Acura Pharmaceuticals and AD Pharma Amend License to LIMITx LTX-03
Amendment Extends NDA Acceptance Date and Expands Agreement
PALATINE, Ill., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCQB: ACUR) today announced an amendment to its License, Development and Commercialization Agreement (“Agreement”)
regarding Acura’s LIMITx LTX-03 product candidate with Abuse Deterrent Pharmaceuticals, LLC (“AD Pharma”) to extend the FDA Acceptance Date for LTX-03 (“NDA Acceptance Date”), expand the product
licenses, and revise the license payment schedule. Acura’s LIMITx technology, when applied to any pharmaceutical product, is designed to mitigate the adverse consequences associated with the
overdose of tablets. The amended Agreement extends the NDA Acceptance Date to July 31, 2021, expands AD Pharma’s license to the LIMITx patents to LTX-02 (oxycodone/acetaminophen) and LTX-09
(alprazolam), and revises the license payments, effective as of May 2020, to $200,000 monthly running through July 2021.
Acura and AD Pharma experienced certain delays in the manufacturing scale-up for LTX-03 including the purchase and installation of auxiliary manufacturing equipment and COVID-19 risk mitigation strategies implemented in the Spring and early Summer at the New Jersey based contract manufacturer that necessitated the amendment of the NDA Acceptance Date as AD Pharma has certain termination rights associated with such date. Development of LTX-02 and/or LTX-09 by Acura on behalf of AD Pharma will be subject to future development agreements, if any.
LTX-03 (hydrocodone with acetaminophen)
Recent reports suggest growing numbers of legitimate pain patients are going undertreated as they can no longer find doctors willing to treat them due to new prescribing guidelines associated with the opioid epidemic. Suicide is increasingly seen as the only remedy for some of these patients through opioid overdose. Our goal with LIMITx is to develop a treatment for effective pain relief at a one or two tablet dose while providing overdose protection by limiting high peak levels of drug in the bloodstream (Cmax) that can lead to respiratory depression and death when more than the recommended dose is ingested. LIMITx works by neutralizing stomach acid with buffering ingredients as increasing numbers of tablets are swallowed thereby reducing the stomach acid available to cause the release and subsequent systemic absorption of the active ingredient from micro-particles contained in the LIMITx tablets. In a human clinical study, formulations of LTX-03 demonstrated, under fasted conditions, analgesic levels of hydrocodone in the blood when taken at a recommended one or two tablet dose but reduced the maximum blood level (Cmax) up to 34% when subjects were exposed to higher buffer ingredient levels. Hydrocodone with acetaminophen remains the single largest prescribed opioid in the U.S. with excess oral ingestion as the most prevalent method of misuse. Clinical studies with hydromorphone (LTX-04) demonstrated reductions in Cmax of up to 65% when up to 8 tablets were ingested. Analysis of forensic data associated with hydrocodone overdose death suggests a typical consumption of approximately 16 immediate-release tablets, well within the number of tablets in an average filled opioid prescription. The Company intends to demonstrate that a meaningful reduction in Cmax associated with oral overdose can mitigate the risk of respiratory depression and death. LTX-03 may offer safety advantages over existing opioid therapies consistent with the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) recently proposed new guidelines for the approval of opioid products.
