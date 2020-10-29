 

Uniserve reports quarter end results August 31, 2020

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniserve Communications Corporation (“Uniserve”) (TSX.V: USS) a provider of IT solutions and services to business and residential customers in Canada wishes to announce its first quarter fiscal 2021 financial results. Revenues for Q1 FY2021 were $1,885K as compared to $2,587K in Q1 of the prior fiscal year. The first quarter fiscal 2021 Operating loss was $228K compared to an operating loss of $468K for Q1 in the prior fiscal year. Net loss for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 was $260K as compared to a net loss of $395K for Q1 in the prior fiscal year. During the first quarter of FY2021, Uniserve continued to adapt its operations and workforce for the changing economic conditions created by the Covid-19 pandemic. The Company has repositioned for the new economic and work environment and has maintained flexibility to adapt to changing economic conditions. The Company’s focus in fiscal 2021 will be on growth of recurring revenue streams and lean operations.

Uniserve Communications Corporation  
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss    
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)    
     
  Three months ended
  August 31, 2020
 		  August 31, 2019
 		 
     
Revenue $ 1,885,476   $ 2,587,398  
Cost of revenues   1,137,724     1,561,804  
    747,752     1,025,594  
     
Expenses    
Operations and service delivery expenses   745,935     968,150  
Sales and marketing   104,349     286,275  
Amortization of property and equipment   105,427     177,038  
Amortization of intangible assets   20,081     61,966  
    975,792     1,493,428  
     
Operating Loss   (228,040 )   (467,834 )
     
Other Expenses (Income)    
Finance charges   59,489     74,784  
Gain on foreign exchange   (27,104 )   (13,402 )
Gain on settlements and reversals of debts   -     (133,914 )
    32,385     (72,532 )
     
Net and Comprehensive Loss for the Period $ (260,425 ) $ (395,302 )
     

About Uniserve

