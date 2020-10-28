Ducommun Incorporated Reports Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 26, 2020

Revenue was $150.4 million

Net income of $6.5 million, or $0.54 per diluted share

Adjusted net income of $8.3 million, or $0.69 per diluted share

Gross margin increased 110 basis points year-over-year to 22.3%

Adjusted EBITDA increased 130 basis points year-over-year to 14.4% of revenue

“Ducommun’s results due to our defense business and operational performance really shined in the third quarter despite significant headwind from the pandemic in commercial aerospace along with the continued grounding of the 737 MAX,” said Stephen G. Oswald, chairman, president and chief executive officer. “The defense business grew 40% year-over-year, reflecting a diverse array of demand for nearly all aspects of the Company’s product portfolio. Our military and space backlog* remains at record levels as well, positioning the Company for continued strong performance in this part of our business now and in 2021.

“At the same time, our relentless focus on efficiency, asset utilization and cost reduction resulted in gross margins rising 110 basis points year-over-year to 22.3% along with adjusted operating margins of 8.2%, versus 8.1% in 2019. Our Electronic Systems segment posted particularly robust results, with revenue up 14% and adjusted operating income of 14.7%, a 400 basis point improvement. EPS was also $0.69 per diluted share on an adjusted basis which was a $0.21 per diluted share increase from Q2. I’m very pleased with this standout performance and want to extend a special thanks to our dedicated employees who are outperforming the current challenging conditions.

“While near term shipments within the commercial aerospace market will remain under pressure, our operations’ footprint and capacity are ready to support the eventual demand increases. We are also cautiously optimistic given the recent positive statements about the 737 MAX’s return to service. Overall, Ducommun is well positioned to weather the remaining headwinds and is prepared for strengthening economic fundamentals and a return to revenue growth for the Company in 2021.”

Third Quarter Results

Net revenue for the third quarter of 2020 was $150.4 million compared to $181.1 million for the third quarter of 2019. The year-over-year decrease of 17.0% was primarily due to the following:

$62.9 million lower revenue in the Company’s commercial aerospace end-use markets due to lower build rates on large aircraft platforms; partially offset by

$33.4 million higher revenue in the Company’s military and space end-use markets due to additional content and higher build rates on other military and space platforms, higher build rates on military fixed-wing aircraft platforms and various missile platforms.

Net income for the third quarter of 2020 was $6.5 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, compared to $8.3 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019. This reflects a $4.9 million decrease in gross profit due to lower revenue and higher restructuring charges of $1.1 million, partially offset by lower SG&A expenses of $1.6 million.

Gross profit for the third quarter of 2020 was $33.5 million, or 22.3% of revenue, compared to gross profit of $38.3 million, or 21.2% of revenue, for the third quarter of 2019. The increase in gross profit margin as a percentage of net revenue year-over-year was due to favorable product mix, partially offset by unfavorable manufacturing volume.

Operating income for the third quarter of 2020 was $10.3 million, or 6.8% of revenue, compared to $14.6 million, or 8.1% of revenue, in the comparable period last year. The year-over-year decrease of $4.3 million was due to lower revenue, partially offset by lower SG&A expenses. Adjusted operating income for the third quarter of 2020 was $12.4 million, or 8.2% of revenue, compared to $14.6 million, or 8.1% of revenue, in the comparable period last year.

Interest expense for the third quarter of 2020 was $3.1 million compared to $4.4 million in the comparable period of 2019. The year-over-year decrease was due to lower interest rates, partially offset by a higher outstanding balance on the Company’s credit facilities driven by the acquisition of Nobles Worldwide, Inc. (“Nobles”) in October 2019, and higher net draw downs on the Company’s revolving credit facility, including $50.0 million during the first quarter of 2020, which remained as cash on hand at the end of the third quarter of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2020 was $21.6 million, or 14.4% of revenue, compared to $23.6 million, or 13.1% of revenue, for the comparable period in 2019.

During the third quarter of 2020, the net cash provided by operations was $4.9 million compared to $12.0 million during the third quarter of 2019. The change year-over-year was due to higher contract assets and lower accounts payable, partially offset by higher contract liabilities and lower accounts receivable.

* The Company defines backlog as potential revenue and is based on customer placed purchase orders and long-term agreements (“LTAs”) with firm fixed price and expected delivery dates of 24 months or less. Backlog as of September 26, 2020 was $796.0 million compared to $910.2 million as of December 31, 2019. Under ASC 606, the Company defines remaining performance obligations as customer placed purchase orders with firm fixed price and firm delivery dates. The remaining performance obligations disclosed under ASC 606 as of September 26, 2020 were $746.1 million compared to $745.3 million as of December 31, 2019.

