoing investigation by the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, or FinCEN, of the U.S. Department of Treasury, or reviews or the ability to obtain the required regulatory approvals; the Company’s ability to meet the requirements of its Formal Agreement with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, and the risk that such Formal Agreement may have a negative impact on the Company’s financial performance and results of operations; changes in the laws, rules, regulations, interpretations or policies relating to financial institution, accounting, tax, trade, monetary and fiscal matters; governmental or regulatory responses to the COVID-19 pandemic and newly enacted fiscal stimulus that impact the Company’s loan portfolio and forbearance practice; and other governmental interventions in the U.S. financial system that may impact how the Company achieves its performance goals. Additionally, many of these risks and uncertainties are currently elevated by and may or will continue to be elevated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, and other reports and statements that the Company has filed with the SEC. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the Company’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what it anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict which will arise. In addition, the Company cannot assess the impact of each factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Copies of the SEC filings for the Company are available for download free of charge from www.communitybankoftx.com under the Investor Relations tab.





CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Financial Highlights

(In thousands, except per share data and percentages)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 9/30/2020 9/30/2019 Profitability: Net income $ 6,421 $ 2,163 $ 7,541 $ 12,636 $ 13,076 $ 16,125 $ 37,881 Basic earnings per share $ 0.26 $ 0.09 $ 0.30 $ 0.51 $ 0.52 $ 0.65 $ 1.52 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.26 $ 0.09 $ 0.30 $ 0.50 $ 0.52 $ 0.65 $ 1.51 Return on average assets(1) 0.66% 0.23% 0.87% 1.43% 1.53% 0.58% 1.52% Return on average shareholders' equity(1) 4.70% 1.60% 5.64% 9.40% 9.92% 3.97% 9.95% Net interest margin- tax equivalent(1) 3.55% 3.68% 4.06% 4.18% 4.43% 3.76% 4.51% Efficiency ratio(2) 66.77% 64.15% 60.44% 58.96% 56.98% 63.76% 58.09% Liquidity and Capital Ratios: Total shareholders' equity to total assets 14.18% 13.77% 15.67% 15.40% 15.31% 14.18% 15.31% Tangible equity to tangible assets(3) 12.22% 11.84% 13.51% 13.26% 13.13% 12.22% 13.13% Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 15.41% 15.30% 15.23% 15.52% 14.99% 15.41% 14.99% Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 15.41% 15.30% 15.23% 15.52% 14.99% 15.41% 14.99% Total risk-based capital ratio 16.67% 16.56% 16.42% 16.41% 15.88% 16.67% 15.88% Tier 1 leverage ratio 11.90% 11.96% 13.18% 13.11% 13.23% 11.90% 13.23% Credit Quality: Allowance for credit losses for loans to total loans 1.49% 1.35% 1.17% 0.96% 0.96% 1.49% 0.96% Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.41% 0.29% 0.04% 0.03% 0.03% 0.41% 0.03% Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.53% 0.38% 0.05% 0.04% 0.04% 0.53% 0.04% Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans(1) 0.02% 0.01% (0.05%) 0.02% 0.05% — 0.03% Other Data: Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 24,748 24,752 24,926 24,951 24,923 24,808 24,918 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 24,770 24,780 25,000 25,071 25,046 24,847 25,053 Common shares outstanding at period end 24,713 24,755 24,746 24,980 24,923 24,713 24,923 Dividends per share $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.30 $ 0.30 Book value per share $ 21.89 $ 21.71 $ 21.70 $ 21.45 $ 21.07 $ 21.89 $ 21.07 Tangible book value per share(3) $ 18.44 $ 18.26 $ 18.23 $ 18.01 $ 17.62 $ 18.44 $ 17.62 Employees - full-time equivalents 515 523 512 500 504 515 504

(1) Annualized.

(2) Efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

(3) Non‑GAAP financial measure. See the table captioned “Non‑GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of this earnings release.





CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

Balance Sheet Data (at period end): 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 Loans, excluding loans held for sale $ 2,964,526 $ 2,934,888 $ 2,671,587 $ 2,639,085 $ 2,676,824 Allowance for credit losses for loans (44,069 ) (39,678 ) (31,194 ) (25,280 ) (25,576 ) Loans, net 2,920,457 2,895,210 2,640,393 2,613,805 2,651,248 Cash and equivalents 377,572 492,400 284,898 372,064 289,399 Securities 226,101 235,438 234,014 231,262 228,061 Premises and equipment 61,732 50,729 50,243 50,875 51,183 Goodwill 80,950 80,950 80,950 80,950 80,950 Other intangible assets 4,303 4,496 4,700 4,938 5,106 Loans held for sale 1,763 - 882 1,463 - Operating lease right-to-use asset 12,893 14,081 12,577 12,926 12,864 Other assets 128,901 128,421 116,993 110,261 112,774 Total assets $ 3,814,672 $ 3,901,725 $ 3,425,650 $ 3,478,544 $ 3,431,585 Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,460,983 $ 1,513,748 $ 1,195,541 $ 1,184,861 $ 1,196,720 Interest-bearing deposits 1,709,681 1,740,455 1,596,692 1,667,527 1,547,607 Total deposits 3,170,664 3,254,203 2,792,233 2,852,388 2,744,327 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 50,000 50,000 50,000 50,000 120,000 Repurchase agreements 2,153 2,500 1,415 485 1,208 Operating lease liabilities 15,759 16,983 15,356 15,704 15,513 Other liabilities 35,175 40,683 29,772 24,246 25,317 Total liabilities 3,273,751 3,364,369 2,888,776 2,942,823 2,906,365 Total shareholders’ equity 540,921 537,356 536,874 535,721 525,220 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 3,814,672 $ 3,901,725 $ 3,425,650 $ 3,478,544 $ 3,431,585





CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 9/30/2020 9/30/2019 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 32,318 $ 32,857 $ 33,617 $ 35,634 $ 36,353 $ 98,792 $ 105,754 Securities 1,107 1,228 1,363 1,442 1,436 3,698 4,512 Other interest-earning assets 176 169 1,055 1,279 1,212 1,400 4,054 Equity investments 162 171 176 213 192 509 507 Total interest income 33,763 34,425 36,211 38,568 39,193 104,399 114,827 Interest expense Deposits 1,831 2,022 3,766 4,463 4,130 7,619 11,536 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 221 240 221 316 483 682 1,070 Repurchase agreements — 1 — — 1 1 3 Note payable and junior subordinated debt 3 4 4 3 4 11 16 Total interest expense 2,055 2,267 3,991 4,782 4,618 8,313 12,625 Net interest income 31,708 32,158 32,220 33,786 34,575 96,086 102,202 Provision (recapture) for credit losses Provision (recapture) for credit losses for loans 4,569 8,537 4,739 (148 ) 579 17,845 2,533 Provision (recapture) for credit losses for unfunded commitments (461 ) 1,333 310 — — 1,182 — Total provision (recapture) for credit losses 4,108 9,870 5,049 (148 ) 579 19,027 2,533 Net interest income after provision (recapture) for credit losses 27,600 22,288 27,171 33,934 33,996 77,059 99,669 Noninterest income Deposit account service charges 1,176 1,095 1,485 1,587 1,681 3,756 4,967 Card interchange fees 995 915 922 1,007 908 2,832 2,713 Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 1,187 412 416 430 430 2,015 4,581 Net gain on sales of assets 114 139 123 305 190 376 347 Other 551 348 1,381 388 906 2,280 2,303 Total noninterest income 4,023 2,909 4,327 3,717 4,115 11,259 14,911 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 14,332 14,012 14,223 14,264 13,951 42,567 41,958 Occupancy expense 2,496 2,558 2,424 2,417 2,484 7,478 7,089 Professional and director fees 2,446 1,541 1,152 1,220 1,455 5,139 5,828 Data processing and software 1,525 1,292 1,222 1,074 1,121 4,039 3,361 Regulatory fees 471 476 103 84 144 1,050 1,054 Advertising, marketing and business development 429 269 364 452 407 1,062 1,379 Telephone and communications 486 392 419 506 434 1,297 1,268 Security and protection expense 299 351 374 364 410 1,024 1,100 Amortization of intangibles 198 230 221 216 221 649 678 Other expenses 1,176 1,374 1,587 1,513 1,418 4,137 4,318 Total noninterest expense 23,858 22,495 22,089 22,110 22,045 68,442 68,033 Net income before income tax expense 7,765 2,702 9,409 15,541 16,066 19,876 46,547 Income tax expense 1,344 539 1,868 2,905 2,990 3,751 8,666 Net income $ 6,421 $ 2,163 $ 7,541 $ 12,636 $ 13,076 $ 16,125 $ 37,881







CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Net Interest Margin

(In thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 9/30/2019 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average Average Interest Average Outstanding Earned/ Yield/ Outstanding Earned/ Yield/ Outstanding Earned/ Yield/ Balance Interest Paid Rate(1) Balance Interest Paid Rate(1) Balance Interest Paid Rate(1) Assets Interest-earning assets: Total loans(2) $ 2,945,320 $ 32,318 4.37 % $ 2,908,204 $ 32,857 4.54 % $ 2,655,941 $ 36,353 5.43 % Securities 236,015 1,107 1.87 % 240,343 1,228 2.05 % 234,525 1,436 2.41 % Other interest-earning assets 383,626 176 0.18 % 378,405 169 0.18 % 215,900 1,212 2.25 % Equity investments 15,334 162 4.20 % 15,147 171 4.54 % 16,154 192 4.72 % Total interest-earning assets 3,580,295 $ 33,763 3.75 % 3,542,099 $ 34,425 3.91 % 3,122,520 $ 39,193 4.98 % Allowance for credit losses for loans (40,135 ) (31,443 ) (25,422 ) Noninterest-earning assets 326,590 305,821 296,861 Total assets $ 3,866,750 $ 3,816,477 $ 3,393,959 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,730,812 $ 1,831 0.42 % $ 1,687,991 $ 2,022 0.48 % $ 1,557,503 $ 4,130 1.05 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 50,000 221 1.76 % 70,769 240 1.36 % 83,804 483 2.29 % Repurchase agreements 2,230 — — 2,101 1 0.19 % 1,043 1 0.38 % Note payable and junior subordinated debt — 3 — — 4 — — 4 — Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,783,042 $ 2,055 0.46 % 1,760,861 $ 2,267 0.52 % 1,642,350 $ 4,618 1.12 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,484,557 1,462,271 1,189,087 Other liabilities 55,386 49,958 39,775 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 1,539,943 1,512,229 1,228,862 Shareholders’ equity 543,765 543,387 522,747 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 3,866,750 $ 3,816,477 $ 3,393,959 Net interest income $ 31,708 $ 32,158 $ 34,575 Net interest spread(3) 3.29 % 3.39 % 3.86 % Net interest margin(4) 3.52 % 3.65 % 4.39 % Net interest margin—tax equivalent(5) 3.55 % 3.68 % 4.43 %

(1) Annualized.

(2) Includes average outstanding balances related to loans held for sale.

(3) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest‑earning assets minus the average rate on interest‑bearing liabilities.

(4) Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest‑earning assets.

(5) Tax equivalent adjustments of $258,000, $247,000 and $257,000 for the quarters ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, respectively, were computed using a federal income tax rate of 21%.





CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Year to Date Net Interest Margin

(In thousands, except percentages)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019

Average Interest Average Average Interest Average Outstanding Earned/ Yield/ Outstanding Earned/ Yield/ (Dollars in thousands) Balance Interest Paid Rate(1) Balance Interest Paid Rate(1) Assets Interest-earning assets: Total loans(2) $ 2,829,767 $ 98,792 4.66 % $ 2,583,454 $ 105,754 5.47 % Securities 236,756 3,698 2.09 % 233,913 4,512 2.58 % Other interest-earning assets 359,134 1,400 0.52 % 224,123 4,054 2.42 % Equity investments 14,716 509 4.62 % 14,419 507 4.70 % Total interest-earning assets 3,440,373 $ 104,399 4.05 % 3,055,909 $ 114,827 5.02 % Allowance for credit losses for loans (32,499 ) (24,762 ) Noninterest-earning assets 309,778 299,648 Total assets $ 3,717,652 $ 3,330,795 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,689,772 $ 7,619 0.60 % $ 1,538,793 $ 11,536 1.00 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 56,898 682 1.60 % 59,121 1,070 2.42 % Repurchase agreements 1,700 1 0.08 % 1,256 3 0.32 % Note payable and junior subordinated debt — 11 — — 16 — Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,748,370 $ 8,313 0.64 % 1,599,170 $ 12,625 1.06 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,377,594 1,186,985 Other liabilities 48,881 35,791 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 1,426,475 1,222,776 Shareholders’ equity 542,807 508,849 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 3,717,652 $ 3,330,795 Net interest income $ 96,086 $ 102,202 Net interest spread(3) 3.41 % 3.96 % Net interest margin(4) 3.73 % 4.47 % Net interest margin—tax equivalent(5) 3.76 % 4.51 %





(1) Annualized.

(2) Includes average outstanding balances related to loans held for sale.

(3) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest‑earning assets minus the average rate on interest‑bearing liabilities.

(4) Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest‑earning assets.

(5) Tax equivalent adjustments of $754,000 and $770,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, were computed using a federal income tax rate of 21%.





CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Rate/Volume Analysis

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020, Compared to Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Increase (Decrease) due to (Dollars in thousands) Rate Volume Days Total Interest-earning assets: Total loans $ (1,320 ) $ 419 $ 362 $ (539 ) Securities (112 ) (22 ) 13 (121 ) Other interest-earning assets 3 2 2 7 Equity investments (13 ) 2 2 (9 ) Total increase (decrease) in interest income (1,442 ) 401 379 (662 ) Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits (265 ) 51 23 (191 ) Federal Home Loan Bank advances 48 (70 ) 3 (19 ) Repurchase agreements (1 ) — — (1 ) Note payable and junior subordinated debt — (1 ) — (1 ) Total increase (decrease) in interest expense (218 ) (20 ) 26 (212 ) Increase (decrease) in net interest income $ (1,224 ) $ 421 $ 353 $ (450 )





Three Months Ended September 30, 2020, Compared to Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 Increase (Decrease) due to (Dollars in thousands) Rate Volume Days Total Interest-earning assets: Total loans $ (7,996 ) $ 3,961 $ — $ (4,035 ) Securities (338 ) 9 — (329 ) Other interest-earning assets (1,987 ) 951 — (1,036 ) Equity investments (20 ) (10 ) — (30 ) Total increase (decrease) in interest income (10,341 ) 4,911 — (5,430 ) Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits (2,758 ) 459 — (2,299 ) Federal Home Loan Bank advances (67 ) (195 ) — (262 ) Repurchase agreements (2 ) 1 — (1 ) Note payable and junior subordinated debt — (1 ) — (1 ) Total increase (decrease) in interest expense (2,827 ) 264 — (2,563 ) Increase (decrease) in net interest income $ (7,514 ) $ 4,647 $ — $ (2,867 )





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020, Compared to Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Increase (Decrease) due to (Dollars in thousands) Rate Volume Days Total Interest-earning assets: Total loans $ (17,426 ) $ 10,077 $ 387 $ (6,962 ) Securities (886 ) 55 17 (814 ) Other interest-earning assets (5,112 ) 2,444 14 (2,654 ) Equity investments (10 ) 10 2 2 Total increase (decrease) in interest income (23,434 ) 12,586 420 (10,428 ) Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits (5,088 ) 1,129 42 (3,917 ) Federal Home Loan Bank advances (351 ) (40 ) 3 (388 ) Repurchase agreements (3 ) 1 — (2 ) Note payable and junior subordinated debt — (5 ) — (5 ) Total increase (decrease) in interest expense (5,442 ) 1,085 45 (4,312 ) Increase (decrease) in net interest income $ (17,992 ) $ 11,501 $ 375 $ (6,116 )





CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Yield Trend(1)

Three Months Ended 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 Interest-earning assets: Total loans 4.37 % 4.54 % 5.13 % 5.27 % 5.43 % Securities 1.87 % 2.05 % 2.34 % 2.46 % 2.41 % Other interest-earning assets 0.18 % 0.18 % 1.35 % 1.69 % 2.25 % Equity investments 4.20 % 4.54 % 5.18 % 5.24 % 4.72 % Total interest-earning assets 3.75 % 3.91 % 4.56 % 4.73 % 4.98 % Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits 0.42 % 0.48 % 0.92 % 1.08 % 1.05 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1.76 % 1.36 % 1.78 % 1.82 % 2.29 % Repurchase agreements — 0.19 % — — 0.38 % Note payable and junior subordinated debt — — — — — Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.46 % 0.52 % 0.94 % 1.11 % 1.12 % Net interest spread(2) 3.29 % 3.39 % 3.62 % 3.62 % 3.86 % Net interest margin(3) 3.52 % 3.65 % 4.05 % 4.15 % 4.39 % Net interest margin—tax equivalent(4) 3.55 % 3.68 % 4.06 % 4.18 % 4.43 %





Annualized. Net interest spread is the average yield on interest‑earning assets minus the average rate on interest‑bearing liabilities. Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest‑earning assets. Tax equivalent adjustments were computed using a federal income tax rate of 21%.





CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Average Outstanding Balances

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 Assets Interest-earning assets: Total loans(1) $ 2,945,320 $ 2,908,204 $ 2,634,507 $ 2,682,842 $ 2,655,941 Securities 236,015 240,343 233,917 232,441 234,525 Other interest-earning assets 383,626 378,405 315,099 300,395 215,900 Equity investments 15,334 15,147 13,661 16,140 16,154 Total interest-earning assets 3,580,295 3,542,099 3,197,184 3,231,818 3,122,520 Allowance for credit losses for loans (40,135 ) (31,443 ) (25,831 ) (25,591 ) (25,422 ) Noninterest-earning assets 326,590 305,821 296,698 298,615 296,861 Total assets $ 3,866,750 $ 3,816,477 $ 3,468,051 $ 3,504,842 $ 3,393,959 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,730,812 $ 1,687,991 $ 1,650,064 $ 1,646,883 $ 1,557,503 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 50,000 70,769 50,000 68,913 83,804 Repurchase agreements 2,230 2,101 763 423 1,043 Note payable and junior subordinated debt — — — — — Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,783,042 1,760,861 1,700,827 1,716,219 1,642,350 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,484,557 1,462,271 1,184,776 1,212,939 1,189,087 Other liabilities 55,386 49,958 44,620 42,406 39,775 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 1,539,943 1,512,229 1,229,396 1,255,345 1,228,862 Shareholders’ equity 543,765 543,387 537,828 533,278 522,747 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 3,866,750 $ 3,816,477 $ 3,468,051 $ 3,504,842 $ 3,393,959





(1) Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale.





CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Loans and Deposits Period End Balances

(In thousands, except percentages)

