 

Galecto Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.10.2020, 02:10  |  51   |   |   

BOSTON and COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLTO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics that are designed to target the biological processes that lie at the heart of fibrosis and impact a broad range of fibrotic and related diseases, including cancer, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 5,666,667 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $15.00 per share. All of the shares are being offered by Galecto. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on October 29, 2020 under the ticker symbol “GLTO.” The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Galecto, are expected to be approximately $85.0 million. The offering is expected to close on November 2, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, Galecto has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 850,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price.

BofA Securities, SVB Leerink and Credit Suisse are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Kempen & Co is acting as lead manager for the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities became effective on October 28, 2020. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from BofA Securities, Inc., Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1‐004‐03‐43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255‐0001, or by emailing dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com; SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, Massachusetts 02110, by emailing syndicate@svbleerink.com, or by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6132; or Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, North Carolina 27560, by e-mailing usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com or by telephone at (800) 221-1037.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Galecto
Galecto is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, as well as two assets about to move into Phase 2 targeting NASH and myelofibrosis. The Company is incorporated in the U.S. and has its operating headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark.

For Investors:

Galecto Inc. LifeSci Advisors (media)
Hans Schambye, CEO
Jonathan Freve, CFO 		Mary-Ann Chang
+45 70 70 52 10 +44 7483 284853
info@galecto.com
 mchang@lifesciadvisors.com



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters Into Sales & Distribution Agreement for ...
Bombardier liefert das zehntausendste überarbeitete Drehgestell
Mowi ASA (OSE: MOWI): Presentation of Q3 2020 results 4 November 2020 at 08:00 (CET)
Novartis announces collaboration with Molecular Partners to develop two DARPin therapies designed ...
Alpha Lithium Advances Exploration Drilling Program at Tolillar Lithium Project, Argentina
miRagen Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc.
Orocobre Limited Appoints Patricia Martinez to the Board
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2020 RESULTS
Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update on Hexagon Purus spin off
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
Nokia, Smart Mobile Labs deliver 5G SA private wireless networking for Technical University ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...