Business Segment Information

Electronic Systems

Electronic Systems segment net revenue for the quarter ended September 26, 2020 was $103.5 million, compared to $90.6 million for the third quarter of 2019. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to the following:

$23.1 million higher revenue within the Company’s military and space end-use markets due to higher build rates on other military and space platforms and military fixed-wing aircraft platforms; partially offset by

$9.0 million lower revenue within the Company’s commercial aerospace end-use markets due to lower build rates on other commercial aerospace platforms, large aircraft platforms, and commercial rotary-wing aircraft platforms.

Electronic Systems segment operating income for the quarter ended September 26, 2020 was $14.9 million, or 14.4% of revenue, compared to $9.7 million, or 10.7% of revenue, for the comparable quarter in 2019. The year-over-year increase of $5.2 million was due to favorable volume and favorable mix.

Structural Systems

Structural Systems segment net revenue for the quarter ended September 26, 2020 was $46.9 million, compared to $90.5 million for the third quarter of 2019. The year-over-year decrease was due to the following:

$53.9 million lower revenue within the Company’s commercial aerospace end-use markets due to lower build rates on large aircraft platforms; partially offset by

$10.3 million higher revenue within the Company’s military and space end-use markets due to higher build rates on military rotary-wing aircraft platforms, various missile platforms, and military fixed-wing aircraft platforms.

Structural Systems segment operating income for the quarter ended September 26, 2020 was $1.8 million, or 3.8% of revenue, compared to $12.9 million, or 14.2% of revenue, for the comparable quarter in 2019. The year-over-year decrease of $11.1 million was due to unfavorable manufacturing volume.

Structural Systems segment adjusted operating income for the quarter ended September 26, 2020 was $3.6 million, or 7.7% of revenue, compared to $12.9 million, or 14.2% of revenue, for the comparable quarter in 2019.

Corporate General and Administrative (“CG&A”) Expenses

CG&A expenses for the third quarter of 2020 were $6.4 million, or 4.2% of total Company revenue, compared to $7.9 million, or 4.4% of total Company revenue, for the comparable quarter in the prior year. The decrease in CG&A expenses was due to lower professional services fees of $1.1 million.

About Ducommun Incorporated

Ducommun Incorporated delivers value-added innovative manufacturing solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Founded in 1849, the Company specializes in two core areas - Electronic Systems and Structural Systems - to produce complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms, mission-critical military and space programs, and sophisticated industrial applications. For more information, visit Ducommun.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release and any attachments include "forward-looking statements," within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, in particular, earnings guidance and any statements about the Company's plans, strategies and prospects.

Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information

This release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA (which excludes interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, and Guaymas fire related expenses).

The Company believes the presentation of these non-GAAP measures provide important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations. The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures along with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in evaluating the Company’s actual and forecasted operating performance, capital resources and cash flow. The non-GAAP financial information presented herein should be considered supplemental to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company discloses different non-GAAP financial measures in order to provide greater transparency and to help the Company’s investors to more meaningfully evaluate and compare Ducommun’s results to its previously reported results. The non-GAAP financial measures that the Company uses may not be comparable to similarly titled financial measures used by other companies. We define backlog as potential revenue and is based on customer placed purchase orders and long-term agreements (“LTAs”) with firm fixed price and expected delivery dates of 24 months or less. The majority of the LTAs do not meet the definition of a contract under ASC 606 and thus, the backlog amount disclosed herein is greater than the remaining performance obligations disclosed under ASC 606. Backlog is subject to delivery delays or program cancellations, which are beyond our control. Backlog is affected by timing differences in the placement of customer orders and tends to be concentrated in several programs to a greater extent than our net revenues. Backlog in industrial markets tends to be of a shorter duration and is generally fulfilled within a three month period. As a result of these factors, trends in our overall level of backlog may not be indicative of trends in our future net revenues.