9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 Amount % Amount % Amount % Amount % Amount % Loan Portfolio: Commercial and industrial $ 832,686 28.0 % $ 837,667 28.4 % $ 542,650 20.3 % $ 527,607 19.9 % $ 523,831 19.5 % Real estate: Commercial real estate 949,933 31.9 % 908,027 30.8 % 904,395 33.8 % 900,746 34.0 % 875,329 32.6 % Construction and development 506,216 17.0 % 552,879 18.8 % 558,343 20.8 % 527,812 19.9 % 572,276 21.4 % 1-4 family residential 253,868 8.5 % 272,253 9.2 % 276,142 10.3 % 280,192 10.6 % 287,434 10.7 % Multi-family residential 298,733 10.0 % 255,273 8.7 % 267,152 10.0 % 277,209 10.5 % 298,396 11.1 % Consumer 35,637 1.2 % 36,338 1.2 % 38,133 1.4 % 36,782 1.4 % 37,975 1.4 % Agriculture 9,753 0.3 % 7,795 0.3 % 7,520 0.3 % 9,812 0.4 % 10,836 0.4 % Other 91,501 3.1 % 77,535 2.6 % 84,076 3.1 % 86,513 3.3 % 76,860 2.9 % Gross loans 2,978,327 100.0 % 2,947,767 100.0 % 2,678,411 100.0 % 2,646,673 100.0 % 2,682,937 100.0 % Less allowance for credit losses (44,069 ) (39,678 ) (31,194 ) (25,280 ) (25,576 ) Less deferred fees and unearned discount (12,038 ) (12,879 ) (5,942 ) (6,125 ) (6,113 ) Less loans held for sale (1,763 ) — (882 ) (1,463 ) — Loans, net $ 2,920,457 $ 2,895,210 $ 2,640,393 $ 2,613,805 $ 2,651,248 Deposits: Interest-bearing demand accounts $ 346,406 10.9 % $ 366,281 11.2 % $ 359,943 12.9 % $ 369,744 13.0 % $ 337,746 12.3 % Money market accounts 916,668 28.9 % 878,006 27.0 % 760,036 27.2 % 805,942 28.3 % 739,436 26.9 % Savings accounts 103,062 3.3 % 98,485 3.0 % 90,227 3.2 % 92,183 3.2 % 91,413 3.3 % Certificates and other time deposits, $100,000 or greater 171,854 5.4 % 200,505 6.2 % 212,341 7.6 % 208,018 7.3 % 198,561 7.3 % Certificates and other time deposits, less than $100,000 171,691 5.4 % 197,178 6.1 % 174,145 6.3 % 191,640 6.7 % 180,451 6.6 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,709,681 53.9 % 1,740,455 53.5 % 1,596,692 57.2 % 1,667,527 58.5 % 1,547,607 56.4 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,460,983 46.1 % 1,513,748 46.5 % 1,195,541 42.8 % 1,184,861 41.5 % 1,196,720 43.6 % Total deposits $ 3,170,664 100.0 % $ 3,254,203 100.0 % $ 2,792,233 100.0 % $ 2,852,388 100.0 % $ 2,744,327 100.0 %





CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Credit Quality

(In thousands, except percentages)

9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 Nonperforming Assets (at period end): Nonaccrual loans: Commercial and industrial $ 6,699 $ 5,519 $ 449 $ 596 $ 354 Real estate: Commercial real estate 4,811 4,811 67 67 159 Construction and development 241 506 519 — — 1-4 family residential 325 332 413 314 629 Multi-family residential — — — — — Consumer — — — — — Agriculture — — — — — Other 3,500 — — — — Nonaccrual loans 15,576 11,168 1,448 977 1,142 Accruing loans 90 or more days past due — — — — — Total nonperforming loans 15,576 11,168 1,448 977 1,142 Foreclosed assets — — — — — Total nonperforming assets $ 15,576 $ 11,168 $ 1,448 $ 977 $ 1,142 Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans (at period end): Commercial and industrial $ 13,347 $ 12,108 $ 9,535 $ 7,671 $ 7,470 Real estate: Commercial real estate 12,745 12,424 9,576 7,975 7,788 Construction and development 6,334 7,050 5,795 4,446 4,825 1-4 family residential 2,871 3,173 2,430 2,257 2,338 Multi-family residential 3,117 2,880 2,413 1,699 1,829 Consumer 507 529 477 388 558 Agriculture 164 134 129 74 82 Other 4,984 1,380 839 770 686 Total allowance for credit losses for loans $ 44,069 $ 39,678 $ 31,194 $ 25,280 $ 25,576 Credit Quality Ratios (at period end): Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.41% 0.29% 0.04% 0.03% 0.03% Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.53% 0.38% 0.05% 0.04% 0.04% Allowance for credit losses for loans to nonperforming loans 282.93% 355.28% 2,154.28% 2,587.51% 2,239.58% Allowance for credit losses for loans to total loans 1.49% 1.35% 1.17% 0.96% 0.96%





CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans

(In thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 9/30/2020 9/30/2019 Beginning balance $ 39,678 $ 31,194 $ 25,280 $ 25,576 $ 25,342 $ 25,280 $ 23,693 Adoption of CECL — — 874 — — 874 — Provision (recapture) 4,569 8,537 4,739 (148 ) 579 17,845 2,533 Net (charge-offs) recoveries: Commercial and industrial (31 ) 18 398 (205 ) (374 ) 385 (558 ) Real estate: Commercial real estate (135 ) (24 ) — (1 ) 33 (159 ) 37 Construction and development — — — — — — — 1-4 family residential (5 ) (66 ) 1 — 1 (70 ) (9 ) Multi-family residential — — — — — — (88 ) Consumer (7 ) 7 (99 ) 47 (1 ) (99 ) 15 Agriculture — 12 — 10 — 12 (52 ) Other — — 1 1 (4 ) 1 5 Total net (charge-offs) recoveries (178 ) (53 ) 301 (148 ) (345 ) 70 (650 ) Ending balance $ 44,069 $ 39,678 $ 31,194 $ 25,280 $ 25,576 $ 44,069 $ 25,576 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans(1) 0.02% 0.01% (0.05% ) 0.02% 0.05% — 0.03%





(1) Annualized.





CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Non‑GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation

(In thousands, except per share data and percentages)

Our accounting and reporting policies conform to GAAP and the prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, we also evaluate our performance based on certain additional non‑GAAP financial measures. We classify a financial measure as being a non‑GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are not included or excluded in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Non‑GAAP financial measures do not include operating, other statistical measures or ratios calculated using exclusively financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Non‑GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the way we calculate the non‑GAAP financial measures may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names.

We calculate tangible equity as total shareholders’ equity, less goodwill and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization, and tangible book value per share as tangible equity divided by shares of common stock outstanding at the end of the relevant period. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible book value per share is book value per share.

We calculate tangible assets as total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible equity to tangible assets is total shareholders’ equity to total assets.

We believe that tangible book value per share and tangible equity to tangible assets are measures that are important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in book value per share and total shareholders’ equity to total assets, exclusive of change in intangible assets.

The following table reconciles, as of the dates set forth below, total shareholders’ equity to tangible equity, total assets to tangible assets and presents book value per share, tangible book value per share, tangible equity to tangible assets and total shareholders’ equity to total assets:

9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 Tangible Equity Total shareholders’ equity $ 540,921 $ 537,356 $ 536,874 $ 535,721 $ 525,220 Adjustments: Goodwill 80,950 80,950 80,950 80,950 80,950 Other intangibles 4,303 4,496 4,700 4,938 5,106 Tangible equity $ 455,668 $ 451,910 $ 451,224 $ 449,833 $ 439,164 Tangible Assets Total assets $ 3,814,672 $ 3,901,725 $ 3,425,650 $ 3,478,544 $ 3,431,585 Adjustments: Goodwill 80,950 80,950 80,950 80,950 80,950 Other intangibles 4,303 4,496 4,700 4,938 5,106 Tangible assets $ 3,729,419 $ 3,816,279 $ 3,340,000 $ 3,392,656 $ 3,345,529 Common shares outstanding 24,713 24,755 24,746 24,980 24,923 Book value per share $ 21.89 $ 21.71 $ 21.70 $ 21.45 $ 21.07 Tangible book value per share $ 18.44 $ 18.26 $ 18.23 $ 18.01 $ 17.62 Total shareholders’ equity to total assets 14.18% 13.77% 15.67% 15.40% 15.31% Tangible equity to tangible assets 12.22% 11.84% 13.51% 13.26% 13.13%

