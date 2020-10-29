Uniserve reports quarter end results August 31, 2020

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniserve Communications Corporation (“Uniserve”) (TSX.V: USS) a provider of IT solutions and services to business and residential customers in Canada wishes to announce its first quarter fiscal 2021 financial results. Revenues for Q1 FY2021 were $1,885K as compared to $2,587K in Q1 of the prior fiscal year. The first quarter fiscal 2021 Operating loss was $228K compared to an operating loss of $468K for Q1 in the prior fiscal year. Net loss for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 was $260K as compared to a net loss of $395K for Q1 in the prior fiscal year. During the first quarter of FY2021, Uniserve continued to adapt its operations and workforce for the changing economic conditions created by the Covid-19 pandemic. The Company has repositioned for the new economic and work environment and has maintained flexibility to adapt to changing economic conditions. The Company’s focus in fiscal 2021 will be on growth of recurring revenue streams and lean operations.