[Financial Tables Follow]

DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) September 26,

2020 December 31,

2019 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 74,555 $ 39,584 Accounts receivable, net 62,805 67,133 Contract assets 140,717 106,670 Inventories 127,038 112,482 Production cost of contracts 7,552 9,402 Other current assets 12,438 5,497 Total Current Assets 425,105 340,768 Property and equipment, Net 107,003 115,216 Operating lease right-of-use assets 17,098 19,105 Goodwill 170,830 170,917 Intangibles, net 128,019 138,362 Deferred income taxes 58 55 Other assets 5,248 6,006 Total Assets $ 853,361 $ 790,429 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 65,692 $ 82,597 Contract liabilities 26,833 14,517 Accrued and other liabilities 35,276 37,620 Operating lease liabilities 3,106 2,956 Current portion of long-term debt 7,000 7,000 Total Current Liabilities 137,907 144,690 Long-term debt, less current portion 340,324 300,887 Non-current operating lease liabilities 15,346 17,565 Deferred income taxes 18,405 16,766 Other long-term liabilities 21,944 17,721 Total Liabilities 533,926 497,629 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ Equity Common stock 117 116 Additional paid-in capital 94,783 88,399 Retained earnings 232,074 212,553 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,539 ) (8,268 ) Total Shareholders’ Equity 319,435 292,800 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 853,361 $ 790,429





DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 26,

2020 September 28,

2019 September 26,

2020 September 28,

2019 Net Revenues $ 150,371 $ 181,101 $ 471,155 $ 534,162 Cost of Sales 116,906 142,774 368,218 422,076 Gross Profit 33,465 38,327 102,937 112,086 Selling, General and Administrative Expenses 22,093 23,724 67,253 71,031 Restructuring Charges 1,107 — 1,768 — Operating Income 10,265 14,603 33,916 41,055 Interest Expense (3,101 ) (4,363 ) (11,068 ) (13,140 ) Other Income 99 — 99 — Income Before Taxes 7,263 10,240 22,947 27,915 Income Tax Expense 762 1,937 3,426 4,325 Net Income $ 6,501 $ 8,303 $ 19,521 $ 23,590 Earnings Per Share Basic earnings per share $ 0.56 $ 0.72 $ 1.67 $ 2.05 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.54 $ 0.70 $ 1.64 $ 2.00 Weighted-Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding Basic 11,703 11,551 11,660 11,501 Diluted 11,959 11,794 11,886 11,784 Gross Profit % 22.3 % 21.2 % 21.8 % 21.0 % SG&A % 14.7 % 13.1 % 14.3 % 13.3 % Operating Income % 6.8 % 8.1 % 7.2 % 7.7 % Net Income % 4.3 % 4.6 % 4.1 % 4.4 % Effective Tax Rate 10.5 % 18.9 % 14.9 % 15.5 %





DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

BUSINESS SEGMENT PERFORMANCE

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended %

Change September 26,

2020 September 28,

2019 %

of Net Revenues

2020 %

of Net Revenues

2019 %

Change September 26,

2020 September 28,

2019 %

of Net Revenues

2020 %

of Net Revenues

2019 Net Revenues Electronic Systems 14.2 % $ 103,470 $ 90,588 68.8 % 50.0 % 11.2 % $ 293,540 $ 264,045 62.3 % 49.4 % Structural Systems (48.2 ) % 46,901 90,513 31.2 % 50.0 % (34.2 ) % 177,615 270,117 37.7 % 50.6 % Total Net Revenues (17.0 ) % $ 150,371 $ 181,101 100.0 % 100.0 % (11.8 ) % $ 471,155 $ 534,162 100.0 % 100.0 % Segment Operating Income Electronic Systems $ 14,867 $ 9,657 14.4 % 10.7 % $ 40,427 $ 28,750 13.8 % 10.9 % Structural Systems 1,769 12,877 3.8 % 14.2 % 13,373 35,199 7.5 % 13.0 % 16,636 22,534 53,800 63,949 Corporate General and Administrative Expenses(1) (6,371 ) (7,931 ) (4.2 ) % (4.4 ) % (19,884 ) (22,894 ) (4.2 ) % (4.3 ) % Total Operating Income $ 10,265 $ 14,603 6.8 % 8.1 % $ 33,916 $ 41,055 7.2 % 7.7 % Adjusted EBITDA Electronic Systems Operating Income $ 14,867 $ 9,657 $ 40,427 $ 28,750 Depreciation and Amortization 3,492 3,569 10,591 10,602 Restructuring Charges 304 — 332 — 18,663 13,226 18.0 % 14.6 % 51,350 39,352 17.5 % 14.9 % Structural Systems Operating Income 1,769 12,877 13,373 35,199 Depreciation and Amortization 3,528 3,350 10,956 9,750 Restructuring Charges 803 — 1,436 — Guaymas fire related expenses 1,022 — 1,022 — 7,122 16,227 15.2 % 17.9 % 26,787 44,949 15.1 % 16.6 % Corporate General and Administrative Expenses(1) Operating loss (6,371 ) (7,931 ) (19,884 ) (22,894 ) Other Income 99 — 99 — Depreciation and Amortization 58 73 194 399 Stock-Based Compensation Expense 2,076 2,051 6,605 5,322 (4,138 ) (5,807 ) (12,986 ) (17,173 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 21,647 $ 23,646 14.4 % 13.1 % $ 65,151 $ 67,128 13.8 % 12.6 % Capital Expenditures Electronic Systems $ 586 $ 1,768 $ 3,518 $ 4,820 Structural Systems 1,796 2,747 4,400 10,108 Corporate Administration — — — — Total Capital Expenditures $ 2,382 $ 4,515 $ 7,918 $ 14,928

(1) Includes costs not allocated to either the Electronic Systems or Structural Systems operating segments.

DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

GAAP TO NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended GAAP To Non-GAAP Operating Income September 26, 2020 September 28, 2019 %

of Net Revenues

2020 %

of Net Revenues

2019 September 26, 2020 September 28, 2019 %

of Net Revenues

2020 %

of Net Revenues

2019 GAAP Operating income $ 10,265 $ 14,603 $ 33,916 $ 41,055 GAAP Operating income - Electronic Systems $ 14,867 $ 9,657 $ 40,427 $ 28,750 Adjustments: Restructuring charges 304 — 332 — Adjusted operating income - Electronic Systems 15,171 9,657 14.7 % 10.7 % 40,759 28,750 13.9 % 10.9 % GAAP Operating income - Structural Systems 1,769 12,877 13,373 35,199 Adjustments: Restructuring charges 803 — 1,436 — Guaymas fire related expenses 1,022 — 1,022 — Adjusted operating income - Structural Systems 3,594 12,877 7.7 % 14.2 % 15,831 35,199 8.9 % 13.0 % GAAP Operating loss - Corporate (6,371 ) (7,931 ) (19,884 ) (22,894 ) Adjustment: Restructuring charges — — — — Adjusted operating loss - Corporate (6,371 ) (7,931 ) (19,884 ) (22,894 ) Total adjustments 2,129 — 2,790 — Adjusted operating income $ 12,394 $ 14,603 8.2 % 8.1 % $ 36,706 $ 41,055 7.8 % 7.7 %





DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

GAAP TO NON-GAAP EARNINGS AND EARNINGS PER SHARE RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended GAAP To Non-GAAP Earnings September 26,

2020 September 28,

2019 September 26,

2020 September 28,

2019 GAAP Net income $ 6,501 $ 8,303 $ 19,521 $ 23,590 Adjustments: Restructuring charges (1) 930 — 1,485 — Guaymas fire related expenses (1) 858 — 858 — Total adjustments 1,788 — 2,343 — Adjusted net income $ 8,289 $ 8,303 $ 21,864 $ 23,590





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended GAAP Earnings Per Share To Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share September 26,

2020 September 28,

2019 September 26,

2020 September 28,

2019 GAAP Diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) $ 0.54 $ 0.70 $ 1.64 $ 2.00 Adjustments: Restructuring charges (1) 0.08 — 0.12 — Guaymas fire related expenses (1) 0.07 — 0.07 — Total adjustments 0.15 — 0.19 — Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.69 $ 0.70 $ 1.83 $ 2.00 Shares used for adjusted diluted EPS 11,959 11,794 11,886 11,784

(1) Includes effective tax rate of 16.0% for 2020 adjustments.

DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP BACKLOG* BY REPORTING SEGMENT

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) (In thousands) September 26,

2020 December 31,

2019 Consolidated Ducommun Military and space $ 505,690 $ 451,293 Commercial aerospace 268,894 430,642 Industrial 21,411 28,286 Total $ 795,995 $ 910,221 Electronic Systems Military and space $ 368,841 $ 311,027 Commercial aerospace 62,212 75,719 Industrial 21,411 28,286 Total $ 452,464 $ 415,032 Structural Systems Military and space $ 136,849 $ 140,266 Commercial aerospace 206,682 354,923 Total $ 343,531 $ 495,189

* The Company defines backlog as potential revenue and is based on customer placed purchase orders and long-term agreements (“LTAs”) with firm fixed price and expected delivery dates of 24 months or less. Backlog as of September 26, 2020 was $796.0 million compared to $910.2 million as of December 31, 2019. Under ASC 606, the Company defines remaining performance obligations as customer placed purchase orders with firm fixed price and firm delivery dates. The remaining performance obligations disclosed under ASC 606 were $746.1 million.